Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control. (AP)
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

  • The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week amid intense fighting
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s atomic power operator said Sunday that the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.
The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.
Nuclear operator Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.
The company said the risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant would have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The company’s chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days.
The plant, one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling around the plant that has damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.
In a statement early Sunday, Energoatom urged Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow for the creation of a “demilitarized zone” around it.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday. Its director has called for a safe zone around the plant to avert a disaster.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
Updated 13 sec ago

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
Updated 13 sec ago
KARACHI: Two more US military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country.
Saif Ullah, spokesman for the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, said each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program. The aircraft landed at Sukkur Airport in Sindh and Ullah said the US operation that began Thursday would continue until Sept. 16.
Pakistan has suffered under extremely heavy monsoon rains that started early this year — in mid-June. Multiple officials and experts have blamed the rains and resulting floodwaters on climate change. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the dangerous environmental crisis. He has called repeatedly on the international community to send massive amounts of aid to Pakistan.
Ullah said Sunday that two more flights bringing relief goods from the United Arab Emirates landed at Karachi airport. So far, UN agencies and several countries have sent multiple planeloads of aid, and authorities say the UAE has been one of the most generous contributors.
Near 1,400 people have been killed, 13,000 injured and millions left homeless by the heavy flooding since mid-June. The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure.
In the worst-hit Sindh province, 621 people, including 270 children, were killed and 8,400 people left injured.
Miles of cotton and sugarcane crops, banana orchards and vegetable fields could be seen submerged in floodwaters. Thousands of mud and brick homes caved in under the deluge leaving people homeless and sheltering in tents alongside damaged roads.
According to the latest report from authorities, the unprecedented monsoon rains and and flood destroyed more than 1.5 million houses, 63 bridges, 2,688 kilometers of roads and near half a million animals drowned in the flood water across the Sindh province, leaving over 30 million homeless.
Pakistan’s military chief Gen. Qamar Jawed Bajwa toured the badly affected district of Dadu in Sindh and its surroundings on Saturday. Dadu could suffer further flooding from the rising waters of the Indus River.
“People will continue to suffer if we don’t have a drainage system and dams,” Bajwa told reporters.
He said constructing dams would help produce electricity, curb pollution and decrease global warming and that army engineers have been asked to conduct an initial study.
Bajwa said working on alternate energy sources is essential and called for the gradual reduction of oil and coal as energy sources to minimal levels.
Since June, heavy rains and flooding have added a new level of grief to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations.
Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4 percent of the world’s historic emissions that are blamed for climate change. The US is responsible for 21.5 percent, China for 16.5 percent and the European Union for 15 percent.

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka
Updated 37 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka

USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka
  • USAID would provide $40 million for fertilizer imports and $20 million for humanitarian needs to tackle the country’s deep financial crisis
Updated 37 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

COLOMBO: The chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 million aid package for Sri Lanka.
USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 million for fertilizer imports and $20 million for humanitarian needs to tackle the country’s deep financial crisis.
Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, added: ““I have come to convey that the United States stands with you during this unparalleled crisis.”
Sri Lanka is facing acute shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines due to a lack of foreign currency needed to pay for imports.

Topics: Sri Lanka United States of America (USA) United States

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms

Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
  • The 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks comes a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is set to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon, a year after he ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.
In ending the Afghanistan war, the Democratic president followed through on a campaign pledge to bring home US troops from the country’s longest conflict. But the war concluded chaotically in August 2021, when the US-backed Afghan government collapsed in the face of a countrywide Taliban advance that returned the fundamentalist group to power. A bombing claimed by an Afghanistan-based extremist group killed 170 Afghans and 13 US troops at Kabul’s airport, where thousands of desperate Afghans gathered in hopes of escape before the final US cargo planes departed over the Hindu Kush.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden in his remarks Sunday will recognize the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honor the nearly 3,000 people killed that day when Al-Qaeda hijackers took control of commercial planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.
“I think you’ll hear him talk about how America will stay vigilant to the threat but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn to meet those threats and challenges,” Kirby said.
Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month in low-key fashion. He issued a statement in honor of the 13 US troops killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport and spoke by phone with US veterans assisting ongoing efforts to resettle in the United States Afghans who helped the war effort.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday criticized Biden’s handling of the end of the war and noted that the country has spiraled downward under renewed Taliban rule since the US withdrawal.
“Now, one year on from last August’s disaster, the devastating scale of the fallout from President Biden’s decision has come into sharper focus,” McConnell said. “Afghanistan has become a global pariah. Its economy has shrunk by nearly a third. Half of its population is now suffering critical levels of food insecurity.”
First lady Jill Biden will speak Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will go to New York City for a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial.

Topics: US Joe Biden Afghanistan Al-Qaeda September 11 attacks

India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
  • Flags atop Indian Parliament, President House, Red Fort and other government offices in New Delhi were lowered
  • Official entertainment events were also canceled “as a mark of respect to” the queen
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday observed a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings.
Official entertainment events were also canceled “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
Flags atop Indian Parliament, President House, Red Fort and other government offices in New Delhi were lowered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Elizabeth “a stalwart of our times.”
Britain ended two centuries of colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II Britain's Queen Elizabeth II India

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin makes journey through Scotland
  • The queen’s coffin will take a circuitous journey back to London
  • On Monday, it will be taken from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles’ Cathedral, where it will remain until Tuesday, when it will be flown to London
Updated 11 September 2022
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin is passing through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final journey from her beloved summer estate Balmoral Castle to London, with mourners quietly lining roads and some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne.
The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, where the queen died Thursday, for a six-hour trip through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from the estate, including sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorites.
“A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time,” the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted. “Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”
Crowds lined parts of the route as the nation mourns its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. In the Scottish village of Ballater, where residents regard the royal family as neighbors, hundreds of people watched in silence and some threw flowers in front of the hearse as it passed.

Flowers and pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth II are placed outside of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. (AFP)


“She meant such a lot to people in this area. People were crying, it was amazing to see,” said Victoria Pacheco, a guest house manager.
In each town and village the cars drove through, they were met with similar muted scenes of respect. People stood mostly in silence; some clapped politely, others pointed their phone cameras at the passing cars.
Before reaching the Scottish capital, the cortege is traveling down what is effectively a royal memory lane — passing through locations laden with House of Windsor history including Dyce, where in 1975 the queen formally opened the UK’s first North Sea oil pipeline, and Fife near St. Andrews University, where her grandson William, now the Prince of Wales, studied and met his future wife, Catherine.
Sunday’s solemn drive through Scotland comes a day after the queen’s eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — at a pomp-filled accession ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.
“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me,” Charles said as he took on the duties of monarch.
He will be proclaimed king in other nations of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — and in towns across the country Sunday. Earlier, proclamations were held in other parts of the Commonwealth — the group of former British Empire colonies — including Australia and New Zealand.
In the New Zealand capital, Wellington, the British monarch’s representative, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, said: “On behalf of all New Zealanders, I extend to King Charles our loyalty and support and wishes for a long and happy reign.”
Even as he mourned his late mother, Charles was getting down to work. He was meeting at Buckingham Palace with the secretary-general and other representatives of the Commonwealth, a group of nations that grapples with affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their own colonial legacies, ranging from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions.

Guards march after the public Proclamation to the people of Scotland to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP)


Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after elections in May, said Sunday that now was the time not for a change but for paying tribute to the late queen.
India, a former British colony, observed a day of state mourning, with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings throughout the country.
Amid the grief enveloping the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance Saturday.
The queen’s coffin will take a circuitous journey back to the capital. On Monday, it will be taken from Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles’ Cathedral, where it will remain until Tuesday, when it will be flown to London. The coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state until a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.
In Ballater, the Rev. David Barr said locals consider the royals as “neighbors” and try to treat them as locals when they spend summers in the Scottish Highlands.
“When she comes up here, and she goes through those gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside,” he said. “And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great-gran — and aunty — and be normal.”
Elizabeth Taylor, from Aberdeen, had tears in her eyes after the hearse carrying the queen’s coffin passed through Ballater.
“It was very emotional. It was respectful and showed what they think of the queen,” she said. “She certainly gave service to this country even up until a few days before her death.”

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II UK Balmoral Castle

Latest updates

Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center
MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center
USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka
USAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka
Saudi Grains Organization buys 19k tons of wheat for $9m from local farmers 
Saudi Grains Organization buys 19k tons of wheat for $9m from local farmers 
UAE’s H1 tourism revenues reach $5bn
UAE’s H1 tourism revenues reach $5bn

