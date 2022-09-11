You are here

UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants

The summit will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center and focus on ways to accelerate climate initiatives and ensure a smooth transition to a green economy.
The summit will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center and focus on ways to accelerate climate initiatives and ensure a smooth transition to a green economy.
Updated 11 September 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants

UAE In-Focus — Dubai summit to focus on climate action; Mubadala, TAQA sign deal to invest in Uzbek power plants
Updated 11 September 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the World Green Economy Organization have announced the theme of the 8th World Green Economy Summit to be held on Sept. 28-29 in Dubai.

The theme of the event is “Climate action leadership through collaboration: The roadmap to net-zero.” It reflect the UAE’s commitment to accelerating climate action, strengthening partnerships, and achieving international climate goals, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

The summit will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center and focus on ways to accelerate climate initiatives and ensure a smooth transition to a green economy. It will discuss cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experience among stakeholders and international and regional organizations, the statement added.

The main topics of this year’s event will be energy, finance, food security and youth.

Uzbekistan’s power sector

The Mubadala Investment Co., and the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., TAQA, have signed agreements to invest in the privatization of two gas-fired power plants at Talimarjan in Uzbekistan.

The two companies will each acquire 40 percent stakes in two gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 1.6GW, as well as the operation and maintenance of these plants. Talimarjan Issiqlik Elektr Stansiyasi will retain the remaining 20 percent stakes.

The transaction remains subject to certain conditions, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals. The deal will take final shape in the second half of 2023.

ADCB issues debut green bond 

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-largest lender, has launched a 1.8 billion dirham ($500 million) green bond that will help it finance green projects.

According to a statement released by ADCB, the five-year bond carries a 4.5 percent coupon rate.

Local, regional, and international investors ordered $1.9 billion in the transaction, which was oversubscribed 3.8 times, the statement said,

Following a global roadshow, ADCB will issue the bond on Sept. 14 to reflect its approach to managing ESG risks and opportunities, the statement added. 

Alaa Eraiqat, ADCB’s group chief executive, said in a statement: “The successful pricing of the first ADCB green bond is a significant milestone in the bank’s implementation of international best practice in ESG.”

In order to facilitate further capital mobilization for green projects, the bank has adopted a green bond framework.

“We look forward to collaborating with clients and other stakeholders to advance in our shared ambition for a net-zero future,” Eraiqat added.

Topics: UAE TAQA Mubadala climate

World oil demand to reach 100.6m bpd in Q3: OAPEC

World oil demand to reach 100.6m bpd in Q3: OAPEC
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

World oil demand to reach 100.6m bpd in Q3: OAPEC

World oil demand to reach 100.6m bpd in Q3: OAPEC
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The global oil demand is expected to increase over the third quarter to approximately 100.6 million barrels per day, according to a report on petroleum developments in global markets issued by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries.

This is in line with expectations that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development group's demand would rise to about 47 million bpd, and the rest of the world’s demand would rise to about 53.6 million bpd.

This is also despite the fact that preliminary estimates indicate global oil demand fell to about 98.3 million bpd during the second quarter, down by 1 percent from the same period last year.

The report also revealed that OECD demand fell 0.7 percent during the second quarter to about 45.5 million bpd, whereas the remainder of the world’s demand fell 1.2 percent to about 52.8 million bpd.

The monthly average price of OPEC crude oil fell to $108.32 per barrel in July 2022, about 8 percent below the previous month.

OPEC has projected that in 2022 the common annual value of a basket of crude oil will rise to $105.71, an increase of 51.3 percent over the previous year.

The report indicated that the common value of an OPEC crude oil basket reached $117.7 per barrel in June 2022, up 3.3 percent compared with May 2022.

This is primarily due to strong fundamentals in the oil market, high refiner demand, high profit margins, as well as supply disruptions in several key production areas, such as Libya and Ecuador.

Topics: Saudi Oil OPEC Demand

TASI trades higher in response to rising crude prices: Closing bell

TASI trades higher in response to rising crude prices: Closing bell
Updated 11 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI trades higher in response to rising crude prices: Closing bell

TASI trades higher in response to rising crude prices: Closing bell
Updated 11 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index gained ground in the first session of the week, triggered by higher crude oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.90 percent to end at 11,940 on Sunday, while the parallel market Nomu added 1.47 percent to 20,737.

Saudi oil giant Aramco climbed 1.5 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 1.01 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, edged up 1.4 percent, while Alinma Bank advanced 1.78 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, gained 1.21 percent, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, increased 1.59 percent.

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry gained 9.97 percent to lead the gainers early in trading, whileAl-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance edged down 4.5 percent to lead the fallers.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development edged up 1.29 percent, as it entered negotiations with its unit to acquire hotels currently leased by the group.

Among the gainers, Seera Group Holding added 7.11 percent, while Alamar Foods Co. increased 6.67 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures closed on Friday higher at $92.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.79 a barrel

 

 

 

 

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks Brent WTI

Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference kicks off on Sept. 12 with regional and global participation

Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference kicks off on Sept. 12 with regional and global participation
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference kicks off on Sept. 12 with regional and global participation

Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference kicks off on Sept. 12 with regional and global participation
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi International Iron and Steel Conference will kick off on Sept. 12 in Riyadh, with the participation of regional and global industry leaders and experts, as the Kingdom aims to become a major player on the map of the global steel industry. 

Organized by the National Iron Industry Committee of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the event will be held under the patronage of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, and the Minister of Investment, Khalid  Al-Falih, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Saudi Arabia's push to develop the mineral and mining industry comes as a part of the Kindom's effort to diversify its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

Touted as the largest of its kind in the region, the event will be inaugurated by Ministers Al-Khorayef and Al-Falih, along with  Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan, president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers. 

The first day will witness an exhibition in which the conference sponsors from various prominent steel industries, representing Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, and international companies, participate.

On the second day, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajjraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, will deliver a speech.

This will be followed by the first working session, where Osama Al-Zamil, deputy minister of industry and mineral resources; and Khalid Al-Mudaifer, vice-minister for mining affairs, will speak along with other experts. 

There will also be a bilateral dialogue session titled ‘The Status of the Iron and Steel Market in the Middle East and North Africa,’ with Edwin Basson, executive director of the World Steel Association. 

The third session on the second day, ‘Game Changers in the Global Iron and Steel Market,’ will be held with the participation of five speakers.

Among them will be representatives from the World Steel Association, the Indian Iron Federation, Germany-based Baosteel Europe, a Turkish steel company, and a senior partner of McKinsey Globalism. 

The fourth and final session on the second day of the conference, titled 'Supply Chains, Energy, and Raw Materials,' will have speakers including Louay Mashabi, undersecretary for logistics services at the Ministry of Transport and Logistics; Abdul Rahman Al-Thukair, CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, in addition to three CEOs of the Gulf region and international steel companies.

Earlier in September, the UK-based steelmaker J.O. Steel Holdings announced that it will invest $865 million to build an integrated billet manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al-Khair Industrial City. 

The investment is in line with the Saudi government’s National Steel Strategy, which aims to expand Saudi flat steel production as a part of Vision 2030.

The third and final day of the conference will begin with a speech from Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, the Kingdom’s $500 billion Giga project, followed by another speech from Rayed Al-Ajaji, chairman of the National Iron Committee, and president of the conference. 

It will end with a dialogue session titled ‘Lessons Learned and Next Steps’ where Al-Khorayef along with international personalities will talk as keynote speakers. 

Topics: Saudi Steel iron conference

Saudi gaming publisher Spoilz eyes IPO in coming years

Saudi gaming publisher Spoilz eyes IPO in coming years
Updated 11 September 2022
Waffa Wael

Saudi gaming publisher Spoilz eyes IPO in coming years

Saudi gaming publisher Spoilz eyes IPO in coming years
Updated 11 September 2022
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Spoilz Games, a Riyadh-based video games publisher, is considering listing on the Saudi market in the next three to five years, its CEO told Arab News.

Talking about the attractiveness of the Saudi stock market for tech companies, Musab Al-Malki said it was “too early to think about listing the company.”

“We expect to reach around SR826 million ($220 million) of investments in the next 3-5 years,” he added.

Al-Malki said the growth rate of the company will be around 30 times by 2023 due to huge market demand. The growth pace, he said, “will help us to take quick steps in the coming period.” 

Spoliz has grown exponentially since its launch, Al-Malki said, adding that “We are proud of our team growth by 120 percent. We are working with local and global partners, who specialize in talent acquisition, and user acquisition as well.”

He highlighted the growth of the Saudi non-oil sector with a particular reference to the Kingdom’s fast-growing gaming industry. “I believe revenues from the gaming industry were valued at SR6.3 billion in 2021, it is predicted to reach SR18.7 billion by 2025.”

“This makes the Middle East and North African region a key growth area for the global video games industry. Take into consideration, 60 percent of MENA revenues are derived from the Saudi market,” he added. 

“At Spoilz, we have developed a strategy to build games that focus mainly on the local market, to create jobs, and assisting other companies or developers to expand and make more games to leverage this high spending growth from local users,” the CEO added. 

Al-Malki also spoke about the support, his company received from STC’s InspireU program.

 “They are a great supporter for us, they connect us with the right type of local and international advisers, support us with government entity requirements, and provide Spoilz with the right exposure.” 

InspireU is an accelerator program launched by Saudi Telecom Co. to support startups and entrepreneurship in the region. Since its inception in 2015, it has helped incubate 75 emerging projects, including Spoilz.

Talking about the launch of a new game, Al Malki said: “It is based on the history of the Arabian peninsula, it will be announced very soon.” 

He revealed that the motivators to create the game are “the players,” as they needed something new and unique. 

In January, a report from Boston Consulting Group predicted that Saudi Arabia is expected to take a leading role in the gaming and esports industry as consumption is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $959 million in 2020. 

The report expected an average annual compounded growth rate of 22 percent for Saudi gaming consumption. 

Founded in 2020, Spoilz Games won two prizes in a game jam, organized by Nine66, a subsidiary of PIF-backed Savvy Games Group. 

Topics: Saudi gaming Nextwrld IPO Spoilz

MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center

MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain's EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center

MENA Project Tracker — Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP; Sharjah to begin work on data center
Updated 11 September 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: A consortium led by US-based Bechtel has been selected for the front-end engineering and design contract for a unified power system that will link gas infrastructure in Egypt, reported MEED.

The clients of this project are UK-based oil and gas company Shell, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co., and publicly owned Petronas in Malaysia.

The scope of work includes linking an onshore gas processing plant for the West Delta Deep Marine gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea to the Egyptian Liquefied Nitrogen Gas export terminal on the east of Alexandria. 

“The synergies will include optimization of the number of running gas turbine generators, modeling the most efficient operating mode for both plants, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and economizing the fuel consumption in the entire hub,” disclosed Bechtel.

Bahrain’s EWA receives bids for Al DUR IWPP

Deloitte and Touche, KPMG Fakhro, and Ernst & Young Middle East have submitted technical bids for the consultancy services contract for the third phase of Al Dur Independent Water and Power Plant.

The client on the project is Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority.

Through this third phase, the project aims to achieve an additional 1,500 to 1,800-megawatt capacity combined cycle power plant and a 50 million imperial gallons per day desalination plant.  

Sharjah to begin work on the first Tier 3 data center

A joint venture formed between Khazna Data Centres and BEEAH Digital is on its way to creating the first Tier 3 data center in Sharjah, reported Construction Review Online.

This project will align with the government’s digital transformation initiative, and pave the way for other data centers in the UAE to follow this path. 

The nine-Megawatt center will include full redundancy grade power, in addition to environmental control systems and high-tech security.

Topics: MENA Projects Power water Egypt

