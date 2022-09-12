You are here

  • Home
  • World’s only female monarch alive marks 50 years on the throne

World’s only female monarch alive marks 50 years on the throne

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II arrives for the command performance at the Danish Royal Theatre in Copenhagen on Sept. 10, 2022, to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne. (AP)
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II arrives for the command performance at the Danish Royal Theatre in Copenhagen on Sept. 10, 2022, to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5x2ak

Updated 12 September 2022
AP

World’s only female monarch alive marks 50 years on the throne

World’s only female monarch alive marks 50 years on the throne
  • Denmark Queen Margrethe II is now Europe’s longest reigning monarch following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN: Scaled-down celebrations took place Sunday in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe — now also the only female monarch in the world — in respect for Britain’s late queen, who died Thursday at 96.
Margrethe asked her court to adjust Saturday’s and Sunday’s anniversary program at a short notice, cancelling — among other things — her appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet throngs of well-wishers as well as a ride through the Danish capital of Copenhagen in a horse-drawn carriage.
Sunday’s events included a church service and a lunch hosted by Margrethe on board the Danish royal ship Dannebrog for the royal couples and presidents from the fellow Nordic countries of Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.
A music and theater gala honoring the Danish monarch took place on Saturday evening and a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace — the seat of the Danish Parliament — was taking place late Sunday.
Margrethe was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.
The 50th anniversary jubilee for the Danish queen was initially scheduled for January but most events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Topics: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

Related

Saudi artist ‘honored’ to paint portrait of the Queen of Denmark
Lifestyle
Saudi artist ‘honored’ to paint portrait of the Queen of Denmark
Pomp, gaiety mark Danish queen’s golden jubilee in Saudi Arabia video
Saudi Arabia
Pomp, gaiety mark Danish queen’s golden jubilee in Saudi Arabia

Spain women’s league kickoff postponed due to referee strike

Spain women’s league kickoff postponed due to referee strike
Updated 10 September 2022
AP

Spain women’s league kickoff postponed due to referee strike

Spain women’s league kickoff postponed due to referee strike
  • The season was scheduled to kick off on Saturday
  • It was impossible to hold the games after the referee crews did not show up
Updated 10 September 2022
AP

MADRID: The start of Spain’s new professional women’s league has been called off after referees refused to work until their demands for better wages and work conditions are met.
The season was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, but the league issued a statement saying that it was impossible to hold the games after the referee crews did not show up.
Spain’s female soccer referees announced a strike on Thursday. The referees and referee assistants, which are all women for the women’s league, say that while the new professional league has improved conditions for players it has not addressed their concerns.
This will be the first season of a fully professional women’s league in Spain, after its players campaigned for years for better working conditions and pay.
Beatriz Álvarez, the president of the new women’s league, has put the blame on the Spanish soccer federation and government officials in charge of sports policy.
“The Spanish soccer federation has from the very start tried to boycott the professional women’s league and the Higher Sports Council has allowed it to do so,” Álvarez said.
The referees complain that they only make 320 euros ($322) and assistants 160 euros ($161) per game.
Barcelona, the 2021 Champions League winner, have won the Spanish league for the past three seasons.

Topics: Barcelona referees Spain women’s league

Related

GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success
Sport
GCC women volleyballers laud debut FBMA Cup success
Lavelle’s goal gives the US women 2-1 victory over Nigeria
Sport
Lavelle’s goal gives the US women 2-1 victory over Nigeria

Five dead after New Zealand boat reportedly collides with whale

Five dead after New Zealand boat reportedly collides with whale
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

Five dead after New Zealand boat reportedly collides with whale

Five dead after New Zealand boat reportedly collides with whale
  • The boat had 11 people on board, mostly from a bird-watching group
  • Kaikoura is a popular tourist attraction because of its abundant wildlife
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

WELLINGTON: Five people are dead after a boat flipped over in waters off of New Zealand’s South Island on Saturday, with “indications” the vessel capsized after colliding with a whale.
The boat, which had 11 people on board, mostly from a bird-watching group, overturned in calm waters soon after 10am at Goose Bay, about 15 kilometers (nine miles) south of Kaikoura, according to local officials.
A rescue operation that spanned nearly seven hours ended when a police dive squad recovered five bodies from inside the vessel.
Six people were rescued, having suffered minor injuries.
Media reports said the skipper of the boat had survived.
Earlier, images on social media showed survivors waving for help on the upturned hull of the 8.5-meter boat, which police confirmed belonged to a local charter business.
Kaikoura mayor Craig Mackle said there were “indications” the boat had collided with a whale, however police wouldn’t comment on that possibility as their investigation continued.
“The information we have at the moment is it appears to be a collision. With what, we don’t know at this stage,” Kaikoura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce told a press conference.
“This is an unprecedented event that has occurred, involving significant response from emergency services and members of the public.”
Mackle was perplexed at how the boat had capsized in what he said were “flat, perfect” conditions, and confirmed it was a time of year when whales were prevalent off Kaikoura’s coast.
“Humpback whales are coming through at the moment and we have sperm whales that are resident.”
Kaikoura is a popular tourist attraction because of its abundant wildlife and boasts the country’s premier whale-watching experience.
“This is a tragic event that affects many lives, not least of all, family and loved ones,” Mackle said.
“Our heartfelt sorrow and condolences go to them.”

Topics: New Zealand

Related

Nearly 100 whales die after mass stranding in New Zealand
Offbeat
Nearly 100 whales die after mass stranding in New Zealand
Offbeat
New whale stranding on notorious NZ beach

Ages of oldest animals in the care of Al Ain Zoo exceed normal lifespan

Ages of oldest animals in the care of Al Ain Zoo exceed normal lifespan
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Ages of oldest animals in the care of Al Ain Zoo exceed normal lifespan

Ages of oldest animals in the care of Al Ain Zoo exceed normal lifespan
  • Zoo is adopting world-class technologies in wildlife conservation
  • Animals have been protected from overhunting and inevitable urban sprawl
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

AL AIN, UAE: The ages of some of the oldest animals in the care of Al Ain Zoo have exceeded their normal life expectancy in the wild.
A 36-year-old chimpanzee, a 47-year-old lappet-faced vulture and a 34-year-old mugger crocodile are among those aging animals at Al Ain Zoo, reported the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on Wednesday.
Since the animals have been protected from overhunting and the inevitable urban sprawl they would face, the long lifespans of these species has exceeded their life expectancy in their natural habitat by decades, said WAM.
The zoo, which houses over 4,000 animals, implements modern, state-of-the-art technologies and strategies for the registration, monitoring, genetic study, veterinary care and behavioral rehabilitation of its animals.
Ghanim Mubarak Al-Hajjeri, director-general of the zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said: “We are living in the age of technology, and we must utilize it to the maximum in our work.”
The zoo uses ZIMS, a wildlife management software, considered one of the best resources for zoos as it provides reliable information on animals and their environments to serve animal management and accomplish conservation goals.
Al Ain Zoo also uses advanced genetic conservation programs to maintain genetic integrity and ensure the preservation of species, with the possibility of releasing some healthy offspring into the wild to help repopulation.
According to Al-Hajjeri, the technologies adopted by the zoo have saved a tremendous amount of both effort and time and, over the years, have provided highly accurate results in monitoring animals, studying their behavioral patterns and keeping an eye on their health, while supporting the zoo’s mission to protect endangered species.
The technology-based strategies, he explained, range from animal facial recognition and DNA analysis to physical and behavioral rehabilitation and the collection of data to share with global agencies in order to join forces in the quest for wildlife preservation.
With the use of modern technology, Al-Hajjeri said, the most basic animal calming techniques become safer and more efficient.
“It all contributes to improving the quality of life of animals and adds to our ability to preserve wildlife,” he said.

Topics: UAE Al Ain Zoo monkey chimpanzee Crocodile

Related

Monkey business behind 911 call from California zoo
Offbeat
Monkey business behind 911 call from California zoo

Indian mum fights tiger with bare hands to save son

Indian mum fights tiger with bare hands to save son
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

Indian mum fights tiger with bare hands to save son

Indian mum fights tiger with bare hands to save son
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: An Indian mother fought off a tiger with her bare hands to save her toddler from its jaws, an official said Wednesday.
Archana Choudhary stepped out of her house in the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night as the 15-month-old boy wanted to relieve himself.
A tiger believed to have strayed from the nearby Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve pounced on them, local official Sanjeev Shrivastava told AFP.
It attacked and tried to sink its teeth into the child’s head but the mother leapt to the rescue, he said.
The tiger kept trying to snatch the boy until villagers heard her screams and rushed to her rescue.
The tiger then slunk away into the forest.
“She has been admitted to the hospital. She is out of danger and recovering. The baby is also doing fine,” Shrivastava said.
The mother suffered punctured lungs and wounds to her abdomen while the toddler had deep gashes on his head.
The Times of India newspaper said a search operation was underway to push the tiger back to its territory and that villagers had been told to stay indoors at night.
A rise in human-animal conflicts has been seen across South Asia as ever more forest is lost to urban expansion.
Nearly 225 people were killed in tiger attacks between 2014 and 2019 in India, according to government figures.
More than 200 tigers were killed by poachers or electrocution between 2012 and 2018, the data showed.
India is home to around 70 percent of the world’s tigers and the tiger population was estimated at 2,967 in 2018.

Topics: India tiger Mother child rescue

Related

Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo
Offbeat
Fifth endangered Bengal tiger born in Cuban zoo
Man-eating tiger shot dead in India after massive hunt
World
Man-eating tiger shot dead in India after massive hunt

Roots rock: Chimpanzees drum to their own signature beats

Roots rock: Chimpanzees drum to their own signature beats
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

Roots rock: Chimpanzees drum to their own signature beats

Roots rock: Chimpanzees drum to their own signature beats
  • The chimps mostly use their feet, but also their hands to make the sound, which carries more than a kilometer through the dense rainforest
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: The drummers puff out their chests, let out a guttural yell, then step up to their kits and furiously pound out their signature beat so that everyone within earshot can tell who is playing.
The drum kit is the giant gnarled root of a tree in the Ugandan rainforest — and the drummer is a chimpanzee.
A new study published Tuesday found that not only do chimpanzees have their own styles — some preferring straightforward rock beats while others groove to more freeform jazz — they can also hide their signature sound if they do not want to reveal their location.
The researchers followed the Waibira chimpanzee group in western Uganda’s Budongo Forest, recording the drum sessions of seven male chimps and analizing the intervals between beats.
The chimps mostly use their feet, but also their hands to make the sound, which carries more than a kilometer through the dense rainforest.
The drumming serves as a kind of social media, allowing traveling chimpanzees to communicate with each other, said Vesta Eleuteri, the lead author of the study published in the journal Animal Behavior.
The PhD student said that after just a few weeks in the rainforest she was able to recognize exactly who was drumming.
“Tristan — the John Bonham of the forest — makes very fast drums with many evenly separated beats,” she said, referring to the legendarily hard-hitting drummer of rock band Led Zeppelin.
Tristan’s drumming “is so fast that you can barely see his hands,” Eleuteri said.

But other chimps like Alf or Ila make a more syncopated rhythm using a technique in which both their feet hit a root at almost the same time, said British primatologist Catherine Hobaiter, the study’s senior author.
The research team was led by scientists from Scotland’s University of St. Andrews, and several of the chimpanzees are named after Scottish single malt whiskies, including Ila — for Caol Ila — and fellow chimp Talisker.
Hobaiter, who started the habituation of the Waibira group in 2011, said it long been known that chimpanzees drummed.
“But it wasn’t until this study that we understood they’re using these signature styles when they’re potentially looking for other individuals — when they’re traveling, when they’re on their own or in a small group,” she told AFP.
The researchers also discovered that the chimps sometimes choose not to drum in their signature beat, to avoid revealing their location or identity.
“They have this wonderful flexibility to express their identity and their style, but also to sometimes keep that hidden,” Hobaiter said.
Michael Wilson, a specialist on chimpanzees at the University of Minnesota who was not involved in the research, said the study’s methodology was sound.
But he was not “completely convinced, though, that the drumming is sufficiently distinctive that you could reliably tell all individuals apart,” because some patterns seemed very similar, he said, calling for more research.

While plenty of animals produce sounds we think of as music — such as birdsong — the research could open the door to the possibility that chimpanzees enjoy music on a level generally thought to only be possible for humans.
“I do think that chimpanzees, like us, potentially have a sense of rhythmicity, a sense of music, something that touches them on an almost emotional level, in the way that we might have a sense of awe when we hear an amazing drum solo or another kind of dramatic musical sound,” Hobaiter said.
Most research on the culture of chimpanzees has looked at their tools or food, she said.
“But if we think about human culture we don’t think about the tools we use — we think about how we dress, the music we listen to,” she added.
Next the researchers plan to investigate how neighboring and far-off communities of chimpanzees drum in their own differing styles.
Hobaiter has already been looking at chimpanzees in Guinea, where there are very few trees to drum in the open savannah.
“We’ve got early hints that they might be throwing rocks against rocks” to make sound, she said.
“Literal rock music in this case.”
 

 

Topics: Chimpanzees

Related

A Cuban crocodile (Crocodylus rhombifer) opens its jaws at a hatchery at Zapata Swamp, Cienaga de Zapata, Cuba, August 24, 2022. photos
Offbeat
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world’s rarest crocodiles
3 rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary
Offbeat
3 rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary

Latest updates

Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed
Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed
Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing
Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing
Climate forum ahead of COP27 kicks off in Egypt
Climate forum ahead of COP27 kicks off in Egypt
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking
Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.