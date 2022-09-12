You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude down; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers

Oil Updates — Crude down; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers

Oil Updates — Crude down; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
Saudi Aramco has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in October. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2pbx

Updated 12 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers

Oil Updates — Crude down; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
Updated 12 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the US and Europe.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4 percent, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1 percent higher on Friday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.34 at $85.45 a barrel, or 1.5 percent, after a 3.9 percent gain in the previous session.

North Asian refiners to get full allocation of Saudi crude in October

Saudi Aramco has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in October, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The world’s top oil exporter has slashed its official selling prices to Asian buyers for the month, the first reduction in four months.

Indonesia considering buying Russian oil as fuel prices soar: FT

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is considering joining India and China in buying Russian oil to offset the increasing pressure of rising energy costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

“We always monitor all of the options. If there is the country (and) they give a better price, of course,” Widodo said in an interview with the Financial Times when he was asked whether Indonesia would buy oil from Russia.

Earlier this month, Widodo hiked subsidized fuel prices by 30 percent and said that the price hike was his “last option” due to fiscal pressures, sparking protests across the nation of 270 million people.

Any move to purchase Russian crude at prices above the cap agreed by G7 countries could subject Indonesia to US sanctions.

Libya’s oil production rises to 1.205 million bpd

Libya’s oil production has increased to 1.205 million barrels per day, compared with 1.163 million last week, Libya’s National Oil Corp. said on Sunday.

Last week, NOC said the production of the North African country decreased due to power issues in the Sarir and Mesla oilfields.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Aramco Saudi Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; UK to announce dozens of oil licenses; India’s August fuel demand rises
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; UK to announce dozens of oil licenses; India’s August fuel demand rises

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In recognition of its ships high marine quality standards in US ports, Saudi Arabia has become one of only 26 countries — and the first in the Middle East — to be awarded the Marine Quality Certificate for the 21st century.

This achievement was awarded to the Kingdom’s ships for fully complying with environmental and safety standards and requirements whilst visiting US ports according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The certificate is awarded by the US Coast Guard, which ensures safety and environmental management in US seaports and sea-lanes.

Obtaining the Maritime Quality Certificate marks an important step forward in the development of the Saudi naval fleet, which includes 426 ships.

This certificate facilitates the movement of Saudi naval vessels in regional waters and American ports and assists in increasing trade exchanges and strengthening the economic relationship between the two nations.

The US Coast Guard develops and publishes legal regulations and standards for safe design, shipbuilding, stability, electrical and mechanical systems, life-saving systems, fire safety equipment, and other ship equipment to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and quality.

Topics: US Marine Quality Certificate US Coast Guard

Related

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2
Business & Economy
Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2
Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2
Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The ownership of qualified foreign investors in Saudi Arabia’s stock market surged to SR284 billion ($76 billion) by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

This is 31 percent up from SR216 billion in the same period last year, according to a report by the Capital Market Authority.

“Qualified foreign investors are playing an increasingly significant role on the Saudi exchange,” said an earlier CMA report.

Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi-listed stocks touched the highest level of SR340 billion in April 2022.

When it comes to total foreign investment by swap holders, foreign residents, QFIs, foreign diversified portfolio managers, and foreign strategic investors, the ownership rose to SR354 billion at the end of the second quarter from SR276 billion a year ago.

Overall institutional investors held 96.6 percent of the total ownership in the market of SR11.4 trillion, while the remaining 3.34 percent belonged to non-institutional investors at the end of the three-month period.

In the same period of 2021, the breakdown of institutional and non-institutional investors was 95.9 percent for the former and 4.05 percent for the latter out of SR9.7 trillion in total.

Topics: CMA stocks Saudi Arabia

Related

Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 
Business & Economy
Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Dana Yasser Abdelaziz & Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says

Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Dana Yasser Abdelaziz & Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia produces around 20 percent of the world’s desalinated water, with 9 million cubic meters produced per day, the deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture said.

While speaking at the Future of Desalination International Conference in Riyadh on Sept. 12, Mansour Al-Mushaiti added that Saudi Arabia has desalinated seawater since the 1950s and is “the leading desalinated water producer in the world.”

He noted that the Kingdom now has reliable access to drinking water, of which 60 percent is desalinated. 

“The sustained development of our desalinated industry has provided this part (of the world) a constant technological innovation — from thermal to reverse osmosis, from ongoing enhancement in membrane technology to using renewable energy to run desalination plants.” 

Speaking of the government’s efforts in this regard, he said in 2002 the Kingdom created the Independent Water Power Producers and an official framework for private sector participation.

Saudi Arabia has also taken major steps toward improving the desalination sector's efficiency, reliability and sustainability. 

Sharing the history and some of Saudi Arabia’s achievements in this sector, the deputy minister revealed that the Kingdom launched the initiative to desalinate water using solar energy in 2009. 

“In 2018, we successfully completed the world's first large-scale water desalination plant powered by solar energy,” he said, adding that today they are working on other solutions, including the membrane technology.

Saudi Arabia launched Shuaibah Independent Water & Power Project, which is the first IWPP in the Kingdom to utilize the Flue Gas Desulphurization technology along with a low NOx burner and Electrostatic Precipitator. This is in full compliance with the World Bank emission requirement.

During the conference, the Kingdom’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. signed a cooperation agreement with Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research to localize and enhance cooperation in the desalination industry. 

Hosted by Saudi Arabia from Sept. 11-13 in Riyadh, the Future of Desalination International Conference aims to discuss opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in the desalination sector.

Many policymakers, developers, contractors, researchers and innovators will attend to discuss the sector’s future.

Topics: FDIC2022 Saudi desalination

Related

Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s desalination projects eye sustainability and energy
The rise and rise of water desalination in Saudi Arabia graphic
Business & Economy
The rise and rise of water desalination in Saudi Arabia

Saudis’ investment in US stocks grows 78% to $19bn in Q2

Saudis’ investment in US stocks grows 78% to $19bn in Q2
Updated 57 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudis’ investment in US stocks grows 78% to $19bn in Q2

Saudis’ investment in US stocks grows 78% to $19bn in Q2
Updated 57 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi investors’ trades in US stocks soared 78 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to a report by the Capital Market Authority.

The amount invested stood at SR71 billion ($19 billion) — the highest level in a year.

Saudis injected SR31 billion more when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and SR10.4 billion more than the corresponding period a year ago.

US stock investment by Saudi-based traders in the first quarter and the second quarter of 2021 stood at SR40 billion and SR61 billion, respectively.

The transactions of Saudis through licensed brokerage firms are divided among seven markets – local, Gulf, Arab, Asian, US, European, and other geographical regions.

The trading value across all territories amounted to SR1.07 trillion during the second quarter, against SR1.14 trillion in the year's first quarter.

Local trades accounted for 93.1 percent of the total amount, representing SR994 billion, followed by the US market with a share of 6.7 percent, while the remaining 0.2 percent was allocated to other markets.

Topics: US stock Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Related

Global asset management firm Mercer receives advisory license from CMA, plans team expansion
Business & Economy
Global asset management firm Mercer receives advisory license from CMA, plans team expansion

Over 300,000 investors exit Saudi Arabia’s stock market in Q2

Over 300,000 investors exit Saudi Arabia’s stock market in Q2
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Over 300,000 investors exit Saudi Arabia’s stock market in Q2

Over 300,000 investors exit Saudi Arabia’s stock market in Q2
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock exchange witnessed a drop of 312,907 in the number of participating investors at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

A total of 85,343 female traders exited their investments, bringing the number of women participating in the bourse to 1.49 million, according to statistics by the Capital Market Authority.

Similarly, the number of male investors retreated by nearly 227,564 to 4.18 million, against 4.41 million in the first quarter of the year.

Despite the sequential drop, the data revealed that more female traders joined the Kingdom’s stock market in the second quarter when compared to 1.42 million in the same period last year.

The total number of individuals with ownership in the Saudi stock market was 5.67 million at the end of the three-month period, while the number of portfolios held rose to 10.8 million from 10.1 million in the prior quarter.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI trades higher as oil prices rebound: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI trades higher as oil prices rebound: Opening bell

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate
Saudi Arabia first in Middle East to be awarded US Marine Quality Certificate
Marvel faces online backlash over Israeli superhero Sabra
Marvel faces online backlash over Israeli superhero Sabra
Riyadh launches torch relay for Saudi Games 2022
Riyadh launches torch relay for Saudi Games 2022
Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2
Foreign investors’ ownership in Saudi stock market rises 31% to $76bn in Q2
Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says
Saudi Arabia produces 20% of global desalinated water, official says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.