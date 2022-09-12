Jordan’s King Abdullah urges more UN, world aid for refugees

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at Al-Husseiniya Palace on Sunday, with talks focusing on providing greater support for displaced people living in the country.
During the meeting, King Abdullah addressed global food security, and the international community’s obligation toward nations hosting millions of refugees.
Grandi thanked Jordan for aiding Syrian refugees. He said the UN agency would continue to support the Kingdom’s efforts, and encourage the international community to assist host countries facing increasing economic challenges.
Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh also met with Grandi on Sunday in a separate meeting.
Khasawneh cited the economic difficulties and pressure brought on by the refugee crisis in terms of the provision of education, healthcare, water and jobs.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi warned of what he described as a “significant decline in international aid to refugees in the region.”
During his meeting with Grandi, Safadi praised the partnership between Jordan and the UNHCR.
He said statistics show that aid supported services for around 1.3 million Syrians in Jordan, of whom 10 percent are living in refugee camps.
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters
ATHENS: Iran has agreed to release the crews of two Greek tankers it seized in May in the Gulf in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece, the Greek union of commercial ships’ seafarers said.
The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as tensions grow between Iran and the United States.
The Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly Pegas, was seized by Greece in April and had remained under arrest for months. The United States had confiscated part of its oil cargo due to sanctions.
Lana, which had engine problems, was officially released in July. Anchored off Piraeus since then, it has retrieved the oil cargo that the United States had confiscated and is expected to sail back to Iran.
Iran has agreed that the tankers’ crew will be replaced, allowing their return to their countries of origin soon, the union said in a statement on its website on Sunday.
It was not clear when the two Greek tankers, still in the Middle East Gulf, will be released, the union said.
Iran urges IAEA ‘not to yield to Israel’s pressure’, says ready to cooperate
Israel has pledged never to allow Iran to obtain atomic weapons, saying Tehran advocates its destruction
Iran denies ever seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic program is peaceful
Updated 33 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran is ready to continue its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday, calling on the agency “not to yield to Israel’s pressure” over Tehran’s nuclear activities.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors meets on Monday, three months after adopting a resolution urging Iran to give credible answers to the agency’s investigations into uranium traces at three sites in Iran.
Iran has rejected the probes as politically motivated.
“Iran announces its constructive cooperation with the agency as its obligation ... While Iran has obligations, it also has rights,” Kanaani told a televised news conference.
“The agency should preserve its credibility.”
Israel, widely believed to be the Middle East’s only nuclear power, has pledged never to allow Iran to obtain atomic weapons, saying Tehran advocates its destruction. Iran denies ever seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic program is peaceful.
“Naturally Iran expects constructive actions from IAEA and the members of its governing board,” Kanaani said.
After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the bloc had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.
Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the EU’s proposed text. But Britain, France and Germany said on Saturday they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions after it tried to link a revival of the deal with a closure of the IAEA’s investigations.
Kanaani called the European statement “unconstructive.”
“Both the US and Europe should prove that they do not prioritize the interests of the Zionist regime (Israel) when taking political decisions,” he said.
Then-US President Donald Trump reneged on the nuclear deal in 2018, saying it was too soft on Iran, and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic, prompting Tehran to start violating the deal’s nuclear curbs a year later.
“Environment and Development 2022: The Road to Sharm El-Sheikh COP27” launched by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Updated 12 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: The “Environment and Development 2022: The Road to Sharm El-Sheikh COP27” forum began on Sunday. The forum is being organized by the Arab Water Council under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment.
Senior officials and experts from 30 countries will take part in the forum in Cairo, from Sept. 11-13, to discuss the impacts of climate change and ways to combat it.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit stressed that the upcoming 2022 UN Climate Change Conference is a unique opportunity to address issues facing the Arab region, which, though contributing a small percentage to climate change, is the most affected by it.
Gheit said that the world is still suffering from a deteriorating economic situation that has affected development because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and several ensuing crises.
He added that when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, it significantly affected the market for food and energy, as the Arab region relies significantly on Russian and Ukrainian exports for its needs.
Gheit explained that food supplies can only be secured by improving water sources and by bypassing traditional policies. He also mentioned that facing the current challenges requires Arab cooperation by sharing burdens and exchanging experiences.
Mahmoud Abu-Zeid, the head of the Arab Water Council, stressed the importance of confronting climate change, highlighting recent droughts and flooding across the world as causes for alarm.
During his speech, Abu-Zeid said that “the scenes that the world is experiencing today confirm that water is the first element of life and that we have not used it well.”
He later explained that the reasons for the disruption of the water cycle stem from climatic changes.
He called on COP27 to discuss future expectations, including the increased demand for water, and to support the establishment of an infrastructure development fund, as the Horn of Africa faces its worst drought in four decades.
In his speech at the opening session of the forum, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry pointed out that the transition toward renewable energy sources has become a priority in the Arab region.
He also highlighted the importance of financing projects to counter the effects of climate change, and providing support to enable developing countries to face those changes.
In a similar speech, the Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Swailem warned of the dangers faced by many countries in the world by extreme climatic phenomena and their adverse effects on the water sector.
He emphasized the need to strengthen governments’ capacity to address water concerns in a way that contributes to the attainment of sustainable development goals.
Eight main topics will be discussed in the forum, all of which address the challenges of climate change, including food and water security, clean and renewable energy, sustainable development, ways to preserve the environment and biodiversity, control of carbon dioxide emissions, and sustainable transportation.
Iraq’s ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Designated an endangered world heritage site by UNESCO, Hatra dates back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries BC
Updated 11 September 2022
AFP
HATRA, Iraq: Strolling along the ancient ruins of Hatra in Iraq’s north, dozens of visitors admired the site, where local initiatives seek to turn over a new leaf after a brief but brutal Daesh rule.
Designated an endangered world heritage site by UNESCO, Hatra dates back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries BC.
It is a two-hour drive from Mosul, the former “capital” proclaimed by Daesh, which was recaptured in 2017 by Iraqi forces and an international coalition that backed them.
A tour of the site on Saturday, the first of its kind organized by a private museum in Mosul, aimed to boost tourism in the area.
Some 40 visitors, most of them Iraqis, were allowed to walk around the more than 2,000-year-old archaeological site in the golden hour of twilight.
The tourists took selfies in front of impressive colonnades and inspected the reliefs vandalized by Daesh jihadists.
“It has great history” allowing a peek into an ancient civilization, said Luna Batota, a 33-year-old on tour with her Belgian husband.
“A lot of history but at the same time a lot of unfortunate events took place here with Daesh,” she said.
Batota works for a pharmaceutical company in Belgium, where she has lived since the age of nine.
Twenty-four years later, this is the first time she has returned to her homeland.
Visiting Hatra stirred up “mixed feelings” for her, she said. “You see bullet holes, you see many empty bullets.”
An important religious and trading center under the Parthian empire, Hatra had imposing fortifications and magnificent temples, blending Greek and Roman architectural styles with oriental decorative elements.
In 2015, Daesh released a video showing its militants destroying a series of reliefs, firing at them and hacking away at a statue with a pickaxe.
In February, the authorities unveiled three restorations at the site: A Roman-style sculpture of a life-size figure and reliefs on the side of the great temple.
Five years after the defeat of Daesh, Mosul and its surroundings have regained a sense of normalcy, even as rehabilitation efforts suffer setbacks and many areas still bear the scars of the fight against the militants.
The tour of Hatra was organized by the Mosul Heritage House, a private museum inaugurated in June.
But even before it, the site drew individual visitors, according to one of the organizers, Fares Abdel Sattar, a 60-year-old engineer.
This new initiative seeks to “showcase the heritage and identity” of Mosul and its broader Nineveh province, he said.
After its rise to power in 2014 and the conquest of swathes of Iraq and Syria, Daesh faced counteroffensives in both countries. Iraqi forces finally claimed victory in late 2017.
As Iraq gradually opens up to foreign tourism, dozens of visitors — particularly from the West — are now exploring the country, with some even venturing into Mosul.
The Hatra group are pioneers, visiting at a time when the US, British and other governments are warning their citizens against travel to Iraq, citing the risks of terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict and civil unrest.
The tourism sector also suffered a setback with the case of British pensioner James Fitton, who was detained and condemned to 15 years in jail over pottery shards he picked at an archaeological site, before a court in July overturned the sentence and he flew back home.
Challenges remain and tourist infrastructure is still basic in Iraq, a country rich in oil but ravaged by decades of fighting.
“Mosul isn’t only war, Daesh, terrorism,” said Beriar Bahaa Al-Din, a doctoral student in anthropology at the University of Exeter in Britain, on the Hatra visit.
“Mosul is a civilization, heritage, culture,” he added. “This impressive site should be full of tourists from across the globe.”
Special interview: There is ‘a very strong consensus’ in favor of Yemen truce continuation, says US envoy Tim Lenderking
Washington’s point man for Yemen says Houthis face complete isolation if they opt for a military solution
He expressed hope that Houthis’ backer Iran will match its words supporting extended truce with action
Updated 12 September 2022
Aisha Fareed
RIYADH: There is a very strong internal and international consensus in favor of continuation of the truce in Yemen, with all of the regional countries supporting a peaceful resolution, not a return to war, Timothy Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, has told Arab News.
If the Houthis opt for a military solution, they will be completely isolated, he said during an interview with Arab News in Riyadh, where he arrived on Saturday as part of a diplomatic push to extend a UN-mediated truce in Yemen into a permanent arrangement.
Lenderking is also expected to continue to rally support for UN efforts to raise awareness of the threat posed by the stricken oil storage vessel, Safer, in the Red Sea, and the funding required to address the ticking environmental time bomb.
After more than seven years of war and humanitarian crisis, the truce between the Houthis, who control most of northern Yemen, and the UN-recognized government has been extended from two to six months and has largely held.
Lenderking considers the extension an opportunity for the Iran-backed Houthis to show good faith and good will, and respond to the desire of the Yemeni people for peace.
“From what we know after talking to Yemenis inside Yemen and around the world, there is no appetite for a return to war. There is no capacity for anybody to wish to see this happen,” he said.
Lenderking, a career member of the senior foreign service who was picked for the special envoy’s post by US President Joe Biden on Feb. 4, 2021, said that the US recognizes the leadership the Yemen government has shown in terms of flexibility with facilitating the entry of oil derivatives ships into the port of Hodeidah.
Deploring the fuel crisis that resulted from the Houthis’ “altering of the standard operating procedures” by which oil supplies move into Yemen, he said: “It created a problem, and immediately produced long gas lines in Sanaa such as we had seen before the truce.”
Washington does not support any bureaucratic procedures that obstruct the movement of oil, Lenderking clarified, adding that free movement of oil without any impediments into Yemen is, for the US, a fundamental and longstanding position.
Acknowledging that the government’s role in facilitating the entry of oil tankers into Hodeidah port is a vital part of the truce (which went into effect on April 2 this year), he said the movement of oil has an immediate and positive impact on Yemenis.
“It reduces the fuel lines, powers the food mills, and brings fuel to hospitals and schools and indeed the entire transportation network. It’s one of the cornerstones of what we feel has been a very successful truce,” he said.
Illustrating his point, Lenderking said that 21,000 passengers have flown from Sanaa airport on commercial airlines for the first time since 2016, and there will be more destinations becoming available.
Also as a result of the truce, he said, there are 60 percent fewer civilian casualties in Yemen — yet another development that he believes demonstrates what the agreement can bring in terms of tangible benefit to the Yemeni people.
The Houthis have publicly committed to the terms of the truce when it was extended on Aug. 2, and according to Lenderking, the US is counting on them to continue to support the deal going forward in October in an expanded format.
“We see all of those (pillars of the truce including the fuel ships and commercial flights) expanding after October, bringing additional benefit to the Yemenis and really changing their lives in a very positive way,” he said.
Lenderking said that the international consensus exists among the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council, notably the Chinese, the US, the Russians, who all see this conflict in the same way — that the pressing issues must be resolved in a political context through negotiation.
He said that even Iran has welcomed the truce in each of its iterations and that there is a considerable amount of international attention focused on Yemen at this moment, particularly heading into October.
Elaborating on Iran’s role in the conflict, Lenderking said that the relationship between the Houthis and Iran has been mostly a “lethal” one, with the Iranians having encouraged the Houthis at times to launch attacks.
“They’ve supported the Houthis in developing their military capability, their UAV capability. And that’s been very negative,” he said. “This fuels rather than tempers the conflict.”
Nevertheless, Lenderking expressed hope that Tehran would match its words — welcoming the truce and backing an extended cease-fire — with action by supporting the current positive trajectory.
“There is a lot at stake here,” he said. “When we talk about the Yemen conflict, you have not only the livelihoods and the terrible humanitarian situation in Yemen, but you also have the American lives in Saudi Arabia and around the Gulf that are put at risk by attacks on these countries.
“We’ve seen oil and other infrastructure in these countries attacked by the Houthis.”
BIO
Name: Timothy A. Lenderking
Designation: Deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Gulf Affairs in the Near East Bureau, Department of State
Previous posts: Deputy chief of mission, US Embassy in Riyadh Senior democracy adviser, US Embassy in Baghdad
Education: Masters in history and international relations, University of Washington (1989)
All things considered, Lenderking says now is the moment for Yemen and its leaders to embrace the possibility of peace — through the truce, a durable cease-fire and political negotiations.
Besides the war, another issue related to Yemen that is of growing international concern is the fate of the derelict vessel FSO Safer. In recent months, the UN, with the support of the US and the Netherlands, has raised $70 million in contributions for the safe transfer of the oil stored in the Safer.
The Safer, decaying off the port of Ras Isa north of Hodeidah, is believed to contain 1.1 million barrels of oil — four times the amount that leaked into Alaska’s Prince William Sound as a result of the Exxon Valdez disaster in 1989.
The vessel’s structure has been left exposed to humidity and corrosion with little or no maintenance since the war started in 2015.
Lenderking, who is spearheading the salvage effort, is optimistic about preventing what he has described as a “looming disaster.”
He said that there is considerable support not only from countries in this region but also from Europe and the US, which is one of the largest donors to the initiative, with a pledge of $10 million, alongside Saudi Arabia and other countries.
“Obviously, an oil spill of a magnitude four times the size of the Exxon Valdez will be devastating for the coastline of the Red Sea, through which so much of international commerce traverses,” Lenderking said. “It will exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Yemen if the ports along the western coast are blocked to oil ships.”
According to Lenderking, the private sector has done a good job, but could do more to support the dismantling effort, which he said would benefit international commerce, maritime diversity and trade, in addition to helping Yemen rebound from the humanitarian crisis.
The first phase envisages the removal of the oil from the Safer onto a more secure vessel. However, neither the funding ($80 million) of this phase has been completed, nor is a reliable political agreement in place.
Still, Lenderking believes that the salvage initiative has been worthwhile, noting that a great deal of progress has been made since it was launched and expressing satisfaction with the leadership that Saudi Arabia, the US, the Netherlands, the UN and other donors have shown in the matter.
“We’re not there yet, and of course the key is to actually move the oil off the Safer before the tanker explodes or starts to leak, and that’s really the concern and that could happen at any time,” he said. “I mean experts have been warning about this for years.”
Lenderking pointed out that is the first time has been an agreement to move oil off the Safer and put it onto a safer vessel, an objective he is “confident” will be met this year.
“That’s a realistic goal, and I believe at the UN General Assembly later this month there will be an event which marks the progress made, and calls on donors to continue to support this effort,” he said.