King Charles III pledges to follow queen’s example of selfless duty

Britain's King Charles sits at Westminster Hall, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 12, 2022. (Reuters)
AP

  • Later Monday in Edinburgh, the king will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral
  • The queen’s coffin will lie at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to file past
AP

LONDON: King Charles III pledged Monday to follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty” as he addressed lawmakers from both houses of parliament in London before he boarded a plane to Edinburgh to be with the late queen’s coffin as it lies at rest in the Scottish capital.
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince Harry hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.”
Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king, and he replied.
A trumpet fanfare greeted the king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, as they entered the hall, which was packed with hundreds of legislators.
Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the UK’s political system.
He paid tribute to his mother, saying: “As Shakespeare said of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living.”
The hall, with its magnificent hammer-beam roof, is the oldest part of the parliamentary complex — a remnant of the medieval Palace of Westminster that once stood on the site.
The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation between crown and Parliament led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.
Earlier Monday, a personal statement posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren.”
Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
The national outpouring of grief continued Sunday as thousands of people lined streets and roadsides as the oak coffin was borne from the late queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat, where she died on Thursday, to Edinburgh.
Later Monday in Edinburgh, the king will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where the crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin ahead of a service of prayer and reflection on the life and 70-year reign of the widely cherished monarch.
The queen’s coffin will lie at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to file past and pay their respects. On Tuesday, it will be flown to London where the coffin will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament Palace from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on Sept. 19.
Authorities already have issued rules and guidelines for people wanting to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.
After visiting Scotland, Charles embarks on a tour of the other nations that make up the United Kingdom — he visits the Northern Ireland capital, Belfast, on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
Harry’s statement ended on a poignant note alluding to the death last year of his grandfather, Prince Philip, saying that “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report

British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report
Arab News

British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report

  • ‘Measures have helped to turn British Muslims in the UK into a suspect community’
  • Instances of deprivation of citizenship ramped up significantly following Daesh collapse
Arab News

LONDON: Muslims in the UK are being made “second-class citizens” in the wake of government powers to strip citizenship with no notice, a new report has warned.  

Published by the Institute of Race Relations on Sunday, the report warns that the Nationality and Borders Act has been used to target British Muslims.

“The message sent by the legislation on deprivation of citizenship since 2002 and its implementation largely against British Muslims of south Asian heritage is that, despite their passports, these people are not and can never be ‘true’ citizens, in the same way that ‘natives’ are,” said Frances Webber, vice chair and author of the report.

“While a ‘native’ British citizen, who has access to no other citizenship, can commit the most heinous crimes without jeopardizing his right to remain British, none of the estimated 6 million British citizens with access to another citizenship can feel confident in the perpetual nature of their citizenship.”

Before 2003, when deprivation of citizenship was used against preacher Abu Hamza, the strategy had not been used for 30 years, Webber added.

But since the Hamza case, there have been at least 217 instances of deprivation of citizenship, with numbers ramping up significantly following the collapse of Daesh.

“These classes of citizenship were brought in to target British Muslims of south Asian and Middle Eastern heritage,” said Webber.

“Such divisions act as a constant reminder to minority ethnic citizens that they must watch their step, and reinforce racist messages about ‘undeserving’ racialized groups unworthy of being British.”

The report author raised the case of Shamima Begum to criticize the “nebulous and undefined” nature of the government powers.

The UK government recently faced scrutiny after it was alleged that a Canadian spy had trafficked Begum into Syria.

Webber said: “It raises the question: Was Begum’s citizenship removed to divert attention from western agencies’ prioritization of intelligence gathering over safeguarding vulnerable trafficked girls?”

Citizenship-stripping is “just one aspect of measures targeting Muslim communities, in Britain and abroad, in the past two decades, which have helped to turn British Muslims in the UK into a ‘suspect community’.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK. Deprivation of citizenship only happens after careful consideration of the facts and in accordance with international law.

“It is used against those who have acquired citizenship by fraud and against the most dangerous people, such as terrorists, extremists and serious organized criminals.

“We make no apology for doing whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security.”

UN decries Russia’s ‘intimidation’ of opponents to Ukraine war

UN decries Russia’s ‘intimidation’ of opponents to Ukraine war
AFP

UN decries Russia’s ‘intimidation’ of opponents to Ukraine war

  • Earlier this year, the council ordered a high-level probe of violations by Russian troops in Ukraine since its full-scale invasion on February 24
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s acting human rights chief decried on Monday the “intimidation” of people in Russia voicing opposition to the Ukraine war, warning it was undermining fundamental freedoms.
Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, deputy UN rights chief Nada Al Nashif decried the “intimidation, restrictive measures and sanctions against people voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine.”
These actions, she warned, “undermine the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free assembly, expression and association.”
Al Nashif, who is currently serving as acting High Commissioner for Human Rights until new chief Volker Turk replaces Michelle Bachelet, also decried “pressure against journalists, blocking of Internet resources and other forms of censorship.”
These actions, she said, was “incompatible with media pluralism and violate the right to access information.”
“We urge the Russian Federation to reconsider measures taken to expand the ‘foreign agent’ label to include individuals considered to be ‘under foreign influence’,” she said.
She also called on the Kremlin to refrain from criminalizing “undeclared contacts with representatives of states, foreign or international organizations deemed to be directed against the ‘security’ of the Russian Federation.”
Al Nashif’s comments came at the start of the rights council’s 51st session, which will last through October 7.
Earlier this year, the council ordered a high-level probe of violations by Russian troops in Ukraine since its full-scale invasion on February 24.
But there has been growing pressure for the body to also turn its gaze on rights abuses inside Russia.
Rights groups have urged European Union countries to lead on a resolution to appoint an independent expert known as a Special Rapporteur to examine the situation.
But a decision has yet to be taken, with Western countries wary on the impact if they present a resolution but fail to garner enough votes to pass it in the 47-member council.

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
Reuters

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

  • Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400
Reuters

DADU: Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to protect a vital power station supplying electricity to millions of people against a growing threat of flooding, officials said on Monday, taking steps such as building a dike in front of it.
Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damages estimated at $30 billion.
Both the government and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to the flooding, which submerged nearly a third of the nation of 220 million.
The electricity station in the district of Dadu in the southern province of Sindh, one of the country’s worst affected areas, supplies power to six provincial districts.
Troops were busy strengthening a dike built in front of the station, a visit to the site showed on Sunday.
“All preventive measures have been taken already to save the grid in case any flooding happens,” Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, a top district official, told Reuters on Monday.
The comment followed orders from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, to ensure the 500kV power station did not get flooded.
UN agencies have begun work to assess the South Asian nation’s reconstruction needs after it received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190 percent more than the 30-year average, in July and August.
Sindh received 466 percent more rain than average and all the flood waters pass through Dadu, a district with a population of 1.5 million, thanks to its location.

Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed
AFP

Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed

  • The Black Hawk crashed due to “a technical problem during a training exercise”
  • Five crew members were also injured
AFP

KABUL: A Black Hawk helicopter commandeered by the Taliban after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan crashed during a training session at the weekend, killing two pilots and a crew member, the defense ministry said.
The incident occurred Saturday on the campus of the country’s defense university in the capital Kabul.
The Black Hawk crashed due to “a technical problem during a training exercise,” the ministry said, adding five crew members were also injured.
When exiting the country last year, the US military left behind billions of dollars worth of aircraft, vehicles, weapons and other hardware — much of which it said had been rendered inoperable.
Some helicopters were also flown by former Afghan government forces to central Asian countries before the Taliban took full control of the country.
The Taliban have managed to repair some aircraft, including helicopters, which are believed to be now flown by pilots from the former government forces.
The regime showcased an array of equipment during a military parade on August 31 when they celebrated the first anniversary of their return to power.

Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing

Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing
Reuters

Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing

  • Easing would also allow individual travelers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travelers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.
The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.
Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television program on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.
Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travelers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.

