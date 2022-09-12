British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report

LONDON: Muslims in the UK are being made “second-class citizens” in the wake of government powers to strip citizenship with no notice, a new report has warned.
Published by the Institute of Race Relations on Sunday, the report warns that the Nationality and Borders Act has been used to target British Muslims.
“The message sent by the legislation on deprivation of citizenship since 2002 and its implementation largely against British Muslims of south Asian heritage is that, despite their passports, these people are not and can never be ‘true’ citizens, in the same way that ‘natives’ are,” said Frances Webber, vice chair and author of the report.
“While a ‘native’ British citizen, who has access to no other citizenship, can commit the most heinous crimes without jeopardizing his right to remain British, none of the estimated 6 million British citizens with access to another citizenship can feel confident in the perpetual nature of their citizenship.”
Before 2003, when deprivation of citizenship was used against preacher Abu Hamza, the strategy had not been used for 30 years, Webber added.
But since the Hamza case, there have been at least 217 instances of deprivation of citizenship, with numbers ramping up significantly following the collapse of Daesh.
“These classes of citizenship were brought in to target British Muslims of south Asian and Middle Eastern heritage,” said Webber.
“Such divisions act as a constant reminder to minority ethnic citizens that they must watch their step, and reinforce racist messages about ‘undeserving’ racialized groups unworthy of being British.”
The report author raised the case of Shamima Begum to criticize the “nebulous and undefined” nature of the government powers.
The UK government recently faced scrutiny after it was alleged that a Canadian spy had trafficked Begum into Syria.
Webber said: “It raises the question: Was Begum’s citizenship removed to divert attention from western agencies’ prioritization of intelligence gathering over safeguarding vulnerable trafficked girls?”
Citizenship-stripping is “just one aspect of measures targeting Muslim communities, in Britain and abroad, in the past two decades, which have helped to turn British Muslims in the UK into a ‘suspect community’.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK. Deprivation of citizenship only happens after careful consideration of the facts and in accordance with international law.
“It is used against those who have acquired citizenship by fraud and against the most dangerous people, such as terrorists, extremists and serious organized criminals.
“We make no apology for doing whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security.”
In solemn procession, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is taken through Edinburgh
King Charles has set out for Edinburgh to join his siblings for a solemn procession
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth will be taken to the city’s historic cathedral
Updated 49 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
EDINBURGH: The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a silent and solemn procession watched by thousands of people lining the street to pay their respects to Britain’s longest serving monarch.
The skirl of bagpipes was the only sound as kilted soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland bore the coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse and placed it in the hearse.
A gun salute crashed out from a battery on Edinburgh Castle as the hearse began its journey. Then there was just silence.
King Charles and his siblings — Anne, Andrew and Edward — walked behind the hearse up the historic street. The Royal Company of Archers provided the guard of honor.
The coffin will lie in St. Giles’ Cathedral for an overnight vigil before being flown to London on Tuesday.
Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning.
Charles became king on her death and was formally proclaimed as monarch on Saturday.
Tina Richardson, 63, a retiree from Dunbar, was among those standing on the centuries-old Royal Mile beside the cathedral. She said her middle name was Elizabeth after the late queen.
“She’s like a member of my own family. There’ll never be anyone like her,” she told Reuters. “She was such a beautiful lady who gave us all so much. She dedicated her whole life to the country. In good times and bad she was there, especially during COVID. She united everybody.”
Carol Williams, 52, a part-time primary teacher from Dunfermline, said she wanted to watch what she called a symbolic moment in Britain’s history.
“I just feel so privileged that we can watch this moment. We are so lucky that we have this opportunity to pay our respects like this. If she died in London, we would never have had this opportunity,” she said. “Our democracy”
Earlier on Monday in London, King Charles had addressed members of the British parliament at Westminster Hall.
He called parliament the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy” and pledged to follow his late mother’s example in maintaining its independence.
As with all the ceremonies taking place to mark the queen’s death and Charles’ accession to the throne, there was much pageantry.
He arrived at Westminster Hall to a fanfare of trumpets with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort. The royal couple sat on ceremonial chairs, with cavalry troopers in red tunics and plumed helmets standing to attention behind.
Charles told members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords: “While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.
“She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”
The assembly then sang “God Save the King.”
Charles, 73, who is now king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, is known for expressing his views on matters ranging from the environment to youth issues.
He has suggested that as king, he might have to moderate his style, in keeping with the tradition that the monarch keeps out of political matters.
Crown of Scotland
On Sunday, the queen’s oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of white flowers on top, was taken by hearse on a six-hour journey from Balmoral through picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities to Edinburgh.
Tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the roads to pay their respects, while huge crowds, some in tears, gathered in Edinburgh to greet the cortege.
Charles, who will also visit the Scottish parliament and meet Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, will later mount a vigil at 7.20 p.m. (1820 GMT) along with other royals.
On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London, where on Wednesday it will begin a period of lying in state until early on Sept. 19 — the day of Elizabeth’s state funeral — on a catafalque at Westminster Hall.
Large crowds expected
In London, members of the public will be allowed to process past the coffin, which will be covered by the Royal Standard with the sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre placed on top, for 24 hours a day until 6.30 a.m. (0530 GMT) on Sept. 19.
“Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight,” the government said in a statement. “Large crowds are expected.”
Thousands of people continued to gather at royal palaces across Britain, bringing flowers. In Green Park near Buckingham Palace, where some of the tributes are being taken, long lines of bouquets now snake around the park allowing mourners to read the tributes.
“It’s really touched me, losing the queen,” Amy Gibbs, 43, said outside Buckingham Palace. “I think she was an amazing lady that did her absolute best and gave us everything.”
Britain last saw such a display of public mourning in 1997 after the death of Charles’s first wife, Princess Diana, in a Paris car crash.
In his first public comment since the queen’s death, Prince Harry https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/prince-harry-pays-tribute-granny-queen-elizabeth-2022-09-12/ — Diana’s son — paid an emotional tribute to his “granny” on Monday, saying she would be sorely missed not just by the family, but the world over.
“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” Harry said, a reference to Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years Prince Philip who died last year.
UN decries Russia’s ‘intimidation’ of opponents to Ukraine war
Earlier this year, the council ordered a high-level probe of violations by Russian troops in Ukraine since its full-scale invasion on February 24
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP
GENEVA: The UN’s acting human rights chief decried on Monday the “intimidation” of people in Russia voicing opposition to the Ukraine war, warning it was undermining fundamental freedoms.
Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, deputy UN rights chief Nada Al Nashif decried the “intimidation, restrictive measures and sanctions against people voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine.”
These actions, she warned, “undermine the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free assembly, expression and association.”
Al Nashif, who is currently serving as acting High Commissioner for Human Rights until new chief Volker Turk replaces Michelle Bachelet, also decried “pressure against journalists, blocking of Internet resources and other forms of censorship.”
These actions, she said, was “incompatible with media pluralism and violate the right to access information.”
“We urge the Russian Federation to reconsider measures taken to expand the ‘foreign agent’ label to include individuals considered to be ‘under foreign influence’,” she said.
She also called on the Kremlin to refrain from criminalizing “undeclared contacts with representatives of states, foreign or international organizations deemed to be directed against the ‘security’ of the Russian Federation.”
Al Nashif’s comments came at the start of the rights council’s 51st session, which will last through October 7.
Earlier this year, the council ordered a high-level probe of violations by Russian troops in Ukraine since its full-scale invasion on February 24.
But there has been growing pressure for the body to also turn its gaze on rights abuses inside Russia.
Rights groups have urged European Union countries to lead on a resolution to appoint an independent expert known as a Special Rapporteur to examine the situation.
But a decision has yet to be taken, with Western countries wary on the impact if they present a resolution but fail to garner enough votes to pass it in the 47-member council.
Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions
Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters
DADU: Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to protect a vital power station supplying electricity to millions of people against a growing threat of flooding, officials said on Monday, taking steps such as building a dike in front of it.
Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damages estimated at $30 billion.
Both the government and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to the flooding, which submerged nearly a third of the nation of 220 million.
The electricity station in the district of Dadu in the southern province of Sindh, one of the country’s worst affected areas, supplies power to six provincial districts.
Troops were busy strengthening a dike built in front of the station, a visit to the site showed on Sunday.
“All preventive measures have been taken already to save the grid in case any flooding happens,” Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, a top district official, told Reuters on Monday.
The comment followed orders from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, to ensure the 500kV power station did not get flooded.
UN agencies have begun work to assess the South Asian nation’s reconstruction needs after it received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190 percent more than the 30-year average, in July and August.
Sindh received 466 percent more rain than average and all the flood waters pass through Dadu, a district with a population of 1.5 million, thanks to its location.
Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training, 3 killed
The Black Hawk crashed due to “a technical problem during a training exercise”
Five crew members were also injured
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP
KABUL: A Black Hawk helicopter commandeered by the Taliban after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan crashed during a training session at the weekend, killing two pilots and a crew member, the defense ministry said.
The incident occurred Saturday on the campus of the country’s defense university in the capital Kabul.
The Black Hawk crashed due to “a technical problem during a training exercise,” the ministry said, adding five crew members were also injured.
When exiting the country last year, the US military left behind billions of dollars worth of aircraft, vehicles, weapons and other hardware — much of which it said had been rendered inoperable.
Some helicopters were also flown by former Afghan government forces to central Asian countries before the Taliban took full control of the country.
The Taliban have managed to repair some aircraft, including helicopters, which are believed to be now flown by pilots from the former government forces.
The regime showcased an array of equipment during a military parade on August 31 when they celebrated the first anniversary of their return to power.
Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing
Easing would also allow individual travelers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings
Updated 12 September 2022
Reuters
TOKYO: Japan’s government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travelers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.
The government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.
Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television program on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.
Japan last week raised the daily ceiling of inbound travelers to 50,000 from 20,000 and eliminated a requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what have been among the most restrictive border measures among major economies.