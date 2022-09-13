You are here

  • Home
  • Seoul warns North Korea will self-destruct if it uses nuclear weapons

Seoul warns North Korea will self-destruct if it uses nuclear weapons

Seoul warns North Korea will self-destruct if it uses nuclear weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dialed up weapons tests to a record pace this year by test-launching a slew of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbcxx

Updated 13 September 2022
AP

Seoul warns North Korea will self-destruct if it uses nuclear weapons

Seoul warns North Korea will self-destruct if it uses nuclear weapons
  • North Korea will likely be infuriated by the South Korean rhetoric
  • Seoul typically shuns such strong words to avoid raising tensions
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

SEOUL: South Korea warned Tuesday North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.
North Korea will likely be infuriated by the South Korean rhetoric as Seoul typically shuns such strong words to avoid raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the legislation would only deepen North Korea’s isolation and prompt Seoul and Washington to “further strengthen their deterrence and reaction capacities.”
To get North Korea not to use its nuclear weapons, the ministry said South Korea will sharply boost its own preemptive attack, missile defense and massive retaliation capacities while seeking a greater US security commitment to defend its ally South Korea with all available capabilities, including nuclear one.
“We warn that the North Korean government would face the overwhelming response by the South Korea-US military alliance and go on the path of self-destruction, if it attempts to use nuclear weapons,” Moon Hong Sik, an acting ministry spokesperson, told reporters.
Last week, North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament adopted the legislation on the governing rules of its nuclear arsenal. The legislation would allow North Korea to use its nuclear weapons if its leadership face an imminent attack or if it aims to prevent an unspecified “catastrophic crisis” to its people.
The loose wording raised concerns the rules are largely meant as a legal basis to use its nuclear weapons pre-emptively to intimidate its rivals into making concessions amid long-stalled diplomacy on its weapons arsenal.
During the parliament’s meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a speech that his country will never abandon its nuclear weapons it needs to cope with US threats. He accused the United States of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government.
Kim has dialed up weapons tests to a record pace this year by test-launching a slew of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles targeting both the US mainland and South Korea. For months, US and South Korean officials have said North Korea could also carry out its first nuclear test in five years.
Since taking office in May, South Korea’s new conservative government, led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, has said it would take a tougher stance on North Korean provocation but also offered massive support plans if the North denuclearizes. North Korea has bluntly rejected that aid-for-disarmament offer and unleashed crude insults on the Yoon government.
Seoul’s use of words like “self-destruction” is unusual but it’s not the first time. When South Korea was governed by another conservative leader, Park Geun-hye, from 2013-2017, her government also warned North Korea would evaporate from Earth or self-destruct with its provocations, as the North conducted a slew of missile and nuclear tests.
Liberal President Moon Jae-in, who served from 2017 until this year, championed greater reconciliation between the Koreas. He was credited for arranging now-stalled nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington but also faced criticism that such a diplomacy only allowed Kim Jong Un to buy time to prefect weapons technology while enjoying an elevated standing on the world stage.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

North Korea dismisses Seoul’s aid-for-disarmament offer
World
North Korea dismisses Seoul’s aid-for-disarmament offer
North Korea declares medium-range missile ready for deployment
World
North Korea declares medium-range missile ready for deployment

Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly

Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
Updated 58 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly

Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
Updated 58 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.
Russia has for weeks criticized the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the assembly, which starts in New York today.

Topics: Russia UN General Assembly Sergei Lavrov

Related

UN decries Russia’s ‘intimidation’ of opponents to Ukraine war
World
UN decries Russia’s ‘intimidation’ of opponents to Ukraine war
In this picture taken on May 9, 2022, the Sony logo is displayed at an entrance of the company's headquarters in Tokyo. (AFP)
Media
Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote
  • The 55-year-old takes the oath of office on a copy of Kenya’s constitution
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s president on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by tens of thousands of people, including regional heads of state, following his narrow victory in a bitterly-fought but largely peaceful election.
The 55-year-old took the oath of office on a copy of Kenya’s constitution, five weeks to the day since the August 9 poll, assuming the reins of a country gripped by drought and a cost-of-living crisis.

Topics: Kenya William Ruto

Related

William Ruto speaks after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. (REUTERS
World
Protests as Ruto declared winner of disputed Kenya vote
Kenyan opposition leader says he’ll challenge his close election loss
World
Kenyan opposition leader says he’ll challenge his close election loss

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
  • US earlier warned that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine
  • Ukrainian military official published images of the wreckage of the drone
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.
US intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine. While Iran initially denied it, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world’s top powers.
A Ukrainian military official, as well as a pro-Ukrainian army website closely associated with the military, published images of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi.
The military official and the website both said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front.
The image suggested the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and hadn’t detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv. An inscription on the drone identified it as an “M214 Geran-2,” which didn’t immediately correspond to known Russian weaponry.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran has multiple version of the Shahed, which have overflown a US aircraft carrier in the Arabian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021. The triangle-shaped Shahed is believed to have a range of around 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), though Iran has offered few details.
Experts refer to such bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions.” The drone flies to a destination, likely programmed before its flight, and either explodes in the air over the target or on impact against it.
Iran has drawn closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord. Negotiations over the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for sanctions being lifted, again appear deadlocked.
Ukraine and Iran also have tense relations, stemming from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict #iran #ukraine #russia

Related

Ukraine calls for more Western arms after Russia pullback
World
Ukraine calls for more Western arms after Russia pullback
UN decries Russia’s ‘intimidation’ of opponents to Ukraine war
World
UN decries Russia’s ‘intimidation’ of opponents to Ukraine war

Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku

Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku

Turkey tells Armenia to ‘cease provocations’ as Yerevan appeals for help against Baku
  • Armenia said that at least 49 of its troops were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL/YEREVAN: Armenia said Tuesday that at least 49 of its troops were killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan, the worst fighting between the arch foes since their 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“For the moment, we have 49 (troops) killed and unfortunately it’s not the final figure,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament.
Meanwhile, Turkey told Armenia on Tuesday to “cease its provocations” against Azerbaijan, following a flareup of deadly clashes along the arch foes’ shared border.
“Armenia should cease its provocations and focus on peace negotiations and cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted after a phone call with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
Armenia appealed to world leaders for help, saying that Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance onto its territory amid deadly clashes along the arch foes’ shared border.
Fighting erupted overnight along the volatile border between the Caucasus neighbors, leaving troops dead on both sides, defense ministries in Baku and Yerevan said, without giving the number of casualties.
The escalation marked the latest flare up since the end of the 2020 war between Yerevan and Baku over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory),” Armenia’s defense ministry in Yerevan said early on Tuesday.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s office said he called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to demand “an adequate reaction” to “Azerbaijan’s aggressive acts.”
Pashinyan also chaired an emergency session of the country’s security council that agreed to formally ask for military help from ally Moscow, which is obligated under a current treaty to defend Armenia in the event of foreign invasion.
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu “held a phone conversation to discuss Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory,” the defense ministry in Yerevan said, adding that the two “agreed to take necessary steps to stabilize the situation.”
Armenia is a member of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization(CSTO) which also includes former Soviet republics Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Earlier, Azerbaijani defense ministry said its forces were responding to Armenian provocation and denied claims that they were hitting civilian infrastructure.
“Azerbaijani armed forces are undertaking limited and targeted steps, neutralising Armenian firing positions,” it said in a statement.
Armenia said that Azerbaijani forces “launched intensive shelling, with artillery and large-calibre firearms, against Armenian military positions in the direction of the cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk” shortly after midnight.
But Azerbaijan’s defense ministry accused Armenia of “large-scale subversive acts” near the districts of Dashkesan, Kelbajar and Lachin on the border, adding that its army positions “came under fire, including from trench mortars.”
Last week, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers in a border shootout.
In August, Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen injured.
The neighbors fought two wars — in the 1990s and in 2020 — over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated enclave.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire.
Under the deal, Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades and Moscow deployed about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to oversee the fragile truce.
During EU-mediated talks in Brussels in May and April, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to “advance discussions” on a future peace treaty.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Turkey

Related

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia
World
Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Azerbaijani tanks running along a road as Azerbaijan army units enter the Aghdam region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
OIC condemns attacks on Azerbaijani army

Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit by air strike

Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit by air strike
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit by air strike

Ethiopia’s Tigray region hit by air strike
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: The capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region was hit by an air strike on Tuesday, hospital officials and Tigrayan rebels said.

The reported strike on Mekele came just days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it was ready for a cease-fire and talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government after nearly two years of war.

“AbiyAhmed’s drones targeted MekelleUniversity Adi Haki campus,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter.

Another TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, also said on Twitter that Mekele University had been “bombed” causing injuries and property damage, which was still being assessed.

“This is happening after the Govt of Tigray established a negotiating team & expressed its readiness for peace talks,” he said.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, a senior official at Tigray’s Ayder hospital, also said on Twitter there had been “an early morning drone attack” on Mekele.

“One injured patient has arrived at Ayder. Total casualties not yet known,” he said.

AFP was not able to independently verify the claims. Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year.

There was no immediate comment from government officials.

Tigray has been hit by several air strikes since fighting resumed in late August between government forces and their allies and TPLF rebels in northern Ethiopia.

The return to combat shattered a March truce that had paused the worst of the bloodshed, and dashed hopes of peacefully resolving a war that began nearly two years ago.

The fresh offensives have also drawn in Eritrean troops and cut off aid deliveries into Tigray, where the UN says a lack of food, fuel and medicine is causing a humanitarian disaster.

Both sides have accused the other of firing first, and fighting has spread from around southern Tigray to other fronts further to the north and west.

On Sunday, the TPLF said it was ready for a cease-fire and would accept a peace process led by the African Union, removing an obstacle to negotiations with Abiy’s government.

The TPLF said a negotiating team including Getachew and General Tsadkan Gebretensae, a former Ethiopian army chief now in Tigray’s central military command, was “ready to be deployed without delay.”

The international community — including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken — has urged the warring sides to seize the moment for peace.

Addis Ababa is yet to officially comment on the overture.

The Ethiopian government has previously said it was ready for unconditional talks “anytime, anywhere,” brokered by the Addis Ababa-headquartered AU.

Untold numbers of civilians have been killed since the war erupted in Africa’s second most populous country, and grave rights violations by all sides against civilians have been documented.

In March, the UN said at least 304 civilians had been killed in the three months prior in air strikes “apparently carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force.”

The UN human rights office has documented aerial bombardments and drone strikes on refugee camps, a hotel and a market, and warned that disproportionate attacks against non-military targets could amount to war crimes.

The government has accused the TPLF of staging civilian deaths from air strikes to manufacture outrage, and insists it only targets military sites.

Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF in response to what he said were attacks by the region’s former ruling party on federal army camps.

But the TPLF recaptured most of Tigray in a surprise comeback in June 2021.

It then expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara before the fighting reached a stalemate.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

UN says aid halted to Tigray after renewed clashes
World
UN says aid halted to Tigray after renewed clashes
Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say
World
Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say

Latest updates

Anthony Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury
Anthony Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury
Italian Serie A to open Abu Dhabi office
Italian Serie A to open Abu Dhabi office
Google faces $25.4 bln damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
Google faces $25.4 bln damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
World needs Arabian peninsula’s expertise in desalination sector: top expert
World needs Arabian peninsula’s expertise in desalination sector: top expert
NEOM’s The Line will ‘go live fully’ on AI: CEO
NEOM’s The Line will ‘go live fully’ on AI: CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.