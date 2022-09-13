You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August
The imported container throughput reached 235,449 TEUs in August 2022. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8dwut

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 14.48 percent increase in container throughput volumes to 942,621 twenty-foot equivalent units in August 2022 compared to 823,542 TEUs recorded during the same period last year, according to a press release by the Saudi Ports Authority. 

Similarly, its exported container throughput in August witnessed a rise of 21.92 percent to reach 218,375 TEUs against 179,238 TEUs recorded in August 2021. 

The imported container throughput reached 235,449 TEUs in August 2022, a rise of 31.74 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The rise in cargo throughput volumes indicates Saudi Arabia’s journey to emerge as a global logistics hub, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The transshipment container throughput volume in August reached 488,181 TEUs to record a 4.93 percent increase compared to the 465,234 TEUs recorded in August 2021. 

MAWANI noted that the rise in container throughput volumes is the result of efforts undertaken to develop the maritime sector, and enhance operational efficiency, along with improving the legislative and regulatory environment by restructuring procedures while strengthening partnerships with the private sector. 

The total throughput volumes in August reached 29,342,656 tons, a growth of 17.39 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The general cargo volumes in Saudi ports increased 12.63 percent to reach 739,701 tons in August 2022, the release added. 

The number of vessels reached 972 in August 2022, marking a rise of 0.21 percent, while the number of imported vehicles increased by 15.64 percent to 72,698 from 62,864 vehicles recorded in August 2021. 

Food volumes also were 42.92 percent higher in August 2022 reaching 2,251,491 tons compared to last year’s 1,575,316 tons.

Livestock volumes recorded a 248.73 percent growth with 149,230 cattle heads compared to the 42,792 cattle heads recorded last year. 

Earlier in June, Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News said that the Kingdom needs a huge investment combined between the government and private sector by 2030 to materialize its vision to become a global logistics hub. 

During the interview, Al-Mazroua noted that Saudi Arabia’s geographical location is a crucial factor that could elevate the country’s spot on the logistics map in the future. 

He revealed that the Kingdom lies in a strategic location between the three continents, on the coast of the Red Sea, where more than 13 percent of the world’s logistic traffic passes yearly.

Topics: Saudi ports Mawani container

Related

Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July
Business & Economy
Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July
Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1% to 27m tons: Mawani
Business & Economy
Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1% to 27m tons: Mawani

Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours

Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours

Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai government-owned road-toll operator Salik, which priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams ($0.54) saw all its offered shares bought over by investors within hours of its opening on Tuesday. 

The Dubai-based firm has offered 1.5 billion shares, or 20 percent stake, on the Dubai Financial Market as it looks to raise $817 million.  

Individuals and eligible Salik employees can subscribe from Sept. 13 through Sept. 20, and professionals and institutional investors can subscribe until Sept. 21, it said in a statement.

A market capitalization of 15 billion dirhams is implied by the offer price of 2.0 dirhams per share, according to a statement. 

It was earlier anticipated that Salik would announce a per-share offer price on Sept. 22, a week before the shares are expected to be traded on the DFM. 

However, the company said on Tuesday that instead of releasing a price range, the final offer price would be announced on Sept. 13 at the start of the subscription period.

Following a record-breaking first half for Gulf IPO proceeds, Salik’s IPO will challenge investors’ demand for the UAE equity markets.

The selling shareholder retains the right to increase the number of shares at its sole discretion before the end of the subscription period, subject to applicable laws and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority’s approval, the statement added. 

The shares to be offered will represent the sale of existing government shares.

Investing and becoming a Salik shareholder will result in dividend payouts. All profits will be allocated to shareholder payouts by the company, which pays dividends in April and October each year.

It said shareholders wishing to subscribe to, or purchase Salik shares, must submit one subscription application through their bank or brokerage.

Investors can subscribe through Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, MBank, and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Global coordinators to Salik are Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Merrill Lynch, and the joint book runners on the offering are Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., EFG Hermes UAE Ltd., and HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd. Moelis & Co. is acting as an independent financial adviser.

Topics: Dubai toll Salik IPO subsricption

Related

Dubai’s toll operator Salik to sell 20% shares in IPO
Business & Economy
Dubai’s toll operator Salik to sell 20% shares in IPO
Dubai road-toll operator Salik seeks to raise up to $1bn through IPO
Business & Economy
Dubai road-toll operator Salik seeks to raise up to $1bn through IPO

Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer

Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer
Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer

Saudi PIF mulls $1bn stake in Seera’s travel unit Almosafer
Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has signed a non-binding deal with Seera Group to acquire a SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) stake in its travel unit Almosafer.

The Public Investment Fund seeks to hold 30 percent of Almosafer’s capital, Seera Group said in a bourse filing.

As part of the deal, Seera’s destination management subsidiary Discover Saudi and its Hajj and Umrah operator Mawasim will fall under the umbrella of Almosafer.

 The proposed transaction is a strategic milestone in Seera’s pioneering transformation plan announced in 2017, to strengthen the group’s businesses and enhance long-term value for shareholders, the group said.

Almosafer aims to use the capital injection to scale up its tourism operations and strengthen its position as a leading travel agency in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Seera Group almosafer

Related

Saudi PIF rumored to be lead in Starbucks franchise stake bid: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF rumored to be lead in Starbucks franchise stake bid: Bloomberg

Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell

Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell

Saudi stocks extend gains on further oil recovery: Opening bell
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index has continued to rise during Tuesday’s trade on the back of recovering oil prices.

TASI opened the session 0.12 percent higher at 12,037, while the parallel market Nomu began flat at 20,903, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco, the Saudi National Bank, and Saudi British Bank shares started flat at SR37.25 ($10), SR68, and SR40, respectively.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.45 percent, while Alinma Bank advanced 0.26 percent.

Qassim Cement Co. appreciated 0.78 percent, as its board proposed a dividend payment of SR0.5 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. added 0.39 percent while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, decreased 1.53 percent.

Seera Group Holding topped the gainers in early trading with a gain of 2.8 percent, followed by Wafrah for Industry and Development Co.’s gain of 1.4 percent.

Among the top fallers, City Cement Co.’s shares saw the biggest decline, dropping 2.47 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures reached $94.17 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $87.96 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index returned to the 12000-point level on the back of a recovery in crude oil prices.

Oil prices rose over $1 a barrel on Monday before dropping in volatile Tuesday trade as worries over lower China demand mounted.

Brent crude futures edged down to $93.89 a barrel by 9:03 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $87.77 a barrel.

The Tadawul All Share Index gained 0.7 percent to end Monday’s session at 12,022, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.8 percent to finish at 20,899.

Most Gulf peers ended in the green, led by Abu Dhabi and Dubai with gains of 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Qatar and Bahrain followed with 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the Omani and Kuwaiti indexes both lost 0.2 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 index advanced 0.8 percent.

Stock news

Future Care Trading Co.’s profit dropped 76 percent to SR4.8 million ($1.3 million) during the first half of 2022

Qassim Cement Co.’s board proposed a dividend payment of SR0.5 per share for the second quarter of 2022

Saudi Sumou Real Estate Co. signed an agreement with Adeer Real Estate Co. to sell and market Al Samiya residential project

National Gas Distribution Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Egypt’s TAQA Arabia for potential collaboration in gas transportation services and networks

Naseej International Trading Co. recommended an increase of SR108 million in the company's capital

Knowledge Tower Trading Co. received approval from the Capital Market Authority to sell a 20 percent stake, or 350,000 shares, on Nomu

CMA issued its resolution approving the public offering of Albilad Multi-Asset Balanced Fund by AlBilad Investment Co.

Calendar

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stocks

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI returns to 12000-point level with oil prices recovering: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI returns to 12000-point level with oil prices recovering: Closing bell

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse
Updated 13 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse

Oil Updates — Crude down; US emergency oil reserves fall; Tullow Oil to delist from Irish bourse
Updated 13 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Tuesday as investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, and further increases in US and European interest rates offset worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter.

Brent crude slid 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $93.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 20 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $87.58 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than $1 earlier in the session, snapping a three-day rally.

COVID-19 curbs in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, renewed concerns about lower global fuel demand.

The number of journeys taken during the country’s three-day mid-Autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country’s zero-COVID policy discouraged people from traveling. 

US emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984

US emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to US Department of Energy data released on Monday.

The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest draw since May. It comprised about 6.3 million barrels of sweet crude and around 2 million barrels of sour crude.

The DOE has proposed to replenish the SPR by allowing it to enter contracts to purchase oil in future years at fixed, preset prices. The administration said it believes the plan would help boost domestic oil production.

Tullow Oil to delist from Euronext Dublin bourse

Africa-focused Tullow Oil said it would exit Ireland’s Euronext Dublin bourse on or around Oct. 10 to cut costs.

“It is anticipated the delisting will simplify compliance and regulatory obligations of Tullow and is in line with an overall objective to reduce central costs and its purpose,” the company said in a statement.

Tullow Oil said it would continue to be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The company last month said it would abandon its drilling operations at an exploration well in offshore Guyana after results showed it bore water, marking another disappointment for companies drilling offshore the Caribbean nation.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC US

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude up; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Saudi Aramco to provide full allocation to North Asian buyers
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; Nigerian oil output fall; US oil and gas rig count falls

Latest updates

Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August
Saudi ports record over 14% growth in container throughput volumes in August
Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat — UN
Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat — UN
Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours
Dubai toll operator Salik’s IPO at $0.54 offer price covered within hours
Actress Kerry Washington stuns in Elie Saab gown at the Emmy Awards
Actress Kerry Washington stuns in Elie Saab gown at the Emmy Awards
World’s top golfers to tee off at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
World’s top golfers to tee off at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.