Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants

LONDON: Albanian people-smuggling gangs operating in the English Channel are advertising journey deals for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in a bid to attract new migrant customers, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.
The adverts, posted on social media platform TikTok, were uploaded as the queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday.
Gangs are posting the £1,600 ($1,874) deals, offering migrants the option to “take part in the funeral of this lady” next Monday.
The adverts claim that smugglers will transport families across the 33-kilometer route from France to Britain, with some deals offering a “children for free” bonus.
Many of the adverts appear to target Albanian migrants, with recent figures showing that nationals from the Balkan country made up 60 percent of all illegal Channel arrivals in Britain this summer.
With new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss vowing to clamp down on migrant Channel crossings, smuggling gangs are exploiting fears of a crackdown to draw in more customers.
Sources in the UK government described the recent wave of adverts on social media as “totally unacceptable.”
One added: “The government is already tackling this deceitful online propaganda, with law enforcement, social media companies and overseas governments.
“No one should question this government’s determination to break the business model of the criminal gangs, as every government department has been involved in tackling the issue of illegal migration.”
Suella Braverman, who was appointed home secretary following Truss’ leadership victory, is said to be pushing for an expansion in detention facilities for migrants, as well as greater cooperation with France to clamp down on crossings.
Channel crossings have continued into autumn, with 253 migrants detained on Sunday, according to official figures.
Almost 3,000 migrants have made the journey from France to Britain in September, figures show, with 27,960 people crossing in 2022 so far.