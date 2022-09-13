You are here

Empire Entertainment, BG Film partner to bring Turkish films to MENA region

In the last few years, Turkish series have surged in popularity, prompting talents from the country to expand fan bases in overseas markets. (Shutterstock/File)
In the last few years, Turkish series have surged in popularity, prompting talents from the country to expand fan bases in overseas markets. (Shutterstock/File)
  • Deal will see release of 8 titles per year, including blockbusters and animations
LONDON: Leading movie distributor Empire Entertainment and Istanbul-based entertainment company BG Film announced on Tuesday a partnership to distribute hit Turkish movies across cinemas in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Empire Entertainment and BG Film “have joined forces to distribute and produce high-quality Turkish content and bring the very best of Turkish movies to the MENA region as well as setting up a joint venture based out of Istanbul specialized in entertainment for the Turkish market,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

The new partnership will see the distribution of eight titles per year, ranging from high-production blockbusters to educational animations.

The animated picture “Thinking About You (T.A.Y.)” will be the first movie to hit MENA cinemas as part of the new deal and is scheduled to be released in October.

“We always go the extra mile to provide the best content for entertainment in the region and this partnership with our friends at BG Film will allow us to tap into a whole new world,” said Mario Haddad Jr., CEO of Empire Entertainment.

The new partnership represents an opportunity for Empire Entertainment to expand its portfolio and will allow the movie distributor to tap into a market that has enjoyed considerable growth over the last few years.

“We believe this step addresses an undeniable increase in demand for Turkish content that at BG Film we are more than ready and able to serve. This is only the beginning of our long-term and multi-faceted venture with Empire and we are beyond excited to explore more fruitful avenues to move forward together,” said Benhur Guzeler, BG Film founder.

Empire Entertainment has more than 100 years of experience in the cinema industry and has worked with major players in the sector, including Sony Pictures and Star Studios, to produce and distribute a multitude of Arabic movies.

More recently, Empire Entertainment partnered with Netflix to co-produce the streaming giant’s first original Arabic language film, “Perfect Strangers,” which quickly became a smash hit in the Middle East when it released in January.

Some new and upcoming movies on Empire’s slate include “Bullet Train,” “Spiderman: No Way Home,” “Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva,” “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.”

Serge Zabbal, business director at Empire, said: “We understand that quality comes with diversity and we believe that there is no better time than now for us to expand our portfolio.”

In the last few years, Turkish series have surged in popularity, prompting talents from the country to expand fan bases in overseas markets.

With a wide variety of new content streaming from video-on-demand platforms, Empire Entertainment and BG Film said that they “are hopeful that this strong partnership will lead to the evolution of movie distribution in the MENA region.”

Google faces $25.4 bln damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

  • Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers
BRUSSELS: Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers.
The French competition watchdog imposed a 220-million-euro fine on the company last year while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google's adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.
"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin at law firm Geradin Partners said in a statement on Tuesday.
Google criticised the imminent lawsuits, saying that it works constructively with publishers across Europe.
"This lawsuit is speculative and opportunistic. When we receive the complaint, we'll fight it vigorously," a spokesperson said.
The British claim at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal will seek to recover compensation for all owners of websites carrying banner advertising, including traditional publishers. Britain has an opt-out regime.
The Dutch claim is open to publishers affected by Google's actions. Litigation funder Harbour is funding both lawsuits.

Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

  • The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine
TOKYO: Sony Group Corp’s music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.
“As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia,” Sony Music said in a statement.
It did not disclose further details of the transaction.
The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

 

Most Twitter shareholders vote in favor of sale to Musk

  • Musk has informed Twitter he will not go ahead with the acquisition, arguing he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform and was not notified of a pay settlement the company reached with one of its top executives
CALIFORNIA: A majority of Twitter Inc's shareholders have voted in favor of the social media company's $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, people familiar with the tally said on Monday.
The deadline for the shareholder vote on the deal is Tuesday but enough investors had voted by Monday evening for the outcome to be certain, the sources said.
The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Twitter and representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Musk has informed Twitter he will not go ahead with the acquisition, arguing he was misled over the spam accounts on the platform and was not notified of a pay settlement the company reached with one of its top executives. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in court next month.
Shareholders were widely expected to vote in favor after a stock market downturn made Musk's $54.20-per-share deal for Twitter, which was signed in April, look pricey in the current environment. Twitter shares are now hovering around $41.
Earlier on Monday, Twitter said payments made to a whistleblower did not breach any terms of its sale to Musk, after the world's richest man made another attempt to scrap the deal.
Twitter's lawyers said Musk's reasons for wanting to back out of the deal were "invalid and wrongful."
Last week, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricts when Twitter could make such payments.
Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January as the company's security head, accused the social media firm last month of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.
The whistleblower will meet the U.S. Senate Judiciary committee on Tuesday to discuss the allegations.
"With the Musk camp now being allowed to include the Zatko claims in its testimony for Delaware, tomorrow's hearing will be closely watched by the Street," Wedbush analysts wrote in a note.
The Twitter vs Musk trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 17 in Delaware Chancery Court.
Lawyers for Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc, were not immediately available for comment. 

 

Shahid Original ‘The Devil’s Promise’ from MBC Studios starts streaming this week

  • The TV series is directed by Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated British filmmaker Colin Teague and written by British TV screenwriter Tony Jordan
  • One of the biggest Arabic-language productions this year, it is the story of a man who makes a demonic deal to save his terminally ill wife
RIYADH: Fantasy thriller “The Devil’s Promise,” the latest TV series from MBC Studios, will be available to stream on Shahid VIP from Friday, Sept. 16.

Titled “Waad Iblis” in Arabic, the Shahid Original is described as one of the biggest Arabic-language productions this year and brings together some of the biggest names in the industry on both sides of the camera.

The diverse cast includes Paula Patton, Nelly Karim, Amr Youssef, Aicha Ben Ahmed, Fathy Abdel Wahab, Yaqoub Alfarhan and Ahmed Magdy.

It was written by veteran British TV screenwriter Tony Jordan (“EastEnders,” “Life on Mars,” Hustle”) and directed by Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated British filmmaker Colin Teague (“Doctor Who,” “Being Human”). The pair worked together last year on the Saudi thriller series “Rashash.”

The stunts were choreographed by Kaloyan Vodenicharov who worked on films such as “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” “No Time to Die,” “World War Z” and “Troy.”

The series tells the story of Ibrahim (Youssef), whose beloved wife Zeina (Ben Ahmed) is diagnosed with a rare, incurable brain tumor on the same day he wins a big contract to redevelop a slum neighborhood in Cairo. Refusing to accept that there is nothing that can be done he tries everything he can to save her, eventually promising his soul to Iblis, the devil, upon death.

After the deal is made, his soul begins to decay and as he searches for a way to save himself he encounters a professor, Jennifer Campbell (Patton), whose husband, an expert on demonic possession, recently died under mysterious circumstances.

Netflix teams up with Ubisoft to expand mobile gaming service with new games

  • The two companies are working on three exclusive titles, including a version of Assassin’s Creed
  • The announcement comes as Netflix aims to ramp up its presence in the gaming industry
LONDON: Netflix has announced a partnership with French video game company Ubisoft to boost its games library, a move designed to bolster the streaming platform’s position in the gaming market.

Ubisoft said it is working on three exclusive titles for Netflix, all of which are built on the former’s existing franchises. One of them is a game in the blockbuster Assassin’s Creed series, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The game was originally conceived to cross-promote a live-action Netflix TV adaptation that was announced in 2020 and remains in development.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” said Mike Verdu, vice president of games at Netflix.

“This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

Ubisoft said it is also developing for Netflix a Valiant Hearts game, expected to be a sequel to 2014’s Valiant Hearts: The Great War, and a version of action-role playing game The Mighty Quest. All three games are expected to be released in 2023 on the Netflix mobile app.

Netflix said the games will not feature advertisements or in-app purchases but did not reveal whether it intends to make games accessible to users of its reduced-subscription-rate, ad-supported platform, which is due to launch in November. Experts speculate, however, that the titles will be available exclusively to premium subscribers.

“Netflix doesn’t take a lot of big shots like this but when they do, they back them, and they’re committed to them,” said Verdu. “And they understand that the journey may be a long one, especially with games, where it takes years to make games.”

Netflix entered the gaming sector last year in a move closely monitored by other tech companies that have taken similar steps to enter a potentially lucrative market through investments and targeted acquisitions.

Despite wider industry slowdowns, the gaming sector enjoyed an unprecedented boom over the past few years and is currently valued at $200 billion, according to market intelligence and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence, with the MENA region representing the fastest-growing market.

Over the past few months, Netflix, which aims to have a library of more than 50 games titles available by the end of this year, has ramped up its investment in the gaming industry by buying three game studios: Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games, and Night School Studio.

However, despite Netflix’s efforts, the new service has received little attention and currently represents a marginal component of the app’s business model.

According to Joost van Dreunen, a professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, the company “only managed to convince 1.7 million people among its 221 million subscribers to play games on its platform daily.” The numbers reveal a “relatively low conversion rate and the reason why Netflix will argue it is playing the long game,” he added.

Leanne Loombe, head of external video games at Netflix, said the streaming company is still “very committed to games,” as demonstrated by the Ubisoft deal, and is in the process of experimenting with genre and style to understand what the audience really wants.

“We’re still very early on right now; we’ve only been doing this for about 10 months,” she added.

