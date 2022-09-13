Nearly 3m tons of grain exported from Ukraine since August

You are here

A ear of wheat is seen in a field in the village of Zhurivka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. (Reuters/File Photo)
A ear of wheat is seen in a field in the village of Zhurivka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Black Sea Grain Initiative signed in July opened up maritime route for food, fertilizers
  • Ukraine is a key grain and fertilizer supplier for MENA, World Food Program
LONDON: The Black Sea Grain Initiative has seen nearly 3 million tons of grain shipped from Ukraine to the rest of the world since August.

A UN press conference in New York heard that the pact, formally the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, had made significant progress in starting to alleviate global prices, getting much-needed supplies to developing countries.

However, work is still to be done on securing exports for fertilizers from Russia and passing on price reductions to consumers, especially in poorer countries.

Amir Abdulla, the UN coordinator for the initiative, said vessels were successfully completing journeys to and from the region within seven-day windows set out in the July 22 agreement between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

“We’ve had 129 successful voyages out of Ukraine, fully laden, that’s taken us up to nearly 3 million tons,” he said.

“It took us nearly … four weeks until we got to the first million, but then the second million was about eight days later, the third million about the same.

“We’d really like to see a slight increase on that … but if we hold at those levels, we’re more or less in line with what this part of all the agreements had sought and thought.”

He added: “The initiative was initially signed for 120 days. We know that will come around very fast. Getting it extended is something that will be on our mind.

“We’ve got very positive messages from Turkey that they fully support this … We’re hoping with their influence, with the UN mediation efforts, that it won’t be a matter for discussion.

“We’ll certainly put in the effort to get as much (grain) as we can through within those 120 days.”

Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began in February, Ukraine was one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain and fertilizers, with a significant part of its supplies going to the food-insecure Middle East and North Africa. 

Its supplies were especially important to countries such as Egypt and Lebanon, the latter of which was left in an even more precarious position following the destruction of much of the country’s grain storage capacity in the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

Ukraine also supplied nearly 40 percent of all grain bought by the World Food Program.

Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Deevelopment, and coordinator for the task team of the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance, said the impact of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was already being felt.

“First, we needed to stabilize the grain markets and fertilizer markets in the world, and for that, the agreements were essential to be able to make food affordable for millions of people in the world.

“August was the fifth month in a row that (grain) prices have been coming down. This helps to ease the pain … for 1.6 billion people in the world that have been faced with a cost of living crisis, especially because of the increase in food prices,” she said.

“Second, obviously, there was the humanitarian part, with the WFP — Ukraine is one of the main suppliers to the WFP — and also price issues for the WFP. Higher prices meant the WFP was able to buy (less) grain. 

“To reintegrate food and fertilizers to global markets, lowering global food prices so vulnerable people everywhere could access affordable food was our main objective.”

Abdulla said the initiative had already decreased the cost of shipping purely by reducing insurance costs for operators. 

He rejected suggestions that the proportion of grain shipped to lower-income countries, 28 percent of the total, was lower than normal, saying: “The shipments that are coming through those routes are very much in line with what would commercially be shipped anyway.”

However, Grynspan warned that it would be some time before the benefits being reaped by the initiative would be felt in poorer countries.

“Prices at the international level have gone down. But it’s true that prices at the domestic level haven’t seen the decrease that we’ve seen at the international level,” she said.

“So doing this isn’t enough. The problem for many developing countries is still a problem because domestic prices aren’t going down enough. There’s much more to be done.”

Grynspan said work was continuing to ensure the export of sufficient fertilizer from Russia to the rest of the world to avoid further food crises.

“The UN is pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia exports to international markets,” she added.

“We’re going into the sowing season in the Northern Hemisphere. If we can’t solve this problem, that’s an urgent problem that will affect and bring food prices (up) in the future, (and) we’ll be in a dire moment.”

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
AP

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
  • The State Department took the unusual step of releasing a diplomatic cable that was sent on Monday to many US embassies and consulates abroad, many of them in Europe, Africa and South Asia, laying out the concerns
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable.
The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable does not name specific Russian targets but says the US is providing classified information to select individual countries.
It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow’s military and political aims, dating back to ultimately correct assessments that Russia would launch a new war against Ukraine. Many of President Joe Biden’s top national security officials have extensive experience countering Moscow and served in government when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched wide-ranging campaigns to influence the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.
A senior administration official declined to say how much money Russia is believed to have spent in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top deputies have long accused Putin of meddling in domestic politics. The official noted allegations of Russian influence in recent elections in Albania, Bosnia and Montenegro, all Eastern European countries that have faced historical pressure from Moscow.
Unlike declared efforts by foreign governments to lobby for preferred initiatives, Russia’s covert influence involved using front organizations to funnel money to preferred causes or politicians, the cable alleges. That includes think tanks in Europe and state-owned enterprises in Central America, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.
The US has in its history also covertly funded political groups and been responsible for efforts to topple or undermine foreign governments. The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under rules set by the administration, rejected comparisons between Russia’s activities and current US financing of media and political initiatives.
Putin was spending huge sums “in an attempt to manipulate democracies from the inside,” the official said.
State Department spokesman Ned Price called Russia’s covert funding an “assault on sovereignty.”
“It is an effort to chip away at the ability of people around the world to choose the governments that they see best fit to represent them, to represent their interests, and to represent their values,” he said.
Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The State Department took the unusual step of releasing a diplomatic cable that was sent on Monday to many US embassies and consulates abroad, many of them in Europe, Africa and South Asia, laying out the concerns.
The cable, which was marked “sensitive” and not intended for foreign audiences but was not classified, contained a series of talking points that US diplomats were instructed to raise with their host governments regarding alleged Russian interference. Among steps diplomats were told to recommend include sanctions, travel bans, and exposure of covert financing.
According to the cable, intelligence officials believe Russia planned to transfer “at least hundreds of millions more” dollars in funding to sympathetic parties and officials around the world.
The cable does not say how intelligence officials came up with the total figure of $300 million. It also does not address concerns that Russia or other adversaries may again try to interfere in US politics.
The official briefing reporters noted that Biden had recently extended a national emergency declaration addressing the continued threat of foreign election interference.
“We’re promoting coordination with our democratic peers,” the official said. “And we’ll be exchanging lessons learned, all to advance our collective election security, but also our election security here at home.”
Josh Rudolph, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy who researches Russian and Chinese financial influence, compared the White House decision to release its new findings with its declassification of Russian plans and intentions in the Ukraine war.
“That made a lot of sense because it got the Ukrainians ready for their own defense and it helped rally the Europeans to build an international coalition,” Rudolph said. “This can have all of those same benefits but also defang the operation itself. If the target is voters, then what you mainly have to do is reach those voters and let them know what’s happening to them.”
 

 

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
  • Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

YEREVAN, Armenia: Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan killed about 100 troops Tuesday as attacks on both sides fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50.
The fighting erupted minutes after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry. It said shelling grew less intense during the day but Azerbaijani troops were trying to advance into Armenian territory.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions.
The two countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal. Moscow, which deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers under the deal, has sought to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations.
The international community urged calm on both sides.
Moscow has engaged in a delicate balancing act, maintaining strong economic and security ties with Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, while also developing close cooperation with oil-rich Azerbaijan. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged both parties Tuesday “to refrain from further escalation and show restraint.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin and later also had calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with both Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev. The US has a special envoy in the region, Blinken said, “and my hope is that we can move this from conflict back to the negotiating table and back to trying to build a peace.”
Speaking in parliament early Tuesday, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of having had an uncompromising stance at recent European Union-brokered talks in Brussels.
Armenia said the Azerbaijani shelling Tuesday damaged civilian infrastructure and wounded an unspecified number of people.
On Facebook, Aliyev expressed condolences “to the families and relatives of our servicemen who died on September 13 while preventing large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan and Zangilan regions of Azerbaijan.”
Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, also placed the blame for the violence on Armenia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Aliyev and said in a statement that Turkey and Azerbaijan are “brotherly ... in all matters.”
The governor of Gegharkunik province, one of the regions that came under Azerbaijani shelling, said there was a 40-minute lull in the fighting, apparently reflecting Moscow’s attempt to negotiate a truce, before it later resumed. The governor, Karen Sarkisyan, said four Armenian troops in his region were killed and another 43 were wounded by the shelling.
The Armenian government said it would officially ask Russia for assistance under a friendship treaty between the countries, and also appeal to the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security alliance of ex-Soviet nations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from comment on Armenia’s request but added during a conference call with reporters that Putin was “taking every effort to help de-escalate tensions.”
 

 

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir
  • Headed by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces in May announced an offensive against the Taliban — their first since the hard-line Islamists seized power
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban said Tuesday their forces had killed at least 40 fighters of an Afghan insurgent group led by the son of a late anti-Taliban commander during renewed fighting in the northern Panjshir province.
The scenic Panjshir Valley is famed for being a site of Afghan resistance against Soviet forces in the 1980s and an anti-Taliban rebel base during the Islamists’ first stint in power in the late 1990s.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) were the last to hold out against the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August last year by retreating to the valley.
Headed by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces in May announced an offensive against the Taliban — their first since the hard-line Islamists seized power.
Scores of civilians had fled the valley in the initial bout of fighting, but there has been a lull in recent weeks.
However, fresh fighting erupted in the valley in the past few days, residents and the insurgent group said.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said 40 NRF fighters, including three commanders, had been killed by Taliban forces.
“Sweeping clearance operations were conducted against the rebels in Rukha, Dara and Abshar district of Panjshir province,” Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that another 101 insurgents had been arrested.
He did not say when the NRF fighters were actually killed.
NRF, though, said the Taliban was exaggerating the number of fighters killed.
“We refute the numbers. They have inflated the numbers,” Ali Nazary, head of NRF’s foreign relations, told AFP.
“Only a small group of our forces were captured and killed by the Taliban. Our forces fought fiercely till the last bullet.”
Massoud, the group’s most revered figure and known as the “Lion of Panjshir,” was assassinated in 2001 by Al-Qaeda, two days before the September 11 attacks in the United States.
His son, Ahmad Massoud, has since picked up the mantle against Taliban forces, repeatedly denouncing the Islamist regime as “illegitimate.”
NRF says its offensive would continue across 12 provinces where its forces have a presence, mostly in the north.

 

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP
Reuters

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
  • Kurds in northeast Syria have repeatedly begged countries to repatriate
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP Reuters

AMMAN/BEIRUT: The head of the US armed forces’ Central Command has urged countries from around the world to repatriate their nationals from a northeast Syrian camp housing jihadists’ wives and children.

Al-Hol camp holds around 56,000 people — mostly Syrians and Iraqis, but also around 10,000 who consist largely of wives and children of Daesh fighters originating from further afield.
Many were taken to the camp during the defeat of the jihadist group’s self-declared caliphate by US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces in 2019.
“I encourage all of the countries that have citizens there to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate” camp residents, CENTCOM’s Gen. Michael Kurilla told reporters in Jordan’s capital Amman.

BACKGROUND

Al-Hol camp holds around 56,000 people — mostly Syrians and Iraqis, but also around 10,000 who consist largely of wives and children of Daesh fighters originating from further afield.

Syria’s Kurds — who run a semi-autonomous administration in northeast Syria — have repeatedly begged countries to repatriate their citizens.
But such calls, despite being echoed by the UN, have largely fallen on deaf ears, due to fears returnees might pose a security threat back home and trigger a domestic backlash.
Daesh seized around a third of Iraq and swaths of war-torn Syria in 2014, recruiting foreign jihadists from around the world, before it was gradually ground down by US-backed forces on both sides of the border.
The foreigners at Al-Hol are detained in a secure area away from other camp residents, since many of them are still highly radicalized, posing problems for Kurdish guards and other camp residents.
“I think we have to look at this with empathy ... because there is no military solution to this,” Kurilla said.
“The only solution is to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate” camp residents.
About 50 percent of Al-Hol’s inhabitants believe Daesh’s “vile ideology,” Kurilla said, while the other 50 percent “are those who have no other place to live and would like to ... go back to their native country.”
The camp has grown increasingly volatile this year, with at least 26 people murdered up to late August, according to the UN.
Around 700 Daesh-linked Iraqis are being repatriated per month from Al-Hol, said Kurilla. It will take “about four years” to repatriate the Iraqi residents alone at that rate, he noted.
“We will have to accelerate that to a much faster” rate, he said, adding that the US was working with Iraqi authorities toward that end.
But repatriations to other countries have been even slower.
In late July, the Kurdish administration handed Tajikistan 146 women and children related to Daesh fighters, in the first such repatriation to the ex-Soviet state.
France in early July repatriated 35 children and 16 mothers from camps in northeast Syria, according to the Foreign Ministry, taking the total number of children returned to Paris to 161.
Kurdish-led forces last month launched a security operation to flush out fighters hiding out in Al-Hol following a resurgence of attacks. Dozens of suspected Daesh operatives have been detained and major networks dismantled since the start of operations, the US-led anti-Daesh coalition said last week.
Separately, the UN representative in Syria said a cholera outbreak in several regions of the country presents “a serious threat to people in Syria and the region.”
He called for an urgent response to contain its spread.
The outbreak is believed to be linked to irrigation of crops using contaminated water and people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River which bisects Syria from the north to the east, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza said in a statement.
The widespread destruction of national water infrastructure after more than a decade of war means much of the Syrian population is reliant on unsafe water sources.
Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director of the World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the agency had recorded eight deaths from the disease since Aug. 25: Six in Aleppo in the north and two in Deir Ezzor in the east.
“This is the first confirmed cholera outbreak in recent years ... the geographic spread gives cause for concern and so we have to move fast,” he said.
The outbreak is centered in the northern Aleppo region, where more than 70 percent of a total 936 suspected cases have been recorded, and Deir Ezzor where more than 20 percent were registered.
A smaller number of suspected cases have been recorded in Raqqa, Al-Hasaka, Hama and Lattakia.
The number of confirmed cholera cases is 20 in Aleppo, four in Lattakia and two in Damascus.
Prior to the recent cholera outbreak, the water crisis had caused an increase in diseases such as diarrhea, malnutrition and skin conditions in the region, according to the WHO.
Brennan said the WHO was appealing to donors to increase funding as the organization was already dealing with a number of cholera outbreaks in the region, including in Pakistan where floods have exacerbated a pre-existing outbreak.
“We need to scale up surveillance and testing capacity ... efforts are underway to truck clean water to the communities most affected,” he said.

 

Afghans urge reopening schools for girls

Afghans urge reopening schools for girls
Updated 13 September 2022

Afghans urge reopening schools for girls

Afghans urge reopening schools for girls
  • Country’s female education has suffered multiple setbacks since Taliban takeover
Updated 13 September 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Thousands of Afghans began an online campaign on Tuesday to protest the Taliban’s decision to shut secondary schools for girls, urging the government to reopen classrooms as millions are shut out of school for over a year.

Secondary school girls were set to return to classes in March after restrictions were brought in when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, but the policy was reversed just hours into their first day.

Girls’ education was put on hold, though officials said a plan was being developed.

Earlier this month, four girls’ schools in Afghanistan’s Paktia province resumed classes after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals, but without formal permission by the Taliban government. Authorities shut the schools days later, which led to a student-led protest over the weekend.

Afghans from across the country have taken to social media this week to protest the setback on girls’ education, appealing to the Taliban to allow girls to return to their studies.

“Through this campaign we want to tell them that Afghans want their daughters and sisters to attend school,” Rahmatullah Yousuf, an activist based in the eastern Nangarhar province and one of the organizers of the online campaign, told Arab News.

“They have been making different excuses during the last year. At first they said they are working on a plan for girls’ education, then they said the conditions are not right, and now they are saying girls’ education is against Afghans’ culture.”

Mawlawi Noorullah Munir, the education minister, was quoted by local media earlier this week as saying that some Afghans are against their teenage daughters attending school. The online campaign, Yousuf said, was a response to Munir’s statement.

“This indicates that the Taliban don’t actually have any intention to open girls’ schools. We are raising our voice, and I hope it reaches the officials and they reconsider their decision in this regard.”

On Facebook and Twitter, Afghans are hoping to make their voices heard by the new government. Thousands of posts are using hashtags in Pashto, which read: “We want our daughters to go to school” and “Schools for all” to promote their cause.

“I am a Muslim and an Afghan. I am a medical doctor, and I want my daughters and sisters to go to school,” activist Maliha Khan wrote on Twitter.

Shaiq Gahfoorzai, an Afghan expert in Islamic banking and finance, wrote on Facebook: “I am strongly against ignorance and darkness. I want my daughters to go to school.”

More than a year after the Taliban returned to power and US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan, the country is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis and a collapsing economy.

Afghan girls face growing uncertainty over the future of their education, although secondary school girl students in some provinces, such as Balkh and Kunduz in the north, are still allowed to attend classes. An estimated 3 million secondary school girls in Afghanistan have been kept out of school for more than a year, UNICEF said.

Noor Ahmad, one of the online campaign organizers from Afghanistan’s second-largest city of Kandahar, said that education is an “Islamic and human right” of all Afghans.

“We have deprived a major part of the society from their guaranteed right and there is no justification for this. School gates should open for all girls at the earliest without any excuse,” Ahmad told Arab News.

“I have four girls in my family who are above grade six and they wish they go to school today. The situation is so depressing for them,” he said.

“All people in Kandahar city and districts want girls in their families to go to school.”

