You are here

  • Home
  • Bahraini undersecretary for political affairs discusses bilateral ties, Abraham Accords at Arab News Japan event

Bahraini undersecretary for political affairs discusses bilateral ties, Abraham Accords at Arab News Japan event

The discussion took place at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Tuesday. (AN Japan)
The discussion took place at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Tuesday. (AN Japan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b5bcn

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Bahraini undersecretary for political affairs discusses bilateral ties, Abraham Accords at Arab News Japan event

The discussion took place at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Tuesday. (AN Japan)
  • Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa mourns late Japanese PM Abe, stresses Kingdom’s efforts in promoting regional peace
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Bahrain’s undersecretary for political affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday participated in an Arab News Japan roundtable event in Tokyo.

Speaking at the discussion, that took place at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan where Arab News Japan first launched nearly three years ago, Al-Khalifa began his talk by mourning former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe.

He said: “I would like to express our deepest condolences on the death of former PM Abe. He was a great leader who served his country and worked on developing the bilateral relations between Bahrain and Japan and we recall his historical visit to Bahrain in 2013.”

He then went on to talk about the strengthening of bilateral relations through the sixth Japan-Bahrain policy dialogue which he undertook in Tokyo with a delegation from Bahrain.

In light of this year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, he added: “We are commemorating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Bahrain and Japan, and we have already started a series of events to celebrate.

“The relations between Japan and Bahrain go even further, as commercially Bahrain has been engaging with Japan for more than 90 years. The first oil well in the Gulf was in Bahrain in 1932 and our first international shipment of oil was shipped to Japan in 1934 and has continued to develop ever since. The commercial ties supersede our diplomatic ties.”

One year ago, Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords, a series of US-brokered diplomatic agreements inked between Israel and Arab states. Al-Khalifa discussed the effect of the agreement on Bahrain’s relationship regionally and internationally, while highlighting how the Palestinian people have benefited from Bahrain’s initiative.

He said: “On signing the Abraham Accords and building bilateral relations with Israel stems from the mere purpose of building visions of peace, and prosperity with countries of the region.

“Bahrain is a diverse multicultural island with longstanding, deep-rooted cultural heritage of religious tolerance, acceptance, and co-existence.

He pointed out that apart from Muslims, “we do have Christians, Jews, Hindus, Baha’is, all living side by side peacefully.”

Al-Khalifa reiterated Bahrain’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the country’s commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state. “Bahrain is fully supporting the Palestinians on their historical cause, of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state with Eastern Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of 1967.

“Establishing the relations with Israel does not mean abandoning Palestinians or changing Bahrain’s position toward the support to the Palestinians. On the contrary, we believe it will enhance it in the sense that establishing open communications, establishing confidence in trust, would provide a platform to develop that,” he added.

On the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Al-Khalifa said that the two nations had agreed to strengthen cooperation on all political issues and to work together to develop common positions that preserved security and stability in the region.

“The relationship between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia is a strategic relationship and extends over the centuries, and currently Saudi Arabia is our biggest trade partner, and we are very much convinced on our commitment to enhance all the areas of collaborations between our two countries to the highest level.

“So, there is an ongoing working mechanism on the highest level, with five different committees each chaired by a minister to follow up on each and every matter of bilateral ties. Leadership in both countries are fully determined to the regional security and stability following the successful Security Development Summit (hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah).”

He noted that King Salman’s leadership of Saudi Arabia was “very much needed as always” in the region and pointed out Bahrain’s membership of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and its collaboration with Saudi Arabia, the chair of the GCC, on various subjects.

On the prospect of collaboration between Japan and Bahrain in new fields such as space, Al-Khalifa told Arab News Japan: “The cooperation within the sector of space is one of the new additions of our cooperation. Bahrain’s space agency has a cooperation with JAXA, who has supported Bahrain in launching its first artificial satellite.

“And we look forward to enhancing this bilateral cooperation between our space agencies and JAXA, through materializing it into an agreement hopefully to be signed soon. That was one of the areas that has been discussed.”

The discussion was moderated by Arab News Japan’s regional head, Ali Itani, and was open to a question-and-answer session by leading Japanese media outlets such as NHK, Mainichi Shimbun, Jiji Press, and Kyodo News.

The roundtable took place in the presence of Bahrain’s Ambassador to Japan Ahmed Al-Doseri as well as the accompanying delegation from Bahrain composed of government officials and members of the business community.

 

 

Topics: Arab News Japan Bahrain Saudi Arabia

Related

Bahraini official meets UN representatives  to discuss joint  cooperation 
Middle-East
Bahraini official meets UN representatives  to discuss joint  cooperation 
Saudi, Bahraini crown princes chair 2nd Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Bahraini crown princes chair 2nd Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council

Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier

Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier

Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)
  • After Danish authorities signed an extradition agreement with the UAE, Dubai police arrested Shah in June
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: A Dubai court has ruled that a British man suspected of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges.
The decision in the high-profile case grants the hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, a victory against Danish authorities who sought him for his role in one of the country’s largest-ever fraud cases.
Monday’s court ruling can be appealed by prosecutors within 30 days.
The elaborate tax scheme, which ran for three years beginning in 2012, allegedly involved foreign businesses pretending to own shares in Danish companies and claiming tax refunds for which they were not eligible.
“Of course we will try to get him (out) on bail now immediately,” Shah’s lawyer, Ali Al-Zarooni, said from the Dubai courthouse.
Prosecutors in Copenhagen did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The 52-year-old financier has maintained his innocence in past interviews with journalists but never appeared in Denmark to answer accusations.
Al-Zarooni had contested the extradition, arguing in past closed-door hearings that Denmark had “breached” the rules of international extradition treaties in unspecified ways. He refused to elaborate.
Shah’s lifestyle on Dubai’s luxurious palm-shaped island over the past few years had sparked outrage in Denmark.
After Danish authorities signed an extradition agreement with the UAE, Dubai police arrested Shah in June.
Shah is one of several suspects in the tax scheme sought by Danish authorities.
During his time in Dubai, the hedge fund manager ran a center for autistic children that shut down in 2020 as Denmark tried to extradite him. He also oversaw a British-based charity, Autism Rocks, which raised funds through concerts and performances.
In recent months, the UAE has arrested several suspects wanted for major crimes, including two of the Gupta brothers from South Africa, accused of facilitating vast public corruption and draining state resources with former President Jacob Zuma.
An Emirati official also recently became president of Interpol, the international police agency.

 

Topics: Dubai court Sanjay Shah

Related

Dubai court sentences man to death for double murder 
Middle-East
Dubai court sentences man to death for double murder 
Dubai court rules against superyacht freeze order in divorce battle
Middle-East
Dubai court rules against superyacht freeze order in divorce battle

UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region

UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region
Updated 36 min 55 sec ago
AP

UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region

UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region
  • UN comments came after health official reported at least five deaths and more than two dozen cases in Syria
Updated 36 min 55 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The outbreak of cholera in Syria presents a serious threat to people in the war-torn country and the region, a UN official said Tuesday, adding that urgent action is needed to prevent further cases and deaths.
The statement by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza, came after health officials in the country reported at least five deaths and more than two dozen cases in different provinces.
Syria’s infrastructure has suffered severe damage since the country’s conflict began in March 2011 where residents of some areas have no access to clean water. The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, many of them living in tent settlements around the country.
Riza said that based on a rapid assessment conducted by health authorities and partners, the source of infection is believed to be linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination.
“Cholera remains a global threat to public health and an indicator of inequity,” Riza said, adding that the outbreak is an indicator of severe water shortages in Syria.
The statement said chlorination activities to disinfect water are being scaled up and dosing rates are being increased in fragile and highly vulnerable communities to curb the spread of the disease.
On Monday, health officials said hospitals in the Syrian capital have been put on alert after more than two dozen cases of cholera and at least five deaths were reported.
The cases were reported in several provinces including Aleppo in the north, Latakia on the Mediterranean coast and Deir Ezzor along the border with Iraq.
The outbreak was the first since the country’s conflict began 11 years ago.
Riza said the UN in Syria calls on donor countries for urgent additional funding to contain the outbreak and prevent it from spreading.

Topics: UNGA77 Syria cholera

Related

Update Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO
Middle-East
Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO
Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths
Middle-East
Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths

Qatari ambassador to Egypt hails El-Sisi visit

Qatari ambassador to Egypt hails El-Sisi visit
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Qatari ambassador to Egypt hails El-Sisi visit

Qatari ambassador to Egypt hails El-Sisi visit
  • President’s first trip to Gulf state since 2017 reflects ‘level of excellence’ in relations, QNA told
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Qatari Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League Salem Mubarak Al-Shafi hailed the significance of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to Qatar on Tuesday, Qatar News Agency reported.

Al-Shafi said that the visit to Qatar, El-Sisi’s first since the four-year rift, reflects the “level of excellence” in relations between the two countries.

He told QNA that the positive momentum in Doha-Cairo relations culminated during Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-visit Thani’s visit to Cairo in June.

The emir spoke with El-Sisi about strengthening bilateral ties in the energy and agriculture sectors during the visit.

The ambassador said that the world is “experiencing extraordinary circumstances,” necessitating ongoing diplomatic cooperation between the emir and El-Sisi.

Al-Shafi praised the progress made in Qatari-Egyptian relations during his tenure as ambassador, particularly following the recent meeting of a follow-up committee between the two countries.

He also praised the progress of Qatar and Egypt in the economic, tourism, and sports sectors, noting that Gulf state hosted Egyptian team Zamalek against Saudi team Al Hilal at Lusail Stadium, which will also host the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 later this year.

The ambassador emphasized Qatar’s care for the Egyptian diaspora in Doha, adding that the community is part of Qatar’s “renaissance in all fields.”

Topics: Qatar-Egypt

Related

Egypt’s El-Sisi makes first visit to Qatar after four-year row
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi makes first visit to Qatar after four-year row
Qatar’s Emir arrives in Cairo to meet Egypt’s President
Middle-East
Qatar’s Emir arrives in Cairo to meet Egypt’s President

Sudanese envoy urges UN Security Council to lift sanctions regime

Sudanese envoy urges UN Security Council to lift sanctions regime
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Sudanese envoy urges UN Security Council to lift sanctions regime

Sudanese envoy urges UN Security Council to lift sanctions regime
  • ‘Sanctions can’t go on for 17 years without an objective assessment and comprehensive review’
  • ‘Lifting the sanctions will allow the Sudanese to achieve and consolidate peace’
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Sudan’s permanent representative to the UN Security Council has urged the lifting of a 17-year sanctions regime amid a rapidly deteriorating socioeconomic situation in the country.

Hassan Hamid Hassan told the UNSC that his government is ready to work with the UN on finding a path to review and lift the sanctions, but said it is “disappointing” that they have persisted for nearly two decades without reappraisal.

“The international community hasn’t followed its commitments. Sanctions can’t go on for 17 years without an objective assessment and comprehensive review. It leads to a deviation of the declared goals, and leaves us wondering what the undeclared goals are,” he added.

“Lifting the sanctions will allow the Sudanese to achieve and consolidate peace and address the transnational crimes occurring along our long borders. We believe it’s important to lift these sanctions immediately.”

Chair of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee, Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyeman of Ghana reiterated that the goal of the sanctions regime was not to “punish Sudan” but bring peace to the region, particularly Darfur, which has experienced decades of continued violence.

Addressing the UNSC, Volker Perthes, special representative and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, said the military’s decision in July to withdraw from politics following last October’s coup offered a route to peace.

However, Perthes warned that while political developments in recent months had pointed toward a potential lasting peace, “time is of the essence” amid a continuing “deterioration of the socioeconomic condition.

“I’m actually encouraged by the degree of communality in the dialogue in Sudan, as we’ve seen the gaps narrow and a wide-ranging consensus on the need for the state to be led by technocrats rather than party leaders.”

He added: “Furthermore, last Saturday the Bar Association published a draft constitutional framework that has gathered a broad range of civilian groups around its framework and seen stakeholders including the military express support for it.” 

Even so, Perthes questioned the military’s commitment to its pledge, and stressed that the sustainability of any long-term agreements remain “uncertain” in the absence of state authority, with humanitarian needs “now at record levels.”

Mudawi Ibrahim Adam, chair of the Sudan Social Development Organization, warned that the economic situation is deteriorating across almost the entirety of society, noting that pay for civil servants covered just 12 days of living expenses.

“The minister of finance himself has acknowledged this, which means civil servants are having to find alternative means of living for 18 days a month. This isn’t sustainable. The priorities must be stabilizing the economy and reforming the civil service,” he said.

“We need a civilian government, and the army has to go to the barracks. There must be reforms for the civil service, and we must address the problems of the civil service that were inherited from the previous regimes to get qualified servants in and the non-qualified out.”

Alongside ongoing political instability, Sudan has been hit by flooding and poor harvests that have left more than 11 million facing acute hunger, with the number growing.

Meanwhile, UN funding commitments have reached just over 30 percent of the amount pledged last year.

Ameira Obaid Mohamed Obaid Alhefeiti, deputy permanent representative of the UAE to the UN, urged international donors to revise recent decisions on funding for Sudan in response to the recent floods and the associated food crises.

She said: “We affirm the UAE’s continued commitment to provide relief assistance through its recently launched air bridge, but the international community must supply further support.

“A clear path out of the political impasse has yet to emerge, but the UAE believes it’s possible with continuing engagement between the international community and Sudan. The UAE reaffirms support for Sudanese aspirations.”

Topics: UNGA77 UN Security Council (UNSC) Sudan

Related

Sudanese envoy in Israel to promote ties, source tells Reuters
Middle-East
Sudanese envoy in Israel to promote ties, source tells Reuters
UN: 173 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes
World
UN: 173 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes

Yemeni leader in Germany to seek aid

Yemeni leader in Germany to seek aid
Updated 13 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni leader in Germany to seek aid

Yemeni leader in Germany to seek aid
  • Germany has well-established development institutions that have suspended most of their activities in Yemen
Updated 13 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s president has traveled to Berlin to drum up financial and humanitarian support as his war-torn country faces an economic crisis.

Rashad Al-Alimi’s office told Arab News that he had arrived on Tuesday in an attempt to convince international donors, including Germany, to resume their assistance inside Yemen. He is expected to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“After the United States and the European Commission, Germany is the third largest donor of humanitarian aid,” his office said.

“It also leads parallel dialogues on the Yemeni crisis on a regular basis. The leadership wishes to strengthen Germany’s role in dealing with the humanitarian crisis.”

The president’s office said he would also discuss Houthi violations of an internationally agreed truce, now in its sixth month, and the group’s crackdown on liberty and freedom in areas under its control.

“Germany has well-established development institutions that have suspended most of their activities in Yemen, but there is great hope for these institutions to resume their role,” the office said.

Al-Alimi presides over an eight-man council that has been in charge of Yemen since the former president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, stepped down in April. 

The new leader has already visited Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, seeking economic help as Yemen suffers deteriorating public services, worsening power cuts and a currency crisis. 

Meanwhile, the Yemeni government on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council’s criticism of a deadly offensive by the Houthis in Taiz late last month, and changes to port rules by the group that have affected fuel supplies in areas under its control.

Abdul Baset Al-Qaedi, an undersecretary in Yemen’s Information Ministry, said the Houthis were intentionally obstructing fuel ships at the port of Hodeidah. 

“The Houthis created the latest fuel crisis to allow their traders to import fuel without prior permission from the government,” he said.

The UNSC noted in its update on Monday that the truce in Yemen had led to a 60 percent reduction in casualties.

Topics: Yemen Germany Rashad Al-Alimi humanitarian aid

Related

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire
Middle-East
UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire
Special Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan
Middle-East
Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan

Latest updates

Bahraini undersecretary for political affairs discusses bilateral ties, Abraham Accords at Arab News Japan event
The discussion took place at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Tuesday. (AN Japan)
CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
A visit to the Barking Lot in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia’s first cafe dedicated to dogs
A visit to the Barking Lot in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia’s first cafe dedicated to dogs
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)
Saudi female lifeguard on mission to cut drowning incidents in KSA
The federation is now running specialized courses and technical training in water rescue for Saudi women. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.