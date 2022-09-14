Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

You are here

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on data security at Twitter, on Capitol Hill, September 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
  • Zatko said he spoke with “high confidence” about a foreign agent that the government of India placed at Twitter to “understand the negotiations” between India’s ruling party and Twitter about new social media restrictions
WASHINGTON: Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users.
These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company.
Zatko told lawmakers that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses that make it vulnerable to exploitation by ” teenagers, thieves and spies” and put the privacy of its users at risk.
“I am here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors,” Zatko said as he began his sworn testimony.
“They don’t know what data they have, where it lives and where it came from and so, unsurprisingly, they can’t protect it,” Zatko said. “It doesn’t matter who has keys if there are no locks.”
“Twitter leadership ignored its engineers,” he said, in part because “their executive incentives led them to prioritize profit over security.”
In a statement, Twitter said its hiring process is “independent of any foreign influence” and access to data is managed through a host of measures, including background checks, access controls, and monitoring and detection systems and processes.
One issue that didn’t come up in the hearing was the question of whether Twitter is accurately counting its active users, an important metric for its advertisers. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is trying to get out of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, has argued without evidence that many of Twitter’s roughly 238 million daily users are fake or malicious accounts, aka “spam bots.”
Even so, “that doesn’t mean that Musk won’t use Zatko’s allegation that Twitter was disinterested in removing bots to try to bolster his argument for walking away from the deal,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg.
The Delaware judge overseeing the case ruled last week that Musk can include new evidence related to Zatko’s allegations in the high-stakes trial, which is set to start Oct. 17. During the hearing, Musk tweeted a popcorn emoji, often used to suggest that one is sitting back in anticipation of unfolding drama.
Separately on Tuesday, Twitter’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the deal, according to multiple media reports. Shareholders have been voting remotely on the issue for weeks. The vote was largely a formality, particularly given Musk’s efforts to nullify the deal, although it does clear a legal hurdle to closing the sale.
Zatko’s message echoed one brought to Congress against another social media giant last year. But unlike that Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, Zatko hasn’t brought troves of internal documents to back up his claims.
Zatko was the head of security for the influential platform until he was fired early this year. He filed a whistleblower complaint in July with Congress, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among his most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of a 2011 FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had put stronger measures in place to protect the security and privacy of its users.
Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who heads the Judiciary Committee, said Zatko has detailed flaws “that may pose a direct threat to Twitter’s hundreds of millions of users as well as to American democracy.”
“Twitter is an immensely powerful platform and can’t afford gaping vulnerabilities,” he said.
Unknown to Twitter users, there’s far more of their personal information disclosed than they — or sometimes even Twitter itself — realize, Zatko testified. He said Twitter did not address “basic systemic failures” brought forward by company engineers.
The FTC has been “a little over its head”, and far behind European counterparts, in policing the sort of privacy violations that have occurred at Twitter, Zatko said.
Zatko’s allegation that Twitter was more concerned about foreign regulators than the FTC, Enberg said, “could be a wakeup call for US lawmakers,” who have been unable to pass meaningful regulation on social media companies.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said one positive result that could come out of Zatko’s findings would be bipartisan legislation to set up a tighter system of regulation of tech platforms.
“We need to up our game in this country,” he said.
Many of Zatko’s claims are uncorroborated and appear to have little documentary support. Twitter has called Zatko’s description of events “a false narrative ... riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies” and lacking important context.
Still, Zatko came off as a convincing whistleblower who has “a lot of credibility in this space,” said Ari Lightman, professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University. But he said many of the problems he raised can likely be found at many other digital technology platforms
“They avoid security protocols in a sense of innovating and running really fast,” Lightman said. “We gave digital platforms so much autonomy at the beginning to grow and develop. Now we’re at a point where we’re, ‘Wait a minute ... This has gotten out of hand.’
Among the assertions from Zatko that drew lawmaker attention was Twitter’s apparent negligence in dealing with governments that sought to get spies a job inside the company. Twitter’s inability to log how employees accessed user accounts made it hard for the company to detect when employees were abusing their access, Zatko said.
Zatko said he spoke with “high confidence” about a foreign agent that the government of India placed at Twitter to “understand the negotiations” between India’s ruling party and Twitter about new social media restrictions and how well those negotiations were going.
Zatko also revealed Tuesday that he was told about a week before his firing that “at least one agent” from the Chinese intelligence service MSS, or the Ministry of State Security, was “on the payroll” at Twitter.
He said he was similarly “surprised and shocked” by an exchange with current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal about Russia — in which Twitter’s current CEO, who was chief technology officer at the time, asked if it would be possible to “punt” content moderation and surveillance to the Russian government, since Twitter doesn’t really “have the ability and tools to do things correctly.”
“And since they have elections, doesn’t that make them a democracy?” Zatko recalled Agrawal saying.
Sen. Charles Grassley, the committee’s ranking Republican, said Tuesday that Agrawal declined to testify at the hearing, citing the ongoing legal proceedings with Musk. But the hearing is “more important than Twitter’s civil litigation in Delaware,” Grassley said. Twitter declined to comment on Grassley’s remarks.
In his complaint, Zatko accused Agrawal as well as other senior executives and board members of numerous violations, including making “false and misleading statements to users and the FTC about the Twitter platform’s security, privacy and integrity.”
Zatko, 51, first gained prominence in the 1990s as a pioneer in the ethical hacking movement and later worked in senior positions at an elite Defense Department research unit and at Google. He joined Twitter in late 2020 at the urging of then-CEO Jack Dorsey.
 

 

  • Police arrested anti-monarchist demonstrators across the country following Queen Elizabeth’s death
  • TV presenter says freedom of expression is critical to the UK and questions whether police are going too far
LONDON: British media presenter Piers Morgan has added his voice to a chorus of complaints over the arrest of anti-monarchy protesters.

Speaking during his show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on TalkTV on Monday, the 57-year-old former “Good Morning Britain” presenter condemned the hard-line stance taken by British police toward demonstrators.

The TV host argued that mourning the queen’s death should not be mandatory since “we don’t live in North Korea.” Despite his disagreement with the demonstrators, Morgan said that free expression is critical to the UK.

“In this country you have the right to disagree, to have your opinion and to protest loudly if you see fit. There are legitimate discussions to be had now about the future of the monarchy under King Charles III and the Commonwealth,” Morgan said.

“There will be vigorous debate about how a monarchy fits in at all with a thriving democracy that champions free speech. A constitutional monarchy has to make the case for itself time and time again,” he added.

 

 

During the last few days, the police arrested several protesters across the country. One person was arrested on Sunday for shouting “who elected him?” at King Charles during the county proclamation ceremony in Oxford.

On Monday, police in London led away a demonstrator brandishing a sign that said: “Not my king,” while on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, a protester was detained for breaching the peace after yelling: “Andrew, you’re a sick old guy!” as the queen’s second son walked behind the coffin as it was driven through Edinburgh.

Arrests of anti-monarchy protesters following the queen’s death have been condemned as “very disturbing” and an “affront to democracy” by free speech and human rights activists.

“The fundamental right to freedom of expression, including the right to protest, is something to be protected regardless of circumstance,” said Ruth Smeeth, CEO of Index on Censorship, an organization campaigning for freedom of expression.

The recent arrests have sparked debate across the country, with some questioning if the police are going too far.

Many users took to social media to comment on Morgan’s clip highlighting differing opinions in the country.

One user wrote: “Respect needs to be taught apparently. There are plenty of times to express one’s feelings; the queen’s coffin is not one of them.”

 

 

Many, however, sided with Morgan saying that while “heckling at this time is inappropriate, the principle of nonviolent, free speech must remain non-negotiable. Furthermore, we’ve seen a worrying trend in strongarm police tactics in recent years, that upholds whatever ‘majority view’.”

 

 

Royal events have often been marked by arrests of anti-monarchy protesters, and experts predict more incidents of this type are likely to occur in the upcoming days.

“There will be vigorous debate about how a monarchy fits in at all with a thriving democracy that champions free speech. A constitutional monarchy has to make the case for itself time and time again,” Morgan said.

“They rule by the consent of the people. Silencing dissent like this is a bit disturbing; it feels over the top. It’s not British.”

  • UK’s longest-reigning monarch compared to Hitler by academic on Channel 1, Press TV
LONDON: The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has been branded “one of the greatest criminals in the history of mankind” on Iranian state TV, in a show that also labeled her death “good news for the world’s oppressed people.”

Speaking on Iran’s Channel 1, Tehran University scholar Foad Izadi said: “Perhaps, in light of her 70 years on the throne, she should be included in the same list with Hitler. 

“From a certain perspective, we should be sad that this person died because she died without standing trial, without being punished, and without paying for her crimes.”

The death of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch prompted an outpouring of condolences from across the globe, including from the Russian and Chinese presidents.

Iranian officials have yet to comment on the queen’s death, or on her successor King Charles III ascending to the throne.

Izadi also spoke in an English-language broadcast on Iranian state network Press TV, saying: “The queen is a famous imperialist, colonialist, war criminal, aggression of the British army throughout the world is done under her name. British armed forces are the queen’s armed forces.

“So we have just a handful of people who have engaged in so many atrocities in the last century: Hitler, for example, some American presidents belong to that list, and Queen Elizabeth that oversaw the end of the British empire.

“The number of people that have been killed are in the millions and the queen is responsible for that. Justice was not delivered to one of the most vicious individuals of that last century.”

Across much of the globe, the death of the queen, one of the most famous people in the world, was headline news, with primetime coverage the norm.

Information on the queen’s death in Iran, though, has been limited to a few headlines and images.

Press TV also published an online piece saying the queen “inflicted excruciating suffering on millions across the world,” blaming her for Bahrain not being Iranian territory. The piece also accused the BBC of indoctrinating the British public against Tehran.

  • Deal will see release of 8 titles per year, including blockbusters and animations
LONDON: Leading movie distributor Empire Entertainment and Istanbul-based entertainment company BG Film announced on Tuesday a partnership to distribute hit Turkish movies across cinemas in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Empire Entertainment and BG Film “have joined forces to distribute and produce high-quality Turkish content and bring the very best of Turkish movies to the MENA region as well as setting up a joint venture based out of Istanbul specialized in entertainment for the Turkish market,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

The new partnership will see the distribution of eight titles per year, ranging from high-production blockbusters to educational animations.

The animated picture “Thinking About You (T.A.Y.)” will be the first movie to hit MENA cinemas as part of the new deal and is scheduled to be released in October.

“We always go the extra mile to provide the best content for entertainment in the region and this partnership with our friends at BG Film will allow us to tap into a whole new world,” said Mario Haddad Jr., CEO of Empire Entertainment.

The new partnership represents an opportunity for Empire Entertainment to expand its portfolio and will allow the movie distributor to tap into a market that has enjoyed considerable growth over the last few years.

“We believe this step addresses an undeniable increase in demand for Turkish content that at BG Film we are more than ready and able to serve. This is only the beginning of our long-term and multi-faceted venture with Empire and we are beyond excited to explore more fruitful avenues to move forward together,” said Benhur Guzeler, BG Film founder.

Empire Entertainment has more than 100 years of experience in the cinema industry and has worked with major players in the sector, including Sony Pictures and Star Studios, to produce and distribute a multitude of Arabic movies.

More recently, Empire Entertainment partnered with Netflix to co-produce the streaming giant’s first original Arabic language film, “Perfect Strangers,” which quickly became a smash hit in the Middle East when it released in January.

Some new and upcoming movies on Empire’s slate include “Bullet Train,” “Spiderman: No Way Home,” “Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva,” “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.”

Serge Zabbal, business director at Empire, said: “We understand that quality comes with diversity and we believe that there is no better time than now for us to expand our portfolio.”

In the last few years, Turkish series have surged in popularity, prompting talents from the country to expand fan bases in overseas markets.

With a wide variety of new content streaming from video-on-demand platforms, Empire Entertainment and BG Film said that they “are hopeful that this strong partnership will lead to the evolution of movie distribution in the MENA region.”

  • Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers
BRUSSELS: Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers.
The French competition watchdog imposed a 220-million-euro fine on the company last year while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google's adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.
"It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers," Damien Geradin at law firm Geradin Partners said in a statement on Tuesday.
Google criticised the imminent lawsuits, saying that it works constructively with publishers across Europe.
"This lawsuit is speculative and opportunistic. When we receive the complaint, we'll fight it vigorously," a spokesperson said.
The British claim at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal will seek to recover compensation for all owners of websites carrying banner advertising, including traditional publishers. Britain has an opt-out regime.
The Dutch claim is open to publishers affected by Google's actions. Litigation funder Harbour is funding both lawsuits.

Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

  • The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine
TOKYO: Sony Group Corp’s music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.
“As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia,” Sony Music said in a statement.
It did not disclose further details of the transaction.
The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

 

