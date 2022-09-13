You are here

Torch of Saudi Games 2022 arrives in Tabuk in its third round

The torch had set off from the capital, Riyadh, on Sunday to reach Madinah, passing through Tabuk. (SPA)
Updated 14 September 2022
SPA

Torch of Saudi Games 2022 arrives in Tabuk in its third round

Torch of Saudi Games 2022 arrives in Tabuk in its third round
Updated 14 September 2022
SPA

TABUK: The torch of the Saudi Games 2022 arrived in the northwestern city of Tabuk on Tuesday, as part of its third promotional tour for Olympic sports in the Kingdom.
The torch was received by Undersecretary of the Tabuk region, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Haqbani, on behalf of Prince Fahd bin Sultan, governor of Tabuk, with the participation of members of the Tabuk Youth Council, and a number of local volunteers.
The torch was paraded on the streets of Tabuk on Tuesday morning, from the historic Tabuk Castle and Ain Al-Sukkar, to Al-Raya Square, and then to the city, where it was carried by fencing champion Adel Al-Mutairi, boxer Lamis bint Faisal Al-Balawi, diver Mohammed Hammad Al-Balawi, camel sports commentator Nayef Al-Balawi, and architect Khalaf Al-Balawi.

 


The torch had set off from the capital, Riyadh, on Sunday to reach Madinah, passing through Tabuk, on a 3,500-kilometer trip that includes visits to 57 famous landmarks throughout the Kingdom, in preparation for the launch of the largest Saudi sporting event, which will be hosted in Riyadh from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7.
The event will feature participation of more than 6,000 athletes representing 200 clubs and competing in 45 sports.
The Saudi Games, in its first session, constituted a qualitative leap in the sports sector, and a first step to establishing a generation capable of competing in the Olympic Games, and providing the Saudi national teams with distinguished players and talents.

 

 


The session provides the opportunity for more than 20,000 male and female athletes to participate through qualifiers and performance trials.
It will include five events dedicated to Paralympic sports.
In addition to the awarded medals, the athletes participating in the tournament will compete for the highest prizes in the history of the region, with a total of more than SR200 million ($53 million). The winner of the gold medal in any game will receive SR1 million, the silver SR300,000, and the bronze SR100,000.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Games 2022 tabuk olympic games Saudi games

Germany oust Giannis and Greece, Spain rally past Finland into EuroBasket semis

Germany oust Giannis and Greece, Spain rally past Finland into EuroBasket semis
Updated 56 sec ago
AP

Germany oust Giannis and Greece, Spain rally past Finland into EuroBasket semis

Germany oust Giannis and Greece, Spain rally past Finland into EuroBasket semis
  • Germany now have a chance at what would be just their second medal in their last 13 appearances at EuroBasket
Updated 56 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Giannis Antetokounmpo got ejected, and Greece’s hopes of bringing home a European championship ended not long afterward.

Germany, meanwhile, are taking full advantage of their home-court edge.

Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, Daniel Theis had a 13-point, 16-rebound effort and host Germany moved into the EuroBasket semifinals with a 107-96 win over Greece on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo had a monster game for Greece — 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes. But he also picked up two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, the last of those leading to his ejection with 4:56 left.

Greece were down by 14 when he committed his second such foul, and Germany maintained full control the rest of the way.

Germany now have a chance at what would be just their second medal in their last 13 appearances at EuroBasket. The Germans won the European title in 1993 and were second in 2005; assured of no worse than fourth now, this tournament will mark their best EuroBasket finish since that silver-medal showing.

“I think this is unbelievable for German basketball, the way this team, the way these players have performed on their home soil up to now,” Germany coach Gordie Herbert said. “I think the way they’ve played, the way we’ve played, people can relate to. They see an identity.”

Greece and Serbia were the only two teams that made it through the group stage of EuroBasket with unbeaten records, both 5-0 and led by a pair of two-time NBA MVPs — Antetokounmpo for Greece, Nikola Jokic for Serbia.

Then came the knockout stage, and the records no longer mattered. Serbia and Jokic were ousted in the round of 16 by Italy; Antetokounmpo and Greece are now gone as well.

“We really enjoyed the ride,” Greece coach Dimitrios Itoudis said. “We really enjoyed the journey. I think that we made a lot of people proud with the way that this team performs. We wanted to go more, but it didn’t happen this time.”

Giannoulis Larentzakis scored 18 points on only five shot attempts for Greece; he was 5 for 5 from the field, four of those from 3-point range, and was 4 for 6 from the foul line. Tyler Dorsey added 13 for Greece.

Franz Wagner and Andreas Obst had 19 points apiece for Germany, who play Spain in Friday’s semifinals.

“It was a really physical game,” Wagner said. “A lot of points. We found our rhythm really early and I think we did a way better job collectively guarding them in the second half.”

SPAIN 100 FINLAND 90

Most of the names on Spain’s national team have changed in the last year, with the roster that headed to EuroBasket significantly different from the one that played in the Tokyo Olympics.

The expectations, however, remain the same.

Willy Hernangomez scored 27 points, Juancho Hernangomez added 15 and Spain — with just three players who got any significant playing time at the Tokyo Games last summer — powered into the semifinals by erasing a 15-point deficit and topping Finland in Tuesday’s first quarterfinal.

Down 50-35 late in the final half, Spain outscored Finland 65-40 over the game’s final 21 minutes.

“We showed, one more time, cohesiveness, toughness, generosity, we shared the ball well,” Spain coach Sergio Scariolo said. “At the end of the day, this is what you can ask to a team which is so inexperienced and so new in this kind of engagement.”

Spain reached the EuroBasket semifinals for the 11th consecutive time and will play Germany on Friday for a spot in the final.

Dario Brizuela scored 14 points, Rudy Fernandez added 11 and Lorenzo Brown had 10 for Spain.

“It was a hard battle,” said Willy Hernangomez, Juancho’s older brother. “Tough battle for us. ... Our first half was really bad. We started the game not with the right mentality. And then at halftime, (we said) we’ve got to be us, we’ve got to be us.”

Spain opened the third quarter on a 17-5 run, more than setting the tone for its comeback.

Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Finland, while Mikael Jantunen scored 13, Alexander Madsen had 13 and Sasu Salin added 11.

Finland was seeking its first trip to the EuroBasket semifinals.

“Well, you see why Spain is always so tough,” Finland’s Shawn Huff said. “They never give up. We gave it a good shot.”

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

The other two quarterfinal games are on tap: France play Italy, and defending champion Slovenia take on Poland.

Topics: EuroBasket Giannis Antetokounmpo #germany Greece Spain Finland

NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe

NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe

NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe
  • The NBA commissioned the independent investigation of Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, in November of 2021
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million dollars after a probe of claims of racism and misogyny, the league said Tuesday.

In announcing the punishment, the league said the independent investigation found that Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies.

“This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”

The NBA commissioned the independent investigation of Sarver, who also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, in November of 2021 after ESPN published an article citing more than 70 Suns employees who alleged Sarver had created a “toxic” work environment in 17 years as owner of the club.

Sarver denied the allegations and said at the time he welcomed the investigation, which was conducted by the law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

“Good leadership requires accountability,” Sarver said in a statement on Tuesday released through the Suns.

“For the Suns and Mercury organizations, that begins with me.

“While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees. I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values.”

The NBA said the $10 million fine is the maximum permitted by the league’s constitution and by-laws and will be donated “to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.”

But Sarver escaped the fate of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who in 2014 was banned for life from the NBA after he was recorded using racist language in a private conversation.

The league later forced the sale of the team to new owners.

The NBA said the investigation included interviews with 320 people, including current and former employees of the Suns as well as Sarver himself.

More than 80,000 documents and other materials, including emails, text messages and videos were also scrutinized and the league said Sarver and the clubs cooperated fully with the process.

The investigation found that Sarver on at least five occasions during his tenure “repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others.”

He also “engaged in instances if inequitable conduct toward female employees, made sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”

In one instance cited in the report, Sarver told a pregnant employee that she would be unable to do her job upon becoming a mother because she would be “breastfeeding” and a baby “needs their mom not their father.”

The probe also substantiated instances of workplace misconduct by other Suns employees and “a lack of proper organizational policies and controls.”

Multiple witnesses told investigators that Sarver’s aggressive behavior often seemed intended “solely to provoke a reaction from employees — to embarrass them or assert dominance over them,” investigators said in their report.

However, they added that the investigation “makes no finding that Sarver’s conduct was motivated by racial or gender-based animus.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement he found the findings “troubling and disappointing.”

But the league noted that most of the employees who were implicated in misconduct are no longer employed by the Suns.

In July 2021 the club hired a new head of Human Resources who has implemented new policies to improve the workplace culture and give employees an effective means of reporting misconduct.

Sarver’s suspension means he will not be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility, including any office, arena or practice facility.

He cannot attend or participate in any NBA or WNBA event or activity, including games, practices, or business partner activity, nor can he be involved in the clubs’ basketball activities or governance.

The league has also ordered Sarver to complete a training program “focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.”

Topics: NBA Phoenix Suns Robert Sarver

Bayern beat Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool get late winner

Bayern beat Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool get late winner
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

Bayern beat Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool get late winner

Bayern beat Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool get late winner
  • Sporting Lisbon also moved to six points in Group D after netting two late goals to beat Tottenham 2-0 at home
Updated 14 September 2022
AP

LONDON: It doesn’t seem to matter which shirt Robert Lewandowski is wearing — Bayern Munich just keep getting the better of Barcelona either way.

Bayern extended their recent dominance over the Spanish giant with a 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday to show they can cope quite well without Lewandowski, who left to join Barcelona in the offseason.

It started out as a friendly homecoming as Lewandowski walked down the familiar steps of the Allianz Arena players’ tunnel before kickoff, hugging every one of his former teammates along the way.

Bayern’s players didn’t extend the same level of hospitality once the game started.

After Lewandowski missed several good chances to score in the first half, Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored within a five-minute span in the second as Bayern took control of Group C with two wins in two games.

“Luck wasn’t on his side,” Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said about Lewandowski. “For Lewi, it’s an emotional game, here, a bit like coming home.”

Sporting Lisbon also moved to six points in Group D after netting two late goals to beat Tottenham 2-0 at home. The other group game between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt was marred by fan disturbances before kickoff, forcing riot police to intervene when opposing supporters launched flares and fireworks at each other. Frankfurt won the game 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Jesper Lindstrøm.

Liverpool needed an 89th-minute goal to get their first win of the European campaign. Joel Matip headed home a corner to give last year’s runner-up a 2-1 home win over Ajax, bouncing back from a 4-1 loss to Napoli in the opening round. Napoli’s game at Rangers was postponed until Wednesday because of limited police resources in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A period of silence was held before Liverpool’s game, while Bayern fans showed their displeasure with UEFA allowing the British monarch’s death to disrupt the schedule by holding up a banner reading: “Last minute match delays and bans because of a royal’s death? Respect fans!”

SAME OLD BAYERN

After losing 3-0 to Bayern in both group meetings last season — and with the 8-2 drubbing in the 2020 quarterfinals still fresh in memory — there was hope among Barcelona fans that things would be different with Lewandowski on their side.

Instead it was just more of the same.

After the Poland striker was uncharacteristically wasteful in the first half, Hernandez did his best Lewandowski impression when the defender popped up at the near post to head home a corner in the 50th minute. It was the kind of goal his former teammate scored so many of during his Bayern career, when he netted 344 in eight years.

Sane then pulled off a great solo effort for the second just four minutes later, bursting into the area and rolling a calm finish inside the far post.

In the other Group C game, Edin Džeko got the better of Viktoria Plzeň again.

Džeko had one goal and an assist as Inter Milan beat the Czech club 2-0 in the other Group C game. The Bosnia international now has 10 goals in nine matches against Plzeň, and nine in the last six.

LIVERPOOL LEAVE IT LATE

Liverpool got the win it so badly needed, but it was another performance that highlighted that Jurgen Klopp’s team is no longer the high-scoring machine it once was.

Liverpool struggled to convert its possession into goals in the second half and then needed the aid of goal-line technology to show that Matip’s late header crossed the line before cleared by a defender.

“Coming back from the horror show in Naples, it was important we showed a reaction,” Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said. “It wasn’t easy … but it’s something to work on.”

Mohamed Salah had earlier ended his run of seven Champions League games without a goal by putting the team ahead in the 17th, but Mohammed Kudus equalized when he created space in the area before smashing an unstoppable shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the 27th.

Klopp had urged Liverpool fans to show respect during the tribute to the queen, who died last week at the age of 96, after some of the club’s supporters booed the national anthem ahead of the FA Cup final last season. And the period of silence was respectfully observed, except for a few random shouts that were quickly hushed.

SPORTING

Tottenham had not lost a game in any competition this season before a pair of Sporting substitutes ended that unbeaten run.

Paulinho glanced in a header from a corner in the 90th minute and Arthur Gomes added the second in the third minute of stoppage time when he cut in from the left wing, darted between two Tottenham defenders and shot between the legs of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

In Marseille, Lindstrøm took advantage of a defensive error in the 43rd minute to score the winner for Frankfurt. Tottenham and Frankfurt have three points, with Marseille last on zero.

BRUGGE CONTINUES TO SURPRISE

Group B is throwing up some surprising results so far, with Club Brugge atop the standings after routing Porto 4-0 away for its second straight win.

Forward Ferran Jutgla had a goal and an assist for Brugge, which saw four different players score. It was Porto’s fourth straight loss in the Champions League going back to last season.

Struggling Bayer Leverkusen upset Atletico Madrid 2-0 for just its second win of the season after six defeats in eight games across all competitions. Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby scored late for the German team.

Topics: champions league Bayern Munich Barcelona Liverpool Robert Lewandowski

Inter beat 10-man Plzen in Champions League

Inter beat 10-man Plzen in Champions League
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

Inter beat 10-man Plzen in Champions League

Inter beat 10-man Plzen in Champions League
  • Dzeko opened the scores after 20 minutes during which the hosts had barely crossed the half-way line
  • It was Dzeko's 10th goal against Plzen in different competitions including two hat tricks
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

PLZEN, Czech Republic: Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries were on target as Inter Milan beat 10-man Viktoria Plzen 2-0 away for their first win of the Champions League season on Tuesday.
Inter made amends for last week’s 2-0 home defeat by Bayern, who are playing Barcelona later on Tuesday.
In Plzen, Dzeko opened the scores after 20 minutes during which the hosts had barely crossed the half-way line.
The 36-year-old Bosnian beat goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek with a low shot to the far post after Joaquin Correa had found him on the left side of the box.
It was Dzeko’s 10th goal against Plzen in different competitions including two hat tricks he had scored as an AS Roma player in 2016 and 2018.
Plzen, beaten 5-1 at Barcelona last week, had little to offer, and their chances suffered a lethal blow on 60 minutes when midfielder Pavel Bucha was sent off after hitting Nicolo Barella’s shin with his spikes.
Ten minutes later, Dzeko sprinted down the pitch on a counter-attack and picked out an unmarked Dumfries who beat Stanek at the far post again.
Stanek kept the hosts’ chances alive as he denied Dzeko each side of half time and cleared Robin Gosens’s header at the post after the break.
Inter host Barcelona in their next Champions League game on October 4 while Plzen travel to Bayern.

Topics: Inter Milan champions league Edin Dzeko

Man City player Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Man City player Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

Man City player Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Man City player Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape
  • The verdict was given by a jury on the direction of a judge at Chester Crown Court
  • The rape charge dropped against Mendy related to an alleged incident at his home on July 24
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

CHESTER, England: Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty Tuesday on a charge of rape of a 19-year-old woman.
The verdict was given by a jury on the direction of a judge at Chester Crown Court in northwest England.
Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, was also cleared of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the same woman after the prosecution offered no further evidence against the defendants on those four counts.
Judge Stephen Everett warned jurors not to speculate as to why the prosecution had decided not to pursue guilty verdicts in relation to the charges concerned and to continue to “faithfully” try the defendants on the multiple charges they still face.
The rape charge dropped against Mendy related to an alleged incident at his home on July 24.
Mendy still faces seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Prosecutors have alleged Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game.”
Matturie, Mendy’s friend, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women to have sex with Mendy.
Matturie denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.
Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls, it was consensual.

Topics: Manchester city Benjamin Mendy rape

