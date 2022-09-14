Two dead in shooting at Thailand military facility

You are here

In the past year, there have been at least two other cases of shooting murders by serving soldiers, according to the Bangkok Post. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

  • Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim shot three other soldiers
  • The military has powerful influence in many aspects of life in Thailand
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: A Thai soldier killed two people and wounded one other in a shooting at a military facility in Bangkok on Wednesday, police and army officials said.
Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim, a clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College, shot three other soldiers around 8:45 a.m. (0145 GMT), the military said in a statement.
The 59-year-old tried to flee the scene but surrendered himself around 10 a.m., deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen told reporters.
“The army would like to offer condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and the wounded. This incident was a loss for both the families and organization. It is something that wasn’t expected to happen,” deputy army spokesperson Senior Col. Sirichan Nga-thong said in a statement.
“The cause and motivation for the incident is under investigation.”
In the aftermath of the shooting, police officers and soldiers guarded the gates of the facility, part of a large complex of military buildings in the north of the capital.
The military statement named the victims as Sergeant Major Nopparat Inthasunthorn and Sergeant Major Prakarn Sinsong.
The third soldier, Sergeant Major Yongyuth Panyanuwat, was taken to hospital for treatment, the statement said.
Police are investigating the shooting, spokesman Kissana said, with initial reports suggesting the weapon used was a 9mm pistol.
While Thailand has high rates of gun ownership, mass shootings are extremely rare.
But in the past year, there have been at least two other cases of shooting murders by serving soldiers, according to the Bangkok Post.
And in 2020, in one of the kingdom’s deadliest incidents in recent years, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos.
That mass shooting, which shocked Thailand, was linked to a debt dispute between gunman Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma and a senior officer, and the military top brass were at pains to portray the killer as a rogue soldier.
The military has powerful influence in many aspects of life in Thailand from politics to business, and has intervened to seize power numerous times over the decades, most recently in 2014.

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants

France told to re-examine repatriation requests of wives of Daesh combatants
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS:The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who traveled to Syria with their partners to join Daesh, and the children they gave birth to there.
The court ruled France’s refusal to repatriate the women and children was in violation of the rights to “enter the territory of the state of which (one) is a national.”
The parents of the two women took their fight to the European court in Strasbourg after France refused to allow their daughters and grandchildren back into France. They are currently detained in Kurdish-run camps in north-east Syria.
The families had argued their prolonged detention in Syria exposed the women and children to inhumane and degrading treatment, and violated their right to respect for family life.
France has for years resisted calls by human rights groups to repatriate women who left to join the Islamist militant group, saying it viewed them as “fighters” who should be tried where they were accused of committing crimes.
The court ruled France should not be held responsible for the living conditions of the Syrian camps since “it was not exercising its jurisdiction there.”
Nicolas Hervieu, a legal expert at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, said the ruling did not grant a general right to repatriation as “France is not responsible for their life and physical integrity in and of itself.”
In reaction to the ruling, government spokesperson Olivier Veran said France had “not waited for the European court decision” move forward, pointing to the repatriation in July of 16 women and 35 children, some of them orphans, in chartered planes.
That move broke with France’s case-by-case policy of bringing children back to France without their mothers.
Rights groups say some 75 French women and 160 children remain in the camps. They are among more than 40,000 foreign nationals, most of them Iraqis, in detention, according to Human Rights Watch.

UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings

UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings
Updated 19 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings

UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings
  • Balkan country will station 2 police officers in Dover under new deal
Updated 19 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Border Force is urgently seeking a criminal record-sharing deal with Albania amid a surge in migrant Channel crossings, with 60 percent of arrivals believed to originate from the Balkan country.
The agreement, which would see two Albanian police officials present in Dover to oversee criminal checks, is now under discussion by Albania’s parliamentary commission, with expected approval to come next week, the Daily Telegraph reported.
The UK and Albania are set to share criminal and biometric data under the new agreement.
Albanian Deputy Interior Minister Andi Mahila said: “We have to fight together with the UK on this. This memorandum is one instrument of this fight.”
It comes as security officials from the UK warn that Albanian criminal gangs are using the high-profile Channel route to transport new members to Britain.
Officials believe that the proposed deal would allow the rapid deportation of criminals, with Albanian police officers able to provide crucial background checks using fingerprint data.
On Sept. 12 alone, more than 600 successfully made the journey from France to Britain.
The overall crossing figures for 2022 have already exceeded the entirety of 2020, with 28,561 people making the journey.
In 2020, 8,466 migrants were recorded as having reached UK shores.
Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke said: “The numbers of arrivals are deeply concerning. It’s vital to see the small boats crisis brought to an end as the seas will become colder and rougher as we head into autumn and winter.
“Action is needed now to avoid further tragic loss of life on the English Channel.”
Refugee Council CEO Enver Solomon said: “With record numbers of people crossing the Channel this year, we are seeing how the government’s policies enshrined in the recent Nationality and Borders Act and the Rwanda deal are doing absolutely nothing to deter desperate people jumping on boats because they do nothing to address the reasons people come.
“We need to immediately start having a grown-up conversation with France and the EU about sharing responsibility.
“We need a fair and humane asylum system, which means well thought-out, long-term solutions that address why people are forced from their homes and [provide] them with safe routes to the UK.”

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital

10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Ten people were killed in a second day of air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray region Wednesday, a hospital official said, in attacks that came after authorities there expressed readiness for a cease-fire.
Twin drone attacks hit a residential neighborhood in the regional capital Mekele, killing 10 people and injuring others, said Kibrom Gebreselassie, a senior official at Ayder Referral Hospital, the biggest in Tigray.
“Death toll raised to 10,” Kibrom told AFP via text message, after earlier reporting six killed and more than 10 injured in the two blasts around 7:30 am (0430 GMT).
Fasika Amdeslasie, a surgeon at the same hospital, said the first bombing injured two women, followed by a second “drone strike on the people gathered to help and see the victims.”
“Among the victims, a father was dead and his son is taken to surgery,” he said on Twitter.
Earlier a spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Ethiopia’s government for nearly two years, said civilians had been killed and wounded in the strike but did not provide further details.
AFP was not able to independently verify the claims. Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year.

Drone strike
The reported attack followed a drone strike on Tuesday on Mekele University, which the TPLF said caused injuries and property damage.
Dimtsi Weyane, a TPLF-affiliated TV network broadcasting in Tigray, said its station was also hit on Tuesday, forcing it off air and “causing heavy human and material damage.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has not commented on this week’s reported bombings and AFP requests to officials were not answered.
Tigray has been hit by several air strikes since fighting resumed in late August between government forces and their allies and TPLF rebels in northern Ethiopia.
The return to combat shattered a March truce and dashed hopes of peacefully resolving the war, which has killed untold numbers of civilians and triggered a humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia.
Both sides have accused the other of firing first, and fighting has spread from around southern Tigray to other fronts farther north and west, while also drawing in Eritrean troops who backed Ethiopian forces during the early phase of the war.
TPLF military boss Tadesse Worede on Tuesday said “Eritrean forces are in Sheraro,” a town in northwestern Tigray, where the rebels said they were resisting a major offensive by Ethiopia and Eritrean troops launched earlier this month.
On Sunday, the TPLF said it was ready for a cease-fire and would accept a peace process led by the African Union (AU), removing an obstacle to negotiations with Abiy’s government.
The international community has urged the warring sides to seize the opportunity for peace, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the East African bloc IGAD welcoming the offer by “the regional government of Tigray” to hold talks.
Frantic diplomatic efforts are under way to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with the new US envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, extending his visit to Ethiopia this month.
Addis Ababa is still yet to officially comment on the overture by Tigrayan authorities, which dominated national politics for nearly three decades until Abiy came to power in 2018.
Abiy’s government has declared the TPLF a terrorist group, and considers its claim to authority in Tigray illegitimate.
In March, the UN said at least 304 civilians had been killed in the three months prior in air strikes “apparently carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force.”
The UN human rights office has documented aerial bombardments and drone strikes on refugee camps, a hotel and a market.
It has warned that disproportionate attacks against non-military targets could amount to war crimes.
The government has accused the TPLF of staging civilian deaths from air strikes to manufacture outrage, and insists it only targets military sites.
Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF in response to what he said were attacks on federal army camps.
But the TPLF recaptured most of Tigray in a surprise comeback in June 2021.
It then expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara before the fighting reached a stalemate.

Constitutional Court to decide Thai leader’s fate in two weeks

Constitutional Court to decide Thai leader’s fate in two weeks
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

Constitutional Court to decide Thai leader’s fate in two weeks

Constitutional Court to decide Thai leader’s fate in two weeks
  • Former army chief suspended last month while the court examined a legal challenge
  • Under the 2017 Thai constitution, a prime minister cannot serve more than eight years in office
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court said Wednesday it will rule on September 30 whether suspended prime minister Prayut Chan-ocha should be thrown out of office permanently.
The former army chief, who came to power in a 2014 military coup, was suspended last month while the court examined a legal challenge arguing he has reached his term limit as premier.
Under the 2017 Thai constitution, a prime minister cannot serve more than eight years in office, but there are question marks over when Prayut’s term began.
The court said in a statement that it will issue its verdict on September 30 at 3pm (0800 GMT).
“The Constitutional Court deliberates that the case is a legal issue and there is sufficient evidence to rule,” the statement said.
Prayut’s deputy Prawit Wongsuwan has taken over as caretaker prime minister, while Prayut continues to serve as defense minister.
Prayut launched the coup that ousted Yingluck Shinawatra’s democratically elected government, and led a junta regime before retaining the prime ministerial post after elections in 2019.
Supporters of the 68-year-old leader argue the clock on his term began when the 2017 constitution came into law, or even after the 2019 general election.
If the court agrees, Prayut could technically continue to serve until 2025 or 2027 — if he wins a general election due by March.
But Prayut is increasingly out of favor with voters and under his watch the kingdom registered its worst economic performance in three decades.
Student-led pro-democracy protests in Bangkok in 2020 attracted tens of thousands of people at their peak and a key demand of the movement was for Prayut to resign.
Thailand is under pressure to end the uncertainty over its leadership before world leaders arrive in Bangkok for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul

Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters

Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul

Ukraine pushes counter-offensive, Biden sees long haul
  • US president: It is clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress
  • The White House has provided billions of dollars of weapons and support
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters

BALAKLIIA, Ukraine: Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast, a goal US President Joe Biden said would be “a long haul” achieving.
In a Tuesday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 8,000 square kilometers have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.
“Stabilization measures” had been completed in about half of that territory, Zelensky said, “and across a liberated area of about the same size, stabilization measures are still ongoing.”
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the full scope of battlefield successes claimed by Ukraine. The total area cited by Zelensky is roughly the size of the Greek island of Crete.
Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the six-month war, Biden said it was hard to tell.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ukraine now on offensive in both south and east

• New US military aid for Ukraine likely, White House says

• In call, Scholz urges Putin to find diplomatic solution soon

“It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul.”
The White House, which has provided billions of dollars of weapons and support, said earlier the United States is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in “coming days.” Russian forces have left defensive positions, particularly in and around Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, a US spokesperson said.
Since Moscow abandoned its main bastion in the northeast on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in a stunning shift in battleground momentum.
Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych held out the prospects of moving on the eastern province of Luhansk, which together with Donetsk is known as the Donbas, a major industrial region close to the border with Russia.
“There is now an assault on Lyman and there could be an advance on Siversk,” Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube, referring to two towns. He predicted a fight for the town of Svatovo, where he said the Russians have storage depots.
“And that is what they fear most — that we take Lyman and then advance on Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. And they would be cut off from Svatovo,” he said.
Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic run by Russian proxies said in a video post that Lyman remains in their hands. “The situation has been stabilized. The enemy naturally is trying to advance in small groups but (Russian-led) Allied forces are fully repelling them.”

SOLDIERS WELCOMED
Speaking in the central square of Balakliia, a crucial military supply hub taken by Ukrainian forces late last week, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said 150,000 people had been liberated from Russian rule in the area.
Ukrainian flags had been raised and a large crowd gathered to receive bundles of humanitarian aid. A shopping center had been destroyed but many buildings remained intact, with shops closed and boarded up.
“The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond — all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation,” Malyar said on the road to Balakliia, which lies 74 km (46 miles) southeast of Kharkiv.
The road to Balakliia through liberated areas was littered with charred vehicles and destroyed military hardware.
Groups of Ukrainian soldiers smoked, grinned and chatted beside the road. One soldier was stretched out on the top of a tank like it was his living room sofa.
In the nearby village of Verbivka, emotional but cheery residents, many of them of retirement age, recounted the fearful existences they led under almost seven months of Russian occupation.
“It was scary: we tried to walk around less, so they’d see us less,” said Tetiana Sinovaz.
Nadia Khvostok, 76, described the traumatic occupation and the arrival of Ukrainian troops, saying residents greeted them “with tears in our eyes.”
There were abandoned Russian vehicles, including a military truck with a smashed windscreen.

POWER LINES RESTORED
Meanwhile, repair crews have restored the two main power lines supplying Kharkiv city and its surrounds, power firm Ukrenergo said after Russian shelling caused blackouts.
The Kyiv government fears Russia will step up attacks on its energy networks as winter approaches and is pleading for anti-aircraft technology from the West to protect the infrastructure.
With Russian forces under pressure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Scholz called on Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on a cease-fire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syehubov, who came to Verbivka, said the authorities were trying to record crimes committed by Russians during their occupation of the area, and recover the bodies of victims.
“We’re asking everyone around about all the places of burial which can be found,” he said.
Moscow denies its forces have committed atrocities in areas they have controlled since Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24.

