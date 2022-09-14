Global digital body DCO pledges during Riyadh summit to promote social prosperity using AI

RIYADH: The Digital Cooperation Organization agreed to adopt the “Riyadh AI Call for Action Declaration” following a ministerial roundtable held during the Global AI Summit on Sept. 13.

The declaration seeks to use AI technology to benefit people, communities, nations, and the world as a whole, a press release said.

The DCO is a global digital organization founded in 2020 by seven member states—Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia — but has recently added Morocco, Djibouti, and Rwanda to its ranks

The call to action aims to advance the DCO’s commitment to identify and address present, emerging and future humanitarian issues in the field of AI, the statement said.

“DCO was created with the ethos of establishing an inclusive digital economy through collaboration across diverse entities at all levels. The RAICA declaration is this idea put into practice,” Secretary General of DCO, Deemah Al-Yahya, said.

All members of DCO signed the declaration.

She added: “By signing this declaration, all DCO member states are reaffirming their shared desire to usher in a brighter future for all by harnessing the huge potential of AI to improve the lives of people around the world.”

The declaration consists of seven pillars, each comprised of principles that aim to address methods to ensure that the benefits of AI are enjoyed by all while harming none.

Seven Pillars of the RAICA

Close the digital divide between AI and people of different genders, race, ethnicities and socio-economic statuses

Empower underprivileged communities with the aim of ending poverty and hunger

Promote digital development through innovative AI solutions and financially support national AI start-ups

Ensure fairness and non-discrimination through safeguards that prevent AI algorithms from discriminating against communities

Drive innovation in AI by encouraging individuals, organizations and nations to focus on innovation in harnessing AI for human benefit

Combat climate change by using AI to boost measures to conserve the environment,

Engage in international collaboration and cooperation in AI

As the DCO has developed a series of action areas to help these pillars to be implemented, it said the member countries will push to provide all individuals with the resources they need.

The aim is to help individuals obtain AI literacy, work with organizations to identify how to employ AI to advance human rights, improve digital infrastructure, and adopt comprehensive AI ethical guidelines, the statement added.

Resources also aim to help them develop AI-supported initiatives to address global challenges, use AI to reduce human impact on the climate and set up a multilateral collaboration to accelerate AI accessibility across nations.