You are here

  • Home
  • Rising interest rates pose no challenge to Saudi banking sector: SABB CEO

Rising interest rates pose no challenge to Saudi banking sector: SABB CEO

Rising interest rates pose no challenge to Saudi banking sector: SABB CEO
Tony Cripps, CEO of the Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, sees a positive outlook for the Kingdom’s banking and overall economic growth. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/245e8

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Rising interest rates pose no challenge to Saudi banking sector: SABB CEO

Rising interest rates pose no challenge to Saudi banking sector: SABB CEO
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi banks will continue to stand strong despite rising interest rates globally, the CEO of one of the Kingdom’s biggest banks told Argaam.

Tony Cripps, head of the Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, sees a positive outlook for the Kingdom’s banking and overall economic growth.

According to the executive, Saudi banks are unlikely to witness pressures during the second half of 2022, unlike global peers who are suffering from the consequences of rising inflation.  

He expects lending to be healthy in the coming period of 2022, as was the case in the first six months, adding that retail loans did not see a slowdown.

In a separate announcement, Cripps revealed SABB’s strategy for environmental, social, and governance as one of the main pillars of its 2025 strategy.

“As one of the largest financial institutions in the Kingdom, we are committed to supporting the government’s vision in its path to achieve this transformation, which will push companies to invest in technology, and grow their businesses with sustainability as the main driver,” he said.

Saudi-listed SABB recorded a 10 percent profit surge to SR2.1 billion ($559 million) for the year's first half, largely due to a rise in operating income.

Topics: SABB Saudi British Bank Investment Interest Rate

Related

SABB named ‘Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Saudi Arabia’ for 2022
Corporate News
SABB named ‘Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in Saudi Arabia’ for 2022
Update SABB’s shares rise after H1 profit surges 10% to $559m
Business & Economy
SABB’s shares rise after H1 profit surges 10% to $559m

Global digital body DCO pledges during Riyadh summit to promote social prosperity using AI

Global digital body DCO pledges during Riyadh summit to promote social prosperity using AI
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Global digital body DCO pledges during Riyadh summit to promote social prosperity using AI

Global digital body DCO pledges during Riyadh summit to promote social prosperity using AI
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Digital Cooperation Organization agreed to adopt the “Riyadh AI Call for Action Declaration” following a ministerial roundtable held during the Global AI Summit on Sept. 13.  

The declaration seeks to use AI technology to benefit people, communities, nations, and the world as a whole, a press release said.

The DCO is a global digital organization founded in 2020 by seven member states—Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia — but has recently added Morocco, Djibouti, and Rwanda to its ranks

 The call to action aims to advance the DCO’s commitment to identify and address present, emerging and future humanitarian issues in the field of AI, the statement said.

“DCO was created with the ethos of establishing an inclusive digital economy through collaboration across diverse entities at all levels. The RAICA declaration is this idea put into practice,” Secretary General of DCO, Deemah Al-Yahya, said.

All members of DCO signed the declaration.

She added: “By signing this declaration, all DCO member states are reaffirming their shared desire to usher in a brighter future for all by harnessing the huge potential of AI to improve the lives of people around the world.” 

The declaration consists of seven pillars, each comprised of principles that aim to address methods to ensure that the benefits of AI are enjoyed by all while harming none.

Seven Pillars of the RAICA 

  • Close the digital divide between AI and people of different genders, race, ethnicities and socio-economic statuses
  • Empower underprivileged communities with the aim of ending poverty and hunger
  • Promote digital development through innovative AI solutions and financially support national AI start-ups 
  • Ensure fairness and non-discrimination through safeguards that prevent AI algorithms from discriminating against communities
  • Drive innovation in AI by encouraging individuals, organizations and nations to focus on innovation in harnessing AI for human benefit
  • Combat climate change by using AI to boost measures to conserve the environment,
  • Engage in international collaboration and cooperation in AI 

As the DCO has developed a series of action areas to help these pillars to be implemented, it said the member countries will push to provide all individuals with the resources they need.

The aim is to help individuals obtain AI literacy, work with organizations to identify how to employ AI to advance human rights, improve digital infrastructure, and adopt comprehensive AI ethical guidelines, the statement added.

Resources also aim to help them develop AI-supported initiatives to address global challenges, use AI to reduce human impact on the climate and set up a multilateral collaboration to accelerate AI accessibility across nations.

Topics: Saudi DCO AI digital economy

Related

Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday
Saudi Arabia
Second Global AI Summit starts in Riyadh on Tuesday
Saudi Aramco launches ‘Global AI Corridor’ to boost local ecosystem
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco launches ‘Global AI Corridor’ to boost local ecosystem

Saudi stocks falls as inflation data stokes rate hike fears: Opening bell

Saudi stocks falls as inflation data stokes rate hike fears: Opening bell
Updated 46 min 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks falls as inflation data stokes rate hike fears: Opening bell

Saudi stocks falls as inflation data stokes rate hike fears: Opening bell
Updated 46 min 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started Wednesday lower on fears of aggressive rate hikes following an unexpected rise in US inflation.

The Tadawul All Share Index was down 1.8 percent at 11,866, and the parallel market Nomu was down 1.12 percent at 20,763, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.94 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 1.99 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi fell 2.21 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 1.88 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, shed 1.19 percent, while Saudi British Bank dropped 0.75 percent.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, was down 2.02 percent, after it invited its shareholders to vote on a 33 percent capital increase to SR800 million (($231 million).

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. fell 0.74 percent, after it signed a SR118 million contract with the Ministry of Education for the operation, maintenance and cleaning of the educational health services center at Najran University.

Taiba Investments Co. fell 1.06 percent, following shareholders approval for the SR459 million purchase of all Savola Group Co. shares in Knowledge Economic City Co..

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Taiba shareholders approve acquisition of Savola’s stake in KEC for $122m

Taiba shareholders approve acquisition of Savola’s stake in KEC for $122m
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Taiba shareholders approve acquisition of Savola’s stake in KEC for $122m

Taiba shareholders approve acquisition of Savola’s stake in KEC for $122m
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Taiba Investments Co. received its shareholders' approval to purchase all stakes owned by Savola Group in Knowledge Economic City Co. for  SR459 million ($122 million).

Savola owns an 11.47 percent stake in KEC — a direct ownership of 6.40 percent and an indirect ownership of 5.07 percent — through Knowledge Economic City Developers, according to a bourse filing.

The deal comes in line with Savola’s plans to exit investments in non-core sectors in order to focus on its main operations in the food and retail sectors, Savola said in a separate statement.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Investment

Related

Taiba Investments gives $115m Sheraton Hotel construction contract to ACC 
Business & Economy
Taiba Investments gives $115m Sheraton Hotel construction contract to ACC 
Taiba Investments returns to profits of $15m on pandemic recovery in H1
Business & Economy
Taiba Investments returns to profits of $15m on pandemic recovery in H1

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks extended gains for a third straight day on Tuesday in line with higher oil prices which lifted most major Gulf markets.

The Kingdom’s main index TASI and its parallel Nomu market both finished the session 0.5 percent higher at 12,084 and 20,997 points, respectively.

Dubai’s DFMGI led the region’s gains as it surged 1.6 percent, bolstered by the initial public offering of its road-toll operator Salik.

Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain recorded gains amounting up to 0.8 percent, while the Omani bourse slipped 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 reversed multi-session gains to end 0.4 percent lower.

Brent crude reached $92.76 per barrel on Wednesday, and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $86.92 per barrel by 8:59 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Seera Group signed a non-binding deal to sell a SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) stake in its travel unit Almosafer to the Public Investment Fund 

Taiba Investments Co.’s shareholders approved the purchase of all Savola Group Co.’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. for SR459 million

Scientific & Medical Equipment House co. was awarded a SR118 million contract from the Ministry of Education to operate and maintain a health center at Najran University

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, invited its shareholders to vote on a 33 percent capital increase to SR800 million

Keir International Co. reported a 63 percent growth in net profit to SR7 million in the first half of 2022

Gas Arabian Services Co. won SR108 million contract from Advanced Polyolefins Industry Co.

Calendar

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

Topics: Tadawul TASI stock shares

Related

Saudi stocks maintain gains as recession concerns ease: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks maintain gains as recession concerns ease: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

PIF-owned SCAI partners with Lean to develop AI solutions for healthcare sector 

PIF-owned SCAI partners with Lean to develop AI solutions for healthcare sector 
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned SCAI partners with Lean to develop AI solutions for healthcare sector 

PIF-owned SCAI partners with Lean to develop AI solutions for healthcare sector 
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence has signed an agreement with healthcare management solutions provider Lean to explore the development of AI-powered solutions for the Saudi healthcare sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, SCAI —  fully owned by the Public Investment Fund —  and Lean will collaborate on taking AI-driven technologies to the next level to deliver innovative healthcare solutions, a statement showed.

This collaboration reflects the two companies' shared commitments to serve the healthcare sector nationwide through sustainable projects and services driven by public-private partnerships, according to Lean CEO, Mohanned AlRasheed.

SCAI CEO Ayman AlRashed said they seek to strengthen the role of Big Data in creating smarter, technology-based economic sectors that “enhance the quality of living across the Kingdom and directly support the objectives of Vision 2030.” 

SCAI said it aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global AI leader by supporting local firms as they develop AI solutions.

The company has announced an investment of $776 million in a joint venture with China’s SenseTime to develop the AI ecosystem in the nation. The announcement was made by Al-Rashed, during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.13.

Topics: Saudi scai AI

Related

Saudi PIF’s SCAI to invest $776m to boost AI in Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF’s SCAI to invest $776m to boost AI in Kingdom

Latest updates

Rising interest rates pose no challenge to Saudi banking sector: SABB CEO
Rising interest rates pose no challenge to Saudi banking sector: SABB CEO
Depositors take hostages at commercial bank in Beirut
Depositors take hostages at commercial bank in Beirut
Global digital body DCO pledges during Riyadh summit to promote social prosperity using AI
Global digital body DCO pledges during Riyadh summit to promote social prosperity using AI
Two flights carrying Saudi aid arrive in Pakistan
Two flights carrying Saudi aid arrive in Pakistan
Saudi designer co-creates ice necklace with important message
Saudi designer co-creates ice necklace with important message

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.