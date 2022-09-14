Part-Arab model Imaan Hammam spotted at Tory Burch’s NYFW show

You are here

Imaan Hammam was spotted at the Tory Burch show. (AFP)
DUBAI: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam sat on the coveted front row at the Tory Burch Spring-Summer 2023 presentation at New York Fashion Week.

The model took to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her time attending the show, including snapshots of her getting ready.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Also in attendance were models and celebrities including DeWanda Wise, Lana Condor, Arden Cho, Sydney Sweeney, Madeleine Arthur, Jenna Coleman, Thuso Mbedu, Salem Mitchell, Lena Mahfouf and Chloe Fineman.

British Moroccan model Nora Attal was spotted on the catwalk.  

The new collection from US designer Tory Burch takes inspiration from the New York of the 90s and is, according to the fashion house, bold but uncompromising when it comes to comfort. “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is defined by opposing instincts: to experiment freely and to pare everything back. It is personal and intuitive, drawing on my memories of the ‘90s when I moved to New York. I wanted to look at my signatures with a fresh perspective, reflecting what feels modern now,” read a post on the label’s Instagram page.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tory Burch (@toryburch)

Hammam recently featured in Tory Burch’s campaign introducing the label’s new range of perfumes called Essence of Dreams.

In a recent interview with the online publication Who What Wear, Hammam talked about her favorite scent from the Essence of Dreams collection, saying “it’s hard to choose when you have five great scents to pick from, but I’d have to say I’m really into Divine Moon. It’s more of a lighter perfume, something I would put on before I go to sleep or when I wake up. It has a blend of honey, so it’s a little bit on the sweeter side. It also has citrus and lady-of-the-night flower notes and is very enchanting. It captures the essence of peace and smells so tranquil to me,” said Hammam.

“Depending on your mood, you could go for sweeter scents, or you could go for something like Cosmic Wood. I also love Mystic Geranium because it has musk. Musk is something, again, that really brings me back home to my Moroccan and Egyptian culture and background,” she added.

Hammam was also recently revealed as the celebrity star of a new campaign by Dutch football team Ajax for their latest pre-match collection. The model promoted the club’s newest line, which is a collaboration between Adidas, Ajax and Daily Paper.

