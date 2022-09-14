Google joins forces with SDAIA to find AI sustainability solutions for Saudi Arabia  

RIYADH: Google has reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia to help implement artificial intelligence sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies in the Kingdom.

The Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, in partnership with the global business, has established AI programs and initiatives for the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The agreement covers three programs and 11 initiatives, according to Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture.

Al-Mushaiti also announced the launch of an AI-based Earth Observation and Sciences Program aimed at addressing climate change risks and improving environmental protection in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

He said finding solutions would not be an easy task as food and water must be provided while the environment is preserved — the importance of balancing industrial growth and economic development with protecting the environment is equally crucial for the Kingdom’s future, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Artificial Intelligence will aid in accelerating multi-progress and achieving sustainability goals aligned with Vision 2030,” Al-Mushaiti said.

AI is also expected to contribute to the transformation of society, economy, and nation into a digital one.

“It is necessary to implement disruptive solutions that will enable us to depart from the old legacy and implement state-of-the-art technologies and deploy artificial intelligence when, where, and how needed,” he added.