3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US

Iranian cyber actors Khatibi, Mansour Ahmadi, and Amir Hossein Nickaein Ravari wanted for their alleged involvement. (AFP/State Department)
The flags of Iran flutter during a sandstorm in the south of the capital Tehran on July 4, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with cyberattacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter.
The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of victims in the US and other countries. Prosecutors said the hackers encrypted and stole data from victims’ networks and threatened to release it unless exorbitant ransom payments were made. In some cases, the victims made those payments, the department said.
The hackers are not believed to have been working on behalf of the Iranian government but instead for their own financial gain, and some of the victims were even in Iran, according to a senior Justice Department official who briefed reporters on the case on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department. But the official said the activity exists because hackers are permitted by the Iranian government to largely operate with impunity.
The three accused hackers are thought to be in Iran and have not been arrested, but the Justice Department official said the charges make it “functionally impossible” for them to leave the country.
The case was filed in federal court in New Jersey, where a municipality in Union County was hacked last year.
One of the victims was a domestic violence shelter in Pennsylvania, which the indictment says was extorted out of $13,000 to recover its hacked data.

Topics: Iran US sanctions on Iran United States

Qatar, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding as El-Sisi visits

Qatar, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding as El-Sisi visits
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

Qatar, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding as El-Sisi visits

Qatar, Egypt sign memoranda of understanding as El-Sisi visits
  • El-Sisi and the emir discussed ways of strengthening relations between the two countries
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP

DOHA: Qatar and Egypt signed several memoranda of understanding Wednesday, official media said, as President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi makes his first visit to the Gulf country since the nations healed a diplomatic rift.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and El-Sisi “witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Qatar Investment Authority and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt for investment and development,” the emir’s office said on its official website.
They also signed an MoU on “cooperation in the field of ports” and another on “cooperation in the field of social affairs,” the website added.
Qatari and Egyptian ministers and other officials also attended the signing ceremony, the office said.
El-Sisi and the emir discussed ways of strengthening relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of investment, transport and social affairs, the emir’s office said.
El-Sisi also met with business representatives on Wednesday, the official news agency QNA said.
Cairo joined Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in cutting ties with Qatar in June 2017, alleging it backed radical Islamist groups and was too close to Riyadh’s rival Iran — allegations Doha denied.
They lifted their blockade in January 2021.
The emir met El-Sisi at the airport on Tuesday, for a visit QNA has said marked “a new era in relations.”
The emir visited Cairo in June, when Qatari investments in cash-strapped Egypt were on the agenda, as well as cooperation in the energy and agriculture sectors.
In late March, Cairo said Qatar planned to invest $5 billion in Egypt, while hydrocarbon giant QatarEnergy announced an agreement with US major ExxonMobil to acquire a 40-percent stake in a gas exploration block off Egypt in the Mediterranean.

Topics: Qatar Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Jordan royals meet with Macron in Paris

Jordan royals meet with Macron in Paris
Updated 50 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan royals meet with Macron in Paris

Jordan royals meet with Macron in Paris
  • King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein were received by French president and his wife
Updated 50 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania were received by French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday.

The king is visiting Paris as part of a working visit, the Royal Hashemite Court reported.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah accompanied his parents and was also received at the palace.

The crown prince announced his engagement to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif last month.

Topics: Jordan’s King Abdullah II France

Syria may ‘return to larger-scale fighting,’ UN warns in new report

Syria may ‘return to larger-scale fighting,’ UN warns in new report
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters

Syria may ‘return to larger-scale fighting,’ UN warns in new report

Syria may ‘return to larger-scale fighting,’ UN warns in new report
  • Hundreds of thousands of people died and millions were made homeless since protests against President Bashar Assad in 2011 escalated into civil war
  • Fighting has cooled after Iran and Russia helped Assad recapture 70 percent of Syrian territory
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters

SYRIA: Syria’s simmering 11-year war is at risk of boiling up once again with a return to large-scale combat after several frontlines across the country flared up in recent months, the United Nations warned on Wednesday in a new report.
“Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighting, but that is where it may be heading,” said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the UN’s Syria commission.
Hundreds of thousands of people died and millions were made homeless since protests against President Bashar Assad in 2011 escalated into a civil war that drew in foreign powers and left Syria carved into zones of control.
Fighting has cooled in recent years after Iran and Russia helped Assad recapture 70 percent of Syrian territory, the United States backed Kurdish fighters that defeated Daesh militants, and Turkey set up a buffer zone near its border. But the United Nations said fault lines between various areas are now starting to heat up again.
“We had an idea at some point that the war was completely finished in Syria,” Pinheiro told journalists in Geneva, adding that incidents documented in the report proved this was not the case.
The 50-page report found that “grave violations of fundamental human rights and humanitarian law” had increased across the country in the first six months of this year.
They included fighting and aerial bombardments in the country’s northeast and northwest that left dozens of civilians dead and restricted access to food and water, the report said.
In government-held areas, the Commission documented the deaths of former opposition leaders, house raids and continued torture and ill-treatment in detention centers.
Russian air strikes over opposition-held areas had increased even further in the last few months, said commissioner Hanny Megally.
“We are seeing increasing violence,” Megally told reporters.
It also documented more than a dozen Israeli strikes across Syria in the first six months of 2022, including an attack on Damascus International Airport that put the site out of commission for nearly two weeks.
The UN revealed on Wednesday that it had been unable to fly in humanitarian assistance to Syria during that time.

Topics: United Nations Syria

Oman: Passengers evacuated after fire breaks out on Air India Express flight

Oman: Passengers evacuated after fire breaks out on Air India Express flight
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

Oman: Passengers evacuated after fire breaks out on Air India Express flight

Oman: Passengers evacuated after fire breaks out on Air India Express flight
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority said Wednesday that the engine of an Air India Express plane caught fire at Muscat International Airport, prompting an emergency evacuation for passengers onboard.
In a statement on its official Twitter account, the authority said some “minor injuries” were sustained by some passengers in a stampede that occurred during the evacuation process.
It said evacuation was carried after smoke was detected in the second engine on the plane while it was on the runway at the Muscat airport.
The aircraft, Flight IX442, was bound for Delhi airport and was planned for take-off at 11:33 a.m. local time when the incident happened, the civilian authority said.

Topics: Oman Air India

Israeli strike on Damascus airport in June halted aid for nearly two weeks — UN

Israeli strike on Damascus airport in June halted aid for nearly two weeks — UN
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters

Israeli strike on Damascus airport in June halted aid for nearly two weeks — UN

Israeli strike on Damascus airport in June halted aid for nearly two weeks — UN
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters

An Israeli strike that damaged the Damascus International Airport in June made it impossible for the United Nations to fly in aid deliveries to needy Syrians for around two weeks, the UN’s Syria commission said on Wednesday.
Commissioner Lynn Welchmann told reporters in Geneva that the Israeli strike “led to considerable damage to infrastructure and the closure of the airport for nearly two weeks or 13 days.”
That “meant the suspension of UN deliveries of humanitarian assistance which is extremely serious,” she said.

Topics: Israel Syria Damascus airport

