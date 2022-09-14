You are here

Saudi Water Partnership to add 11 new projects worth $9.3bn by 2023: CEO

Saudi Water Partnership to add 11 new projects worth $9.3bn by 2023: CEO
SWPC CEO Khaled Alqureshi speaking to Arab News (AN)
Fahad Abuljadayel & Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Saudi Water Partnership Co. is currently working on 11 projects worth SR35 billion ($9.3 billion), scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2023, according to its CEO.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Desalination International Conference, SWPC CEO Khaled Alqureshi told Arab News that the company has 33 projects in the pipeline, of which 11 are in the development for market submission.

He added that these projects include an independent water and power project, an independent sewage treatment project, a transmission project and a strategic water reservoir project. The tendering process for these projects has begun.

The company is presently constructing two water transmission pipelines in the Makkah province: Ras Mohaisan and Rabigh-4. While the Ras Mohaisan project will have a capacity of 300,000 cubic meters per day, Rabigh-4 will hold 600,000 cmpd.

According to a company statement, the last date for submitting the bids for Rabigh-4 is Sept. 18.

Some firms pre-qualified for the bid are ACWA Power, Spain’s Acciona Agua and Ajlan & Brothers Energy Co. consortium and Spain’s Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios.

The others include Japan’s Marubeni Corp., a consortium between France’s Veolia Middle East and the UAE’s Utico, Saudi Arabia’s Mowah Co. and Chinese Railway Construction Corp.

Alqureshi said other projects on the way are Ras Mohaisen IWP and Al-Juranah ISWR and Al-Haer ISTP.

The development also speaks volumes about the increasing support of the Public Investment Fund in the sector. The sovereign fund successfully contributed to SWPC’s first three IWPP projects in the Kingdom.

“Saudi ministries and the National Water Co. are collaborating on a program to optimize water losses and reduce them at different stages of transmission and distribution,” said Alqureshi while explaining the collective endeavor.

With the organic growth of the Kingdom and several ambitious programs available, SWPC is improving the water consumption requirements, the mandate and building more capacity.

“We are also shutting down non-renewable groundwater to build more assets to produce water,” added Alqureshi.

The company has taken great strides in lowering tariffs on seawater desalination to 40 cents, and Alqureshi is confident that it will continue to drop further.

The SWPC also tenders plants, water desalination purification projects, sewage water treatment and co-generation for the private sector.

In 2003, Saline Water Conversion Corp. and Saudi Electricity Co. each owned 50 percent of the SWPC, and its purpose was to purchase water and electricity from private projects and sell them to SWCC and SEC. However, the Ministry of Finance now owns SWPC with a capital of SR100 million.

Topics: FDIC2022 Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC)

RIYADH: The Saudi Electric Co., is planning to explore the full potential of artificial intelligence and data to effectively maximize electricity generation and supply in the Kingdom, according to a top official. 

While speaking at the 2nd Global AI Summit in Riyadh on Sept.14, Khaled Salem Al-Ghamdi, senior vice president for IT and digital transformation at SEC, said that incorporating AI in the electricity sector could help reduce unplanned interruption of supply. 

“With AI models, we can detect and predict shortages in our material warehouses allowing us to ensure availability of these materials. It will also help to reduce unplanned interruption in case it occurs,” said Al-Ghamdi. 

During his speech, he noted that SEC is the largest power producer in the region, with more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s power coming from over 450 power generation units, covering more than 800,000 kilometers. 

He added that SEC also has more than 90,000 kilometers of optical fiber networks serving over 10 million customers. 

Al-Ghamdi predicted that the rise in electric vehicles in the Kingdom may result in peak energy demand by 2030. 

“By 2030, millions of electric vehicle drivers will arrive home and put their vehicles on charge, creating potentially a peak of energy demand,” he said, adding: “AI will recognize patterns of drivers who would like to keep their vehicles on charge and those who will use them overnight. 

“The intelligent grid will ensure that the vehicle is ready for the driver’s next journey.”

Al-Ghamdi further noted that AI will assist in identifying customer sentiments through various company channels, and it will help enable a world-class customer experience. 

He added that adopting AI will also help to ensure safety, efficiency, and sustainability in the electricity sector. 

He pointed out that SEC’s digital transformation program is focussed on adapting practical capabilities in AI and big data analytics, and added that the future generation will be fully AI-enabled. 

He added: “We have collaborated with world-class partners, locally and internationally. We at SEC have been very much aware of how technology is affecting every area of our operation. And we are very deliberate on how we emerge successful in our journey aligned with the AI aspects of Vision 2030.” 

Topics: 2nd Global AI Summit Saudi Electric Company

RIYADH: The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority on Wednesday announced the world’s first paperless tax refund scheme for tourists.

During a press conference, Khalid Ali Al-Bustani, director general of the Federal Tax Authority, said the new paperless system has been now linked with retailers, which will make receipts available electronically.

Tourists can use these electronically generated receipts to claim value-added tax refunds without carrying paper receipts, the local media reported.

The UAE introduced a VAT of 5 percent in 2018, and all tourists who spend $68 on purchases can claim VAT refunds at the outlets while leaving the country.

The UAE authorities have also equipped several kiosks to avail of the tax refund, reports in the local media said.

Al-Bustani said: “We worked with our partner Planet Tax to ensure that data is ready before a tourist arrives at the airport and can collect the refund.”

According to the local media, retailers in the country are linked with FTA and Planet Tax systems, and tourists can generate all the details regarding the VAT refund by visiting the Planet Tax website.

The tax official said the process is “very quick” and tourists “can always check about their refund amounts on the Planet portal once the invoice is posted. This service has been activated now and 95 percent of merchants will be covered under this scheme in the first year.” 

Topics: Dubai UAE uae tax United Arab Emirates

RIYADH: The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority on Wednesday announced the world’s first paperless tax refund scheme for tourists.

During a press conference, Khalid Ali Al-Bustani, director general of the Federal Tax Authority, said the new paperless system has been now linked with retailers, which will make receipts available electronically.

Tourists can use these electronically generated receipts to claim value-added tax refunds without carrying paper receipts, the local media reported.

The UAE introduced a VAT of 5 percent in 2018, and all tourists who spend $68 on purchases can claim VAT refunds at the outlets while leaving the country.

The UAE authorities have also equipped several kiosks to avail of the tax refund, reports in the local media said.

Al-Bustani said: “We worked with our partner Planet Tax to ensure that data is ready before a tourist arrives at the airport and can collect the refund.”

According to the local media, retailers in the country are linked with FTA and Planet Tax systems, and tourists can generate all the details regarding the VAT refund by visiting the Planet Tax website.

The tax official said the process is “very quick” and tourists “can always check about their refund amounts on the Planet portal once the invoice is posted. This service has been activated now and 95 percent of merchants will be covered under this scheme in the first year.” 

Topics: Dubai UAE uae tax United Arab Emirates

CAIRO: Oman’s Finance Ministry has pre-qualified companies to bid for the contract to develop 42 schools in the country, according to MEED.

Through a public-private partnership agreement, the scope of work will include the design, construction, and operation management of the project.

Bids are expected by February.

KAPP receives SOQ for water and power producer projects

Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects has received six statements of qualification bids for the contracts to develop the country’s two new independent water and power producer projects.

KAPP has chosen to tender Al-Zour North 2 & 3 and Al-Khiran 1 projects separately, according to MEED

Upon their completion, the Al-Zour North 2 and 3 IWPP is expected to have a generation capacity of 2,700 megawatt and a desalination capacity of 120 million imperial gallons a day.

The Al-Khiran 1 IWPP is set  to generate 1,800MW of power and 33MIGD of desalinated water. 

Topics: MENA project tracker

RIYADH: ACWA Power has signed a share purchase agreement for $130 million to sell its 49 percent stake in ACWA Power Uzbekistan Project Holding Co.

The agreement was made with CVXF Inc., a subsidiary of the Silk Road Fund of China, according to a bourse filing.

The company said the project is a 1,500 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region, being developed by ACWA Power on a “build, own, operate, transfer" model.

The project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor is China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd., which began construction in 2021.

The project is scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2024.

Topics: ACWA Power Uzbekistan

