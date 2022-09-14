OnePlus 10T 5G delivers high performance with affordability

OnePlus officially launched its newest flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 10T 5G — last month in New York City with a suite of super features including Snapdragon’s latest flagship chipset, super-fast charging, the brand’s largest and most powerful cooling system, and much more. And lately, the brand is preparing its new product launch in the Middle East market.

“We’re excited to launch OnePlus 10T 5G with our partners in Saudi Arabia,” said Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus. “The OnePlus 10T takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at a highly competitive price, and we believe it will empower our local long-waiting fans through its better technology and expert craftsmanship embedded within the brand.”

Fast Performance

The OnePlus 10T takes fast and smooth performance to the next level with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, offering faster CPU and GPU speeds with improved efficiency, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the largest, most advanced, and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus device. Combined, these technologies allow you to perform intensive and everyday actions — like playing mobile games or scrolling through social media feeds — faster and for longer, with more than 35 apps suspended in the background at once so you can jump between them at rapid speed, picking up exactly where you left off.

Super-Fast Charging

With support for 150 W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, the OnePlus 10T allows you to spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time using the device the way you want to. 150 W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition delivers up to a day’s power after just 10 minutes of charging, with a full charge — from 1-100 percent — taking only 19 minutes. The charging system is made safe and efficient by a series of technologies, such as the Battery Health Engine that extends the lifespan and preserves the capacity of the OnePlus 10T’s large 4,800 mAh battery.

Stronger Connectivity

A total of 15 antennas form the OnePlus 10T’s 360° antenna system that provides you with stronger Wi-Fi and cellular signals, no matter which orientation you are using the device. A feature called Smart Link works in tandem with the OnePlus 10T’s antenna system to improve upload signals and speed, particularly in areas with high levels of network congestion.

Burdenless Design

The OnePlus 10T advances OnePlus’ burdenless design philosophy with a unibody build glass back — which offers an excellent in-hand feel — and beautiful Moonstone Black and Jade Green colorways. A 6.7-inch display covers the front of the smartphone and provides an exceptional viewing and user experience with an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate that also helps to better preserve battery life, so you can use the device for longer on a charge.

Triple Camera System

The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera system on its rear headlined by the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization, Nightscape 2.0, and an improved HDR performance, so you can take beautiful shots in bright and low-light conditions. Accompanying the OnePlus 10T’s main camera is an ultra-wide camera and macro camera, allowing you to capture more in every scene and get up close to subjects, respectively.

OxygenOS 12.1

The OnePlus 10T comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is now available in Saudi Arabia in its brand store on Noon and Amazon.