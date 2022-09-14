Pakistani premier promises compensation for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s prime minister on Wednesday promised the country’s homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild and return to their lives after the country’s worst-ever floods.
With winter just weeks away, half a million people are living in camps camps after being displaced by the flood, which destroyed 1.7 million homes. So far, the government’s priority has been to deliver food, tents and cash to the victims. The floods have killed 1,481 people since mid-June and affected 33 million.
“We will do our best to financially help you so that you can rebuild homes” and return to a normal life, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif told several families living in tents and makeshift homes in the town of Suhbatpur in Baluchistan. “Those who lost homes and crops will get compensation from the government,” he said in his televised comments.
Sharif also told dozens of school children, who were studying in a tent with help from the UN children’s agency UNICEF in the town of Suhbatpur, that they will get a new school in the next two months.
The floods have destroyed 70 percent of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. Initially, Pakistan estimated that the floods caused $10 billion in damages, but now the government says the economic toll is far greater. The United Nations has urged the international community, especially those responsible for climate change, to send more help to Pakistan.
The monsoon rains have swept away entire villages, bridges and roads, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. At one point, a third of the country’s territory was inundated with water.
Multiple experts have blamed climate change for unprecedented rain-related damages in Pakistan.
Also Wednesday, Pakistan’s minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, told a gathering of lawmakers from the Asia Pacific in the capital, Islamabad that right now the entire world is facing a threat from climate change which, she said, “knows no border.”
She called for reducing emissions to save other countries from the damage that her country is facing now.
King Charles, William and Harry walk together behind queen’s coffin
Huge crowds gathered in central London to witness the queen being taken from the palace to parliament as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled
Coffin bearing queen’s body was taken in slow, somber procession from London home to Westminster Hall
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters
LONDON: King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession taking Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as the late monarch made her final journey from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
Huge crowds gathered in central London to witness the queen being taken from the palace to parliament as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled, the latest in a series of poignant ceremonies as the nation mourns the queen who died last week aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.
Lying on a gun carriage, covered by the Royal Standard flag and with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion on top alongside a wreath of flowers, the coffin bearing Elizabeth’s body was taken in a slow, somber procession from her London home to Westminster Hall. There it will lie in state for four days.
Walking directly behind were Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward.
In a group that followed were Charles’s sons Princes William and Harry, a doleful scene reminiscent of when, as boys 25 years ago, they followed the casket of their mother Princess Diana when it was taken on a similar procession through central London.
It was also a symbolic show of unity as William, 40, now the Prince of Wales, and Harry, 37, the Duke of Sussex, are now said to be barely be on speaking terms after a bitter falling out in the last couple of years.
“It was very moving, seeing the family. It was a powerful show of unity,” said Jenny Frame, 54, who waited for more than four hours to see the procession. “I think it’s the very best of British and ... very fitting for her.”
A military band playing funeral marches and soldiers in scarlet uniforms led the cortege, with the gun carriage drawn by the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, as it moved slowly through central London, where many roads were closed to traffic.
Guns fired every minute at Hyde Park, while parliament’s famous Big Ben bell also rang at 60-second intervals. The crowds stood in a hushed silence as they watched the procession but then broke into spontaneous applause when it passed. Some threw flowers.
Other senior royals including Charles’ wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, Kate, William’s wife and now Princess of Wales, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, traveled by car.
When the procession reached Westminster Hall, a medieval building with origins dating back to 1097 and the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster that houses the British parliament, the coffin was carried inside by soldiers from the Grenadier Guards and placed on a catafalque surrounded by candles.
A short service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church, followed.
Later the public will be allowed to file by in a constant stream, 24-hours a day, during four days of lying in state that will continue until the morning of the funeral on Sept. 19.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Elizabeth had three keys roles in her life: head of the family, head of the nation and head of state. Wednesday marked the moment the coffin passed from the family to the state.
“I don’t think we’ll see anything like that again ever, or a queen like that again,” said Paul Wiltshire, 65, among the crowd for the procession. “An end of an era.”
People started waiting in line late on Tuesday, sleeping on the street in the rain, to be one of the first to file past the coffin, and already a queue more than a mile long has sprung up.
“We didn’t even think about it,” said Glyn Norris, 63, adding a bit of rain would not deter her. “That was my queen.”
Among those gathered, some were there to represent elderly parents, others to witness history and many to thank a woman who, having ascended the throne in 1952, was still holding official government meetings just two days before she died.
The government has warned the queue could stretch for up to 10 miles (16 kilometers) along the southern bank of the River Thames, winding past landmarks such as the giant London Eye ferris wheel and a reconstruction of Shakespeare’s Globe theater.
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said some people might have to stand in line for as long as 30 hours in order to file past the coffin before Monday’s funeral.
“She’s an icon of icons,” mourner Chris Imafidon said. “I must at least endure this camping out of respect.”
Speaking to people in the queue, the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, quipped: “We are honoring two great British traditions, loving the queen and loving a queue.”
Elizabeth’s coffin was flown back London late on Tuesday from Scotland, where it had been since her death at her Scottish summer holiday home Balmoral Castle, with tens of thousands of people lined the 14-mile (22 km) route in driving rain.
In Scotland, about 33,000 people filed past the coffin during the 24 hours it was at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, but the memorial in London is a much larger occasion.
As many as 750,000 mourners are expected to walk through Westminster Hall to pay their final respects.
A senior palace official described Wednesday’s poignant pageant as relatively small and personal. The full-scale ceremonial procession on the day of her funeral is likely to be one of the biggest the country has ever witnessed.
Royalty, presidents and other world leaders are expected to attend, although no one from certain nations, such as Russia, Afghanistan, and Syria will be invited.
“We’re seeing something very sad but very special,” said Charlie Cooper, 51, who had traveled by coach from Liverpool, northern England, to watch Wednesday’s ceremony. “It’s part of my history, and millions of others around the world.”
Five arrested for smuggling migrants in Europe via private jet
The suspects, held on warrants issued by Belgian authorities, are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation
They would give migrants fake diplomatic ID papers from St. Kitts and Nevis
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters
ROME: Five people were arrested in Rome and Brussels for smuggling migrants from Turkey to western Europe via private jet in trips costing around 10,000 euros ($10,000), Italian police said Wednesday.
The suspects, held on warrants issued by Belgian authorities, are accused of belonging to a criminal organization aimed at abetting illegal immigration, a statement said.
They would give migrants fake diplomatic ID papers from St. Kitts and Nevis and put them on aircraft headed to the Caribbean state with a stopover in Europe, the statement added.
Upon landing in a European airport, the migrants, described as mostly ethnic Kurds or Iraqis, would get off, declare their real identity and file for asylum, Italian police said.
According to investigators, who documented five separate landings in Italy, Germany, France, Austria and Belgium between October and December 2020, each migrant paid about 10,000 euros for the journey.
The suspects were arrested following joint investigations by police forces from the five European countries, with help from US authorities and European Union agencies Europol and Eurojust.
Three men — an Italian and two Egyptians — were detained in Rome, while another Egyptian and a Tunisian woman were arrested in Brussels, police chief Costantino Scudieri told Reuters.
Two more suspects remain on the run in Italy and Belgium. As part of the operation, Belgian police also seized two private jets worth 426,000 euros.
Indonesia seeks 2023 Hajj quota increase with Saudi minister’s visit
100,000 pilgrims this year while 220,000 in 2019
Talks with Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in October, say officials
Updated 14 September 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: The country with the world’s most Muslims is set to discuss an increase in its quota for the Hajj pilgrimage next year with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah during his official visit in October, according to the Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry.
One of Islam’s five pillars of faith, the Hajj was restricted over pandemic fears to only 1,000 people living in Saudi Arabia in 2020. In 2021, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.
Saudi Arabia welcomed more than 1 million pilgrims from abroad this year after lifting most of its COVID-19 curbs, with over 100,000 coming from Indonesia.
Indonesia’s officials are hoping to get a Hajj quota increase next year and will discuss the matter when Al-Rabiah visits Jakarta.
“The president wants a clear answer with regards to the possibility of (an) additional Hajj quota next year,” Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said, as quoted in a statement shared with Arab News on Wednesday.
In 2019, the quota for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims was around 220,000, more than double the number for this year. Some Indonesians have been on the waitlist to perform Hajj for more than 30 years.
The ministry had submitted a request to bump up the quota earlier this month, and is waiting for the Saudi government to announce their decision.
Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam bin Abed Al-Thaqafi said this will be Al-Rabiah’s first official visit to the Southeast Asian country.
“We hope that the visit of the Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah will garner a special welcome and go smoothly, and of course during this visit the addition of (the) quota for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims will be discussed,” Al-Thaqafi was quoted as saying.
Indonesia is also hoping to discuss ways to improve the pilgrimage experience during Al-Rabiah’s visit, Indonesia's consul-general in Jeddah Eko Hartono told Arab News.
“We welcome (the visit) because it reflects the closeness of our relations and the importance of Indonesia in the eyes of Saudi when it comes to Hajj matters,” Hartono said. “Especially when Indonesia sends the most number of Hajj pilgrims.”
“Our hope is that through the visit, the Hajj pilgrimage in 2023 will be even better prepared, not just from the Saudi side as the host but also from Indonesia and other countries which will be sending Hajj pilgrims.”
Kremlin has no comment on report of US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
"There were no meetings at the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow
Updated 14 September 2022
Reuters
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday had no comment on reports that a former US ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had traveled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians
“There were no meetings at the Kremlin,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “I have nothing to tell you on this subject.”
CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow.
His Richardson Center specializes in negotiating the release of prisoners and hostages, and the ex-diplomat has been involved in the release of several high-level prisoners, including that of American Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison last year.
The Richardson Center said it could not comment.
Russia’s foreign ministry said last month it was engaged in “quiet diplomacy” with the United States about a potential prisoner swap that could include basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges on Aug. 4, a verdict that US President Joe Biden called “unacceptable.”
Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying. He denied the charge.
Griner, who had been prescribed medical cannabis in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in February with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.
Zelensky visits recaptured hub of Izyum in east Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky and military officials “took part” in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv’s army in a lightning counter-offensive.
The military in a statement on social media that Zelensky and military officials “took part” in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the captured city, which was key for Russia’s ambitions to capture the Donbas region.
Pictures distributed separately by Zelensky’s office showed the Ukrainian leader wearing dark-green and flanked by guards as he was taking selfies with soldiers and meeting troops at a flag-rising ceremony.
Ukraine has claimed sweeping successes in the northeastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia in recent days and also claims to have clawed back territory along a southern front near the Kherson region on the Black Sea.
Kyiv says since the beginning of September its forces have retaken hundreds of village, towns and cities that were captured by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Moscow said Wednesday however that its forces were hitting back on areas recaptured in Kharkiv with “massive strikes,” claiming — without providing evidence — to have inflicted losses on Ukrainian military hardware and servicemen.
In a battlefield update on Wednesday, Russia also claimed to have captured dozens of Ukrainian servicemen in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The Ukrainian official in charge of the eastern Donetsk region, which has been partially controlled by pro-Moscow separatists since 2014 said Russian forces had attacked the entire frontline region over the past 24 hours.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk governor, said one civilian had been killed and again urged all others to leave, describing the order as a “matter of life and death.”