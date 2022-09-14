Qatar University joins the Francophone University Agency

DOHA: Qatar University announced on Wednesday that it has joined the Francophone University Agency, also known as the AUF, the Qatar News Agency reported
The university said that membership of the AUF, a global network of French-language higher education and research institutions, forms part of its global efforts to enhance its scientific and research relationships and partnerships.
The announcement was made during an event attended by Hassan Rashid Al-Derham, the president of the university, and French Ambassador to Qatar Jean-Baptiste Faivre, along with officials from the university and the AUF.
Al-Derham said the university is pleased to join the AUF because it will open up new opportunities for scientific collaboration with prestigious universities in France, Canada and French-speaking African and Arab countries.
He added that the institution is keen to capitalize on the distinguished relations between Qatar and France in all fields and to expand their cooperation in the field of education.
The university has been supporting this relationship for years by offering students the chance to study the French language and establishing a student club for French speakers, said Al-Derham, and it also seeks to establish agreements with French universities in the scientific and humanitarian fields.
Ambassador Faivre said he is pleased that the university has joined such an important international organization, which “represents an important mechanism for developing the teaching of the French language in Qatar and transferring the Francophone civilization to the world.”
Jean-Noel Baleo, the director of AUF in the Middle East, spoke about the significance of Qatar University’s membership and explained the aims of the agency, which include strengthening scientific cooperation among member institutions, improving the quality of education, training and scientific accreditation, and building partnerships between universities.
He added that the agency has offices in more than 120 countries and more than 100 universities worldwide, and has forged extensive partnerships in the Middle East and around the globe, including research cooperation with universities in Tunisia, Iran, Palestine, Iraq, Egypt and Lebanon, among others countries.
Baleo also highlighted other important benefits of such partnerships, including student exchanges between member universities, faculty exchanges and the sharing of research, and emphasized the agency’s efforts to establish joint research projects in various fields of higher education.
Professor Mariam Al-Ali Al-Maadeed, Qatar University’s vice president for research and graduate studies, provided details of a cybersecurity agreement it has signed with a French university, and added that it is hoped more joint research efforts with institutions in France will follow.
Professor Lara Karam Al-Bustani, a representative of the Conference of Francophone University Presidents in the Middle East, welcomed Qatar University’s membership of the AUF and the benefits it will bring to both parties.
Updated 15 sec ago
LONDON: UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths has warned that a combination of factors, including low water levels in the Euphrates River, other water shortages and cholera outbreaks, has led to a crisis in Syria’s northeast that requires urgent intervention by humanitarian partners.
The warning came during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn country. In addition to council members, representatives from Turkey and Iran were also present.
However, Griffiths stressed that the long-term goal of the council is to “drive down the need for assistance” by promoting “resilience-building efforts.”
This year, $4.4 billion is needed to adequately fund critical humanitarian projects in Syria, Griffiths said, warning that only a quarter of that target has been met and that “we may not reach half.”
He highlighted the importance of funding, noting that more than 4 million people in Syria had benefited from early recovery and resilience efforts, and added that the UN is “continuing to do the utmost” to expand cross-border aid convoys in an effort to bring urgent supplies into the country.
Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Najat Rochdi told the council that “so much suffering for so many Syrians” has created a situation that requires urgent humanitarian aid and negotiations to address.
A long-term goal of humanitarian actors, including the UN, has been to secure a ceasefire and provide much-needed safety and security for Syrian civilians.
But warring parties are finding it difficult to compromise, Rochdi added, as she called for a “parallel process” to increase political stability.
The conflict is continuing, as a result of which civilians are being “killed, maimed, detained, displaced, and unable to return home,” she said, warning of a recent escalation of violence in the country, including rocket and artillery exchanges, as well as air and drone strikes.
Recent reports of Israeli airstrikes on Aleppo airport have also raised concerns after it emerged that aid delivered by the UN Humanitarian Air Service to Al-Hol refugee camp had been disrupted as a result of damage to infrastructure.
Another long-term concern of humanitarian and civil society groups has been the continued use of arbitrary detention and imprisonment by the Syrian regime, with “tens of thousands” of the country’s citizens remaining in jails.
Rochdi called for the creation of an international body to address the issue of missing Syrians and to tackle civil society, family and women’s issues.
She stressed the suffering of women in Syria, warning that they carry a “special burden” because of the conflict. Any resolution must place a special emphasis on women’s issues and should grant women an active role, with many left “holding families and communities together” while being unable to secure employment as a result of the country’s economic woes.
Rochdi’s appeal was echoed by Mazen Darwish, general director of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression, who said that human rights violations by the regime continue to present a major obstacle to peace, with Syrian refugees around the world unable to return home.
Darwish said most Syrians are “dreaming of the day” when a political settlement is reached but added: “My return would only give the executioners a second chance to kill me.”
He compared the situation in the country to that of the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, asking why the UN had pursued former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic on criminal grounds but was failing to do the same with members of the Syrian regime.
Any peace settlement “must be based on transitional justice,” he said, adding: “The only virtue in war is the end of the war.”
Iran says crew of seized Greek oil tanker replaced
The Russian ship, the Pegas, had been detained by Greece at the request of the United States
The (Greek) ship's crew has been replaced according to international shipping protocols
Updated 14 September 2022
AFP
TEHRAN: The crew of one of two Greek oil tankers seized by Iranian armed forces in May have been replaced by their company, Iran’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the ships in the Gulf days after Greece said it would deliver Iranian oil it had taken from a Russian tanker to the United States.
The Russian ship, the Pegas, had been detained by Greece at the request of the United States, which has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, particularly on its oil exports.
“The (Greek) ship’s crew has been replaced according to international shipping protocols, which is done by the shipping companies themselves,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.
“The previous crew left the tanker under usual arrangements,” he was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency, without elaborating or specifying the ship concerned.
A Greek port police spokeswoman told AFP on Wednesday evening that a Greek officer and 10 Filipino crewmembers from one of the tankers had arrived in Greece on Tuesday.
She added that the crew from both vessels were going to leave Iran and be replaced so that the tankers could continue their journey.
The 49 crew members of Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior, including 10 Greek sailors and one Cypriot, were held in the Gulf for almost 100 days.
Greece’s ERT state-run broadcaster said at the weekend that Iran had given the green light for the release of the crews from the two Greek tankers, which had been expected to begin on Monday.
Kanani said on Wednesday that “they had not been arrested and imprisoned in Iran.”
Regional digital safety conference begins in Jordan
Efforts to combat cybercrime in the country began in 2008; an Anti-Cybercrime Unit was established in 2015
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News
AMMAN: A conference has begun in Jordan to highlight Salamat, a new digital safety campaign for the Middle East and North Africa region developed by the Information and Research Center at the King Hussein Foundation, the Jordan News Agency reported.
During the event, organized in collaboration with the SecDev Foundation, a Canadian think tank, Wafaa Bani Mustafa, minister of state for legal affairs and head of the inter-ministerial committee for women’s empowerment, said that despite great advancements during the technological revolution, harmful practices have emerged leaving many people vulnerable in the virtual world to cybercrime and privacy-related violations.
The minister said the situation necessitates precautionary measures to protect future generations from dangerous social phenomena.
According to Mustafa, efforts by the Jordanian Public Security Directorate to combat cybercrime began in 2008, and an Anti-Cybercrime Unit was established in 2015.
The minister also highlighted the significance of taking action to combat online abuse such as bullying, extortion and hacking, citing government statistics that reveal about 75 percent of women have encountered some type of online abuse.
Mustafa made several recommendations, the most important of which were to develop and implement legislation to reduce cybercrime, train women to protect their personal accounts, improve digital safety, and raise awareness of the importance of reporting any extortion attempts.
She also advocated for increased media education and addressing misconceptions by strengthening legal means of access to information and facts.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states can weather a global economic storm, SALT New York Conference hears
Thought leadership and networking event organized against backdrop of economic turbulence
Speakers say the key to surviving and thriving in the current difficult climate is to diversify
Updated 29 min 26 sec ago
Peter Harrison
NEW YORK CITY: The Arab Gulf states are well equipped to ride out the global economic storm because they have embraced diversification by stepping away from oil dependency and exploring alternative revenue drivers, according to experts attending this week’s SALT New York fintech conference.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the event on Monday, Noor Sweid, managing partner at international venture capital firm Global Ventures, said the key to surviving and thriving in the current economic climate is to diversify.
“Diversification is always the key,” said Sweid. “They are diversifying very well in the Gulf. The governments have been for many years trying to diversify away from oil economies, and that is really translating now.”
Pointing to the Saudi agritech firm Red Sea Farms, Sweid said the company is flourishing, having launched in Saudi Arabia before expanding globally to address the challenges of energy management, food security, and climate change through vertical farming technology.
“They have managed to find a way to reduce the amount of power required to desalinate the water required for the purposes of vertical farming by about 90 percent,” she said.
Established at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Thuwal, Red Sea Farms is working to reduce the carbon and water footprint of the food sector by designing, developing and delivering sustainable agriculture technologies for harsh environments.
Sweid believes the wider Gulf region has huge potential in the domain of tech innovation owing to its “very young demographic across the region working very hard to solve problems using mass technology,” including drone deliveries, digital health, and energy management.
She was not alone in highlighting the benefits of a youthful population. “Saudi Arabia has some really good fundamentals with a young population that has growing income and greater diversity,” Michael Stirling, CEO and chairman of Stirling Infrastructure’s investment board, told Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia is a country that is attracting progressively greater international attention.”
In 2016, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Vision 2030 — a wide-ranging social reform and economic diversification agenda — aimed at branching the Kingdom’s economy out into new sectors, from leisure and tourism to financial services.
Six years on, Vision 2030 has inspired a whole generation of young entrepreneurs to explore tech-based solutions, creating high-skill jobs and raising aspirations. By diversifying its economy in this way, the Kingdom has also fortified itself against oil price shocks.
In fact, by comparison with other regions of the world, the Gulf is especially resilient to shocks and is progressing well with several high-profile mega-projects, including Saudi Arabia’s NEOM smart city and the constellation of luxury resorts taking shape on the Red Sea coast.
Setting aside the more problematic Middle Eastern countries, including his native Lebanon, Amer Bisat, managing director and head of sovereign and emerging markets investments at BlackRock, told a SALT New York session that Saudi Arabia and the UAE almost appear “boring” precisely because they have been so well managed and have been able to ride out the global economic storm.
“Even if these countries’ economies do drop, they are much better equipped to cope with any downturns,” he said.
The SALT New York conference opened on Monday against a backdrop of economic turbulence — a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated lockdowns and supply chain disruptions, not to mention the damage caused by the war in Ukraine.
The virtual economy in particular has experienced a monumental drop, with cryptocurrencies plummeting in value and investors losing millions on a market that offers no tangible goods.
Analysts say most of the factors behind this drop are “macro,” which means they relate to the economy as a whole rather than any flaws in the crypto market. Record-high inflation, rising interest rates, and a loss of confidence have all contributed to the crypto crash.
In his opening remarks to the conference, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of investment management company SkyBridge, reflected on the difficult business environment investors have had to contend with since the pandemic, but said he is nonetheless continuing to invest.
“I am already seeing my investment improve in value,” Scaramucci later told Arab News on the sidelines. “I think we all have to recognize that we are going through a cyclical bear (down) market.” Nevertheless, he acknowledged “we have got things that we really haven’t seen since the 1970s.”
Part of the problem is inflation, fueled by a drop in supply, labor shortages, and demands for higher salaries to help workers cope with rising prices. Asked when he expects the global economy to rebound, Scaramucci told Arab News: “I think this time next year we will see a very aggressive recovery.”
Despite the downturn in the market, there was nevertheless an upbeat mood on the opening day of the conference. Addressing attendees by video link, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto-trading platforms, said he remains optimistic about digital assets because “more regulatory clarity is coming.”
He said this will help “unlock the asset class” for a number of institutions that want to get involved in the sector.
Frank Chaparro, editor-at-large at The Block, a website dedicated to cryptocurrency news, said he believes crypto’s “winter has thawed and that spring is upon us.”
“We don’t know how long this winter is going to last,” he told Arab News, but insisted people should not focus on the present value of cryptocurrencies and should instead acknowledge the signs of hope on the horizon.
“It’s hopeful because it is a unique dynamic space,” he said. “So if anything this is a great time to build because we are not getting distracted by price and we can focus on doing the work.
“We have to think about what we have just got out of. We have got out of a massive price decline. We saw liquidity sucked out of the system, we saw leverage sucked out of the system. This was a dramatic collapse.”
Referring to the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) crypto token in May this year, which wiped billions of dollars off the market, Chaparro said: “LUNA was a dramatic collapse, the likes of which we have never really seen — a coin going from $50 billion market cap to zero effectively.”
Although people should not expect a “v-shaped rebound,” Chaparro said “patience is warranted.
“Optimism, just as in life, is always important.”
SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Its biannual events and technology solutions connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisors and policy experts.
Founded in 2009 by SkyBridge, SALT brings together 2,000 of the world’s foremost investors and thinkers for three days of high-level collaboration and networking.
During a conference session on Monday, it was announced that Abu Dhabi will host Investopia, one of the biggest financial events in the MENA region, in March next year.
The announcement was made during a session in which Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, the UAE’s minister of economy, and Mohamed Al-Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, set out how the country had refocused its economy away from oil and gas by embracing industries like fintech.
Al-Marri said the UAE had introduced some of the world’s first regulations for cryptocurrency as part of its road map to modernizing its economy.
“Last year we announced our vision for the next 50 years. We are a country of visions, and our leaders are visionaries,” said Al-Marri.
The country has enacted a slew of new laws, including the decriminalization of bouncing cheques and the 100-percent-ownership law, which allows onshore control of companies by non-Emiratis, to create a more favorable business environment for foreign investors.
Al-Marri said the UAE’s aim is to develop the economy from a regional player to being truly global.
Arab Health expecting 3,000 exhibitors from 70 nations in 2023
Event set to showcase latest product developments in health care field
It will also feature 10 medical education conferences for 3,200 delegates
Updated 14 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: More than 3,000 companies from 70 countries are expected to take part in the 2023 edition of Arab Health, which is set to take place early in the new year, Emirates News Agency reported.
According to its organizers, Informa Markets, the event will have the theme “Innovation and Sustainability in Healthcare” and run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 at the Dubai World Trade Center, it said.
The exhibition, which last year attracted just over 2,800 companies, will feature nine product sectors showcasing the latest technology and innovations in disposables, orthopedics, health care and general services, imaging, medical devices, IT, wellness and prevention, and infrastructure and assets.
According to Ross Williams, exhibition director at Informa Markets, the event helps to address health care challenges and showcase initiatives undertaken by the UAE government to support the health care ecosystem.
“Arab Health has an instrumental role in bringing together regional and international policy drivers, thought leaders and health care professionals through trade and innovation,” he said.
“Arab Health 2022 welcomed over 53,000 attendees from 184 countries and … concluded deals worth over AED 2.8 billion ($762.3 million). This underscores the importance of the event for a global health care audience.”
Next year’s event will also feature the Transformation Zone — where startups and innovators can showcase their products and talk about the future of the industry — as well as 10 Continuing Medical Education conferences that are set to attract 3,200 delegates and 550 speakers from around the world.
Conferences on internal medicine, pediatrics, and anesthesia and pain management will be new additions in 2023.
Arab Health, which will be powered by renewable energy, plays a key role in supporting UAE government initiatives such as “Make it in the Emirates,” a platform for developing the industrial sector and enhancing its role in the national economy by focusing on 11 priority sectors, including pharmaceuticals and medical technology.