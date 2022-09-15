You are here

Saudi economy and planning minister holds several bilateral meetings in Singapore

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets Singapore’s Minister for Transport S Iswaran. (Twitter/@MEPSaudi)
Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets Singapore’s Minister for Transport S Iswaran. (Twitter/@MEPSaudi)
Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets Singapore’s Minister for Transport S Iswaran. (Twitter/@MEPSaudi)
Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim meets Singapore’s Minister for Transport S Iswaran. (Twitter/@MEPSaudi)
SPA

Saudi economy and planning minister holds several bilateral meetings in Singapore

Saudi economy and planning minister holds several bilateral meetings in Singapore
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim met with ministers and senior officials during his visit to Singapore to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.
He met with Singapore’s Minister for Transport S Iswaran, where they discussed developments in the transportation sector and strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

Al-Ibrahim also held discussions on matters of common interest with Singapore’s Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who is also the second minister for health, and minister-in-charge for Muslim affairs.
He also held fruitful discussions with private sector entities on opportunities to enhance cooperation and mutually beneficial prosperity, and met with the Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and the non-resident Singaporean ambassador to Jordan, Shamsher Zaman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Singapore Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim

UN chief expresses hope that Saudi-Iranian talks will help ease regional tensions

UN chief expresses hope that Saudi-Iranian talks will help ease regional tensions
Ephrem Kossaify

UN chief expresses hope that Saudi-Iranian talks will help ease regional tensions

UN chief expresses hope that Saudi-Iranian talks will help ease regional tensions
  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Arab News he is certain the Kingdom, the UAE and other Gulf nations have an active role to play in promoting peace in Syria, Yemen and Libya
  • The ‘climate carnage’ in Pakistan shows that the global response to the climate crisis is inadequate, he said, and demonstrates the ‘betrayal and injustice’ that lies at the heart of it
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed hope that talks underway between authorities in Saudi Arabia and Iran will help to ease tensions in the Gulf region.
“I hope that the dialogue that started between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and other forms of dialogue in the region, will produce results and will allow a reduction of the tension in the Gulf,” he told Arab News.
It came as he reflected on the role the Kingdom, the UAE other Gulf nations can play in tackling global crises — including food insecurity, climate-related emergencies and energy shortages — and regional conflicts such as those in Syria, Yemen, Libya and between the Israelis and Palestinians.
“I am sure that (Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the entire Gulf Cooperation Council) will be quite active in relation to the promotion of peaceful solutions in their neighborhood: In Syria, Libya, Yemen or in any other country that is close to them,” said Guterres.
“I think the people of Syria, the people of Libya, the people of Yemen have already suffered too much. And my appeal is for everybody to come together to solve those problems.”
The UN chief also said he hopes that “GCC countries, which have a huge capacity for production, will contribute to (resolving) the energy crisis in the world.”
Turning to the latest developments in Libya, Guterres said that the supposed ceasefire there “is not in sight.”
He added: “It’s difficult to know what is the biggest challenge that requires action. We must preserve peace between (the rival authorities in the) east and west but that also means preserving peace in relation to the recent confrontations that happened in Tripoli.
“With the militias supporting either (Government of National Unity Prime Minister Abdul Hamid) Dbeibah or (Government of National Stability leader Fathi) Bashaga, we need hostilities (to stop.) That is fundamental.”
Guterres said that legitimacy remains a problem in Libya and he called for a quick agreement between the House of Representatives in the east of the country and the High Council of State that would allow the implementation of legal changes required for national elections to take place.
He urged external actors involved in Libya to “fully support the process of reconciliation” and back the political process that could lead to the election of a “legitimate government that everybody accepts.”
Speaking on Wednesday during a news conference to mark the start of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly the previous day, Guterres, who had just returned from a visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan, prefaced his remarks with a striking message denouncing the “sheer inadequacy of the global response to the climate crisis” and urging the international community to take more-aggressive action to mitigate its effects.
Describing the ongoing “climate carnage” in Pakistan, which has so far resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 people and caused damaged estimated at more than $30 billion, Guterres said his trip to the stricken country was a “window into the future.”
He added: “A future of permanent and ubiquitous climate chaos on an unimaginable scale: Devastating loss of life, enormous human suffering, and massive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.
“What is happening in Pakistan demonstrates the sheer inadequacy of the global response to the climate crisis, and the betrayal and injustice at the heart of it. It is simply heartbreaking.
“No picture can convey the scope of this catastrophe. The flooded area is three times the size of my entire country, Portugal.”
Guterres once again pointed out that although the greenhouse-gas emissions that cause the planet to heat up and its glaciers to melt are overwhelmingly produced by the world’s richest nations, it is poorer countries such as Pakistan that bear the brunt of resultant extreme-weather events and the death and destruction they bring.
“Whether it’s Pakistan, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, small islands or the least-developed countries, the world’s most vulnerable — who did nothing to cause this crisis — are paying a horrific price for decades of intransigence by big emitters,” he said.
“G20 countries are responsible for 80 percent of emissions. If one-third of G20 countries was underwater today, as it could be tomorrow, perhaps they would find it easier to agree on drastic cuts to emissions.”
He warned that continued inaction now will cause occurrences of devastating weather events to multiply in the future. The repercussions, including instability and global mass migration, will be felt “for years to come,” he added
“My message to world leaders gathering here is clear: Lower the temperature — now. Don’t flood the world today; don’t drown it tomorrow,” said Guterres.
Geopolitical divides have never been so extreme, he added, and are paralyzing efforts to address global challenges.
“Our world is blighted by war, battered by climate chaos, scarred by hate and shamed by poverty, hunger and inequality,” Guterres said.
The human solidarity enshrined in the words of the UN charter is “being devoured by the acids of nationalism and self-interest, shocking disregard for the poorest and most vulnerable in our world, (and) by politicians who play to people’s worst instincts, for partisan gain.”
He concluded by reiterating the importance of offering hope to people.
“This year’s general debate must be about providing hope and overcoming the divisions that are dramatically impacting the world,” Guterres said.
“That hope can only come through the dialogue and debate that are the beating heart of the United Nations and that must prevail … against all divisions.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres

Saudi attorney general visits Algeria’s Constitutional Court

Saudi attorney general visits Algeria’s Constitutional Court
Arab News

Saudi attorney general visits Algeria’s Constitutional Court

Saudi attorney general visits Algeria’s Constitutional Court
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mojeb and his accompanying delegation visited the Algerian Constitutional Court, where he was received by the court’s president, Omar Belhadj, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries, ways to support and develop them in various fields, and aspects of joint work in the legal and legislative field.
Al-Mojeb highlighted the laws and regulations in the Kingdom’s legislative environment that take into account public interests, protect all rights, and govern work with effective institutional procedures, noting the attention and care that the systems receive from the Saudi leadership.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria Sheikh Saud Al-Mojeb

Yemeni defense minister visits the Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia

Yemeni defense minister visits the Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia
SPA

Yemeni defense minister visits the Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia

Yemeni defense minister visits the Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia
SPA

RIYADH: Yemen’s Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Mohsen Mohammed Al-Daeri, on Wednesday visited the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, where he was received by the Commander of the Joint Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima.
The visit comes within the framework of permanent coordination and continuous support from the coalition countries led by the Kingdom to achieve the desired goals and aspirations of the Yemeni people and their legitimate leadership for the good of the Yemeni people.
The meeting was attended by a number of commanders in the Joint Forces Command.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Mutlaq Al-Azima

Saudi, Chadian foreign ministers discuss relations during call

Saudi, Chadian foreign ministers discuss relations during call
SPA

Saudi, Chadian foreign ministers discuss relations during call

Saudi, Chadian foreign ministers discuss relations during call
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call on Wednesday to his Chadian counterpart Mahamat Zene Cherif.
At the beginning of the call, Prince Faisal congratulated the Chadian foreign minister on the success of the comprehensive national dialogue in his country, wishing more security and stability for Chad and its people.
During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to support and enhance them to serve common interests, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia chad Prince Faisal bin Farhan Mahamat Zene Cherif

Saudi ambassador to UK offers condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Saudi ambassador to UK offers condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II
Arab News

Saudi ambassador to UK offers condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Saudi ambassador to UK offers condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar on Wednesday offered his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster Palace in London, the embassy said.
Prince Khalid signed the official condolence book and “expressed his admiration for Her Majesty’s steadfast commitment to service and his gratitude for her contribution to Saudi-UK relations,” the embassy added.


Britain is in the midst of 10 days of mourning and pageantry following the death of the queen on Thursday, whose 70-year reign encompassed 15 prime ministers.
(With AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Queen Elizabeth II Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Death of Queen Elizabeth II United Kingdom Britain

