Photojournalist Ammar Abd Rabbo discusses his picture of Queen Elizabeth II 

LISBON: In 2004, the French-Syrian photojournalist photographed Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8.
The queen’s death was a sad moment. I mean, I’m not a British subject, but I feel we all knew her. She was definitely someone exceptional. This could mean good or bad things, but she was certainly unusual, partly because of the length of her reign. Seventy years is, like, the longest reign ever.
She was there when I was a kid. She’s part of our picturesque world. You knew about Disney characters, about The Beatles. These were images that composed our world. And the Queen is one of them.
In 2004, I was sent by the French agency Abaca Press to cover the visit of Jacques Chirac to the UK. On this day, he was expected at Windsor Castle to meet the Queen. And he was late. So, she was waiting for him. At some point, it seemed like she was a bit angry. She looked out of the door, as many of us would do, thinking: ‘Where is he? What’s he doing?’
It has this very spontaneous, almost childish, look to it. I’ve photographed many people, but none of them had this sense of humor. For me, it was a very surprising photo, because usually all the pictures of the Queen are very posed and shot by famous portraitists. It’s quite unusual to see her in this way. As a photographer, I always look for a contrast or something unusual.
Technically, when I look at it, I would probably have done it differently. You can see the shadow of the flash behind her. It not a perfect picture at all. But, again, it’s a very candid moment, a very spontaneous moment.
Many people wanted to know more about this photo. They tell me: “I don’t see her like this. She looks like us. She seems very human… She’s not the Queen anymore — she’s a lady waiting for someone and losing patience.”
This photo really just captures a fraction of a second. It didn’t last more than a second, this look. But it’s frozen forever. She has left us for a different world, but the photo will remain.
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wins top prize on ‘America’s Got Talent’
DUBAI: The wait is over — Lebanese dance crew Mayyas has won season 17 of “America’s Got Talent.”
With confetti falling and the audience cheering, Mayyas jumped sky-high as the ensemble heard the news and won the renowned contest, taking home the $1 million grand prize.
The second place went to Kristy Sellars, Drake Milligan won third, Metaphysic came fourth and Chapel Hart ranked fifth.
For their final performance, the group joined forces with pole dancer Sellars and presented an 80 second performance that got the crowds cheering.
“IM SO PROUD, @mayyasofficial YOU DESERVE THIS!!!!” tweeted Sofia Vergara after the group were crowned winners.
On Tuesday, the group danced to Arabic beats wearing white outfits and using probe-like burlesque feather fans and sparkling globes of light.
The audience held up the Lebanese flag in the hall as they cheered for the crew.
The dancers received a standing ovation from all four judges — Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.
“Fabulous. Another level,” said judge Vergara, who gave Mayyas the golden buzzer after the first audition in June.
“This is what a million dollars looks like,” said Klum. “You brought your A game every time you came and tonight it was A plus.”
Cowell said their show was “astonishing.”
“Something has happened with you where I’m beginning to feel a buzz beyond the show,” he added. “This has landed. It’s global. It’s huge. I don’t think you can top that.”
Mandel said: “This is my favorite act ever on AGT.”
“That’s so great for you. It’s great for women, female empowerment, your culture,” he added.
After winning the golden buzzer, the group started receiving strong backing from their Lebanese fans. The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International launched an advertising campaign in the US with the slogan “Kermalak Ya Lebnen” — which translates to ‘For You Lebanon’ — to promote and support them.
LBCI backed Mayyas with adverts on its TV and social-media channels, and also worked with local and Arab media outlets in the US to support the campaign.
In an interview with Arab News, the group’s choreographer Nadim Cherfan said: “The Lebanese people around the world have shown us huge support.”
“We’ve been getting tons of messages. Everybody is backing up Mayyas. Everybody is rooting for Mayyas. So I’m really thankful for the Lebanese diaspora that is being really supportive for Mayyas,” he added.
It is not just from ordinary supporters, but celebrities were also voting for the group.
“May you return with the title,” wrote Lebanese singer Maya Diab on her Instagram Stories after their final performance. “You raised the name of Lebanon by just showcasing art in this beautiful way that made the world talk about it. We love you and we are proud of you no matter what the result is.”
Superstar Haifa Wehbe also supported the group ahead of the final result.
“Mayyas wowed ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges and audience with a spectacular performance. Keep voting,” she said.
Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen wrote: “Speechless. It keeps getting better,” sharing a clip of their last performance.
This is not their first talent show experience for Mayyas.
Cherfan, who was 14 when he fell in love with the world of dance, formed the group in order to compete in the sixth season of “Arabs Got Talent.” And despite being newcomers, the group dazzled, wowing judge and Lebanese singing superstar Najwa Karam who awarded them entry to the final with her ‘golden buzzer’ and they were ultimately crowned champions.
“I chose a female crew, because I wanted to deliver a message about female empowerment, as we all know that, even today, Arab women are still called names for being dancers. I wanted to prove how elegant, refined and beautiful dancing is,” Cherfan said in an Arab News interview at the time. “And who’s better than these gorgeous ladies to do so?”
But winning one of the most prestigious talent awards in the Middle East wasn’t enough. With success came self-inflicted pressure to do even better. “The golden buzzer, the standing ovation, the beautiful comments of the judges, and winning the title itself are challenges, because they are stress and responsibility — in those moments (all I am thinking is) ‘What’s next? How can I do better?’”
That same year, Mayyas competed in “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions,” a spin-off of “Britain’s Got Talent,” in which the group were the only act from the Middle East to participate.
The response from the judges and audience was overwhelming. “Absolutely genius — brilliant, inventive… (I’ve) never seen a dance like this ever on one of these shows,” said judge Simon Cowell at the time.
Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST announces concert series at FIFA World Cup in Qatar
DUBAI: Saudi music entertainment company MDLBEAST has announced the launch of ARAVIA, a series of concerts throughout the FIFA World Cup season in Qatar.
On Wednesday, the company announced it will bring 56 superstar DJs to Doha across 28 nights to entertain football fans.
The lineup is set to be unveiled in the coming days.
The performances will kick off at the end of each match from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, at the purpose-built Al Rihla stage.
“The launch of Aravia is a huge milestone moment for MDLBEAST and for the wider region. We are known for putting on legendary live music and entertainment events thanks to the runaway success of SOUNDSTORM, and to have 28 nights of AAA DJs and music in Qatar this year is an exciting prospect. We look forward to bringing the best of dance music to football fans from all over the world,” Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said in a released statement.
Persian, Egyptian finds to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s Arts of the Islamic World & India auction
DUBAI: A folio from the Shah Tahmasp Shahnameh, one of the “finest illustrated manuscripts in existence,” is expected to fetch between $4.6 million and $6.9 million at a Sotheby’s auction next month.
The Shahnameh, also known as the Book of Kings, is an epic poem containing 50,000 rhyming couplets, telling the history of Persia’s rulers. It was written by the Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.
The folio up for auction was made for Shah Tahmasp of Persia in the 16th century and was illustrated over the course of two decades by some of the finest artists of the time.
Benedict Carter, head of Sotheby’s Islamic and Indian art department, said the Shah Tahmasp Shahnameh was the great version of the manuscript because, “it involved such an enormous sense of production, using the greatest artists in the royal atelier.”
He added: “The record for any Islamic work on paper is held by a folio from the same manuscript, sold at Sotheby’s in 2011, and so the rare appearance of another at auction represents a great opportunity for collectors in this field and beyond.”
The Shah Tahmasp manuscript was commissioned by emperor Shah Ismail, the founder of the Safavid dynasty of Iran. When he died, his son Shah Tahmasp continued the work. When complete, it was given to Sultan Selim II of the Ottoman Empire. It was later owned by the Barons de Rothschild, whose collections included masterpieces such as the “Belles Heures of the Duc de Berry,” and the “Hours of Catherine of Cleves.”
Also included in the auction next month will be a Fatimid carved rock crystal bottle, from late 10th- to early 11th-century Egypt; a Mughal gem-set glass-hilted dagger and scabbard from 18th-century India; and a Qur’an leaf in Kufic script, from near east or northern Africa, circa 750.
‘Next-generation’ theme park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to open in 2023
The opening will mark the first SeaWorld park to be built outside the US
The research and rescue center is slated to open this year
DUBAI: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, a next-generation marine-life theme park on Yas Island, is 90 per cent complete and will open in 2023, property developer Miral announced on Wednesday.
The development includes the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center. To be located next to the marine-life theme park, the research and rescue center will open this year. It will support regional and global conservation efforts, with a focus on indigenous Arabian Gulf and marine life ecosystems.
Built on five indoor levels with a total area of approximately 183,000sqm, the marine-life theme park will feature themed guest environments, habitats, rides and immersive experiences. It's set to be home to the region's largest multi-species aquarium, with more than 58 million litres of water and 150 species, including sharks, manta rays, sea turtles, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.
“Abu Dhabi and the UAE has delivered longstanding marine conservation, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi signifies the start of a new chapter in regional and global marine life knowledge, conservation, and sustainability,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral. “Our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to bring this next-generation marine-life theme park to the capital will further help position Abu Dhabi as a global tourism hub and contribute to its economic growth and diversification vision.”
Also in attendance were models and celebrities including DeWanda Wise, Lana Condor, Arden Cho, Sydney Sweeney, Madeleine Arthur, Jenna Coleman, Thuso Mbedu, Salem Mitchell, Lena Mahfouf and Chloe Fineman.
British Moroccan model Nora Attal was spotted on the catwalk.
The new collection from US designer Tory Burch takes inspiration from the New York of the 90s and is, according to the fashion house, bold but uncompromising when it comes to comfort. “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is defined by opposing instincts: to experiment freely and to pare everything back. It is personal and intuitive, drawing on my memories of the ‘90s when I moved to New York. I wanted to look at my signatures with a fresh perspective, reflecting what feels modern now,” read a post on the label’s Instagram page.
Hammam recently featured in Tory Burch’s campaign introducing the label’s new range of perfumes called Essence of Dreams.
In a recent interview with the online publication Who What Wear, Hammam talked about her favorite scent from the Essence of Dreams collection, saying “it’s hard to choose when you have five great scents to pick from, but I’d have to say I’m really into Divine Moon. It’s more of a lighter perfume, something I would put on before I go to sleep or when I wake up. It has a blend of honey, so it’s a little bit on the sweeter side. It also has citrus and lady-of-the-night flower notes and is very enchanting. It captures the essence of peace and smells so tranquil to me,” said Hammam.
“Depending on your mood, you could go for sweeter scents, or you could go for something like Cosmic Wood. I also love Mystic Geranium because it has musk. Musk is something, again, that really brings me back home to my Moroccan and Egyptian culture and background,” she added.
Hammam was also recently revealed as the celebrity star of a new campaign by Dutch football team Ajax for their latest pre-match collection. The model promoted the club’s newest line, which is a collaboration between Adidas, Ajax and Daily Paper.