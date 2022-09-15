e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI: e& announced on Thursday a multi-year strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management as a founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Middle East’s largest sporting event.

As a founding partner, e& will collaborate closely with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula 1 to drive consumer engagement with digital experiences.

“These are exciting times for us and we are delighted to partner with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season finale and world-renowned motorsports event that brings the best of global sport and entertainment to UAE,” e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar said.

The @F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season's finale and a famous motorsports event that brings the best of international sport and entertainment to the UAE,marks another significant milestone for us as we announce our multi-year strategic collaboration.@ymcofficial pic.twitter.com/x6lQX74L7v — e& (@etisalatAnd) September 15, 2022

“Our multi-year strategic partnership with such a premium global brand offers us multiple opportunities to not only build new relationships and enhance customer experiences but also to seal our brand positioning as the global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies,” he said.

“Today, the country is a global destination of sports; given the world-class facilities and diverse landscape, the UAE and the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be more prevalent on the world’s sporting calendar.

“We are proud to be part of this global show alongside other reputed global brands, a next-generation, technology-driven sport appealing to a broad and ever-growing audience that resonates with the values of e& and its ambitions of transforming into a global technology and investment conglomerate.

“The event will allow us to explore possibilities that will elevate the visitor experience most innovatively at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management CEO Saif Al-Noaimi said: “We are proud and honored to announce e& as a founding partner to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having the world’s eyes on Abu Dhabi during race week provides e& with an excellent platform for the brand to tell its global transformation story as it grows and evolves.

“The 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to be a fantastic event. With exceptional demand following last year’s record-breaking race weekend, we look forward to welcoming thousands of global F1 fans to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.

“We will once again create some unforgettable memories for visitors from around the world in front of our biggest-ever crowds. We look forward to e& joining us on that journey.”

This year’s race weekend will be held from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The 2022 F1 season finale will conclude a four-day event packed with entertainment and racing action.

Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Mafia are the first international superstar acts to be announced for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with two more premium global artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The on-track schedule will again include Formula 2 and Formula 4 UAE. This year’s event will also feature a special edition of historic F1 cars on the track, providing spectators with a view into past eras of Formula 1, with additional on-track experiences available throughout the weekend