Ronaldo nets 1st Europa League goal as United beats Sheriff

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal on a penalty kick during their Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Zimbru stadium, in Chisinau, Moldova, on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

  • It was Ronaldo's first goal of the season and 699th in club competition
  • He was given a second straight start, including last week’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford
AP

DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first Europa League goal of his career to help Manchester United rebound from an opening loss in the second-tier competition with a 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.
The Champions League record scorer converted from the spot after Jadon Sancho gave United a 1-0 lead in Moldova. It was the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s first goal of the season and 699th in club competition.
After failing to secure a transfer to a club in the Champions League — where he’s scored 141 goals — the Portugal striker had to settle for playing in the Europa League for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Ronaldo was given a second straight start, including last week’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, after he was used as a substitute in four straight wins by United in the Premier League.
Last weekend’s Premier League games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Arsenal, another favorite of the competition, had their game against PSV Eindhoven postponed from Thursday to Oct. 20 because of limited police resources in London during preparations for the queen’s state funeral.
Though Chelsea’s Champions League game against Salzburg went ahead Wednesday, the visit of a large group of PSV fans traveling from the Netherlands proved more challenging.
Feyenoord recorded their first win by routing Sturm Graz 6-0, Freiburg won 3-0 at Olympiacos for their second victory, and Monaco were upset 1-0 at home by Hungary’s Ferencváros.
In the third-tier Europa Conference League, Ukrainian club Dnipro-1 registered a 3-1 victory at Apollon Limassol, and Alkmaar beat Vaduz 4-1.
EUROPA LEAGUE
Ronaldo shot his spot kick straight, sending Sheriff goalkeeper Maxym Koval to his right six minutes from halftime. It was awarded after Patrick Kpozo brought down Diogo Dalot.
Sancho put United 1-0 ahead in the 17th after collecting a pass from Christian Eriksen at the edge of the area.
The game was moved from the tiny Sheriff Stadium in its breakaway home region of Transnistria that borders Ukraine after UEFA blocked Sheriff from playing there this season following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It took place in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, in the center of the country, at the Zimbru Stadium.
In the same Group E, Real Sociedad needed substitute Alexander Sørloth’s 80th-minute goal to beat Omonoia 2-1.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored twice for Feyenoord in Group F to jump to a 4-0 after the first half. The Iranian forward had his third disallowed after a video review.
Dávid Hancko, Danilo Pereira, Santiago Gimenez and Oussama Idrissi also scored for the Dutch club to recover from a 4-2 defeat at Lazio in the previous round.
Also in Group F, Denmark’s Midtjylland routed Lazio 5-1.
Michael Gregoritsch scored twice for Freiburg to move to six points in Group G where Qarabağ blanked Nantes 3-0 in Baku.
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Slavia Prague, whose stadium will host the final in May, twice came back from a goal down before Lukáš Masopust scored the winner in a 3-2 victory over Ballkani, the first team from Kosovo to reach a UEFA competition group stage.
Slavia are tied atop Group G with Sivasspor after the Turkish team won 1-0 at Cluj.
Alkmaar dominate Group E with two wins from two.

‘Edgy’ Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown

‘Edgy’ Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
AFP

‘Edgy’ Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown

‘Edgy’ Alvarez looks to stop Triple G in third showdown
  • Alvarez enters 57-2-2 with 39 knockouts while Golovkin is 42-1-1 with 37 knockouts and three world titles in the 160-pound middleweight division
Updated 13 min 52 sec ago
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez says a trilogy-deciding victory over bitter rival Gennady Golovkin on Saturday will return him to the pinnacle of boxing and recognized as the world’s best fighter.

Alvarez, roared on by his devoted fans who celebrate Mexican Independence day on Friday, will try to beat the hard-hitting Kazakh for a second time after a controversial victory in their most recent fight in 2018.

With the bout taking place at super-middleweight, it’s a chance for the Mexican superstar, undisputed champion in the 168-pound weight class, to avenge his last fight loss — a defeat at light heavyweight to Dmitry Bivol — and become the pound-for-pound finest in the eyes of the boxing world.

Golovkin, 40, will fight in the weight class for the first time but the weight should suit the middleweight champion, who says Alvarez was lucky to earn a draw in their opening bout in 2017 before delivering the lone career loss for “Triple G.”

The fighters have made no secret of their dislike for each other, a rivalry sparked further after Alvarez tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in March 2018, delaying a third matchup until now.

Alvarez is determined to knock out Golovkin for the first time in his storied career, a stoppage that would cement the Mexican’s place among the all-time greats.

“It’s one of the biggest fights of my life, because of the rivalry we have, and this third fight will be the most important,” Alvarez told AFP.

“The fact he’s going into it thinking possibly it could be his last makes him dangerous. I’m going to leave everything in the ring.

“From the first round I’ll be looking to get the stoppage. This is as edgy as I’ve been before a fight for a while.”

Alvarez enters 57-2-2 with 39 knockouts while Golovkin is 42-1-1 with 37 knockouts and three world titles in the 160-pound middleweight division.

The Bivol loss has not dimmed Alvarez’s confidence about his place in the boxing realm.

“I think I’m the best fighter in the world right now,” Alvarez said. “No one has taken risks like me and I don’t need to take risks but I love a challenge and I still feel I’m the best.

“I just want to punish him really hard. I’m close to doing that. He pretends to be a nice person but he’s not. He talks a lot of (stuff) about me and that’s what I don’t like. He’s a great fighter but as a person? I don’t think so.

“The rivalry goes back years and I love that it’s personal. It makes me train like crazy so that motivates me even more. I listen to what he says but at the end of the day, he is just making excuses. I listen but don’t take it to heart or on board.

“What I don’t like is when it comes to talking in person, he lies and he is a different person.”

Golovkin, meanwhile, feels the Mexican lost touch with reality after comprehensively losing against the bigger, stronger Bivol earlier this year as Alvarez saw his attempt to rule in another weight class fail.

“He continues to say he’s not afraid of any challenges and saves his face,” Golovkin said. “At the same time, what he has said in the press conferences, he didn’t take Bivol seriously. He drew his conclusions that this loss brought him back down to Earth.

“He lost touch with reality and believed he was invincible. Confidence is there, but after clearly losing the fight, you’re raising your arms and saying you only lost a couple of rounds? That’s what I’m talking about.

“I’m calm and confident. My nervous system tells me it’s business as usual. I anticipate he will make less mistakes. I know what type of fight we’re facing and I’m absolutely ready.”

IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles
Updated 16 September 2022
AP

IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

IOC committee visits sites for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles
  • LA28 and the IOC have invested $160 million to make sports more accessible to young people across the city
Updated 16 September 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: The International Olympic Committee’s coordination commission made its first in-person visit to Los Angeles this week to inspect proposed venues for the 2028 Games.

After being kept away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group met with local organizing officials over three days.

“We are well-positioned for an exceptional event,” LA28 organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said Thursday at a media briefing on the UCLA campus, site of the future athletes’ village.

He expressed optimism for the games’ commercial outlook, citing several corporate sponsors already on board with more to come in the fourth quarter.

“We sit in a very strong position,” Wasserman said. “The appetite for the games coming back to this country is very strong.”

The coordination commission members visited several venues across the city, including Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, site of the 1932 and 1984 games, and SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, in nearby Inglewood.

“The venues that are going to be used are a mix of the historic used for the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games, and of course we have world-class modern venues that have been built since the Games took place in 1984,” said commission chair Nicole Hoevertsz. “We have this beautiful mix of the old and the new.”

The Intuit Dome will be up and running by the time the games occur. Wasserman noted the future home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers is set to open in 2024 down the street from SoFi Stadium, although at this time it doesn’t figure in any venue plans.

The commission visited the Obama Sports Complex to see the PlayLA youth sports program in action. LA28 and the IOC have invested $160 million to make sports more accessible to young people across the city.

Hoevertsz called it an example of the games “creating a legacy now, today for these kids.”

The 2028 Olympics will run from July 14-30, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 15-27. The Olympics will have 10,000 athletes, while the Paralympics will host 5,000.

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for a record $10.1 million
  • Most of Jordan’s NBA Finals jerseys remain in private hands, according to Sotheby’s, although he has donated one to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his last title victory, sold for a record $10.1 million Thursday, Sotheby’s said.

The iconic red Chicago Bulls jersey, with Jordan’s No. 23 on the back, went for the highest amount of any game-worn sports memorabilia ever, the auction house said, and set a new record for a basketball jersey at auction.

The final sum was twice Sotheby’s high estimate, and the jersey drew a total of 20 bids.

The Jordan swag beat a record set in May for the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold, which had been Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey.

The previous record for a game-worn basketball jersey was for one autographed by Kobe Bryant, who wore it in 1996-97. That piece of NBA memorabilia went for $3.7 million, according to Sotheby’s.

The Jordan jersey is only the second worn by the star during his six championships to be sold at auction.

It is also the most expensive item of Michael Jordan sports memorabilia to be sold.

The previous record was for $2.7 million, notched by an autographed relic card from 1997-98.

Most of Jordan’s NBA Finals jerseys remain in private hands, according to Sotheby’s, although he has donated one to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Jordan, now 59, spent the bulk of his basketball career with the Bulls, with whom he won all six of his titles, but came out of retirement in 2001 to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

His final season with the Bulls was detailed in the hit ESPN/Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” released in 2020.

Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectables at Sotheby’s, said in a statement that the sale “solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago.”

The jersey was first publicly displayed in Monterey, California before being shipped to New York, where fans could view it during the online auction.

The New York auction house, owned since 2019 by French-Israeli telecom magnate Patrick Drahi, previously sold a pair of Jordan’s sneakers for nearly $1.5 million.

The retired basketball star currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, located in his childhood home of North Carolina, and reportedly still earns millions in royalties each year from sales of Nike’s Air Jordan brand of sneakers.

Saudi FA launches Women’s Premier League, Division One

Saudi FA launches Women’s Premier League, Division One
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi FA launches Women’s Premier League, Division One

Saudi FA launches Women’s Premier League, Division One
  • New leagues follow success achieved by women’s football competitions in the 2021-2022 season
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Football Association launched on Thursday the first edition of the Saudi Women’s Premier League, with the participation of 8 teams.

The teams participating are Al-Nasr (previously the Kingdom’s women’s team), Al-Hilal (previously Al-Tahadi women’s team), Al-Yamama, Nessor Jeddah, Shoalat Al-Shargia, Al-Aseffa, Sama w Maras.

The new season will start on October 13, on a home-and-away basis, with a total of 56 matches.

The federation also approved the establishment of a Division One, with the participation of 17 teams, which will be distributed across three regions. That league will start on November 11, also on a home-and-away basis.

The Division One champions will be determined through a knockout system of the quarter-finals, and will be promoted to the Premier League the following season to replace the last placed team in the Premier League, who will be relegated.

The Saudi Football Association has approved financial support for the Premier League clubs, where each team will receive SAR250,000, while each team in Division One will receive financial support of SAR50,000.

Lamia Ibrahim Bahian, member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Association and General Supervisor of the Women’s Football Administration, praised the support that the Women’s Football Department enjoys from the Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Association,

She noted that the Saudi Football Association is proceeding at a steady pace according to an ambitious strategy to advance women’s football in the Kingdom.

Director of the Women’s Football Department, Alia bint Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed, indicated that women’s football is currently taking important steps towards developing women’s competitions, after the success achieved by women’s football competitions in the 2021-2022 season, with the participation of 16 teams, and Thursday's inauguration of the Premier League and Divison.

Saudi firm bids $138m to host revamped Italian soccer event: Report

Saudi firm bids $138m to host revamped Italian soccer event: Report
Updated 15 September 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Saudi firm bids $138m to host revamped Italian soccer event: Report

Saudi firm bids $138m to host revamped Italian soccer event: Report
  • The Supercoppa is traditionally a one-off match contested by the champions of Serie A and the Coppa Italia
  • A delegation from Serie A led by CEO Luigi De Siervo is expected to travel to Riyadh to meet Sela Sport
Updated 15 September 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Saudi Arabia could host one of Italy’s premier soccer finals for the next seven years after a reported $138 million offer to secure rights and expand it to a four-team event.
Sela Sport, a Saudi sports marketing firm, has tendered the proposal to Italy’s top league Serie A to host the Supercoppa until the 2028-29 season, reported the Milano Finanza newspaper.
The competition was first held in Saudi Arabia in 2018, and is returning in January after a break caused by the pandemic.
The Supercoppa is traditionally a one-off match contested by the champions of Serie A and the Coppa Italia, Italy’s domestic knock-out competition.
Milano Finanza reported that the new bid includes a proposal to revamp the contest to include four teams: The champions and runners-up of Serie A and the two finalists of the Coppa Italia, meaning it would expand to two semifinals and a final.
It added that Sela Sport’s offer is worth almost three times the current $8 million-a-year contract, which ends after the January game.
A delegation from Serie A led by CEO Luigi De Siervo is expected to travel to Riyadh to meet Sela Sport representatives in the coming days.
According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, a separate offer is being prepared by a Hungarian company.
No comment was made by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation or Serie A.
Saudi Arabia’s first Supercoppa in 2018 saw Juventus beat Milan 1-0 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
The following year saw Lazio defeat Juventus 3-1 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.
The next, between Milan and Inter, will be played on Jan. 18, again at King Saud University Stadium.
 

