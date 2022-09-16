Saudi development program begins work on educational facilities in Aden

You are here

The project will build offices, classrooms, and labs for the University of Aden. (SPA)
The project will build offices, classrooms, and labs for the University of Aden. (SPA)
The project will build offices, classrooms, and labs for the University of Aden. (SPA)
The project will build offices, classrooms, and labs for the University of Aden. (SPA)
  • Scheme to build labs for the pharmacy and law faculties at University of Aden
  • It is just one of 224 projects of SDRPY across Yemen 
ADEN: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has laid the foundation stone for a new educational institution in Aden, aiming to provide access to a quality educational and training environment in the war-hit country.

The scheme includes the provision of 28 laboratories for the pharmacy and law faculties at the University of Aden, as well as offices, classrooms, study halls and a central library.

A criminal research laboratory being built at the law faculty will be the first of its kind in Yemen. Featuring a variety of forensic evidence and crime detection units, the facility will support the work of the country’s security services.

The laboratory will also provide training for forensic specialists as well as security cadres to help them develop their skills in the field of criminal investigations, criminology and forensic medicine.

The project is one of 224 development schemes and initiatives implemented by the Saudi program across several Yemeni governorates and covering the areas of education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries, and capacity building.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen University of Aden Aden

Saudis urged to join tech recycling campaign

  • Recycle Your Device seeks old mobile and fixed phones, modems, printers, laptops and desktop computers
RIYADH: Saudis are being urged to recycle their old phones and computers under a government-backed campaign to cut waste.

Individuals and businesses will be able to hand over their old electronics under the Recycle Your Device initiative from the Communications and Information Technology Commission. The devices will be safely broken down for parts or repaired and given to needy families.

Old mobile and fixed phones, modems, printers, laptops and desktop computers are priorities for the commission.

The scheme launches this month for businesses and next month for individuals, and runs until December. A CITC website will soon be launched with information on how to hand over devices.

The commission said the initiative is part of its social responsibility to boost sustainability, and follows its first report on its goals to cut waste and boost recycling.

Recycle Your Device was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Center for Waste Management, and the private sector.

Topics: recycling Recycle Your Device initiative Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

Umrah pilgrims offered high-speed train service between Makkah and Madinah

Umrah pilgrims offered high-speed train service between Makkah and Madinah
Umrah pilgrims offered high-speed train service between Makkah and Madinah

  • Haramain Express travels between Makkah and Madinah at speeds of over 300 kph
RIYADH: A high-speed train service makes it possible for pilgrims to travel between the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah in just two hours and 20 minutes.

The Haramain Express, which travels at a top speed of over 300 kph, is part of the Kingdom’s integrated transport network.

The train can accommodate over 400 business and economy class passengers, with tickets priced between SR40 and SR150 ($10.60-$40). The service also stops at Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City.

People from all over the world are permitted to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom thanks to the visa scheme provided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Offering a trouble-free cultural and religious experience for Umrah pilgrims is in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Pilgrims wishing to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are advised to use the Maqam platform — maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa/ — where they can make all of the necessary travel arrangements and select from a package of services.

Family and personal visit visa holders can perform Umrah easily by booking an appointment through the Umrah app.

Umrah pilgrims are required to have comprehensive health insurance, including cover for the cost of treatment for COVID-19.

 

 

 

Topics: Haramain Express Train Umrah pilgrims Makkah Madinah Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

Culture ministry launches Saudi Coffee Symphony competition

Culture ministry launches Saudi Coffee Symphony competition
Culture ministry launches Saudi Coffee Symphony competition

  • Contest aims to motivate musicians to compose creative pieces where sounds of Arabic musical instruments mix with sounds of Saudi coffee equipment
  • The first-prize winner will receive SR100,000 and the second-prize winner will receive SR50,000
RIYADH:  Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced on Thursday that it would run a competition called “Maazoufat Al-Qahwa Al-Saoudiyya” (Saudi Coffee Symphony), as part of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” activities.

The initiative is part of the Quality of Life Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 realization programs, through which the Ministry of Culture seeks to celebrate the cultural value of Saudi coffee and its close connection with the customs and traditions of the Kingdom.

The competition aims to motivate musicians to compose creative pieces where sounds of Arabic musical instruments mix with sounds of Saudi coffee equipment, with cash prizes amounting to SR150,000 ($40,000).

The ministry called on musicians wishing to participate to log on to engage.moc.gov.sa/yosc_music, noting that Nov. 15 would be the closing date for application and registration. Application screening continues until Nov. 30 before the winners are announced on Dec. 29.

The first-prize winner will receive SR100,000 and the second-prize winner will receive SR50,000.

The idea of running the competition was born from the phases of Saudi coffee preparation, which start with roasting, flipping, grinding and pounding the coffee beans to note triplets, quadruplets and quintuplets, before finally pouring the coffee into cups, following a particular rhythm that tells of the depth of Saudi culture and its music.

 

Topics: Saudi Coffee Symphony Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030

Saudi FM, Digital Cooperation Organization chief sign agreement to establish headquarters in Riyadh

Saudi FM, Digital Cooperation Organization chief sign agreement to establish headquarters in Riyadh
Saudi FM, Digital Cooperation Organization chief sign agreement to establish headquarters in Riyadh

  • The two officials also discussed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the DCO in various fields during a meeting
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Al-Yahya signed an agreement to establish the organization’s official headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday.

They also discussed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the DCO in various fields during a meeting.

The organization was established by a group of founding countries that share an interest in collaborating to realize their collective digital potential. Member states include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, and Nigeria.

It aims to drive greater collaboration and cooperation across entrepreneurship, innovation, business growth, and employment in a shared digital economy.

Prince Faisal welcomed the establishment of the organization’s headquarters in Riyadh and stressed the importance of strengthening joint work with DCO member states to contribute to the development of countries through the optimal use of digital technologies to achieve growth and prosperity.

The foreign minister added that the Kingdom is keen to support all DCO initiatives, especially those that contribute to supporting innovation, youth, women, and entrepreneurs, and encourage investment in the digital economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.The DCO said it was proud to establish its headquarters in Riyadh and looked forward to supporting “a digital economy to enable digital prosperity for all.”

“The decision to establish the headquarters of the DCO in Riyadh is an affirmation of the Kingdom’s regional and international position as a hub connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe, and its status as one of the fastest growing G-20 economies and a leading regional center in technology,” Al-Yahya said.

The secretary general praised digital acceleration in the Kingdom and the fact that technology is driving many aspects of Saudi Arabia’s economic and social expansion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

US Consulate General in Dhahran moves into new location

US Consulate General in Dhahran moves into new location
US Consulate General in Dhahran moves into new location

  • David Edginton described the move as a new chapter in the relations between the US and Saudi Arabia
  • The original consulate opened on Sept. 2, 1944 on the Aramco compound
DHAHRAN: After nearly eight decades, the US Consulate in Dhahran is moving from its well-known spot near the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals to another state-of-the-art compound a short drive away.
The new location is on the corner of Salah Addin Al-Ayoubi Road and Abu l’baba Al-Aslami Street, just off King Saud bin Abdulaziz Road.
On Sept. 14, the American flag that flew over the original US Consulate in Dhahran was slowly lowered by white-gloved marines and immaculately folded into a triangle. That was then handed to the US consul general in Dhahran, David Edginton, and the charge d’affaires, Martina Strong, who came from Riyadh for the occasion.
The flag ceremony was held in front of Edginton’s official residence, the home which the consul general, know locally as Abu Yaqoob, has lived in since he took on the role in 2021. Before then, the home has been continuously occupied as the residence for US consul generals in Dhahran for 78 years and is a gathering spot for important discussions and occasions. It is the oldest diplomatic facility of any country in the Gulf region.
During the flag ceremony, Edginton was emotional and hopeful as it was lowered for the final time at the historic landmark. He mentioned that the consulate was not just a building — it was not about the bricks and mortar that hold the structure together or the address itself, but what the location symbolized. Anyone who has ever had to renew a US passport or apply for a visa or seek support or help from the US Consulate in the last few decades has walked those same grounds and opened those same doors.
Edginton described the move as a new chapter in the relations between the US and Saudi Arabia.
“For almost 80 years, the US Consulate in Dhahran has served as a bridge between our two countries, forging a relationship of mutual respect that has fostered rich commercial, diplomatic, educational, and cultural ties between the US and Saudi Arabia.
“While we honor the past of the historic facility we leave behind, and those who passed through its doors, the new consulate will dramatically expand our capabilities to engage our Saudi partners on emerging issues such as clean energy and climate change, and will support the dynamic social and cultural transformation occurring under Vision 2030. The consulate is a symbol of our enduring commitment to the Kingdom and the strength of the bilateral relationship,” Edginton said.
The original consulate opened on Sept. 2, 1944 on the Aramco compound as the first permanent US diplomatic facility on the Arabian Peninsula. Since then, the consulate has been a steady presence in the Eastern Province, forging ties within the local community and providing consular services to Saudis and Americans.
A short drive away, the new $380 million facility saw the American flag raised in another symbolic gesture. Flapping in the hot sun, it was witnessed by the marines, who were responsible for the flag, and by deployed US Army and US Navy members as well as the staff of the consulate.
The new location will open on Sept. 26, by appointment. The west side of the building will be dedicated to all consular services, including visas and passports.
Visit their official website for more information on the new location.

Topics: US US Consulate in Dhahran Saudi Arabia David Edginton

