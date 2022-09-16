You are here

Bahrain reports first case of monkeypox virus
Bahrain has detected its first case of the monkeypox virus, and the patient has been placed in isolation. (File/AFP)
Bahrain reports first case of monkeypox virus
  • The ministry confirmed that health officials are taking all the necessary measures to limit the spread of the virus
DUBAI: Bahrain on Friday reported its first case of the monkeypox virus, involving a 29-year-old expat who recently arrived after a trip abroad. 
Reports suggest that the patient has been placed in isolation after exhibiting symptoms, and is currently receiving medical attention as per the adopted protocols, according to state news agency BNA.
The ministry confirmed that health officials were taking all the necessary measures to limit the spread of the virus through contact tracing and ‘disease surveillance mechanisms.’ 
As part of its efforts to combat the spread of the virus, ‘the Ministry of Health has put in place a contingency plan and conducted awareness sessions for health workers about the virus’, wrote BNA. 
Additionally, a reporting mechanism has been set-up at the Public Health Directorate, which provides testing requirements, contact tracing plans and vaccinations.

Topics: Bahrain Monkeypox virus monkeypox cases

  • A depositor storms BLOM Bank in Beirut in second incident today
  • Similar incidents this week involving depositors demanding their frozen savings
BEIRUT: An armed man has held up up a Byblos Bank branch in Ghazieh, south of Lebanon, in a third such incident this week involving a depositor barging into a bank to forcibly retrieve their money.

The depositor, identified as Muhammad Q., entered the bank with another individual – later identified to be his son – on Friday morning, and threatened the employees with a gun demanding that his savings be released.

The suspects allegedly also poured gasoline and threatened to burn the branch if his deposit, amounting $19,200, was not paid out to him.

Bank staff eventually gave Muhammad his money, who handed it over to an unidentified individual person waiting outside the bank.

The father-and-son duo later gave themselves up to security forces, who responded to the emergency, and were taken to the police station for questioning.

Above, the smiling suspects surrender to the police. (Twitter)

In what seems to be a copycat of a hostage-taking incident last August 11, when Bassam Al-Sheikh Hussein stormed a Federal Bank branch in Hamra, Beirut to demand that his $200,000 savings frozen by the bank be released, several similar instances have happened earlier this week.

Sali Hafiz stormed the Sodeco branch of BLOM Bank in Beirut on Wednesday demanding to withdraw her savings.

Hafiz claimed she needed the money to pay for her sister’s cancer treatment.

She threatened to set herself and the bank on fire if they refused to release her and her sister’s joint deposits of around $20,000.

In a separate incident also on Wednesday, a young man called Rami Sharaf Al-Din entered a branch of Bankmed in the city of Aley. He reportedly threatened employees but, according to officials, members of the security services intervened and arrested him.

Lawyer Haitham Ezzo, one of the lawyers active in the defense of civilians protesting in the streets, including depositors, told Arab News: “Arrest warrants are issued against bank intruders based on articles in the Penal Code for forming a gang of bad guys and engaging in intrusions, but in these cases, there is no criminal intent.”

“In these incidents, the intents are not available, on the basis that those who break into the banks recover a right to them, and their aim is not to steal. What the state is doing as a result of not dealing with the crisis, is that it turns ordinary civilians into criminals who are not,” he said.

The lawyer added that similar incursions would continue, citing ‘information’.

Strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency were imposed by Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people.

About three-quarters of the population has slipped into poverty as the Middle Eastern country’s economy continues to spiral.

DUBAI: An Iranian woman was declared brain dead hours after she was reportedly arrested by morality police in Tehran for not complying with the country’s mandatory hijab rules.
Mahsa Amini was allegedly beaten inside the morality police’s van while being taken to a detention center, according to reports by Radio Farda, quoting eyewitnesses.
The 22-year-old had traveled from Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested on September 13.
Her family was later informed that Amini was hospitalized after the media center of the Tehran Police Department had alleged she ‘suddenly suffered a heart problem.’
Mahsa’s older brother Kiarash Amini said in an interview with Iranwire news website that according to doctors’ diagnoses his sister suffered from a heart attack or a stroke, ‘and that while her heart was still beating, her brain is no longer conscious.’

Mahsa Amini was hospitalized shortly after her arrest on September 13. (@MahyarTousi)

Authorities in Iran have increasingly cracked down on women who violate the mandatory wearing of the hijab in public, which became compulsory Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Reports suggest that women deemed ‘non-compliant’ have been barred from entering government offices, banks, or riding on public transportation.

  • Zaman Al-Wasl website said it had received the full portfolio from the Syrian military photographer who took the images in 2014 and later defected
BEIRUT/IDLIB, Syria: It had been nearly a decade since Mahmoud Al-Khalaf laid eyes on his father, but he immediately recognized the bruised and battered face in the graphic photograph circulating online.
It was one of four published samples from a cache of 800 images allegedly showing Syrians who died in the summer of 2013 in government detention in the northern Aleppo Central Prison.
Reuters could not immediately verify the accuracy of the four photos published by the Syrian website Zaman Al-Wasl. The Syrian government did not respond to a request for comment.
Zaman Al-Wasl said it had received the full portfolio from the Syrian military photographer who took the images in 2014 and later defected, without disclosing the soldier’s name.
A previous batch of photos taken by another Syrian military photographer codenamed Caesar who defected in 2013 set off a diplomatic furor when some of them were published in 2014. Former war crimes prosecutors described those images as clear evidence of systematic torture and mass killings.
A US law that imposed a tough round of sanctions on Syria in 2020 was named the Caesar Act, after the photographer.
Zaman Al-Wasl called the latest cache of photos “Caesar 2,” suggesting the pictures have similar potential to shed light on the behavior of Syrian security forces.

Like the earlier photographs, the new batch of photos showed bodies with blackened skin, some with visible wounds to their torso and others with bruises around their eyes.
Khalaf said only part of his father’s face was recognizable beneath the bruises.
“It was so hard to look at the picture and see what they did to him,” he told Reuters from Turkey, where he and his four siblings fled with their mother in 2014.
He said his father had been arrested in 2011, the year Syria’s conflict broke out, and had not been heard from since.
“We still had a small sliver of hope that he was still alive. We never got official confirmation until now,” Khalaf said.
Zaman Al-Wasl’s editor-in-chief Fathi Buyud told Reuters at least one other family had also been able to identify a loved one in the photo.

Tens of thousands are estimated to have disappeared in Syria’s prisons since 2011, leaving families both in the country and abroad wondering what happened to their relatives.
The UN Secretary General’s office last month recommended establishing “a new international body...to clarify the fate and whereabouts of persons reasonably believed to be missing in the Syrian Arab Republic.”
Without this mechanism, families like Khalaf’s have searched for answers in photo dumps, death certificates published by Syrian authorities years after individuals passed away, or scanning surviving detainees released in official amnesties.
Syrian woman Yasmin Mashaan learned of her brother’s death in government detention when someone tagged her in a photo from the Caesar cache that was circulating on social media platform Facebook in 2015.
“There’s anger, sadness, you just want to scream to the heavens – and at the same time you think, ‘thank God he doesn’t have to be tortured anymore,’” the 42-year-old told Reuters.
Mashaan, who now campaigns for other relatives of forcibly disappeared Syrians with the Caesar Families Association, said the new batch of photos from Aleppo “reopens old wounds.”
A study earlier this year by the association found that the unregulated publishing of such images by media outlets caused families “a lot of pain.”
Laila Kiki, executive director of The Syria Campaign, a group seeking justice for crimes during Syria’s war, said the new photographs should be handed to Syrian rights groups and independent investigators to verify and use in possible international criminal proceedings.
“Family members of those disappeared and detained in Syria should not learn of their deaths in news reports or be forced to search through distressing images of tortured and mutilated corpses online to discover the fate of their loved ones,” Kiki told Reuters.
The Commission on International Justice and Accountability said it had not sought access to the new batch of photos, but said they “appear to verify” other allegations of violations.
“These photos may help shed light on (the) destiny of individual prisoners, many of whom lost their lives in Aleppo prison. They may also be used by national justice actors in any future cases,” said CIJA’s director of external relations Nerma Jelacic.
War crimes investigators at the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said the “emergence of this reported cache of photographs” once again showed that an international mechanism to determine the fate of the missing “is urgently needed.”
President Bashar Assad has not commented directly on the original Caesar photographs since a 2015 interview, when he dismissed them as “allegations without evidence.” 

  • The two join 79 cities that have already received membership of the network
LONDON:  The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has granted the UAE cities of Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah membership of its Global Network of Learning Cities as the culmination of its initiatives and achievements in the field of education, Emirates News Agency reported.

The GNLC is a forum that encourages members to share ideas and learning solutions while also promoting policy dialogue and peer learning to help forge partnerships, develop capacity, and instruments to support the development of learning cities.

The educational process is prioritized by the UAE as the pivot of comprehensive and sustainable development.

Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah were awarded GNLC membership after meeting all of the criteria for joining the network. The UNESCO decision was based on the nomination of the UN national committee, and the recommendations of an expert jury in light of meeting the stipulated conditions.

The two have joined 79 other cities, plus 294 cities from 76 countries in the UNESCO network.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al-Kaabi, chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, emphasized the significance of UNESCO network membership as a renewed step by UNESCO towards Sharjah in demonstrating its efforts in the service of education.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that the membership recognizes Sharjah’s keenness to provide an integrated educational environment and cooperate with parents and students by listening to and involving them in the development process, establishing educational institutions, and supporting their roles to serve the education system.

Sharjah is also eager to develop a unified educational plan and public policy, as well as to develop skills based on best practices and to provide equal opportunities in education and services in accordance with quality, efficiency, and transparency standards.

In Ras Al-Khaimah, education is central to the Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to provide an inclusive education system for all. The emirate is working to establish additional programs to improve training and education across multiple disciplines.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, secretary-general of Ras Al-Khaimah’s Executive Council, said: “Membership of (the) GNLC will allow Ras Al-Khaimah to share with the world its experience of consolidating education into the cultural, social, developmental and economic fabric of our society, and sharing our best practices to similar advanced cities internationally. It will also allow the emirate to benefit from the experiences of member cities and contribute to developing global education policies as a basis for advancing human development and sustainability.”

  • Victory offers brief respite as economists warn 2022 budget may fall short of IMF bailout program requirements 
BEIRUT: The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show “America’s Got Talent” sparked joy on Thursday across the country.

Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show in Las Vegas. 

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called the crew’s choreographer, Nadim Cherfan, who is still in the US with his group, and congratulated him on the achievement.

He informed him of his decision to award the team the Lebanese Order of Merit.

The dancers adopted the slogan “For You Lebanon” during  qualification stages, where it competed against 10 other contenders.

The excitement was felt across social media, which was flooded with congratulatory posts.

Twitter users hailed the achievement as a glimmer of hope amid Lebanon’s crises, saying the group represents the country’s pride.

Diplomatic congratulations also poured in. 

The EU mission in Lebanon said in a tweet that “Mayyas is a source of pride and inspiration.”

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari tweeted: “The Mayyas crew that impressed the world showed us an image of Lebanon that we like — a rare bird that will remain the jewel of the Arab world.”

Although the Lebanese state did not cover the group’s travel costs, which were eventually paid by the dancers’ families and accompanying members, politicians too rushed to congratulate the crew.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: “Lebanese creativity shines through this dazzling performance by the Mayyas group.”

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said that the crew “stemmed from the darkness and failure witnessed by Lebanon due to its leaders, proving that Lebanon is full of talents and creativity and that it only needs to follow the right path of fair competition based on competency, integrity and perseverance.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it shares the happiness of Lebanese expatriates residing in the US, who voted for and supported the team.

The culture minister, Mohammed Wissam Mortada, also offered congratulations, as did the Ministry of Tourism, as well as a number of MPs and economic figures.

The Lebanese Army Command tweeted that the crew “carried the message of Lebanon — a bright country full of life — to the world.”

This success, achieved by a young Lebanese group, sharply juxtaposes with the country’s broader malaise caused by older politicians.

Their failure to find effective solutions to rescue Lebanon from its economic woes was reflected in the ongoing discussions over the 2022 draft budget, the approval of which has been delayed for nine months.

The discussions in Parliament started on Thursday and are expected to last for two days.

Lebanon’s 2022 budget may fall short of International Monetary Fund requirements for a bailout program, a member of Lebanon’s negotiations team told Reuters on Thursday.

Economy Minister Amin Salam said he was concerned that the IMF could not be satisfied with the numbers in the budget, as it ignored the rights of depositors and employees and their security funds, according to other economic experts.

It also ignored the recovery of stolen and smuggled money and the importance of continuing criminal investigations into cases of illicit enrichment.

The IMF said that a staff mission will visit Lebanon to discuss ways to “speed up” implementation of agreed reforms required for the loan program.

A financial expert said: “If the budget is approved by imposing additional taxes and fees before the recovery plan matures scientifically and realistically, it will overwhelm citizens following the lifting of subsidies on commodities and the erosion of their salaries.”

MP Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the finance and budget committee, affirmed during the budget discussion session that the budget lacked an economic and social vision amid high unemployment, low growth rates and low allocations for investment expenditures.

Kanaan pointed out that the scenarios set by the Ministry of Finance to fix the dollar exchange rates between 12,000 Lebanese pounds, 16,000 Lebanese pounds and 20,000 Lebanese pounds will not secure the needed imports.

This creates an imbalance since the imports are not enough to cover the salaries and contributions allocated for salaries, social benefits and debt services, Kanaan added.

