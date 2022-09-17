You are here

  • Home
  • Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth
Short Url

https://arab.news/vwxmg

Updated 12 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth
  • The financial technology industry has been one of the most promising sectors globally
Updated 12 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

CAIRO: The financial technology industry has been one of the most promising sectors globally, and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint is fueling fintech development in the country.

The Saudi government has been pushing initiatives toward the sector like never before. It set up Fintech Saudi, an initiative of the central bank to boost financial technology in all subsectors.
In June 2022, the Saudi Cabinet approved the Kingdom’s financial technology development strategy focused on nurturing fintech players from 90 in 2022 to 525 by 2030. But given the sector’s enormous potential, do the numbers add up?
Some successful startup executives believe there is considerable scope for development in the fintech sector, and more players yield better services and growth.
“If you look at Saudi Arabia today, there are a lot of financial services that require advancement and improvement in consumer experience,” Abdulaziz Saja, general manager of Tabby Saudi Arabia, a leading buy now, pay later platform, told Arab News.
Saja said that increased fintech players would benefit the Kingdom if each company focuses on a specific service and creates value through specialization.
The Kingdom is one of the largest economies in the Middle East and North Africa. However, compared to neighboring countries, the current number of fintech players would seem too low.
For example, last year, the UAE and the UK had 136 and 2,047 fintech companies, respectively, compared with 82 in the Kingdom, according to industry figures.




Ali Alhazmi, CEO and founder of OXO E-Shops. (Supplied)
 

Indeed, with more fintech players, the sector will become more competitive. A founder of an 11-month-old Saudi fintech startup would see that as harmful for business, but Ali Alhazmi, CEO and founder of OXO E-Shops, believes otherwise.
Alhazmi told Arab News that adding fintech players in the sector will drive competition, but it is necessary to boost growth.
“Competition is a good thing for the market,” Alhazmi said, “adding new players will be healthy as it makes existing companies fight harder for their market share and deliver the right values for their customers, which will boost the economy.” The country has seen many entrepreneurs entering the market recently as the central bank granted two licenses in August, bringing the total number of licensed fintech companies to 19.
Moreover, Djamel Mohand, chief operating officer of Foodics, a prominent fintech player in the Kingdom, stated that the growing number of licenses issued by the central bank indicates growth.
“The fintech sector in Saudi Arabia is thriving at a light-speed pace. The two main factors are the booming number of 
entrepreneurs wanting to disrupt the space and the exceptional support of the Saudi government from a regulatory, facilitation and access to capital perspective,” he told Arab News.
 

Topics: fintech Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030 Fintech Saudi

Related

SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 
Business & Economy
SAMA licenses two fintech payment firms, bringing total to 21 
Saudi fintech platform Tamara raises $100m in series B funding round 
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech platform Tamara raises $100m in series B funding round 

IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia

IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Dana Alomar

IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia

IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia
  • IBM will deploy AI to achieve the Kingdom’s sustainability goals: regional tech chief
Updated 10 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Dana Alomar

RIYADH: International Business Machines Corp. will soon introduce remote-sensing technology in Saudi Arabia to track and measure carbon dioxide emissions and footprint, disclosed a top company official.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh, IBM’s chief technology officer for the Middle East and North Africa, Anthony Butler, told Arab News that the company will deploy artificial intelligence to achieve the Kingdom’s sustainability goals.

The American tech giant is partnering with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Energy in driving AI in the industrial sector using some of their emerging technologies.

“Broadly, what we’ll be focusing on initially will be how we use artificial intelligence to address some of the challenges around sustainability,” Butler said.

Using multiple satellites and imaging technologies, the company will train an AI model to recognize and pinpoint various gas forms across the country. Doing so will help with earlier and better visibility of the problem, which is impossible with conventional measurement approaches.

Taking measurements of carbon emissions and installing sensors are costly, and sending people to monitor physically can also be time-consuming and expensive, he said.

Satellite technology, on the other hand, can identify hotspots in terms of greenhouse gas emissions in a city.

“Saudi Arabia has unique weather, and we will be testing the technology for the first time in these conditions. But we’re confident it will deliver value,” he added.

The technology, according to Butler, has been tested and even published in peer-reviewed journals. However, it will be introduced in the region for the first time.

IBM has delivered a lot of value to the oil and gas industry worldwide through its partnerships and its technology, said Butler.

He added that the company uses AI and other technologies to develop new materials that can store carbon dioxide, a paramount concern for the global oil and gas industry.

During US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Kingdom in July, IBM partnered with the Saudi information technology authority and committed to training 100,000 Saudis in advanced technologies, including AI.

Topics: Global AI Summit Saudi Arabia IBM

Saudi tech association to launch conference on cloud this December

Saudi tech association to launch conference on cloud this December
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Dana Alomar

Saudi tech association to launch conference on cloud this December

Saudi tech association to launch conference on cloud this December
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Dana Alomar

RIYADH: The cloud computing association of Saudi Arabia will hold the Saudi Cloud Computing Conference from Dec. 5-6, said a senior official.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh, emerging tech adviser and expert at Saudi Cloud Computing Association Abdulaziz AlBatli told Arab News that the conference would be held annually, featuring global keynote speakers.

SCCC, set to debut by the end of 2022 in Riyadh, will showcase the latest advancements and breakthroughs in cloud computing, explore opportunities and define the industry’s outlook.

“We are inviting people from Europe and the US who are experts in such regard. We are also inviting local talent from Saudi and the region to deliver the lessons learned and success stories for cloud adoption,” AlBatli added.

He said SCCA is collaborating with several government entities to deliver the right message at the two-day forum. However, he did not confirm or deny whether deals could occur at the hybrid event.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development support the association, according to AlBatli.

“Through these two ministries, we run our programs and initiatives, not aiming for profit but to upskilling and rescaling the talents,” he added.

SCCA trains students and employees across the Kingdom on cloud computing and emerging tech and runs an awareness exercise to upskill people in general and specialists in particular about the types, risks and benefits of cloud computing.

He said the association has trained over 10,000 people in the past year and intends to double that number in the coming years, both in cloud computing and emerging technologies.

Besides the government affiliation, the association has also partnered with private entities.

“We have joined forces with other societies or associations to deliver the utmost programs to the beneficiaries,” he added.

When it comes to mindsets, the association’s role is to provide knowledge, know-how and change management.

SCCA also informs people that cloud computing has benefits beyond lowering costs, such as providing insight into how cloud computing ensures sustainability and data recovery in case of attacks and failures.

The association is also in charge of announcing programs and initiatives, accepting and enrolling beneficiaries, and preparing them for market enrollment.

The opening panel discussion, Saudi Vision 2030 for Digitalization and Data Storage Capacity Development, will explore the urgency to opt for cloud-based solutions and the Cloud-First Policy. It will also dwell on the Saudi public sector is migrating into the cloud.

Topics: Global AI Summit Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Excellence Co joins with US firm to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen in the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi Excellence Co joins with US firm to set up the first AI-based robotic Cloud Kitchen in the Kingdom
Saudi AI authority launches SMARTATHON as government eyes 200 smart cities  
Business & Economy
Saudi AI authority launches SMARTATHON as government eyes 200 smart cities  

Lazard set to hire Citigroup’s Saudi Arabia CEO: Bloomberg 

Lazard set to hire Citigroup’s Saudi Arabia CEO: Bloomberg 
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Lazard set to hire Citigroup’s Saudi Arabia CEO: Bloomberg 

Lazard set to hire Citigroup’s Saudi Arabia CEO: Bloomberg 
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Financial services company Lazard is set to hire Citigroup’s Saudi Arabia CEO Wassim Al-Khatib to support the boutique firm’s advisory operations across the Middle East and North African region.

Al-Khatib is expected to join Lazard as CEO for its MENA financial advisory business, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Citigroup confirmed Al-Khatib's resignation and said that Carmen Haddad, vice chairperson for Citigroup Middle East and country officer in Saudi Arabia, will be taking over as acting CEO, as the bank seeks to replace him.

A representative for Lazard and Al Khatib couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Al Khatib joined the New York-based bank as CEO in Saudi Arabia in 2021 and was previously head of investment banking at NCB Capital for about 15 years.

The Saudi national was a leading figure in Saudi Aramco's initial public offering in 2019, the biggest ever share sale that raised almost $30 billion.

Topics: Wassim Al-Khatib Lazard Citigroup

Related

Aramco’s Luberef unit hires Citigroup Bank to lead in its $1bn IPO
Business & Economy
Aramco’s Luberef unit hires Citigroup Bank to lead in its $1bn IPO

Saudi Arabia wants green hydrogen commitment from EU, says European Council President

Saudi Arabia wants green hydrogen commitment from EU, says European Council President
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wants green hydrogen commitment from EU, says European Council President

Saudi Arabia wants green hydrogen commitment from EU, says European Council President
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia wants the EU to accept long-term contracts in green hydrogen investment opportunities, according to the European Council President.

Speaking on Friday, Charles Michel said the Kingdom offered to have the EU invest in its plans to develop green hydrogen as the bloc seeks to tackle the energy crisis.

He also said the UAE has proposed investment in its renewable projects.

“What they want to know is if we are ready to accept long-term contracts,” Michel said.

His comments came as he called on the EU to go beyond its current plans to tackle the energy crisis to make sure people can afford their energy bills.

“It’s good proposals, but more will be needed,” Michel told reporters, referring to the EU’s plans to bring down energy prices for the bloc’s citizens and businesses.

“On prices, there is a proposal on the table... it is good but is it enough? I don’t think so, I think it’s important to accelerate in terms of the electricity market,” he said, while highlighting the need to rework pricing mechanisms.

The EU executive has proposed raising more than €140 billion ($139.4 billion) to shield consumers from soaring energy prices by skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits.

EU energy ministers will discuss those proposals on Sept. 30 before national leaders of the 27 EU member countries meet a week later on the matter.

Michel, who chairs talks of the 27 national EU leaders, said the bloc needed to cut energy consumption as well as increase supply, a topic he discussed recently with Algeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

While he sealed no specific agreements, he said potential enhanced cooperation included increased energy supplies from Algeria to Spain, EU investment in upgrading gas links between Algeria and Italy, as well as a cable to carry electricity.

In Qatar, Michel said he discussed rerouting to Europe in the short term some LNG supplies earmarked for Asia.

— With input from Reuters

 

 

Topics: Green hydrogen European Union (EU)

Related

Alfanar signs $3.5bn green hydrogen project in Egypt
Corporate News
Alfanar signs $3.5bn green hydrogen project in Egypt
Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power
Business & Economy
Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power

Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis

Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis

Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis
Updated 16 September 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday, risking retaliation from Moscow as Berlin strives to shore up energy supplies and meet its EU commitment to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year, according to Reuters.

The economy ministry said it was putting a unit of Russian oil firm Rosneft under the trusteeship of the industry regulator and taking over the business’ Schwedt refinery, which supplies 90 percent of Berlin’s fuel.

“With the trusteeship, the threat to the security of energy supply is countered and an essential foundation stone is set for the preservation and future of the Schwedt site,” the ministry said in a statement.

Governments across Europe have been racing to prop up their power providers and secure fuel deliveries as they ratchet up sanctions on major supplier Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has retaliated by reducing gas flows and has threatened to shut off all the taps, sending prices soaring and raising the prospect of energy rationing in Europe this winter.

Rosneft Deutschland, which was majority owned by the Russian oil group and accounts for about 12 percent of German oil processing capacity, is being placed under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency regulator.

The regulator said the original owner no longer had authority to issue instructions.

Rosneft Deutschland and Rosneft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is interested in taking a controlling stake in the Schwedt refinery, which is Germany’s fourth-largest and also supplies parts of western Poland, sources in Berlin and Warsaw familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shell, which owns a 37.5 percent stake in Schwedt, has wanted to sell that for some time. Shell said on Friday it was “unaffected” by the German move to take control of the refinery.

The Schwedt refinery has posed a dilemma for Berlin for several weeks, as it has received all of its crude from Russia, but Germany is resolved to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under EU sanctions.

Taking over Schwedt, however, risks retaliatory measures from Moscow.

Poland said earlier this year that ending Russian ownership of the refinery was a condition for potentially supplying it with seaborne oil via a terminal in Gdansk and via Polish pipelines to replace Russian crude.

Germany’s economy ministry said Friday’s move included a package to ensure the refinery could receive oil from alternative routes, without providing details.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Brandenburg’s state premier are due to announce more details at 1130 GMT.

Germany’s move on Rosneft Deutschland is its latest attempt to stabilize the energy market.

The government said this week it would step up lending to companies at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices, and power utility Uniper said the state could take a controlling stake, adding a government rescue package worth 19 billion euros ($19 billion) was no longer enough.

The government has also put SEFE, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, under trusteeship after Russian energy giant Gazprom ditched it in April.

Berlin is grappling with Russia’s move to halt flows of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which had been the biggest gas supply route powering Europe’s biggest economy.

As a result of Friday’s decision, the Federal Network Agency will take Rosneft Deutschland’s shares in the MiRo refinery in Karlsruhe and Bayernoil refinery in Vohburg.

Topics: PCK Oil Germany Russia Ukraine-Russia crisis

Related

Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears
Business & Economy
Oil ticks up on correction, on track for weekly loss on recession fears

Latest updates

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth
Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth
IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia
IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia
Raisi orders probe of woman’s death in custody
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran on August 29 2022. (AFP)
Saudi tech association to launch conference on cloud this December
Saudi tech association to launch conference on cloud this December
Made in KSA — the female entrepreneurs helping to grow Saudi Arabia’s economy
Several women leaders have joined Playbook platform as members to access their masterclass library. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.