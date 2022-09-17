Barcelona open women’s season with a win after referee strike

You are here

Claudia Pina celebrates after scoring a goal at the Liga F match between FC Barcelona and Eibar in February 2022. Reigning champions Barcelona opened the top flight Liga F with a 2-0 win over UDG Tenerife on Saturday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

  • The first round of fixtures was postponed last weekend because of a refereeing strike
  • English summer signings Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh made their debuts for Barcelona
Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

BARCELONA: Reigning Spanish women’s champions Barcelona opened the new professional top flight Liga F with a 2-0 win over UDG Tenerife on Saturday.
The first round of fixtures was postponed last weekend because of a refereeing strike, with a new pay deal reached between Liga F and the officials on Wednesday night.
English summer signings Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, both arriving from Manchester City, made their debuts for Barcelona, along with 16-year-old midfielder Vicky Lopez and Brazilian striker Geyse Ferreira.
The latter, signed from Madrid CFF, broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a freak goal, deflecting a clearance from the edge of the area into the net.
Caroline Graham Hansen rifled in the second with a long-distance strike as Barcelona settled into a more comfortable rhythm after a disjointed first half.
Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, out for the season after suffering an ACL injury in the summer, watched from the stands at the Johan Cruyff stadium as last season’s Champions League runners-up saw out the game comfortably in her absence.

Lewandowski strikes against struggling Elche earn Barca top spot

Lewandowski strikes against struggling Elche earn Barca top spot
Updated 7 sec ago
BARCELONA: Relentless striker Robert Lewandowski pounced twice as Barcelona hammered 10-man Elche 3-0 to move a point clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday.
The Polish forward continued his sensational form since joining from Bayern Munich this summer, with a brace taking him to 11 goals in eight appearances across all competitions.
With Real Madrid, who boast a 100 percent record after five games, visiting Atletico Madrid in the Sunday night capital derby clash, this was a chance for Barcelona to provisionally depose their rivals for the first time this season, and they took it.
Barca coach Xavi Hernandez rotated in midfield after the Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, with Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie stepping in, while Memphis Depay was handed a rare start in attack.
Elche, bottom of the table, made the job significantly easier for the hosts when Gonzalo Verdu hauled down Lewandowski as he burst through on goal after 14 minutes and was swiftly dismissed.
Lewandowski, top of the division’s scoring charts with eight goals, had been uncharacteristically profligate against his former club, but he did not extend that generosity to the visitors at Camp Nou.
Barcelona racked up the chances and inevitably Lewandowski broke the deadlock after 34 minutes.
Pedri set Alejanrdo Balde in down the left and the young defender cut a ball across the six-yard box for the veteran striker to simply cushion into the net.
Memphis doubled the lead with a sharp individual turn and powerful strike which flew past Edgar Badia, and Pedri added a third shortly before half-time but it was disallowed for offside.
Barcelona only had to wait three second half minutes for it, with Lewandowski pouncing on a loose ball in the box and finishing clinically to put the game far beyond Elche’s reach.
After Cadiz’s late win over Real Valladolid on Friday night, Francisco Rodriguez’s side were left bottom of La Liga on one point, and never looked like changing it against Xavi’s sparkling Barca.
Badia denied Lewandowski his hat-trick with a fine save and the striker fired fractionally over the bar before being replaced by Ferran Torres, to an ovation from home supporters already under his spell.
Long after Lewandowski had been replaced, his name continued to ring around the stadium. In the forward, Barcelona finally have a player to replace Lionel Messi’s goal contributions and help them compete for the title again, which they last won in 2019.
Lewandowski’s arrival and the club’s summer signings spree have given supporters a reason to watch again, as the 85,000 strong crowd testified to, compared to last season’s languishing attendances.

Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
AP

  • Spanish sports talk shows have been discussing the appropriateness of his celebrations
  • Vinicius issued a video statement on Saturday in which the Brazilian eloquently explained that dancing forms part of his cultural expression
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior called out the haters of his goal celebrations as racist and insisted he will keep on dancing.
Spanish sports talk shows have been discussing the appropriateness of his celebrations, and a commentator on television said he should stop “doing the monkey.”
Real Madrid criticized the comment on Friday, and Vinicius issued a video statement on Saturday in which the Brazilian eloquently explained that dancing forms part of his cultural expression, and cited other soccer players, both Black and white, who also have danced after scoring.
“Repeat after me, racist: I am not going to stop dancing,” Vinícius said.
“I was victim of xenophobia and racism in a single declaration, but none of this began yesterday,” Vinícius said over freeze frames of social media posts using racist language to insult him.
The controversy also comes in the build up to Sunday’s always hotly contested Spanish capital derby in which Real Madrid visit Atlético Madrid. This week, Atlético captain Koke Resurrección, when asked what would happen if Vinícius danced after scoring, responded “There will be trouble.”
Koke appeared to make the comment in jest, but it has been widely commented on. Brazil star Neymar chimed in on social media by tweeting, “Dance Vini Jr.”
In his video, Vinícius listed players, including Atlético’s Antoine Griezmann, who is white, over images of them dancing to celebrate goals.
“For weeks my dancing has been criminalized, dances that are not mine, but rather of Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paquetá, Pogba, Matheus Cunha, Griezmann and João Félix,” he said. “They are dances of Brazilian artists, of Latino singers and reggaeton artists, and Black Americans. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept them. Respect them. I won’t stop.”
The 22-year-old Vinícius emerged as one of the Spanish league’s best players last year, becoming a perfect attack partner for Karim Benzema. He helped Madrid win the Spanish league and the European Cup, including scoring the goal to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final.
He has scored five times already this season.
Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was sure his player was focused on playing, despite the noise.
“The player’s response was very good. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with him,” Ancelotti said. “He’s playing with the joy and quality that he possesses. I don’t give him any advice because I’m not his dad or his brother. I’m his coach.”

Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

  • For Eddie Howe, against his former club, it yet again feels like two points dropped, rather than one gained
  • Howe’s men fell behind in the 62nd minute when Philip Billing poked home a cross from the left against the run of play
Updated 24 min 46 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United are making a name for themselves in the Premier League this season — but it is a moniker they would ideally want to avoid.
Many see United not as European contenders or top six breakers, but as the top flight’s “draw specialists” after they recorded their fifth draw in their opening seven games.
For Eddie Howe, against his former club, it yet again feels like two points dropped, rather than one gained.
And when you hit a cherry-red wall, you need a spark or some quality to break it down — and for Newcastle, as has been the case so often this season, they have found themselves wanting in that department yet again — that, despite the return to the side of Brazilian midfielder maestro Bruno Guimaraes.
Howe’s men fell behind in the 62nd minute when Philip Billing poked home a cross from the left against the run of play. United bit back almost instantaneously as Alexander Isak hammered home from the spot, but that proved to be the final decisive action of yet another frustrating Tyneside encounter, just a fortnight after a similarly blunt draw, and opportunity missed, against Crystal Palace.
On the selection front Howe brought Guimaraes straight back into the side in place of Sean Longstaff, with Dan Burn preferred to Sven Botman in the heart of defense.
And while the Magpies dominated the opening exchanges in terms of field position and possession, it was the visitors who created the first real goalscoring opportunity of the afternoon.
On the break, as they so often were, a ball in from the United right fell kindly on to the head of the impressive Marcus Tavernier, a former Newcastle academy graduate, but with Nick Pope beaten the effort looped wide.
Finding spaces in dangerous areas was not hard for United — they had that one locked down. But creating anything meaningful from it was another story altogether.
All too often Bournemouth keeper Neto was made to look like a world-beater as ball after ball was lobbed into his grateful grasp, from left and from right.
Some persistent play from the ever energetic Miguel Almiron saw him win the ball high and curl at goal, but again Neto was equal to it.
Trippier, often United’s match-winner, then struck the post from an almost identical spot to his Manchester City free-kick. Oh how United could have done with this one lighting the blue touch paper on Tyneside, but frustrations continued. Next it was Joelinton to strike the upright as he curled off the inside of the post, then see a follow-up volley saved again by Neto.
An injection of purpose and tempo seemed to up the levels in the second half as Ryan Fraser, booed at every opportunity by the fans of his former club, curled just inches wide, then much to everyone’s surprise, it was the back-foot Cherries who managed to turn an already somber St. James’ Park even more deathly silent.
On 62 minutes United were caught on the break as a swift Bournemouth move down the left looked to find an opening. The first wave of progress was thwarted by the United backline only for Jordan Zemura to curl a perfect ball into the area, and the advancing Billing to flick in at the near post with Pope helpless.
Far from retreating into their shell, United kept probing, with Trippier their only real outlet on the right — and it was the England international who created an opportunity which led to the equalizer.
His low cross, which was searching for Isak at the back post, was diverted away from danger by the hand of a Bournemouth defender. And although his contribution to that point had been minimal, Sweden international Isak picked the ball up to send Neto the wrong way for 1-1.
And while the Magpies pushed for more, and looked the more likely to get another, their quest was to prove ultimately fruitless.
While the draw with Palace was recorded without trio Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, this one did at least see the former return to the midfield.
And although that was a pre-game boost, it did not provide anywhere near the level of creativity United needed in the middle.
On this showing, it is more obvious than that the side misses Saint-Maximin more than most.
Even when not playing at the top of his game, the Frenchman is a constant source of headaches for the opposition. He stretches defenses and commits bodies. The only player who even got close to that level of influence at St. James’ Park was Trippier. But from right back, the England international was hardly going to win this one on his own. He gave it a good go, though.
The old adage is, if you cannot win it, make sure you do not lose it. And, in fairness, United did just that. However, it would be naive to think that Howe, his players, staff and the fans did not walk away from St. James’ Park with a real sense of disappointment.
In truth, though, it is hard to make a case to say Newcastle deserved anything more than just one point from the fixture.
They need to start turning draws into wins, especially if private preseason expectations are to be anywhere close to met.

Updated 54 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

  • Emirati star borrows ski to stay on UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship title trail after qualifying hitch
Updated 54 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

OLBIA: Rashid Al-Mulla will need to thank a friend if the Team Abu Dhabi star clinches a fifth successive freestyle crown in the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Italy tomorrow night.

The Emirati star — unbeaten for five years — had to miss Friday night’s pole-position qualifier with engine problems as the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy got under way.

Al-Mulla found a solution, borrowing a friend’s jet ski to take his place in the first competitive freestyle moto, which brought action on the second day to a conclusion in the coastal city of Olbia in north east Sardinia.

Roberto Mariani was the leading freestyle qualifier, but the Italian, along with all other challengers, have been unable to prevent Al-Mulla putting together a run of 13 Grand Prix victories and 28 successive moto wins since 2017.

Mechanical issues permitting, Al-Mulla will look to extend the longest winning sequence in international watersports when the final round of the 2022 Aquabike World Championship reaches its climax on Sunday night.

In Ski Ladies GP1, Team Abu Dhabi’s three-times world champion Emma-Nellie Ortendahl took sixth place in today’s first moto, which was won by France’s Estelle Poret.

Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

  • Pep Guardiola's side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember
  • Haaland doubled City's advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions
Updated 17 September 2022
AFP

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Jack Grealish scored his first goal this season and Erling Haaland extended his record-breaking hot-streak as Manchester City powered to a 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember after a difficult time since joining City from Aston Villa last year.
Haaland doubled City’s advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions following a £51 million ($58 million) move from Borussia Dortmund that already appears a bargain.
Wolves lost any chance of a fightback when Nathan Collins was sent off for an ugly stomach-high foul on Grealish in the first half.
Phil Foden capped City’s stroll in the midlands sunshine as the Premier League champions moved to the top of the table.
Unbeaten City are two points clear of second placed Arsenal, who would regain pole position if they win at Brentford on Sunday.
Guardiola said this week that the “exceptional” Haaland was the “perfect” person to manage because his personality ensured he always remains hungry to improve.
Even Guardiola may run out of superlatives to describe the 22-year-old Norwegian if he continues this astonishing run.
Haaland was named Premier League Player of the Month for August after his blistering start to the season and he is already making his case for the September award.
He has netted in seven successive games for City and is the first player to score in their first four Premier League away appearances.
Showing their hunger to win the title for a fifth time in six seasons, City are unbeaten in a club record 22 away league matches since losing at Tottenham in their opening game last season.
There was a minute’s silence and a rendition of the national anthem following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Steve Bull and Mike Summerbee, legends of Wolves and City respectively, laying wreaths on the pitch before kick-off.
After that poignant tribute, City reduced Molineux to silence again with a beautifully crafted opener in the first minute.
Foden’s audacious backheel sent Kevin De Bruyne away down the right flank and the Belgian’s low cross was perfectly placed for Grealish, who timed his run to poke home from close-range.
It was a much-needed contribution from Grealish, who was making just his second league start this term after struggling to reach peak form since his British record £100 million transfer.
Guardiola might feel vindicated as well after defending the England forward following his anonymous display against Dortmund on Wednesday, blaming an ankle injury for his woes and telling him to ignore the doubters.
Haaland doubled City’s lead in the 16th minute with his first goal from outside the area for his new club.
His spectacular late winner against Dortmund led Guardiola to compare Haaland’s improvization to Dutch legend Johan Cruyff.
This was a more prosaic strike, but it was no less effective.
With Wolves defender Max Kilman fatally backing off outside his own penalty area, Haaland was allowed to advance unchecked before drilling an unerring finish into the bottom corner.
It was Haaland’s 100th goal in his last 99 games in all competitions since leaving RB Salzburg for Dortmund in 2020.
Collins’ reckless foul on Grealish, the Wolves defender leaping into the air to kick him in the midriff, drew an inevitable red card that effectively ended the contest in the 33rd minute.
When Wolves fans jeered Grealish as he writhed on the turf, he lifted his shirt to reveal the red mark left by Collins’ boot.
Foden added City’s third goal in the 69th minute, arriving in the six-yard box to flick in De Bruyne’s cross after Haaland’s flick teed up the Belgian.

