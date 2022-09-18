You are here

Saudi Arabia donates $1M to UNAOC to support activities, programs 

Saudi Arabia donates $1M to UNAOC to support activities, programs 
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia donates $1M to UNAOC to support activities, programs 

Saudi Arabia donates $1M to UNAOC to support activities, programs 
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia donated on Saturday $1 million to the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to support its work plan, activities, and programs, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. 

The Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasel, handed over the financial support to High UN High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos at the UNAOC headquarters, according to SPA. 

Al-Wasel expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the UNAOC’s important role and efforts in encouraging and spreading a culture of peace and tolerance, as well as strengthening the role of multiple diplomacy, SPA reported. 

For his part, the High UN High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations praised the Kingdom’s great role in laying the foundations for peace and the values of coexistence, as well as in the rejection of hatred and violence.

Moratinos emphasized the importance of the move, especially in light of the great social and cultural transformations the Kingdom is currently witnessing, according to SPA. 

He also commended the Kingdom’s central role in promoting the values of peace and tolerance and respecting all religions and cultures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN tolerance

Saudi university to host Interpol international police training symposium

Saudi university to host Interpol international police training symposium
Updated 21 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi university to host Interpol international police training symposium

Saudi university to host Interpol international police training symposium
  • Forum will focus on how law enforcement responded, adapted to coronavirus pandemic
Updated 21 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Naif Arab University for Security Sciences will host the 23rd Interpol International Symposium on Police Training from Sept. 26 to 28, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Held every two years, the forum aims to find new ways to improve law enforcement capacity and international cooperation within the current global security framework.

This year’s conference will be held at the university’s headquarters in Riyadh under the theme of law enforcement training for a post-pandemic world.

Approximately 450 experts and specialists from around the world will focus on how law enforcement responded to and adapted to the coronavirus pandemic, and how the experience can be drawn upon to shape future training.

The discussions will center on three key themes of disruptive emergency scenarios, current and future training technologies, and building solid training foundations.

Talks will cover responses to the pandemic and other crises, how law enforcement organizations could harness evolving technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence to support training and hybrid learning, and ways to ensure that training is sustainable and has a long-term impact.

The symposium is part of a strategic partnership between Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and Interpol, which has resulted in the implementation of several joint programs that have contributed to the Arab and international fight against crime. The university is also a member of the Interpol Global Academy.

 

Topics: Naif Arab University for Security Sciences Interpol

King Abdulaziz body awarded International Union for Conservation of Nature membership

King Abdulaziz body awarded International Union for Conservation of Nature membership
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

King Abdulaziz body awarded International Union for Conservation of Nature membership

King Abdulaziz body awarded International Union for Conservation of Nature membership
  • Authority will benefit from global databases specialized in wildlife and its protection, as well as the opinions of 18,000 experts and specialists
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority is the third body in Saudi Arabia to be awarded membership of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The membership was granted in recognition of the authority’s efforts to restore ecological balance in its reserve while involving the local community in wildlife protection in accordance with best international standards and practices. 

As a International Union for Conservation of Nature member, the authority will benefit from global databases specialized in wildlife, as well as the opinions of 18,000 experts and specialists.

Its membership also provides a broad platform for forming partnerships, exchanging experiences with other members, and attending union meetings and conferences. 

Through this, the authority seeks to ensure environmental sustainability in accordance with Vision 2030 and Green Saudi Arabia initiatives.

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Saudi Arabia attends 73rd International Astronautical Conference

Saudi Arabia attends 73rd International Astronautical Conference
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia attends 73rd International Astronautical Conference

Saudi Arabia attends 73rd International Astronautical Conference
  • Pavilion will teach visitors about the Kingdom's international space experience, as well as its historical interest in space.
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Space Commission CEO Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, is leading the Kingdom’s delegation to the 73rd International Astronautical Conference, which will be held in Paris from Sept. 18-22, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The annual event is the one place where all global space actors come together. Attracting over 6,000 participants each year, it provides the most recent space information and developments in academia and industry, along with networking opportunities, contacts, and potential partnerships.

The Saudi Arabian delegation will highlight the Kingdom’s role and pioneering experience in the space sector, as well as its future ambitions, while also strengthening ties with various international bodies in the field of space and its technologies.

In its pavilion, Saudi Arabia will teach visitors about the Kingdom’s international space experience, as well as its historical interest in space.

It will include participation from the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, NEOM, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Space Commission

GEA announces fun-packed program for Saudi National Day celebrations

GEA announces fun-packed program for Saudi National Day celebrations
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

GEA announces fun-packed program for Saudi National Day celebrations

GEA announces fun-packed program for Saudi National Day celebrations
  • Classic car and horse parades put on by the Royal Guard will take place in Riyadh and Jeddah
  • 13 regions in the Kingdom will host festivals celebrating the history and heritage of the Kingdom in public parks
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority launched a program on Sunday for Saudi National Day celebrations that will last nine days, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The events will take place between Sep.18-26 and include air, boat, and military shows, firework displays, music concerts, festivals, and Cirque du Soleil performances.

The Royal Saudi Air Force will put on air shows over ten days with F-15s, Tornado, Typhoon, and F-15C aircraft in 14 cities.

The Royal Saudi Navy will take part in a national parade that will include military vehicles and motorcycles, and will put on a boat show. Cavalry and air shows with helicopters will also take place.

The Ministry of Interior’s military band will put on live musical performances and there will be entertainment suites for all ages.

Classic car and horse parades put on by the Royal Guard will take place in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Cirque du Soleil will also perform shows at the Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University in Riyadh over four days between Sep. 21 and 24.

13 regions in the Kingdom will host festivals celebrating the history and national heritage of the Kingdom in public parks, and people will be able to attend firework displays in 18 cities in various regions.

Topics: Saudi National Day 2022 Saudi Arabia Jeddah Riyadh

Sky's the limit as private pilot courses take off in Saudi Arabia

Sky’s the limit as private pilot courses take off in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 September 2022
George Charles Darley

Sky’s the limit as private pilot courses take off in Saudi Arabia

Sky’s the limit as private pilot courses take off in Saudi Arabia
  • The proliferation of private aviation academies in the Kingdom has opened the way to obtain a license and fly for recreation
Updated 18 September 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: The phrase “private aviation” conjures up images of billionaires in Lear jets hopping between Monte Carlo and the Bahamas — but entry into this world is surprisingly affordable and accessible, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

The proliferation of private aviation academies in the Kingdom has opened the way for ordinary men and women to obtain a private pilot license (PPL) in a matter of a few months — allowing you to fly for sport and recreation with a couple of passengers, but not for commercial gain.

Capt. Abubakar Mohamed, the chief ground instructor at Rabigh Wings Aviation Academy located just north of Jeddah, explained the procedure.

“You need to be at minimum 17 years old, preferably with a high school diploma, and the first requirement is an English placement test, whereby you need to achieve at least four out of six levels.

“You need a criminal record check along with a medical test and a drugs test, which are conducted at certain specified clinics authorized by GACA.

“Once all that is OK, you’re registered on the private pilot course, entailing 60 hours of ground training — which is the theory aspect.”

HIGHLIGHT

The entire process of obtaining a private pilot licence takes three to four months, with a total cost of about SR60,000 ($16,000) including exam fees.

Then you are ready to take to the skies. There is a minimum of 35 hours of flight training, first with an instructor and then solo. Trainees learn how to take off and land on short and grass runways, and to fly at night. Other exercises include stalling and restarting your plane mid-air.

“The idea is to prepare you up to GACA standards,” Mohamed said, “because they are the ones that give you the final oral, written and practical exams and issue your license.

It’s not only about getting the license — it’s the journey, and that’s what you should enjoy. We have an expression in Arabic: ‘Flying with happiness.’ And we are literally flying with happiness!’

Capt. Islam Saeed Gwayed, Safety and training manager at the Saudi Aviation Club in Thamamah

The GACA written exam is a computer-based multiple-choice quiz, following which is the final GACA assessment of your piloting ability.

The entire process takes three to four months, with a total cost of about SR60,000 ($16,000) including exam fees.

You can choose to study the required information yourself, with online materials, and go directly to the GACA written exam. This is cheaper option but misses out on the immersive experience of a real classroom with a professional tutor — and the camaraderie of your fellow trainees.

Some academies also offer training for the sport plane license, allowing you to fly a small sports aircraft with a maximum total payload of 600 kg including pilot and passenger. This requires only 20 hours of monitored and solo flying time — but again lacks the in-depth immersion of the full PPL course.

Having passed your GACA written and practical exams you will be the proud holder of a PPL — allowing you fly a lightweight single-engine aircraft.

Other types of aircraft, for example seaplanes and twin-engine planes, require more advanced qualifications. Also, a PPL only allows for “visual flight rules” — meaning that you are not permitted to fly in conditions of low visibility. Piloting in heavily adverse weather requires an instrument rating, with extra training and exams.

While most trainees see the PPL as a stepping-stone to a career as a commercial pilot, many simply aspire to flying as a fun and adventurous weekend sport.

But Capt. Islam Saeed Gwayed, safety and training manager at the Saudi Aviation Club in Thamamah, just north of Riyadh, sees piloting as life-enhancing in several respects.

“First, when you are in control of an aircraft, you are 100 percent in the moment, and disconnected from all your everyday problems and stress.

“Second, it adds to a person’s leadership and decision-making. Flying a plane carries a big responsibility and everything comes down to you as a pilot.

“Third, you’re learning a lot — about weather conditions, meteorology, the landscape as well as all the technical aspects of the plane and how airports work. And when you're witnessing the world from a cockpit, it's a very different perception of reality.

“Finally, it's a hobby that can take you to another hobby — so if you want to play golf in Taif or scuba dive in Yanbu, you can just take your plane and go.”

Purchasing an aircraft does not have to set you back millions. Used sport planes (such as the four-seater Cessna Skyhawk 172) are available for as little as SR250,000 — with shared ownership making it even more affordable.

Mohamed recommends Saudi Arabia as a great place for private piloting, “because much of the airspace has relatively fewer restrictions than, say, London, where you have Heathrow, Stanstead, Gatwick and Luton airports, and all the military bases. Flying in and out can be a real challenge there, with so much air traffic.

“Here there is a wider choice of flight paths you can use. And this is a big country with a real variety of destinations. There’s nothing like viewing the Kingdom from the air.”

Gwayed has a word of advice for aspiring private pilots: “Enjoy it!”

“Some students say, ‘I want to finish the training, I need to get the license.’ But I tell them, ‘Just relax and take your time. You'll probably learn more because you won’t be so stressed about getting the actual qualification. It's not only about getting the license — it's the journey, and that’s what you should enjoy.’”

“We have an expression in Arabic: ‘Flying with happiness.’ And we are literally flying with happiness!”

 

Topics: Saudi private aviation Rabigh Wings Aviation Capt. Abubakar Mohamed General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

