Inflation in Kingdom still within a reasonable rate, says central bank chief

Delegations attend the 46th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities Governors in Jeddah, on Sunday. AFP
Delegations attend the 46th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities Governors in Jeddah, on Sunday. AFP
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

  • ‘Arab economies are expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.4% in 2022’
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Gov. Fahad Al-Mubarak said in a conference on Sunday that inflation in the Kingdom is still within a reasonable rate.

Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 3 percent in August from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, accelerating from a 2.7 percent increase in July.

He said the Kingdom’s economy continued to maintain a high growth rate as figures for the second quarter showed a real gross domestic product growth of 11.8 percent on an annual basis.

Al-Mubarak was speaking at the 46th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities Governors that began in Jeddah. The two-day meeting of the Arab central bank chiefs also seeks to discuss central bank digital currencies and the future of the monetary system.

The SAMA chief said the general unemployment rate continued to decline in Saudi Arabia, reaching 6 percent during the first quarter of 2022, and the unemployment rate among Saudis also continued to drop reaching 10.1 percent in the first quarter of this year. 

Marwan Al-Abbasi, governor of the Tunisian Central Bank, expressed concern over the uncertain global economic conditions resulting in “rapidly rising prices of basic commodities, fluctuations in global supply chains and inflation.”

He said these developments call for a reassessment of the global economic situation by slashing the global economic growth outlook for 2022 to about 3.2 percent.

The Tunisian top banker said the Arab countries need to make extensive efforts to help meet the challenges in the short and medium terms.

As per the estimates of the Arab Monetary Fund, Arab economies are expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.4 percent in 2022 compared to 3.5 percent in 2021, said the fund’s chairman of the board of directors, Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Hamidy.

He said the growth is expected to be driven by “relative improvement in global demand levels, the growth of oil and gas sector” and the stimulus packages approved by governments in the Arab world.

Senior officials from the International Monetary Fund, the Financial Stability Board and international experts attended the meeting.

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s chief executive said on Sunday the Gulf state currently produces more than 2.8 million barrels per day of oil in accordance with its quota set by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah also said Kuwait has plans to increase crude oil production whenever the market needs it, but currently the customers of the state-owned corporation still demand the same volumes with no change. Kuwait produces 650 million cubic feet of gas per day, and plans to increase it to 1 billion, he added.

On the market environment, he said “ambiguity exists in all markets, whether gas or oil ... there are questions about the world economic future, especially with the interest rates hikes and the expected recession in global economies and the extent of their impact on oil demand.”

OPEC and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, have this year been ramping up oil output as they look to unwind record cuts put in place in 2020 after the pandemic slashed demand.

However, OPEC+ in recent months has failed to achieve its planned output increases due to underinvestment in oilfields by some OPEC members and by losses in Russian output. In the third quarter so far, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate are down about 20 percent for the biggest quarterly percentage declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The market also was rattled by the International Energy Agency’s outlook for almost zero growth in oil demand in the fourth quarter owing to a weaker demand outlook in China.

“Both the IMF and World Bank warned that the global economy could tip into recession next year. This spells bad news for the demand side of the oil coin and comes a day after the IEA forecast (on) oil demand,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

“Recession fears coupled with higher US interest rate expectations made for a potent bearish cocktail.”

RIYADH: Bitcoin on Sunday dropped 1.54 percent to $19,804, slipping from the 20,000 mark after losing $310 from its previous close.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9 percent from the year’s high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.2 percent to $1,422.1 on Sunday, losing $47 from its previous close.

Digital dollar

The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the US role as a leader in the world financial system.

The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the US “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the US is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.”

“Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.

Central bank digital currencies differ from existing digital money available to the general public, such as the balance in a bank account, because they would be a direct liability of the Federal Reserve, not a commercial bank.

According to the Atlantic Council nonpartisan think tank, 105 countries representing more than 95 percent of global gross domestic product already are exploring or have created a central bank digital currency.

The council found that the US and the UK are far behind in creating a digital dollar or its equivalent.

Treasury, the Justice Department, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other agencies were tasked with contributing to reports that would address various concerns about the risks, development and usage of digital assets. Several reports will come out in the next weeks and months.

BEIJING: China has stepped up spending on coal in the face of extreme weather, a domestic energy crunch and rising global fuel prices — raising concerns Beijing’s policies may hinder the fight against climate change.

The country is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving global warming, and President Xi Jinping has vowed to reduce coal use from 2026 as part of a broad set of climate promises.

Beijing has committed to peaking its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Overall carbon emissions in China have fallen for four consecutive quarters on the back of an economic slowdown, research reported by climate monitor Carbon Brief showed in early September.

But at the same time, slowing growth has led authorities to rely on smokestack industries in an effort to boost the economy.

The push to shore up coal power — which still makes up most of China’s energy supply — has alarmed analysts who warn that it will make an eventual transition to a renewables-dominated energy mix more difficult.

Spooked by an energy shortage last autumn, Chinese authorities in spring ordered coal producers to add 300 million tons of mining capacity this year — the equivalent of an extra month of coal production for the country.

In just the first quarter of 2022, regulators endorsed the equivalent of half the entire coal-fired power plant capacity approved in 2021, according to Greenpeace.

Authorities have also burned and mined more coal in recent weeks in order to meet increased air conditioning demand and make up for shrunken hydropower dams during China’s hottest-ever summer. Premier Li Keqiang in June called for “releasing advanced coal capacity, as much as possible, and implementing long-term coal supply.”

The independent Climate Action Tracker warns that even the “most binding” climate targets laid out by Beijing would be in line with global warming of between 3-4 degrees Celsius before the end of the century — well above the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit global warming to 1.5 C.

To meet that goal, it said, China would “need to reduce emissions as early as possible and well before 2030” — as well as “decrease coal and other fossil fuel consumption at a much faster rate than currently planned.”

China has made real progress in building up renewable energy capacity.

The current operating solar capacity in the country accounts for nearly half the global total, according to San Francisco-based nongovernmental organization Global Energy Monitor.

But unlike wind or sunlight, stockpiles of coal and gas can be held for long periods of time and deployed as needed, giving local authorities a sense of security.

RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank, the Kingdom’s largest valued lender, has announced increasing its ownership in Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance to 35 percent.

The bank also obtained approval from the Saudi Central Bank to complete the process of increasing its stake in the insurer, the bank stated in a bourse filing.

Prior to the increase, the bank owned 22.5 percent of Al Rajhi Takaful, or 9 million shares.

The bank said that the move aims at boosting its role in developing the financial sector, as well as deepening its presence through partnerships that contribute to the development of financial products that will be distributed to its customers in the future.

It also aims to support Al Rajhi Takaful as well as its qualified cadres in achieving the company’s strategy in the insurance industry in line with the company’s vision and mission.

The CEO of Al Rajhi Bank, Waleed Al-Mogbe, said the importance of such a strategic move lies in strengthening the bank's leadership role in the sector and its ability to contribute effectively to the achievement of Vision 2030 by developing the insurance sector and its connections with the financial sector in order to strengthen the bank's position in the sector.

Earlier, Al Rajhi announced its first half earning results, reporting a profit of SR8.4 billion ($2.2 billion), which is a 21 percent profit surge from SR6.9 billion in the same period last year.

The growth in the bank's profit was partly due to a 15 percent increase in operating income, which was attributed to higher financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income.

That said, it noted that depreciation, higher salaries, and employee benefits weighed on costs during the six-month period, leading to a 4.5 percent rise in operating expenses.

Al Rajhi Bank’s impairment charges for financing went down slightly from SR1.16 billion to SR1.16 billion, the bank said in the earnings report.

In a different direction, Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance reported a net profit of SR58 million during the first half of 2022, down 42 percent from SR100.2 million for a year-ago period.

The insurer’s net profit declined by 6.61 percent year-over-year as a result of an increase in the number of net claims incurred and a 45.23 percent increase in the cost of acquiring new policies.

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Arabian Plastic industrial Co. will offer 1 million shares, or 20 percent of its valuation, via an initial public offering at SR27 ($7.19) per share. 

The offering coverage was 15.43x of the total shares offered during the subscription period, according to a bourse filing. 

Yaqeen Capital, the financial adviser and lead manager, will finalize the required procedures with the Saudi Stock Exchange and will determine the date for listing of the shares of APICO on the parallel market, Nomu. 

Established in 1996, APICO serves customers across different sectors, including but not limited to Almarai Co., flynas, TotalEnergies, and Nahdi Medical Co.

