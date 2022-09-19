Messi scores early for PSG; Todibo sent off after 9 seconds

You are here

Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi (R) celebrates with Neymar (L) after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match against Olympique Lyonnais at The Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France, on Sept. 18, 2022. (AFP)
  • Neymar's partnership with Messi is getting closer to what it was at Barca when they shared 299 goals from 2013-17
PARIS: Lionel Messi and Neymar needed only five minutes to combine for Paris Saint-Germain’s goal in a 1-0 win at Lyon in the French league on Sunday as leader PSG moved two points clear of second-place Marseille.

Messi started and finished the slick move after exchanging passes with Neymar and curled the ball expertly past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes for his fourth league goal of the season.

It was Neymar’s seventh assist in the league this season, and the former Barcelona teammates combined again moments later as Messi went close.

Neymar was making his 100th league appearance for PSG, during which time he has been involved in 121 goals (77 goals and 44 assists).

With the World Cup in Qatar fast approaching, the Brazil star looks fitter than he has for many injury-plagued years since joining from Barcelona for a world record &euro;222 million ($222 million) in 2017.

His partnership with Messi is getting closer to what it was at Barca when they shared 299 goals from 2013-17.

Lyon got into the game more in the first half and Alexandre Lacazette had a shot saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, but also missed a free header from close to the goal.

Messi had a shot cleared off the line early in the second half as PSG pressured before fading. With Lyon enjoying possession, PSG’s midfield was stretched and Marco Verratti limped off midway through the second half after a knock to his calf muscle.

“It’s a blow,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said. “He was supposed to go and join up with the (Italian) national team tonight (but) he will come back to Paris for tests.”

PSG hit back and Messi’s low shot drew a superb low save from Lopes in the 78th, then Lopes made an even better save to claw away Messi’s curling free kick near the end. Neymar seemed unhappy about being substituted in the 85th and looked glum as he looked on from the bench.

NICE NIGHTMARE

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will quickly want to forget this game after he was sent off just nine seconds into his side’s 1-0 home defeat to Angers.

The former Barcelona central defender tripped Abdallah Sima as he was running through on goal and referee Bastien Dechepy had no hesitation showing him the fastest red card in French first division history.

“A refereeing decision that shocks me and condemned my team to start the match at a big disadvantage,” Todibo wrote on his Twitter account. “Referee’s decisions at the start of this season have been very questionable and I hope the LFP (French league) does something to remedy this.”

Angers also finished with 10 players after midfielder Sofiane Boufal was sent off in the 62nd minute, but Nice couldn’t find an equalizer to midfielder Nabil Bentaleb’s fine 20-meter strike for Angers in the 43rd.

Marseille remains unbeaten but dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with Rennes where midfielder Matteo Guendouzi scored at both ends.

Rennes took the lead midway through the first half at Stade Velodrome when Guendouzi scored an own-goal by deflecting in Hamari Traoré’s cross.

He made amends in the 52nd when he headed home from a corner past former Marseille goalie Steve Mandanda, who played more than 600 games for Marseille and captained the club for many years.

OTHER MATCHES

Lens stayed in fourth place — one point behind Lorient — after drawing 0-0 at Nantes in a tight game.

Aleksandr Golovin scored at the start of the second half and Takumi Minamino and Wissam Ben Yedder netted late on in fifth-place Monaco’s 3-0 win at Reims.

Elsewhere, striker Mama Balde scored twice as Troyes rallied from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 at Clermont and Corsican side Ajaccio picked up its first victory of the season with a 1-0 win at Brest.

Topics: Lionel Messi PSG Ligue 1

Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

Real Madrid triumph at rivals Atletico in spiky derby

Real Madrid triumph at rivals Atletico in spiky derby
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s side have started their title defense in perfect fashion, with a 100 percent record from six games
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

MADRID: Rodrygo and Federico Valverde scored to earn Real Madrid a 2-1 win over neighbors Atletico Madrid in a heated derby on Sunday to return to the top of La Liga.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side have started their title defense in perfect fashion, with a 100 percent record from six games. This victory took Real two points above Barcelona, who had leapfrogged into first on Saturday.
The game was marred by racist chants aimed at Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior outside the stadium before the game, sparked by criticism of his dancing goal celebrations and a subsequent debate over whether that criticism was racist.
Fans also threw objects at Vinicius after a Real goal and aimed racist chants at him in the closing stages.
After another Brazilian, Rodrygo, broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, he danced in celebration with Vinicius, to the chagrin of Atletico’s enraged supporters. Some threw objects, including lighters, at the duo.
“Derbies are always important but today was a bit different for what happened during the week,” said Rodrygo.
“We responded on the pitch, and I only talk for myself. I am very happy to play well and to score another goal.”
Madrid were missing the injured Karim Benzema while the hosts picked Antoine Griezmann in the starting line-up for the first time this season, and they were on top in the opening stages.
Spurred on by the rowdy atmosphere, Diego Simeone’s side pressed high up the pitch and put Los Blancos on the back foot, with Felipe heading over and Dani Carvajal deflecting a Yannick Carrasco shot into the side netting.
Geoffrey Kondogbia launched an effort at goal which missed narrowly, but with Atletico dominant, Madrid landed a sucker-punch.
Aurelien Tchouameni scooped a delightful pass over the defense and Rodrygo smartly dispatched it past Jan Oblak.
Atletico tried to fight back, with a fierce drive from Griezmann flying past the post and Thibault Courtois denying Carrasco, before Madrid struck another killer blow.
Vinicius, persistently whistled by Atletico fans, combined with Luka Modric before hitting the post and Fede Valverde followed up to slam into the net from close range after 36 minutes.
The Uruguayan has four goals and two assists in seven games across all competitions, cementing himself as an essential presence on the right flank for Ancelotti.
“(Valverde) and Rodrygo are very special players, because they are what the modern footballer has to be,” said Ancelotti.
“They can play in various positions, they have something that stands out, technique, physique, we are delighted with them.”
Real Madrid have now won all nine matches they have played this season across all competitions.
They took the sting out of the game in the second half by trying to keep the ball. Atletico midfielder Koke was booked for a wild hack at Rodrygo.
It was Koke’s 553rd game for the club, equalling the all-time record set by Adelardo, who retired in 1976, but it was one to forget.
Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back when Courtois flailed at a corner and the defender finished with his shoulder into the empty net in the 83rd minute, but Atletico could not complete an unlikely comeback.
“This Real Madrid reminds me of the team that we had, with Diego Costa,” noted Simeone. “When there is that forcefulness, football is marvellous.”
Further racist chanting was aimed at Vinicius from some home fans, and Hermoso was sent off in stoppage time for battling with Dani Ceballos at a corner to earn a second yellow card.
It was a dismal end to a dismal night for Atletico, both on and, shamefully, off the pitch.

Topics: real madrid Atletico Madrid La Liga

Alcaraz seals Spain’s spot in Davis Cup quarterfinals

Alcaraz seals Spain’s spot in Davis Cup quarterfinals
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

Alcaraz seals Spain’s spot in Davis Cup quarterfinals

Alcaraz seals Spain’s spot in Davis Cup quarterfinals
  • After their surprise 2-1 loss to Canada on Friday, in which Alcaraz lost to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Spaniards won in the singles against South Korea
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz sealed Spain’s berth in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Sunday by beating South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets.

US Open champion Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) against his 74th-ranked opponent at home in Valencia, after Roberto Bautista Agut had earlier beaten Hong Seong Chan 6-1, 6-3.

After their surprise 2-1 loss to Canada on Friday, in which Alcaraz lost to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Spaniards won in the singles against South Korea.

First in Group B ahead of Canada, the Spaniards will participate in the quarterfinals in November, in front of their home crowd in Malaga. Serbia have been eliminated.

In Hamburg, Germany took the top spot in Group C ahead of Australia after doubles pairing Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

That gave the hosts a 2-1 victory.

In singles, Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Oscar Otte 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 to keep Australia in the tie after Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff eased past Purcell 6-1, 7-5.

Germany and Australia had already secured the top two spots in Group C with wins over France and Belgium earlier in the group stage.

In Bologna, Croatia advanced to the last eight thanks to Italy’s 2-1 win over Sweden in Group A.

Croatia had started the competition with a heavy 3-0 loss to Italy before reacting against Sweden (2-1) and then Argentina (3-0).

The Croatian team took second place, qualifying behind Italy, while Sweden, third, were eliminated.

Topics: Davis Cup Carlos Alcaraz

Juventus’ shock loss at Monza raises doubts over Allegri

Juventus’ shock loss at Monza raises doubts over Allegri
Updated 19 September 2022
AP

Juventus’ shock loss at Monza raises doubts over Allegri

Juventus’ shock loss at Monza raises doubts over Allegri
  • Allegri was already under pressure after Juventus lost their second straight Champions League match midweek
Updated 19 September 2022
AP

MILAN: Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan surprisingly lost on Sunday.

Promoted Monza probably didn’t expect their first-ever Serie A win to come against Juventus but it managed to beat Massimiliano Allegri’s side 1-0. Juventus played most of the match with 10 men following Ángel Di María’s red card.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter side were earlier beaten 3-1 at Udinese, for their third loss of the season.

Allegri was already under pressure after Juventus lost their second straight Champions League match midweek. It was unbeaten in Serie A but had only won two of their opening six matches.

The Bianconeri were perhaps expecting an easier match at Monza, which was winless and had conceded 14 goals in its six games.

However, Juventus had barely a sight of goal and their chances of getting a morale-boosting win diminished when Di María was needlessly sent off in the 40th minute for elbowing Monza defender Armando Izzo forcefully in the chest.

And the home fans went wild in the 74th when Patrick Ciurria whipped in a cross from the right and Christian Lund Gytkjær volleyed in at the near post.

Monza is owned by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi.

GIANTKILLERS

Udinese continued its surprising start to the season as it recorded their fifth straight win.

Nicolò Barella curled in a fantastic free kick in the fifth minute to get Inter off to the perfect start but Udinese leveled in the 22nd when Roberto Pereyra’s free kick went in off Milan &Scaron;kriniar for an own-goal.

Udinese hit the post before Jaka Bijol headed in a corner with three minutes remaining and Tolgay Arslan made sure of the points in stoppage time with a diving header.

MOURINHO TO MISS INTER

Roma coach José Mourinho will miss the match against his former club Inter after being sent off in the defeat to Atalanta.

Mourinho was shown a red card in the 57th minute after going onto the field to remonstrate with referee Daniele Chiffi who had awarded a free kick to Atalanta rather than what Mourinho thought should have been a penalty for his side. Mourinho became even more infuriated and had to be held back by a member of his staff.

Roma’s next match is at Inter after the international break. Mourinho steered Inter to the treble of the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in 2010.

Teenage defender Giorgio Scalvini scored the only goal of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, firing into the bottom right corner in the 35th minute.

Also, Lazio won 4-0 at Cremonese and Fiorentina beat Hellas Verona 2-0.

Topics: Juventus Monza Serie A MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI

Everton beat West Ham 1-0 for first Premier League win of season

Everton beat West Ham 1-0 for first Premier League win of season
Updated 18 September 2022
AP

Everton beat West Ham 1-0 for first Premier League win of season

Everton beat West Ham 1-0 for first Premier League win of season
Updated 18 September 2022
AP

LIVERPOOL: Everton finally earned their first win of the Premier League season after Neal Maupay’s second-half goal was enough to beat West Ham 1-0 on Sunday.
It was Maupay’s first goal for Everton after joining from Brighton in the pre-season and came courtesy of a clinical finish in the 53rd minute at Goodison Park.
The Frenchman collected a pass from Alex Iwobi on the edge of the area, controlled the ball with one touch and then volleyed in a low shot inside the near post.
Everton and West Ham had combined to score just seven goals in the first six rounds and they again failed to create much of an attacking threat in a lackluster first half.
After Maupay’s goal, West Ham manager David Moyes — a former Everton boss — immediately sent on Maxwel Cornet and Said Benrahma to spark his attack and the latter came close to equalizing when his curling shot hit the post.
Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, filling in for the injured Jordan Pickford, then saved a late shot from Cornet as Everton held on for a vital three points.
The win lifts Everton to 13th place with seven points, while West Ham are in 18th on four points, already in the relegation zone.

Topics: football soccer everton West Ham

Arsenal beat Brentford to regain Premier League top spot

Arsenal beat Brentford to regain Premier League top spot
Updated 18 September 2022
AFP

Arsenal beat Brentford to regain Premier League top spot

Arsenal beat Brentford to regain Premier League top spot
  • Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he believes Arsenal will be title contenders
Updated 18 September 2022
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a dominant 3-0 win at Brentford, while Everton beat West Ham 1-0 to get their first victory of the season on Sunday.
Injuries to captain Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko had stretched Arsenal's squad to the extent that 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri came off the bench late to become the youngest player in Premier League history.
However, the Gunners showed no sign of weakness at a ground where they were beaten 2-0 last season to move back one point above Manchester City and Tottenham at the top of the table.
William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus headed in before half-time and Fabio Vieira marked his first Premier League start with a stunning strike after the break.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he believes Arsenal will be title contenders and they played like it to blow away the Bees in the first 45 minutes.
"We have a different mentality this season," said Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. "We are training like we play and have class with the players that can make a difference."
The match had been moved forward two hours to help ease police pressures around Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and Britain's longest serving monarch was remembered in a minute's silence before kick-off.
Once the action did get underway, it was one way traffic as Arsenal bounced back in style from their sole defeat of the season away to Manchester United two weeks ago.
It took just 17 minutes for Mikel Arteta's men to make the breakthrough when Saliba flicked Bukayo Saka's corner in off the far post.
Jesus also used his head to score his fourth goal in seven Premier League games since joining from Manchester City as he powered home an enticing delivery from Xhaka.
The absence of Odegaard also made room for Vieira and the Portuguese midfielder made his mark with a sumptuous strike from outside the box to kill off any doubt over the outcome four minutes into the second half.
An easy day for Arsenal was rounded off a minute from time when Arteta was able to hand Nwaneri his debut as just 15 years and 181 days, breaking Harvey Elliott's record as the youngest player in Premier League history when he appeared for Fulham as a 16-year-old.
"It was a pure gut feeling," said Arteta on handing Nwaneri a debut.
"Yesterday he had to come because we have injuries, especially the injury of Martin and then I had that feeling from yesterday that if the opportunity could come that I was going to do it."
At the other end of the table, West Ham will spend the upcoming international break in the bottom three after Neal Maupay's first Everton goal gave the Toffees a much-needed win.
Frank Lampard's men are now unbeaten in five league games but had just four points on the board before kick-off from four consecutive draws.
An injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin forced Everton to seek more firepower in the final weeks of the transfer window and Maupay delivered on just his second appearance since a move from Brighton.
The Frenchman spun onto Alex Iwobi's pass and fired in from the edge of the area to lift Everton up to 13th in the table.
West Ham slip to 18th with just one win from their opening seven league games.

Topics: football soccer Arsenal Brentford Premier league

