'They act like Rambo': the bloody violence of Israel's border police

‘They act like Rambo’: the bloody violence of Israel’s border police
Yousef Adi with his children — Zein, Mila and Eleen — at his apartment in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

‘They act like Rambo’: the bloody violence of Israel’s border police

‘They act like Rambo’: the bloody violence of Israel’s border police
  • As another victim suffers, critics say the controversial force is out of control
Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: As Yousef Adi strolled through the Old City of Jerusalem on his way to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the last thought on his mind was that he would end up bloodied, beaten and unconscious in hospital.

But thanks to the actions of a rogue element of the Israeli security forces that critics say is increasingly out of control, that is exactly what happened.

Adi, 36, from Hebron, a technician at Palestine TV, was arrested by officers from the Israeli Border Police force. He was handcuffed, forced to the ground and beaten until he bled. The beating continued at a nearby police station, where Adi was tied to a chair and attacked until he lost consciousness. He woke up in hospital.

Adi told Arab News: “A Border Police force officer stopped me and asked to check my identity card, then she asked me if I had an entry permit to Israel. After they checked and confirmed that I had a permit, she said she would conduct a body search.

“As I turned my face against the wall and raised my hands for the search, I asked: ‘Why do you want to search me? I am a journalist and hold a permit, and I came to pray at Al-Aqsa.

“The policewoman replied: ‘I am free to search you, and arrest you as well.’ Then she called other officers, who put me on the ground and handcuffed me, and started beating me. My nose was bleeding, and they put their knees on my neck, and I remembered George Floyd, and I felt I almost suffocated.”




Yousef Adi shows his injuries at his apartment in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)

The violence continued for three hours at the police station, where Adi passed out. When he regained consciousness in hospital, he was taunted by a high-ranking officer from the Border Police, who said he had reprimanded his officers for not beating Adi more severely.

The following day, Adi was brought before an Israeli court, which released him on bail of $150 and banned him from entering Jerusalem for a month. “I asked to file a complaint against the officers who beat me, but no one listened to me,” he said.

Adi’s ordeal this month came as no surprise to activists who have been documenting excessive violence by the Border Police against Palestinians for more than 20 years. In a report in 2001, the Israeli group B’tselem recorded several cases of abuse over only a few months, including officers breaking the hand of a three-year-old child. B’tselem also accused the force of breaking the law by failing to display tags that allowed individual officers to be identified. Filing complaints against the Border Police is also deliberately blocked by bureaucratic obstacles.

The force operates in the occupied West Bank under the command of the Israeli military, but it is administered by the Ministry of Internal Security, which makes it difficult to take legal action against it.

Jessica Montell, executive director of the HaMoked rights group, told Arab News: “Police violence against Palestinians in East Jerusalem has become routine over the past few years, but violent police officers are rarely held accountable. Investigations into police brutality can drag on for years, and most complaints are closed with no measures taken against violent police officers.

“This creates a cycle that perpetuates police violence, as very few Palestinians are willing to file complaints because they have little faith in this system. Police officers can act with impunity.”

HaMoked has filed dozens of cases on behalf of Palestinian victims of Border Police violence, including a 60-year-old woman who was handcuffed and dragged across the floor of her home; a young man pulled out of bed in the middle of the night, falsely identified as someone else, and his family members beaten; and a 16-year-old stripped and beaten in a public washroom.

Despite the violence, the Border Police have their defenders. Samuel Katz, author of a book about the force, said they were placed in an impossible position. They had a dual mission of deterrence and de-escalation, while under public and political pressure to show unbreakable force. “They are damned if they do the right thing and damned if they don’t,” he told Arab News.

“They aren't tougher than any other gendarmerie force in the world that contends with civil disturbances. Just check out European police anti-riot units, including those in Holland, Belgium, and especially France, the Israelis are tame by comparison.”

Palestinian leaders reject that analysis. Ahmed Ghuneim, of the Fatah movement in East Jerusalem, said the conduct of the Border Police, who “behave like Rambo characters,” was largely responsible for the cycle of violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

He told Arab News: “The experience of the Palestinians is that the state of Israel has not condemned any soldier who assaulted Palestinians, even if he causes them to be killed. So to whom do we complain, and why would we bother?

“The young man who sees his brother, father, mother or sister being violently beaten by the Border Police will undoubtedly think of revenge.”

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai to celebrate Saudi national day from Sept. 23-26

Dubai to celebrate Saudi national day from Sept. 23-26
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai will host special Saudi National Day celebrations from Sep. 23-26, Dubai Media Office announced on Monday.

“With the close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and with so many Saudi nationals living in and visiting Dubai, the city will host an extensive programme of special celebrations for the Kingdom and its people, including spectacular concerts and entertainment, unbeatable retail promotions, fun-filled activities, and amazing hotel deals,” the office said.

Arab musicians Assala Nasri, Fouad Abdelwahed and Aseel Hameem will take to the stage on Sept. 24 at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are available online on dubai.platinumlist.net, and prices start at AED195 ($53).

Retail brands throughout Dubai’s malls will offer discounts of between 25 and 75 percent across clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, beauty, perfumes, home and outdoor furnishings, and electronics.

Pharmacies, department stores, and hypermarkets will also be offering discounts.Dubai’s most famous landmarks including Burj Al-Arab Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai Frame will be lit up in green on Sept. 23. There will also be fireworks at The Beach.

Yemen troops seize control of ‘major’ Al-Qaeda position in Abyan

Yemen troops seize control of ‘major’ Al-Qaeda position in Abyan
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen troops seize control of ‘major’ Al-Qaeda position in Abyan

Yemen troops seize control of ‘major’ Al-Qaeda position in Abyan
  • Security forces discover mortar shells, ammunition, explosives hidden at camp in Omaran valley
Updated 5 min 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni military forces have retaken a major military facility and surrounding mountains from Al-Qaeda in the southern province of Abyan, consolidating gains made against the militants within their strongholds.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a military spokesperson for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, told Arab News on Monday that their forces had fully taken control of a significant military base used by Al-Qaeda militants in the Omaran valley in Abyan.

Sappers have combed the valley in search of landmines and improvised explosive devices that the militants may have planted.

“This is an Al-Qaeda international military facility. We discovered a lot of mortar shells, ammunition, and IEDs hidden in the camp,” Al-Naqeeb said, adding that permanent military forces would be stationed in the valley to prevent Al-Qaeda from resuming operations.

Early last week, pro-independence Yemeni forces launched an offensive in Abyan and the province of Shabwa with the aim of eradicating Al-Qaeda from the area, including a chain of mountains that connects the two provinces with Houthi-held Al-Bayda.

For the first time in years, government forces successfully stormed Al-Qaeda hideouts and military facilities in Al-Mousinah in Shabwa, as well as Omaran.

Al-Naqeeb said that during the previous 48 hours, two soldiers were killed and numerous others injured, as militants detonated 25 roadside IEDs in an effort to stop the advance.

The government forces will go to Al-Mahfad, another long-standing Al-Qaeda hideout in Abyan, after securing the liberated regions in Omaran.

Al-Qaeda affiliate accounts posted statements on social media disputing government claims that they had advanced into Omaran, countering that they had attacked government outposts, detonated bombs, and prevented government troops from taking control of the valley.

The Yemen-based branch of Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, has been significantly weakened, according to terrorism experts, due to a lack of leadership, financial issues, competition with Daesh — which has courted Al-Qaeda operatives — and serious military operations.

Yemeni counterterrorism expert Saeed Obeid Al-Jemhi stated that the weakened Al-Qaeda would only use guerrilla warfare tactics to confront expanding government forces, adding that the militant group resorted to kidnappings to fill its empty coffers.

“The organization is in a position that prevents it from responding other than through defensive operations, such as planting roadside bombs or targeting military barricades,” Al-Jemhi said.

Blinken affirms US support for Yemeni presidential leadership council

Blinken affirms US support for Yemeni presidential leadership council
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken affirms US support for Yemeni presidential leadership council

Blinken affirms US support for Yemeni presidential leadership council
  • Blinken affirmed US support for the council and the two officials discussed the need to extend a UN-mediated truce by Oct. 2.
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday.

During the meeting, Blinken affirmed US support for the council and the two officials discussed the need to extend a UN-mediated truce by Oct. 2.

Blinken commended the Yemeni government on its leadership on the truce to date, “which has brought much needed calm and hope while improving the lives of millions of Yemenis across the country.”

The secretary of state and Al-Alimi affirmed their support for additional steps under the truce, “including opening roads in Taiz and other areas, expanding commercial flights from Sanaa airport, and ensuring salary payments to tens of thousands of teachers, nurses, and other civil servants who have for years worked without pay,” the State Department said.

They expressed hope that the Houthis will also support such important steps to bring relief to the people of Yemen. 

Blinken said that the truce remains the best opportunity through which to reach a nationwide, permanent ceasefire and the launch of an inclusive, comprehensive political process under UN auspices that includes Yemenis’ calls for justice, accountability, and redress for human rights violations and abuses.

Lebanese banks close doors as protesters demand release of detainees

Lebanese banks close doors as protesters demand release of detainees
Updated 19 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese banks close doors as protesters demand release of detainees

Lebanese banks close doors as protesters demand release of detainees
  • IMF begins talks in Beirut to monitor stalled rescue plan
Updated 19 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese banks began a three-day closure on Monday following a decision by the Association of Banks aimed at preventing break-ins and holdups by depositors.

It comes after a series of high-profile incidents in bank branches, with depositors attempting to withdraw US dollar savings that have been frozen for three years.

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi described the bank break-ins in Beirut and other regions as “organized.” The Association of Banks demanded that “necessary measures be taken” in order to ensure the safety of employees and customers, and to preserve depositors’ rights.

Some bank central departments remained administratively functional on Monday, while the central bank’s Sayrafa platform was unaffected by the strike. The black market US dollar exchange rate failed to rise as significantly as expected as a result of the political and security turmoil in the country, with the rate standing at 38,350 Lebanese pounds.

When branches reopen, a number of banks are planning strict self-protection measures by subjecting customers to inspections and only receiving those who have scheduled appointments.

President of the Lebanese Depositors Association Hassan Moghnieh warned that “the strike will not resolve the ongoing crisis. When work resumes next Thursday, banks might witness a new wave of holdups, which means that the solution resides elsewhere.”

On Monday morning, a number of activists tried to break into the Justice Palace in Beirut in protest against the detention of activists who took part in bank holdups. The army prevented the families and activists from entering the palace.

Screams were heard as protesters demanded the release of Mohammed Rustom and Abdul Rahman Zakaria, who were detained for breaking into Blom Bank to support depositor Sali Hafiz, who had earlier used a plastic gun to demand her deposit to treat her sick sister.

Political analyst Ali Hamadeh said: “The anger of the Lebanese citizens is great and everyone is talking about the need for a revolution that turns the tables on the whole ruling class.”

The recent developments in the country — the rise of the dollar exchange rate, the absence of a cap on the rise of the dollar on the black market and fears of a presidential vacuum — have left the Lebanese public deeply concerned.

Groups also protested worsening living conditions, including electricity shortages, by blocking streets in Beirut and other regions with garbage bins, as well as burning car tires.

Economic analyst Violette Balaa said: “As long as the political class will keep turning a deaf ear to the depositors’ and citizens’ sufferings, no one can guarantee that some beneficiaries won’t take advantage of the security situation that became delicate as a result of the negative shocks of the social and living reality.”

Balaa warned that “spinning around in circles will not benefit either political class, banks or depositors.”

On Monday, an IMF delegation arrived in Beirut and immediately began talks with Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil, bank managers and a group of experts. The delegation will also meet with a number of political officials, bankers and economic bodies.

The IMF delegation is headed by Mission Chief for Lebanon Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo.

He described his mission as “highly precise,” saying that its main objective is “to learn about the actions taken by Lebanon under the senior staff-level agreement reached with the IMF.

“Its second objective is to urge Lebanese officials to continue implementing the terms of the agreement in order to reach future understandings.”

According to financial observers, none of the items of the agreement reached with the IMF last April have been implemented. The president froze a law approved by Parliament related to bank secrecy.

Moreover, Parliament has yet to approve the 2022 budget, the capital control law and the bank reconstruction law included in the stalled recovery and rescue plan.

US demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest

US demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest
Updated 19 September 2022
Reuters

US demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest

US demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest
  • Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” the official said
  • “There must be accountability for Mahsa’s death,” the spokesperson added
Updated 19 September 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States wants accountability for the death of an Iranian woman after she was arrested in Tehran last week for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Monday.
“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” the official said. “Our thoughts are with Mahsa’s family and loved ones.”
“Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” the official said. “There must be accountability for Mahsa’s death.”

