Shoura Council speaker highlights extended history of Saudi-Omani relationship

RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh held talks in Muscat with Oman Shoura Council Speaker Khalid bin Hilal bin Nasser Al-Maawali.
During the meeting, both reviewed topics of common interest between their brotherly countries in various fields, especially parliamentary relations between the two councils. They also tackled ways to strengthen them at all levels.
They discussed a number of topics related to the sixteenth periodic session of Gulf Cooperation Council member states’ speakers of shoura councils, councils of representatives, federal national councils, and national assemblies.
NEOM’s media hub on a mission to nurture Saudi talent
Executive Wayne Borg says facility will compete with world’s best creative centers
Hub will ‘provide every opportunity for young Saudis,’ he says
Updated 17 min 22 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
CANNES: The NEOM media hub is set to become a hotbed for the Kingdom’s creative talent as well as a major contributor to the nation’s economy, according to one its senior executives.
“For all of the great infrastructure we will have and for all of the great companies we will attract, fundamentally the success of this proposition will rest on our ability to develop that talent pool,” Wayne Borg, managing director for media and entertainment at NEOM, told Arab News.
Although still in its early days, the media hub is a key element of the NEOM smart city, and one of its missions is to compete with the world’s elite creative centers by driving local workforce development.
“Initially we will bring talent in, we want knowledge transfer, we want the young people to learn from the best at a global standard. We need to develop that talent pool here,” Borg said.
The hub aims to educate and empower young people across the Kingdom by giving them hands-on experience with world-renowned filmmakers and producers.
“We should be there to provide every opportunity for young Saudis who want to pursue their careers who may not have had the opportunity in the past or would have had to go overseas. Now they can stay here and do it in the Kingdom and work with the world’s best,” Borg said.
“For a long time young people were nervous to pursue their passion in the industry here because there wasn’t an industry here so they couldn’t see career pathways and secure employment.
“We are changing that and we are showing that through this pipeline of productions you can develop your career, you can work in a global industry, you can work with the best people and learn and pursue your passion and have a successful career.”
In accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, the media hub will serve as a focal point for the film production, gaming and digital publishing sectors.
Since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the plans for The Line development in NEOM there has been a lot of buzz around the smart city.
The media hub aims to contribute to the Saudi film industry through international collaborations and the promotion of local productions. It also seeks to create initiatives in industry learning and opportunities for Saudis through various partnerships.
One of those is with the National Film and Television school in the UK. NEOM also offers entry-level certificate courses in multiple disciplines for those who want to try their hand at different formats.
“Once they have received the certificates we are attaching those students to the productions so that they start to gain credible experience with world-renowned production crews and hopefully they can start to build up their portfolio and their CV,” Borg said.
He said the hub also offered a two-year master’s program for those who wanted to pursue specialist areas in film.
It has also established the NEOM Digital Academy which supports students who are interested in content creation using smartphones and other small devices. It has already made programs with the Saudi Broadcast Authority and Rotana.
“This stuff is priceless in terms of its value to young people,” Borg said. “We are currently working to develop programs in secured areas of on-screen production and gaming.”
One of the highlights of the media hub is its work in nurturing talent in the gaming industry.
“Gaming is obviously a huge focus right now in the Kingdom … (and) a huge focus for us,” Borg said.
“We have to be driven by what the industry needs first and foremost. There is no point in us driving it. We will facilitate it, we will develop the programs and we want to work across the Kingdom with all of the stakeholders to help develop that talent pool because that’s important for us.”
As a result of its investment in new talent, the media hub is contributing to job creation and the Kingdom’s economic growth.
“The media industry all around the world now is a real driver for economic growth and has an incredible impact not just from an entertainment perspective or from an information perspective. It’s about that direct impact,” Borg said.
He added that in some countries the media sector accounted for as much as 4 percent of GDP.
“It’s a priority sector now and it’s a sector that progressive economies pursue,” he said.
The $153 million movie “Desert Warrior” is one of 20 productions hosted at NEOM.
“In practical terms ‘Desert Warrior’ generated over 80,000 hotel nights,” Borg told Arab News.
“When you think about a $150 million production, if you strip out the post piece you will come to $100 million being injected in six months into the local economy.
“From caterers, drivers, electricians, carpenters, hotel rooms, cleaners, how it radiates out and amplifies. We have horse trainers, people looking out for animals. It has such a direct impact on the economy,” he said.
The film had four months of pre-production and a five-month shoot with over 450 people on set daily.
“We were able to bring a lot of young Saudis on to the project as extras … which was fantastic,” Borg said.
Through the media hub, the film also enlisted 12 Saudi trainees, who worked in different jobs such as camera assistants and in general production.
“For a lot of them this was their first time on a feature film set anywhere in the world,” Borg said. “And to be able to do that in their home country in NEOM is a fantastic achievement and the start of an emerging development program.”
Saudi Heritage Authority seeks to preserve pottery in Madinah
“Demand for pottery is declining due to the diversity of modern household utensils that have become widely accessible, as well as their different prices
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
SPA
MADINAH: Madinah is known for traditional handicrafts and pottery, as well as the Prophet’s Mosque and other religious sites.
Pottery was initially used by people in everyday life as household items, from storage and cooking to transportation of goods.
But today, due to factory-produced household goods made of plastic, ceramic and aluminum, the ancient craft of pottery is slowly dying as people merely use it as souvenirs or decorative items.
The Saudi Heritage Authority is conducting courses and workshops to preserve pottery, and supporting family potters by displaying their products at events, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Tammam Mahmoud, one of the potters in the region, is striving hard to keep the art alive. “I’m proud to have inherited this profession from my father and grandfather more than 40 years ago. Despite the challenges and difficulties faced by potters, patience is helping them move forward,” said Mahmoud.
“Demand for pottery is declining due to the diversity of modern household utensils that have become widely accessible, as well as their different prices.
“Today, the pottery industry is limited to the technical and aesthetic aspects … such as souvenir gifts bought by tourists.”
Mahmoud said the clay used for pottery production is sourced from the valleys of Madinah following rains.
Sharing how a product takes shape, the artisan said the clay dough is prepared by hand before adding other natural materials to ensure it holds together.
The clay is then shaped using molds of various sizes to obtain the required design. The product is dried under the sun, before being baked in a traditional oven at a specific temperature to ensure its durability. It is then sent to the market for sale.
Saudi workshop to discuss climate change, future challenges
The event aims to identify changes in the climate that are expected to impact the region, and ways to tackle the issue. Participants will also discuss the latest situation at a global level
Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi National Center for Meteorology has invited government and private organizations to participate in a workshop on the dangers, challenges, and opportunities related to climate change.
More than 200 researchers and specialists are expected to attend the workshop — to be held on Sept. 27 and 28 at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Thuwal — being organized by the Climate Change Center and staged for the first time.
The event aims to identify changes in the climate that are expected to impact the region, and ways to tackle the issue. Participants will also discuss the latest situation at a global level.
In addition, it is hoped the workshop will help build communication bridges between delegates and the Climate Change Center, while setting up an information exchange mechanism on climate change matters with Saudi universities.
The center’s establishment was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Middle East Green Initiative Summit held in Riyadh at the beginning of the year.
It aims to gather and share research, study renewable energy resources to measure their impacts on carbon emissions in the future and help collect information to bolster the Kingdom’s contribution at national, regional, and global levels.
Online Maqam system offers enhanced Umrah service to foreign pilgrims, ministry says
They can use the platform to choose Umrah packages from authorized agents, apply for visas, and arrange flights, accommodation and internal travel in the Kingdom
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that foreign pilgrims can now book Umrah trips and obtain the visas they need using the Maqam electronic platform, as part of efforts to improve procedures and provide enhanced quality of service.
The ministry said the online system allows pilgrims to select Umrah packages from authorized agents in their home country and complete the required visa-application procedures. When the authorization process is complete they will receive a reference number and, after successful online payment, the visa will be issued through the platform within 24 hours. Visas remain valid for 90 days from date of issue.
Pilgrims can also use the portal to book accommodation, flights to and from Makkah, Jeddah and Madinah, and arrange internal travel within the Kingdom.
The visa grants pilgrims the freedom to visit several Saudi cities to learn more about the cultural diversity of the Kingdom, the ministry added.
Who’s Who: Khulood Al-Mani, professor, digital transformation expert
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Khulood Al-Mani is a professor and expert in the digital transformation of entrepreneurship, innovation, startups and artificial intelligence.
She is the founder and owner of KM Technology, a company specializing in digital solutions, AI, smart cities, and virtual and augmented reality.
Al-Mani has been ranked among the 50 most powerful global thought leaders in AI for the year 2022, according to software company Engati, which specializes in AI, robotics and automation and is based in Silicon Valley, California.
Al-Mani was ranked first in the world among the 32 most important global figures in information technology and AI at the conclusion of the Mobile World Congress 2022, which was held in Barcelona from Jan. 1-8, 2022 and is considered the most influential event in the information and communications technology industry.
She is a founding member of the Saudi Association for Engineering Innovation and Research at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.
Al-Mani was keen to apply her scientific expertise in establishing the Virtual Tech Accelerator platform for small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK in 2018.
The VTA platform is a necessity in the digital age to connect innovators, founders, consultants and members of the entrepreneurship ecosystem to a larger network of resources, including funding and partnerships.
The platform aims to drive the growth of digital entrepreneurship using a model that accelerates virtual reality coupled with a new approach that provides great opportunities for the development of startups.