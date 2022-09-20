You are here

  • Home
  • Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

A general view shows the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat on March 10, 2022. (AP)
A general view shows the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat on March 10, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/27zd7

Updated 20 September 2022
AP

Booking.com plans warning for listings in occupied West Bank

A general view shows the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat on March 10, 2022. (AP)
  • Most of the world considers the settlements, built on land Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, to be a violation of international law
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: The online travel agency Booking.com said Monday it plans to add warnings to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, becoming the latest foreign company to wade into one of the world’s most contentious debates.
Booking.com said it would caution customers booking accommodations in Israeli settlements that they were traveling to a “disputed, conflict-affected or high-risk” area that “may pose greater risks.”
The company told The Associated Press that it was still working on the language of the safety warning for the Israeli-occupied West Bank and a few other regions around the world. It did not say when the alert would take effect.




Israeli soldiers detain an activist, as Palestinian, Israeli and international activists demonstrate against settlements, near the village of Al-Tweine, south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on September 17, 2022. (AFP)

The move would come as violence rises in the West Bank, with raids by Israeli forces in cities and villages leaving at least 85 Palestinians dead so far this year. On Monday, the Israeli army said a vehicle came under fire as it passed by a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.
Most of the world considers the settlements, built on land Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, to be a violation of international law. Some 700,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek these lands as parts of a future independent state.
Online travel companies like Airbnb and Booking.com long have faced pressure from Palestinian officials, activists and human rights groups to end their listings there.




Palestinian, Israeli and international activists take part in a demonstration against settlements, near the village of al-Tweine, south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on September 17, 2022. (AFP)

But they risk Israeli fury if they do. Israel and its supporters have accused those who support anti-Israel boycotts, including products made in the settlements, of antisemitism. Airbnb scrapped its plan to bar listings in the settlements in 2019 after lawsuits were filed against it in the United States and Israel.
Similar controversy has engulfed ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s. The Vermont company set off an outcry in Israel by saying that it would stop selling its products in the occupied West Bank last year.
But a recent deal will see Ben & Jerry’s ice cream back on shelves in the occupied territories, after parent company Unilever sold the brand’s Israeli business to a local licensee.
Booking.com’s announcement did not directly question the legitimacy or legality of the settlements, and instead focused on safety. To some Israelis, the disclaimer showed Israel’s pressure has paid off.
“It shows Booking.com has paid attention to the massive damage Airbnb and Ben & Jerrys did to themselves when they adopted a boycott of Israeli controlled territories,” said Eugene Kontorovich, director of the international law department at the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative Israeli think tank. “At the same time they want to throw a bone to anti-Israel activists.”
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights group in the US, welcomed the travel warning as a decision to “recognize the reality of the occupation and human rights abuses,” calling on more foreign corporations to do the same.
Booking.com said its safety banner for the West Bank would resemble those currently shown for accommodations in Ukraine or Cyprus. The site’s warning for Ukraine cautions travelers of “an increased risk to customers’ safety in this location” and urges them to “review travel guidelines for this area provided by your government.”
The company declined to say whether the warning would also apply to Palestinian properties in the West Bank, such as in the cities of Hebron or Ramallah.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel Jerusalem

Related

Death and destruction: Israel’s strike on Palestine Tower
Middle-East
Death and destruction: Israel’s strike on Palestine Tower
Palestinian parents, students protest ‘Israelization’ of curriculum
Middle-East
Palestinian parents, students protest ‘Israelization’ of curriculum

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh
  • Two leaders of Ennahdha party were earlier called in for questioning by anti-terror unit over the dispatch of jihadist militants to Syria and Iraq
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detained for one day Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after an investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, lawyers said on Tuesday.
In the same case, the police postponed the hearing of Tunisia’s Islamist opposition leader and speaker of the dissolved parliament Rached Ghannouchi to midday on Tuesday, after waiting for about 14 hours.
It is expected that Laarayedh will appear before a judge on Wednesday, lawyer Mokthar Jmayi told Reuters.
Ennahda denies accusations of terrorism, calling it a political attack on a foe of President Kais Saied.
Ghannouchi, 81, has accused Saied of an anti-democratic coup since he seized most powers last summer, shutting down the parliament and moving to rule by decree, powers he has largely formalized with a new constitution ratified in a July referendum.
Last month, several former security officials and two Ennahda members were arrested on charges connected to Tunisians traveling for jihad.
Security and official sources estimated that around 6,000 Tunisians traveled to Syria and Iraq last decade to join jihadist groups including Daesh. Many were killed there while others escaped and returned to Tunisia.

Topics: Tunisia Ennahda party

Related

Tunisian ‘hanging garden’ farms cling on despite drought
Middle-East
Tunisian ‘hanging garden’ farms cling on despite drought
Tunisian president makes new changes to electoral law
Middle-East
Tunisian president makes new changes to electoral law

Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears

Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears
Updated 19 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears

Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears
  • The rights group accused the Iran-backed militia of torturing female inmates in Houthi prisons
  • Yemen accused Houthis of committing 127 breaches to the truce across different provinces in the past week
Updated 19 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

GENEVA: The Houthi militia kidnapped 1,700 women in Yemen, mainly from the capital Sanaa, between 2015 and 2022, the Human Rights Association has claimed.

Speaking to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council on the sidelines of its 51st regular session in Geneva, the rights group accused the Iran-backed militia of torturing female inmates in Houthi prisons.
The association urged the council and international organizations to exert pressure on the militia to release the detained women and stop the violence committed against them.
In its speech, the group cited the case of the Yemeni model Entisar Al-Hammadi, who was arrested at a Sanaa security checkpoint in 2021 and subjected to “horrific torture” to extract a forced confession from her.
She was later sentenced to five years in jail in what the association described as “an illegal trial.”
The rights group also urged the international community to pressure Houthis to end the siege on Taiz, imposed since 2015, and stop crimes against civilians in the city.
Taiz was where the militia has committed the highest number of violations to the UN-brokered truce, which reached 3,000 in highly populated areas across Yemen, according to the latest figures released by the association.
On Monday, Yemen accused Houthis of committing 127 breaches to the truce across different provinces in one week.
The Houthis were accused of targeting civilian homes, with their use of  tanks, artillery and drones have killed non-combatants including women and children, and destroyed thousands of homes.
Earlier, the association revealed that Houthi crimes have killed and injured 14,000 children since the war began in 2014.

Topics: Houthi Houthi atrocities #yemen United Nations (UN) UN Human Rights Council Human Rights Council

Related

Human Rights Association says Houthis killed, injured 14,000 children
Middle-East
Human Rights Association says Houthis killed, injured 14,000 children

Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions

Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions

Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the company will ask for an exemption from sanctions against Iran to provide the firm’s Starlink satellite broadband service in the country.
Musk made the statement on Twitter at a time of widespread protests in Iran over the death of a woman in police custody. Some people on Twitter asked Musk to provide the satellite-based Internet stations.
Access to social media and some content is tightly restricted in Iran and Internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported “near-total” disruption to Internet connectivity in the capital of the Kurdish region on Monday, linking it to the protests.
Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology could not be immediately reached for comment. The foreign ministry, Iran’s mission to the United Nations and the United States Bureau of Industry and Security did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Musk did not specify from which country Starlink would seek exemptions, but Iran faces broad based sanctions.
SpaceX is aiming to rapidly expand Starlink, and it is racing rival satellite communications companies including OneWeb and Amazon.com Inc’s yet to launch Project Kuiper. 

Topics: Starlink

Related

SpaceX’s Starlink Internet gets US regulator’s nod for use with ships, boats, planes
Business & Economy
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet gets US regulator’s nod for use with ships, boats, planes
This long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay as seen from the countryside some 185 km north of Montevideo, Florida Department. (AFP file photo)
World
Ukraine gets Starlink Internet terminals — and friendly warning about safety

EU pledges $364.8 million in aid to Jordan

EU pledges $364.8 million in aid to Jordan
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

EU pledges $364.8 million in aid to Jordan

EU pledges $364.8 million in aid to Jordan
  • Package will help to support the government’s plans to develop the nation’s economy, political system and administration
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: The EU has pledged €364 million ($365 million) in aid to Jordan, covering the period from 2021 to 2024, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The joint declaration was signed on Monday by Nasser Shraideh, Jordan’s minister of planning and international cooperation, and Maria Hadjitheodosiou, the EU ambassador to Jordan.

Shraideh said Jordan’s “strong, historical and strategic” ties with the EU have improved as a result of King Abdullah II’s efforts to hold regular meetings with European officials, including representatives of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament.

EU aid packages help to support the work of the Jordanian government to develop and reform the country’s economy, political system and administration, officials said, by funding development programs and projects in line with national plans in areas such as human development, civil society, governance, institutional development and the green transition.

The two sides also signed a &euro;40 million agreement for assistance to Jordan in the implementation of its green economy program. Shraideh said this aims to support sustainable and efficient production and consumption patterns in the industrial sector, as well as sustainable resource management in energy, water, agriculture and green transportation.

Topics: European Union Jordan aid

Related

Jordanian history buff revives ancient dialect of the Nabataeans
Offbeat
Jordanian history buff revives ancient dialect of the Nabataeans
KSRelief ramps up assistance in Jordan, Yemen and Tajikistan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief ramps up assistance in Jordan, Yemen and Tajikistan

Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest

Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest

Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest
  • Iranian human rights group Hengaw said at least two citizens — Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi — died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: The Iranian human rights group Hengaw said two men were killed on Monday in protests against the death of a Kurdish woman after her arrest by Iran’s morality police, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the report.

“In Monday’s protests in the town of Divandarreh, at least two citizens — Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi — died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured,” Hengaw said on its Twitter account.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said the US wants accountability for her death.

“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” the official said. “Our thoughts are with Mahsa’s family and loved ones.”

“Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” the official said. “There must be accountability for Mahsa’s death.”

Demonstrations were held in the capital Tehran, including several of its universities, as well in Iran’s second city, Mashhad, according to the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

Protesters marched down Hijab Street — or “headscarf street” — in the center of Tehran denouncing the actions of the morality police, the ISNA news agency reported.

“Several hundred people chanted slogans against the authorities, some of them took off their hijab,” Fars said, adding that “police arrested several people and dispersed the crowd using batons and tear gas.”

A brief video released by Fars shows a crowd of several dozen people, including women who have removed their headscarves, shouting “Death to the Islamic republic!”

A “similar gathering” took place in the northeastern city Mashhad, the Tasnim agency reported.

The rallies on Monday came a day after police made arrests and fired tear gas in the dead woman’s home province of Kurdistan, where some 500 people had protested, some smashing car windows and torching rubbish bins, reports said.

Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13.

Such police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic republic that demands women wear headscarves in public.

It also bans tight trousers, ripped jeans, clothes that expose the knees and brightly colored outfits.

Police have insisted there was “no physical contact” between officers and the victim.

Tehran police chief General Hossein Rahimi said Monday the woman had violated the dress code, and that his colleagues had asked her relatives to bring her “decent clothes.”

He again rejected “unjust accusations against the police” and said “the evidence shows that there was no negligence or inappropriate behavior on the part of the police.”

“This is an unfortunate incident and we wish never to see such incidents again.”

Students rallied, however, including at Tehran and Shahid Beheshti universities, demanding “clarification” on how Amini died, according to Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

Her death has reignited calls to rein in morality police actions against women suspected of violating the dress code, in effect since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Filmmakers, artists, athletes and political and religious figures have taken to social media to express their anger over the death, both inside and outside the country.

President Ebrahim Raisi, an ultra-conservative former judiciary chief who came to power last year, has ordered an inquiry into Amini’s death.

State television on Friday broadcast a short surveillance video that showed a woman identified as Amini collapsing in the police station after an argument with a policewoman.

Amjad Amini, the victim’s father, told Fars that he did “not accept what (the police) showed him,” arguing that “the film has been cut.”

Topics: Iran Mahsa Amini Protests

Related

US demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest
Middle-East
US demands accountability in death of Iranian woman after hijab arrest
Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure
Middle-East
Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure

Latest updates

Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
Oil Updates — Crude steady; Russia to raise tax on fuel; Iranian fuel ships to sail to Lebanon 
Oil Updates — Crude steady; Russia to raise tax on fuel; Iranian fuel ships to sail to Lebanon 
Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh
Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police detain former prime minister Ali Laarayedh
Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears
Houthis kidnapped, jailed 1,700 women over 7 years, UN hears
Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’
Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.