Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Updated 20 September 2022
Internally displaced people take refuge at a makeshift camp in the flood-hit Chachro of Sindh province on September 19, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

KARACHI: At least nine people died on Monday of infectious and water-borne diseases that have attacked tens of thousands of people in flood-hit Pakistan, government data showed, taking the toll from such causes to 318.
The death toll from the deluge itself has touched 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women, which does not include the disease deaths, the country’s disaster management agency said.
As flood waters have started to recede, which officials say may take two to six months in different areas, the flooded regions have been attacked by diseases including malaria, dengue fever, diarrhea and skin problems, mainly in the southern Sindh province.
The provincial government said in a report issued on Tuesday that nine people died of gastroenteritis, acute diarrhea and suspected malaria on Monday. It has reported a total of 318 deaths from diseases since July 1.
The report said over 72,000 patients were treated on Monday at makeshift or mobile hospitals set up in flood-hit regions.
Over 2.7 million people have been treated at these facilities since July 1, the report said.
Record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern Pakistan triggered the flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.
Hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced are living in the open, exposing them to the diseases spread in the stagnant waters. They are in dire need of food, shelter, clean drinking water, toilets and medicines, authorities have said.
UNICEF has termed the situation of the families “beyond bleak.”
It says an estimated 16 million children have been impacted, and at least 3.4 million girls and boys remain in need of immediate, lifesaving support.
The country received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or some 190 percent more than the 30-year average through July and August, a monsoon spell that started early and stretched beyond the usual timeline. Rainfall in the southern province of Sindh shot up to 466 percent of the average.

Topics: Pakistan floods

Suspected Iran hack reveals UK-Albania migrant talks

Suspected Iran hack reveals UK-Albania migrant talks
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Suspected Iran hack reveals UK-Albania migrant talks

Suspected Iran hack reveals UK-Albania migrant talks
  • US has sanctioned Tehran for cyberattacks on NATO ally Albania
  • ‘Sensitive’ plans to send UK Border Force officials to Albania, share biometric data included in leak
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A suspected Iranian cyberattack on Albania has revealed talks between Tirana and London about tackling illegal immigration to the UK, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The Balkan nation has come under increased attack from Iran in recent months, with Albania and the US saying Tehran was responsible for a huge incident earlier this month, and another attack in July.

The latest hack forced Tirana to take its Total Information Management System, used by police and security agencies to share details about migrants and criminals, temporarily offline, Albania’s Interior Ministry said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted that the attack was committed by the “same aggressors” that carried out the July hack, which Washington has said was Iran.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Iran’s spy agency last Friday for its role in the hack, while the Biden administration said it would “hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally.” Albania has since severed diplomatic relations with Iran.

Official UK government documents detailing talks with counterparts in Tirana were leaked onto an Iranian Telegram channel over the weekend as part of a cache of emails, labeled “sensitive” and containing details about efforts to curtail immigration and organized crime.

They include correspondence between Albania’s former police director, Gledis Nano, and Alastair King-Smith, British ambassador in Tirana, from February this year, which contained plans to deploy UK Border Force officers at the Albanian ports of Durres and Porto Romano to “assess the container traffic, Ro/Ro, passengers, port and law enforcement IT systems, and the current operational capabilities that exist within the port.”

This year has seen a significant uptick in the number of Albanians trying to reach the UK illegally, facilitated by criminal gangs.

Albanians are now thought to account for up to 60 percent of people trying to cross the English Channel by boat.

As well as people trafficking, Albanian gangs are also responsible for a significant portion of Europe’s cocaine trade and, increasingly, cannabis production.

The UK’s National Crime Agency believes that the surge in Albanians trying to enter the UK illegally is in part driven by a need to recruit more gang members to operate on the ground.

Former UK Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with the Balkan state in 2021 to fast-track deportations of Albanians living illegally in Britain.

A deal was reached last week to allow UK law enforcement access to criminal and biometric data held by Albanian police.

The Iranian Embassy in Brussels said it “rejected the baseless accusations” that it is responsible for the cyberattacks on Albania.

Topics: Albania UK Iran

UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings
World
UK, Albania to share criminal data in bid to curb Channel crossings
Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants
World
Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets
  • Case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act
  • Such civil lawsuits brought against militant groups are difficult to enforce
Updated 20 September 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: A US court has ordered the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to pay millions of dollars in damages to a group of Americans who sued saying they were wounded by the group’s rockets during a war with Israel in 2006.
The case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act and alleged that Hezbollah caused the plaintiffs physical and emotional injury and damaged their property. The judge ordered Hezbollah to pay damages of $111 million to the plaintiffs.
Such civil lawsuits brought against militant groups are difficult to enforce but Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said it was an important legal victory against the Iran-backed group.
“Only by exacting a heavy price from those who engage in the business of terrorism can we prevent the suffering and loss of additional victims to their violence,” Darshan-Leitner said in a statement.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006. Israel pounded targets in Lebanon while Hezbollah launched thousands of rockets at cities and towns in Israel’s north. Israel still considers the heavily armed Shiite militant group a major threat.
In Friday’s ruling, Judge Steven L. Tiscione of federal court in Brooklyn, New York, said the plaintiffs had successfully established that Hezbollah’s actions were a violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act and held the group liable.
A Hezbollah spokesman declined to comment.

Topics: US Hezbollah

Hezbollah slams amendment in UN peacekeepers’ mandate
Middle-East
Hezbollah slams amendment in UN peacekeepers’ mandate
Rights groups condemn Hezbollah threats against Lebanese journalists
Media
Rights groups condemn Hezbollah threats against Lebanese journalists

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change
Updated 20 September 2022
Hakima Bedouani

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change
  • Visitors from some 30 countries attended the show, among them Bedouins, Tuaregs and nomads
  • The French audience was treated to numerous parades of dromedaries in the colors of the participating countries, as well as conferences, exhibitions and other events
Updated 20 September 2022
Hakima Bedouani

The second edition of the International Camel and Camelid Show took place on Sept. 17-18 in Janvry, near Paris.

Visitors from 30 countries attended the event, including Bedouins, Tuaregs and nomads, for whom camels are essential in daily life.

Speakers, adventurers and veterinarians participated, including Bernard Faye, international speaker and president of the International Society for Research and Development on Camelids (France); Gaukhar Konuspayeva, professor of food biotechnology at Al-Farabi University (Kazakhstan) and consultant for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN; Coralie Le Meur, manager of the Dromasud camel farm; and Wahiba Boukhari, president of the office of the Association of Algerian Veterinarians in the city of Ouargla.

The French public was able to attend numerous parades of dromedaries in the colors of the participating countries, as well as conferences, exhibitions and events. (Supplied)

Parades of dromedaries in the colors of participating countries, conferences, exhibitions and other attractions took place to further the audience’s knowledge of the world of dromedaries, camelids and Saharan peoples such as the Tuaregs of Niger, the nomads of Chad, the Moors of Mauritania, the Bedouins of Tunisia and the Berbers of North Africa.

In addition, the show spotlighted the impact of climate change on the survival of the groups and their animals.

This event had Morocco as its guest of honor. Mohammed El-Hjiri, consul general of the Morocco in Orly, near Paris, said: “It is an opportunity to strengthen cultural, economic and social cooperation between France and Morocco.”

This article originally appeared in French at Arab News en Français

Topics: France

Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar
Offbeat
Comely camel pouts its way to record beauty prize in Qatar

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US television.
Erdogan made the announcement after talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged “hostages” and not saying how many there were from each side.
“Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward,” Erdogan told PBS television late Monday.
NATO member Turkey has tried to stay neutral in the conflict, supplying combat drones to Kyiv and shying away from Western-led sanctions against Moscow.
Erdogan said he had the “impression” that Putin was willing to end the war.
“We had very extensive discussions and he is actually showing me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.
“That was my impression because the way things are going right now are quite problematic.”
Erdogan said Russia’s return of captured lands would be an important part of any lasting truce.
“If peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course returning the land that was invaded will become important,” he said.
Asked repeatedly if Putin should be held responsible for invading Ukraine, Erdogan said there was no benefit in taking sides.
“We are not going to defend a single leader. Instead, we have to look for a solution that will satisfy all the parties involved.”
Erdogan has repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together in Turkey for truce talks.

Update Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities
World
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities
  • Ukraine’s armed forces had regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka
  • Ukraine is still assessing what took place in areas that were under Russian control for months
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven civilians, including three children, on Monday night, Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday.

The strike hit Krasnorichenske, in part of Luhansk region held Russian forces, Luhansk’s representative to the Joint Center of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

“As a result of artillery shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces on the village of Krasnorichenske, seven civilians were killed, including three children (twins, a girl and a boy born in 2021, and a girl born in 2015,” the representative said in a statement.

The JCCC was set up as part of the failed Minsk Agreement — a deal between Russia and Ukraine designed to mediate and deescalate the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukraine that started after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine earlier said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow’s occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.

“The occupiers are clearly in a panic,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address late on Monday, adding that he was now focused on “speed” in liberated areas.

“The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also hinted he would use a video address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to call on countries to accelerate weapons and aid deliveries.

“We are doing everything to ensure Ukraine’s needs are met at all levels — defense, financial, economic, diplomatic,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s armed forces had regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka, and were preparing to retake all of Luhansk province from Russian occupiers, provincial Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. The village is only 10km west of Lysychansk city, which fell to the Russians after weeks of grinding battles in July.

“There will be fighting for every centimeter,” Gaidai wrote on Telegram. “The enemy is preparing their defense. So we will not simply march in.”

Luhansk and the neighboring province of Donetsk comprise the industrialized eastern region of Donbas, which Moscow says it intends to seize as a primary aim of what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops have begun to push into Luhansk since driving Russian forces out of northeastern Kharkiv province in a lightning counter-offensive this month.

In a sign of nervousness from a Moscow-backed administration in Donbas about the success of Ukraine’s recent offensive, its leader called for urgent referendums on the region becoming part of Russia.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Moscow-based separatist administration in Donetsk, called on his fellow separatist leader in Luhansk to combine efforts toward preparing a referendum on joining Russia.

The Ukraine general staff said fighting in the past 24 hours had been limited to the Donetsk region, and Russian attacks had been repelled near Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdyumivka and Novomykhailivka settlements.

In the south, where another Ukrainian counter-offensive has been making slower progress, Ukraine’s armed forces said they had sunk a barge carrying Russian troops and equipment across a river near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

“Attempts to build a crossing failed to withstand fire from Ukrainian forces and were halted. The barge ... became an addition to the occupiers’ submarine force,” the military said in a statement on Facebook.

Reuters could not independently verify either side’s battlefield reports.

Increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability had likely forced Russia’s Black Sea fleet to relocate some of its submarines from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodor Krai in southern Russia, the British military said on Tuesday.

Ukraine is still assessing what took place in areas that were under Russian control for months before a rout of Russian troops dramatically changed the dynamic of the war earlier this month.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

UK to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023
World
UK to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
World
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

