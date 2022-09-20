Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Gigi Hadid and British Pakistani singer Zayn Malik celebrated their daughter Khai’s second birthday this week.

Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the baby girl’s multi-layered cake decorated with characters from Peppa Pig, which seems to be Khai’s favorite cartoon show.

The catwalk star tagged her ex-partner, Malik, in her Story, which confused fans on Twitter.







“Gigi Hadid mentioned @zaynmalik, so it means Zayn and Gigi are not together right?” asked one user, while another said: “Gigi tagged Zayn in her Instagram Story. I’m so happy. Happy Birthday Khai, you're a big girl now.”

Khai’s parents called it quits last year.

At the time, rumors circulated on social media that the reason for the breakup was because Malik assaulted Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, but the musician denied these claims in an official statement sent to TMZ.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he wrote.

Shortly afterwards, he shared a lengthy message on Twitter asking for privacy, but he did not directly address the allegations.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik began his statement.

The 29-year-old singer said he agreed to “not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The singer continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he wrote, referring to his daughter.