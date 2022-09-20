You are here

  • Home
  • Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday
Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the baby girl’s multi-layered cake decorated with characters from Peppa Pig. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgpv6

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Gigi Hadid and British Pakistani singer Zayn Malik celebrated their daughter Khai’s second birthday this week. 

Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the baby girl’s multi-layered cake decorated with characters from Peppa Pig, which seems to be Khai’s favorite cartoon show. 

The catwalk star tagged her ex-partner, Malik, in her Story, which confused fans on Twitter.  




Instagram/@gigihadid 

“Gigi Hadid mentioned @zaynmalik, so it means Zayn and Gigi are not together right?” asked one user, while another said: “Gigi tagged Zayn in her Instagram Story. I’m so happy. Happy Birthday Khai, you're a big girl now.” 

Khai’s parents called it quits last year. 

At the time, rumors circulated on social media that the reason for the breakup was because Malik assaulted Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, but the musician denied these claims in an official statement sent to TMZ.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he wrote. 

Shortly afterwards, he shared a lengthy message on Twitter asking for privacy, but he did not directly address the allegations. 

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik began his statement.

The 29-year-old singer said he agreed to “not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The singer continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he wrote, referring to his daughter.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Khai

Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt

Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt

Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French fashion house Dior will showcase their men’s pre-fall ‘Celestial’ collection against the majestic backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 3.

The new collection is designed by Kim Jones, Dior Men’s artistic director.

Dior last year resumed its pre-coronavirus tradition of traveling men’s pre-fall collections with a show in London. Jones previously staged pre-fall runway displays in Miami and Tokyo. The British designer has a long-standing relationship with the African continent, having spent his childhood years in Botswana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana.  

Dior has previously shown collections in Spain, China, Greece, Italy, South Korea, the UK and the US, but Jones’ upcoming show will mark its inaugural presentation in Egypt.

Topics: Dior Egypt Giza Kim Jones

REVIEW: History, identity and conflict overflow in ‘The Book of Queens’

REVIEW: History, identity and conflict overflow in ‘The Book of Queens’
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

REVIEW: History, identity and conflict overflow in ‘The Book of Queens’

REVIEW: History, identity and conflict overflow in ‘The Book of Queens’
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From award-winning author and journalist, Joumana Haddad, comes a story overflowing with history, identity and conflict in “The Book of Queens.” From the end of the 19th century, the novel moves across four generations of women Qayah, Qana, Qadar, and Qamar. They have suffered and survived expulsion, occupation, civil war, and sectarian violence that moves them to Turkey, Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon. From Qayah to Qamar, each woman has forged her path through war zones and survived, despite the overwhelming loss they each have encountered.

Haddad’s novel begins with the birth of Qayah Sarrafian in 1912. Born in Aintab, southeastern Turkey to Marine and Nazar, she has witnessed one tragedy after another before she turns eight. Despite being forced to marry a man, having to live with a mother-in-law who wants to diminish her Armenian heritage, and a society that wants to make her feel unworthy for being the daughter of a seamstress, she lives as best as she can. Her troubles begin with her family’s expulsion from Aintab by Turkish forces.

 Qayah’s trauma and suffering is inadvertently inherited by her daughter, Qana, whose own ordeals add to the foundation of devastation her mother has faced. Born in Deir Yassin, Palestine, in 1946, Qana finds herself in a loveless relationship, with a child who does not love her either. Her family is forced to live through another expulsion when the Israelis occupy Palestinian land and they must flee. In Beirut, she tries to make a life, and that is where her daughter, Qadar, grows up. Qadar is equally unsatisfied with her life and moves to Aleppo during the civil war in Lebanon. She is neglectful of her own daughter Qamar, who at 17 ends up in a Turkish refugee camp after fleeing war in Syria.

Haddad does not shy away from the devastating consequences of political and religious violence. She allows readers an intimate look into a family who has been forced to flee for over a century, vehemently refusing to be victims that politicians around the region want them to be. Haddad’s novel is haunting but historically rich with characters who do not cower in the face of adversity.

Topics: The Book of Queens Joumana Haddad

Huda Beauty moguls meet their Madame Tussauds Dubai wax figures

Huda Beauty moguls meet their Madame Tussauds Dubai wax figures
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Huda Beauty moguls meet their Madame Tussauds Dubai wax figures

Huda Beauty moguls meet their Madame Tussauds Dubai wax figures
Updated 47 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi American beauty moguls and siblings Huda and Mona Kattan are the latest celebrities to join the illustrious wax figures at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

The Huda Beauty co-founders join the likes of Victoria Beckham and Cara Delevingne in Madame Tussauds’ Fashion Zone, where they have their own designated space. Taking inspiration from the Huda Beauty Covent Garden Pop Up, the space is fitted out with a shimmering, metallic backdrop. In the center of the set up sits a metallic throne, where guests can sit in the spotlight and get an Instagrammable shot with the beauty icons.

Huda Kattan's wax figure wears a floor-length gown by haute couture designer Yousef Al-Jasmi. (Supplied)

While Huda's wax figure wears a floor-length gown by haute couture designer Yousef Al-Jasmi, Mona's wax figure is dressed in a striking black jumpsuit by British-Lebanese designer Nadine Merabi.

“I am so honored to have my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds! I feel so fortunate to be sharing a space with global icons, but more importantly, my sister Mona. I have so much appreciation for all the phenomenal people and talents who made this possible. They are the drivers behind the wheel," said Huda in a statement.

"Being given this opportunity was so surreal and incredible. It was amazing to be involved in the whole process to bring this to life! I am super excited about the reveal of my Madame Tussauds wax figure. This was such an inspiring and humbling experience from beginning to end, and being able to share it with Huda makes it even more special," added Mona.

Topics: Huda Kattan Madame Tussauds Dubai Mona Kattan Huda Beauty

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears Bahraini pearl earrings to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears Bahraini pearl earrings to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Wearing traditional all-black attire, she paid tribute to the queen by opting for pears that belonged to the queen. (AFP)
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears Bahraini pearl earrings to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears Bahraini pearl earrings to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wore the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings and the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

Wearing traditional all-black attire, she paid tribute to the queen by opting for pearls that belonged to her late grandmother-in-law.

The Princess of Wales opted for Bahraini pearl earrings. (Associated Press)

The earrings feature round diamond studs, with baguette-cut diamonds in an arrangement typical of the late 1940s, as well as pearls as the drop.

The earrings were crafted using two of the seven pearls the Queen received as a wedding gift from Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa of Bahrain in 1947.

Royals from around the world also paid tribute to the monarch with their sartorial choices, with Queen Rania of Jordan opting for a black coat dress she had previously worn when meeting the Queen and Prince Philip during a state visit in 2001.

Queen Rania at the funeral on Monday. (Reuters)

Leaders and monarchs from across the globe gathered in London on Monday to bid farewell to Britain's Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry, marking the passing of a figure who reigned for 70 years. 

Gift from Qatari emir among Queen Elizabeth’s prized pearls

Gift from Qatari emir among Queen Elizabeth’s prized pearls
The queen was often seen in a three-strand pearl necklace. (Buckingham Palace)
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Gift from Qatari emir among Queen Elizabeth’s prized pearls

Gift from Qatari emir among Queen Elizabeth’s prized pearls
  • While it is not likely she wore the Qatari version for official portraits, it was rumored that, over the years, she rotated the pearl necklaces freely so she would not risk wearing out the prized original
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released a final portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 — and the photograph is a royal reminder of a Qatari gift the queen is said to have treasured.

In the photograph, which was shot by Ranald Mackechnie, the queen wore a powder blue dress adorned with an aquamarine brooch, which was gifted to her by her father, King George VI, for her 18th birthday.

She also wore her go-to three-strand pearl necklace, which was gifted to her by her grandfather, King George V, during his Silver Jubilee in 1935.  

However, it was such a well-used piece that the queen had a replica made before the Emir of Qatar gifted her a third three-strand pearl necklace in 1953. The only difference among the three was that the Qatari version sported a diamond clasp, according to “The Queen's Jewels” by Leslie Field.

While it is not likely she wore the Qatari version for the most recent official portrait, it was rumored that, over the years, she rotated the pearl necklaces freely so she would not risk wearing out the prized original.

The queen’s jewelry collection contains more than 300 items, including 98 brooches, 46 necklaces, 37 bracelets, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, 14 watches and five pendants. 

Latest updates

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday
Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday
Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt
Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt
REVIEW: History, identity and conflict overflow in ‘The Book of Queens’
REVIEW: History, identity and conflict overflow in ‘The Book of Queens’
National Housing signs 2 development agreements worth $338m
National Housing signs 2 development agreements worth $338m
Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people
Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.