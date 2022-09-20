You are here

TASI opens in green for the first time this week: Opening bell

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 1.12 percent to start Tuesday at 11,574, while the parallel market Nomu traded up 0.13 percent at 20,256. (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started higher for the first time since the beginning of the week as investors took a breather following a steep sell-off, but major central banks' rate hike plans and recession risks are keeping investors cautious.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 1.12 percent to start Tuesday at 11,574, while the parallel market Nomu traded up 0.13 percent at 20,256, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco increased by 0.69 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. grew by 1.41 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, climbed 1.29 percent, while Saudi British Bank improved 2.63 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 1.30 percent, while Alinma Bank added 2.08 percent

Saudi pharma SPIMACO added 2.4 percent, after it renewed its agreement with MSD to license and market pharmaceutical preparations.

Retal Urban Development Co. added 0.89 percent, after it signed an agreement with the National Housing Co. to build 759 housing units in Riyadh worth an estimated SR864 million (230 million).

Sumou Real Estate Co. gained 2.24 percent, after signing a development agreement with the National Housing Co. in Riyadh to build residential units for SR403 million.

Both Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. opened flat at SR9.79 and SR9, respectively, after they signed an Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate a potential merger between the two companies.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #Saudi stock exchange

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s overall gross domestic product growth is expected to hit 8.7 percent in 2022, according to a report by Jadwa Investment, up from an earlier forecast of 7.7 percent.

In its Macroeconomic Update report, the firm noted that the Kingdom’s oil GDP is projected to witness a year-on-year growth of 16.6 percent, while the non-oil market will rise by 4.3 percent, driven by higher private sector growth of 4.4 percent. 

“Since the start of the year, Jadwa’s non-oil private sector composite index has been trending upwards. More specifically, we see higher growth in three sectors: non-oil manufacturing, wholesale & retail trade, restaurants & hotels, and transport, storage and communication,” Jadwa Investment’s report noted. 

The report further said the Saudi Arabia government’s total revenue in 2022 is projected at SR1,338 billion ($355.79 million), while the fiscal surplus is expected to total SR335 billion — 8.7 percent of GDP. 

“Government revenues were up by 43 percent in H1 2022 over H1 2021 levels, lifted by a combination of yearly rise in Saudi refined products and crude oil export volumes in H1, higher Brent oil prices, and higher oil production,” according to the document.

Jadwa Investment added that the Brent oil forecast for 2022 is at $102 per barrel, despite a surge in crude prices. 

According to the report, the Kingdom’s average oil output will witness a slight rise from 10.5 million barrels per day to 10.6 mbpd in 2022. 

Earlier, American credit rating agency S&P predicted that Saudi Arabia’s GDP is expected to grow at the highest rate in 10 years , to 7.5 percent in 2022. 

S&P report noted that the surplus in the Kingdom’s state budget is expected to be about 6.3 percent in 2022. 

In June, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors predicted that the Kingdom’s GDP will grow at an average rate of five percent in the period 2021-2023.

Topics: Jadwa Investment Saudi Arabia GDP

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi and Gulf stocks fell in tandem during a week plagued by inflation worries, looming interest rate hikes, and economic warning signs.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 1.09 percent to end Monday at 11,446, while the parallel market Nomu fell 1.73 percent at 20,230.

Qatar's main index experienced a downward movement of approximately 1.7 percent, followed by the Abu Dhabi index, which fell 1 percent, and the Dubai main index, which fell 0.4 percent.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian index rebounded by 0.9 percent after declining for four consecutive days.

In energy trading, Brent crude rose slightly in Tuesday morning’s early hours to reach $92.21 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $85.76 a barrel, as of 9:10 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate a potential merger between the two companies.

Alandalus Property Co. completed 89 percent of Al-Jawhara Al-Kobra Project and is expected to start operating in the first quarter of 2023.

Retal Urban Development Co. and the National Housing Co. signed an agreement to build 759 housing units in Riyadh worth an estimated SR864 million (230 million).

Sumou Real Estate Co. signed a development agreement with the National Housing Co. in Riyadh to build residential units for SR403 million.

The Saudi Azm Telecom and Information Technology Co. announced the award of a SR14.3 million project with the Small & Medium Enterprises General Authority.

Academy of Learning Co. has established an investment and development company with SR100,000 capital.

Saudi pharma SPIMACO renewed its agreement with MSD to license and market pharmaceutical preparations.

Calendar

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

 

Topics: Saudi stock shares TASI Tadawul

Insurance company loses $435 million claim in Dubai's Address Hotel New Year fire

Insurance company loses $435 million claim in Dubai’s Address Hotel New Year fire
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Sherouk Maher

Insurance company loses $435 million claim in Dubai’s Address Hotel New Year fire

Insurance company loses $435 million claim in Dubai’s Address Hotel New Year fire
  • Orient Insurance, part of UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group, had paid Emaar $340 million as part of a settlement for the massive fire that engulfed the 63-storey hotel
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Sherouk Maher

DUBAI: An insurance company, which paid Emaar Properties for losses resulting from the fire that broke out at the Address Downtown hotel during the 2016 New Year’s celebrations, lost a $435 million claim case to recover the insurance value.

Orient Insurance, part of UAE’s Al-Futtaim Group, had paid Emaar $340 million as part of a settlement for the massive fire that engulfed the 63-storey hotel.
After making the payment in 2018, Orient Insurance filed a civil lawsuit at Dubai Courts requesting contractors who worked on the design, construction and maintenance of the hotel to pay back $435 million as part of the insurance claim it had paid to Emaar.
It blamed the contractors for the spread of the blaze, claiming that it was caused due to their failure to abide by fire safety requirements in the construction process.
However, a seven-member expert committee appointed by the court concluded that the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit on a spotlight used to illuminate the building, according to legal documents.

Mohamed ElGhatit from OGH Legal, which is representing ALEC Engineering and Construction, one of the contractors in the case, told Arab News that the findings of the committee confirmed there were no errors in the building’s construction.

“Therefore, the claim that the fire was the contractors’ fault was false,” ElGhatit said.

The case involved leading contractors including Belhasa JV, Arabtec, Atkins, ALEC Engineering and Construction, Mirage and GAJ.
The ruling can be appealed within 60 days.

On New Year's celebrations for 2016, a massive fire engulfed part of the luxury hotel in Dubai, near where revellers from all over the world had gathered to watch a New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

Dubai Police later attributed the fire to an electrical fault.

Topics: United Arab Emirates new year's eve

National Housing signs 2 development agreements worth $338m

National Housing signs 2 development agreements worth $338m
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

National Housing signs 2 development agreements worth $338m

National Housing signs 2 development agreements worth $338m
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Housing Co., one of the largest developers, has signed two agreements for a total of SR1.27 billion ($338 million) to develop residential units in Riyadh.

The first agreement was signed with Retal Urban Development Co. to build 759 housing units worth an estimated SR864 million, according to a bourse filing.

The second agreement was signed with Sumou Real Estate Co. for constructing residential units valued at SR403 million.

Both projects are expected to improve the company’s results at the beginning of sale and implementation, according to the statement.

Topics: Saudi Housing Projects national housiing

Insurers Al Sagr and Gulf Union Alahlia shares start flat following merger agreement

Insurers Al Sagr and Gulf Union Alahlia shares start flat following merger agreement
Updated 21 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Insurers Al Sagr and Gulf Union Alahlia shares start flat following merger agreement

Insurers Al Sagr and Gulf Union Alahlia shares start flat following merger agreement
Updated 21 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares of Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. were flat on Tuesday, opening at SR9.79 ($3) and SR9, respectively, after they signed an memorandum of understanding to discuss a potential merger between the two companies.

After the proposed merger is completed, Gulf Union Alahlia will issue new shares to Al Sagr Insurance shareholders in exchange for all issued shares of Al Sagr, according to a bourse filing.

After Gulf Union Alahlia and Al Sagr have conducted all necessary due diligence, the firms will determine the share-for-share exchange ratio.

Al Sagr hired Alinma Investment to act as its financial advisor for the proposal.

 

Topics: saud Insurance merger

