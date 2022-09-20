Saudi stock exchange cancels listing of $89m government bonds

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange has announced the delisting of a government debt worth SR335 million ($89 million) due to maturity.
The delisting is scheduled to occur by the end of Sept. 20, Tadawul said in a statement.
DUBAI: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) announced on Tuesday the completion of its Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region, Emirates News Agency reported.
The 12,000 square metre Suppliers Complex provides light industrial space for maintenance companies, aircraft engine and spare parts traders, and aerospace and drone companies to establish their operations.
By offering solutions for multipurpose activities, the facility hopes to attract SMEs and startups.
It offers plug-and-play solutions for companies to quickly and easily set up a base in the facility, with 86 leasable units.
The new facility was launched at an event co-hosted by MBRAH and Stratasys, a pioneer in the use of additive manufacturing in the aerospace industry.
Aerospace companies that establish themselves at the Suppliers Complex benefit from an incubator as well as a variety of incentives and support packages designed to help them run their businesses smoothly and cost-effectively.
The Complex also has a logistics division that offers customized services to companies based there.
Several international companies have already established themselves in the facility, and MBRAH is planning two additional phases of the Complex to meet high demand.
During the Complex's construction, more than 40% of the units were pre-leased.
The Complex's industry segments include maintenance, repair, and operating supplies.
"Through various innovative industry initiatives, MBRAH seeks to support Dubai’s strategic vision to attract foreign direct investments and transform itself into a global hub for various high-value industries,” MBRAH CEO Tahnoon Saif said.
Saif continued: “The Suppliers Complex is aligned with our mandate to provide the aviation industry with the infrastructure, facilities and business-enabling services needed to grow and thrive.
By offering a comprehensive ecosystem, logistics network and unique services, the new facility supports aerospace companies in gaining streamlined access to the region’s vast aviation market."
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasury bonds rose by $2.4 billion in July compared to June 2022, the US Treasury data showed.
It indicated that the Saudi holdings of the bonds increased to $121.6 billion in July as compared to $119.2 billion the previous month. The data showed that the month-on-month rise in US Treasuries had been the highest since September 2021.
The Kingdom ranked 16th globally in the list of the largest investors in US Treasury bonds by the end of July, while Japan topped the list with a total of $1.234 trillion, followed by China with investments worth $970 billion.
However, the Saudi holdings increased nominally than the previous month when it jumped by $4.5 billion month-on-month.
Since the beginning of 2022, Saudi holdings of the US Treasuries have been fluctuating. It rose by $0.4 billion in January, fell by $2.7 billion in February, went down by $1.2 billion in March, moved up by $0.2 billion in April, and again fell by $0.1 billion in May, and proceeded to rise in the next two months.
“The main driver of the fluctuations in Saudi holding is investments, reserve management, and liquidity considerations,” said Fawaz Al-Fawaz, a Saudi-based independent economist and columnist.
“Since US Treasuries market is the most liquid market in the world hence the most reliable to park funds,” Al-Fawaz told Arab News.
Long-term bonds amounted to $105.6 making up 87 percent of the total US Treasuries held by the Kingdom in July. While the short-term bonds were valued at $16 billion in July amounting to 13 percent of the total US Treasuries.
The US Treasuries held by foreign countries amounted to $7.5 trillion in July 2022, showed the data.
NEW YORK: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
The US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday to rein in inflation. Those expectations are weighing on equities, which often move in tandem with oil prices. Other central banks, including the Bank of England, meet this week as well.
Higher rates have bolstered the dollar, which remained near a two-decade high against peers on Tuesday, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
“The oil market is caught between downward concerns and upside hopes. The concerns are driven by the aggressive monetary tightening in the US and Europe, which is increasing the likelihood of a recession and might weigh on oil demand prospects,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.
Brent crude futures for November settlement fell by $1.19, or 1.3 percent, to $90.81 a barrel at 11:13 a.m. EST (1653 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was at $84.45, down $1.28. The October contract will expire on Tuesday and the more active November contract was down $1.63, or 1.9 percent, at $83.73.
Both Brent and WTI are on track for their worst quarterly drops in percentage terms since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Brent hit about $139 a barrel in March for its highest since 2008.
“The dollar is key and the Fed is key; they’re going to kill demand for anything inflationary,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.
US stocks
US crude oil stocks are estimated to have risen last week by about 2 million barrels, a Reuters poll showed. US vehicle travel in July fell 3.3 percent from a year earlier, a second consecutive drop.
A document from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia showed the group fell short of its output target in August by 3.583 million barrels per day — about 3.5 percent of global oil demand.
CAIRO: Kuwait Oil Co. has started bids on a consultancy contract as part of the multibillion-dollar Kuwait Environmental Remediation Program, reported MEED.
Bids will be accepted from Sept. 18 through Dec. 18. The scope of the contract includes consultancy in project management and other related matters.
Oman’s renewable sector
UK-based Petrofac has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman Hydrogen Center to boost the Gulf country’s renewable sector, particularly in green hydrogen.
Through the MoU, the OHC — established by the German University of Technology in Oman— will achieve its goal of a more sustainable and renewable energy-focused Oman.
“As well as providing expertise and supporting growth of the hydrogen sector, the collaboration is structured around the development of Omani talent,” Petrofac said, according to MEED.
Heisco to restore Shuwaikh Port
A consortium led by Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding has signed a 48.74 million Kuwaiti dinars ($160.2 million) contract for the implementation of restoration work of berths in the Shuwaikh port.
The consortium includes Heisco’s subsidiary Gulf Dredging and General Contracting, in addition to Hyundai Engineering and Construction, reported Trade Arabia.
The scope of work includes restoring berth 1 to 7. Berth 1 will be specially for bulk cargo, whereas the remaining will be used for general cargo.
RIYADH: The US stock exchange, known as Nasdaq, will initially offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ether to institutional investors, the company’s executive vice president and head of North American markets, Tal Cohen, said.
This happens as the second-largest stock exchange in the world prepares to gain advantage from the increasing appetite for digital currencies among big-money investors, according to Bloomberg.
The company has hired Ira Auerbach to lead the new Nasdaq Digital Assets unit.
“Custody is foundational,” Cohen said in an interview. “Off the back of custody, we can start to develop other solutions, offer execution services, liquidity services, and think about how we support new markets.”
He added that although Nasdaq has no immediate plans to launch a crypto exchange, it will assess the opportunity based on the regulatory environment and competitive landscape.
In a similar move, BlackRock has partnered with Coinbase Global to facilitate Bitcoin trading for investors.
Additionally, EDX Markets, a new exchange backed by Charles Schwab Corp., Fidelity Digital Assets, Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, will be trading some tokens this year.
“We believe this next wave of the revolution is going to be driven by mass institutional adoption,” Auerbach said in an interview.