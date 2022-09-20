You are here

Wizz planning 50 plane fleet in Saudi Arabia by end of the decade

Wizz signed a deal in May to explore plans for a joint venture in Saudi Arabia (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Wizz Air Holdings, a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier, aims to establish a fleet of 50 aircraft at a new unit in Saudi Arabia by the end of the decade, Bloomberg reported. 

More than a quarter of the flights in the unit will be domestic, with about 50 percent focusing on the wider Middle East and the rest primarily on Europe, Alex Irving at Sanford C. Bernstein said in a note, citing comments from Wizz management at the carrier’s Budapest headquarters.

The company plans to start its services to Saudi Arabia next week, starting with flights to the Gulf city of Dammam from Rome, Vienna and Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg. 

Wizz signed a deal in May to explore plans for a joint venture in Saudi Arabia. 

The company said last month that it would expand its operations to 20 routes from 11 European cities, and would also take the capital, Riyadh, and Jeddah on the Red Sea.

Wizz is planning for a fleet of 500 aircraft by 2030, with the latest order for 75 Airbus SE A321neo narrow-body jets announced last week.

The airline aims to base 125 planes in West European markets, and 250 in its Central and Eastern Europe heartland and 125 further east.

RIYADH: Saudi electronic information company Tabadul and Fintech Saudi signed a memorandum of understanding to boost the Kingdom’s financial technology in the logistics sector.

The agreement states that the two parties will create new opportunities for entrepreneurs to develop their business and products as the companies collaborate to build an ecosystem and raise awareness of the fintech industry.

Founded in 2009, Tabadul is a subsidiary of the Saudi Public Investment Fund and provides digital financial services and electronic information exchange in the logistics and business sectors.

The MoU will also allow Tabadul to support startups and grow their capabilities in the logistics sector in addition to scaling up fintech companies in cooperation with Fintech Saudi.

“This MoU cements Tabadul’s position and contributes to increasing the adoption of our fintech solutions for the logistics sector through multiple fintech channels in collaboration with our strategic partners at Fintech Saudi,” Feher Alshareif, chief strategy and innovation officer at Tabadul, said in a statement.

The MoU aims to create a point of collaboration between the two parties to support the financial technology industry by launching joint projects in line with Vision 2030.

“This also supports our goal of becoming the leading provider of integrated digital logistics solutions in the Kingdom and one of the top digital logistics providers globally,” Alshareif added.

Saudi Fintech aims to empower startups and entrepreneurs by providing them with the right financial tools to fuel operations in different sectors.

“At Saudi Fintech, we are creating an ecosystem that brings together creative entrepreneurs and prepares fintech companies to design and deliver innovative solutions that would elevate logistics services in line with the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program,” Fintech Saudi’s Fintech Hub Manager, Nezar Alhaidar, said in a statement.

The financial technology sector has seen tremendous growth over the past years as investors are betting on Saudi Vision 2030 to transform the Kingdom’s ecosystem into a regional fintech hub.

The Kingdom has already initiated Open Banking services and will continue to evolve its financial options as experts believe a huge rise of consumer spending freedom and buy now, pay later initiatives to be launched in the near future.

RIYADH: The UAE’s Flash Entertainment has launched a stand-alone office in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, as the Kingdom develops its events and leisure sector.

The entertainment firm is known for organizing some of the biggest global events, including Yasalam after-race concerts for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIFA Club World Cup, UAE National Day, the AFC Asian Cup and Pope Francis’s visit to the UAE in 2019, which saw over 180,000 people in attendance.

“Flash Entertainment is growing, evolving, and bringing more events & experiences to more of our audience in the region, with plenty in the works in the year ahead!” the company said in a tweet. 

The move comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to foster a diverse economy and establish the Kingdom as a world-class live entertainment and tourism destination.

“Saudi Arabia is witnessing major change in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and realizing Saudization goals,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, according to a statement published by Zawya.

“The entertainment industry is evidently growing at a rapid pace and the goal in opening our KSA headquarters is for Flash Entertainment to become a key contributor to a priority trident of industry development, economy diversification and Saudization goals,” he added. 

RIYADH: UAE’s food and beverage firm Agthia Group has launched the world’s first virtual platform dedicated to trading in dates, named eZad, according to a statement. 

The online platform aims to connect date buyers from around the world with sellers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as well as enabling their produce to reach regional and international markets. 

The virtual marketplace provides buyers an internationally accredited certificate for the quality of dates, according to unified scientific standards, without the need for inspection and travel, and with after-sale services. 

“We are proud to launch eZad, a unique and innovative platform that brings together date buyers and sellers from around the world,” Mubarak Huthaili Al Mansoori, chief corporate services officer, said. 

“It is the easiest and  most efficient way to trade in dates electronically, allowing date sellers to reach a global market and giving buyers around the world the chance to purchase the best  dates on the market.” 

During eZad’s soft launch, the platform attracted 1,200 buyers and was able to sell 120 tons of dates.

Saudi Arabia has ranked first globally in terms of the value of date exports in 2021, according to the TradeMap of the International Trade Center.

The value of Saudi exports of dates in 2021 reached SR1.2 billion ($320 million).

The Kingdom also realized the highest annual growth rate of exports over the past five years of 12.5 percent, with exports entering 113 countries.

The value of palms and dates in Saudi Arabia is almost SR7.5 billion, 12 percent of the agricultural gross product and 0.4 percent of the non-oil gross product.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved transforming the Jeddah Governorate Projects Management Office into a body named Jeddah Governorate Development Authority.

The authority’s board of directors will be formed under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Makkah governor and his deputy, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The board will also include the culture minister, the Jeddah governor, the ministers of commerce and tourism, the governor of the Public Investment Fund, the Jeddah mayor, and Ibrahim Al-Sultan, an adviser at the Royal Court.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also authorized the minister of industry and mineral resources to discuss with his Australian counterpart a draft memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in mining. 

RIYADH: Representatives of Jada, a fund-of-funds set up by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Saudi Venture Capital have arrived in Seoul, South Korea, to look for local startups to add to their portfolios, according to a government statement. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Government noted that these two public investment funds will cooperate with the Seoul government to find Korean firms with a value of $1 billion to invest in. 

The city government noted that Saudi Arabia is interested in startups in the Korean game industry, commerce and artificial intelligence sectors. 

The representatives arrived in Seoul on Monday, and will stay until Thursday. 

In line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has been busy diversifying its economy, and the Kingdom is focussing a lot on the gaming sector. 

Earlier this month, during the Next World Forum, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, said the esports market size in the Kingdom is expected to expand by more than 250 percent in the next eight years. 

He also added that the gaming sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will increase 50 times by 2030.

During the event, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said that some 21 million Saudi nationals out of a total population of 34 million consider themselves gamers. 

Prince Faisal added that the Kingdom is undergoing an amazing journey in the e-sporting sector over the last five years, with a strong community within the Kingdom.

