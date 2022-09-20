MENA Project Tracker— Kuwait Oil Co. invites bid for environmental project; Petrofac to help Oman in renewable sector

CAIRO: Kuwait Oil Co. has started bids on a consultancy contract as part of the multibillion-dollar Kuwait Environmental Remediation Program, reported MEED.

Bids will be accepted from Sept. 18 through Dec. 18. The scope of the contract includes consultancy in project management and other related matters.

Oman’s renewable sector

UK-based Petrofac has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman Hydrogen Center to boost the Gulf country’s renewable sector, particularly in green hydrogen.

Through the MoU, the OHC — established by the German University of Technology in Oman— will achieve its goal of a more sustainable and renewable energy-focused Oman.

“As well as providing expertise and supporting growth of the hydrogen sector, the collaboration is structured around the development of Omani talent,” Petrofac said, according to MEED.

Heisco to restore Shuwaikh Port

A consortium led by Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding has signed a 48.74 million Kuwaiti dinars ($160.2 million) contract for the implementation of restoration work of berths in the Shuwaikh port.

The consortium includes Heisco’s subsidiary Gulf Dredging and General Contracting, in addition to Hyundai Engineering and Construction, reported Trade Arabia.

The scope of work includes restoring berth 1 to 7. Berth 1 will be specially for bulk cargo, whereas the remaining will be used for general cargo.