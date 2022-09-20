Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches region’s first vertical aerospace complex

DUBAI: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) announced on Tuesday the completion of its Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region, Emirates News Agency reported.

The 12,000 square metre Suppliers Complex provides light industrial space for maintenance companies, aircraft engine and spare parts traders, and aerospace and drone companies to establish their operations.

By offering solutions for multipurpose activities, the facility hopes to attract SMEs and startups.

It offers plug-and-play solutions for companies to quickly and easily set up a base in the facility, with 86 leasable units.

The new facility was launched at an event co-hosted by MBRAH and Stratasys, a pioneer in the use of additive manufacturing in the aerospace industry.

Aerospace companies that establish themselves at the Suppliers Complex benefit from an incubator as well as a variety of incentives and support packages designed to help them run their businesses smoothly and cost-effectively.

The Complex also has a logistics division that offers customized services to companies based there.

Several international companies have already established themselves in the facility, and MBRAH is planning two additional phases of the Complex to meet high demand.

During the Complex's construction, more than 40% of the units were pre-leased.

The Complex's industry segments include maintenance, repair, and operating supplies.

"Through various innovative industry initiatives, MBRAH seeks to support Dubai’s strategic vision to attract foreign direct investments and transform itself into a global hub for various high-value industries,” MBRAH CEO Tahnoon Saif said.

Saif continued: “The Suppliers Complex is aligned with our mandate to provide the aviation industry with the infrastructure, facilities and business-enabling services needed to grow and thrive.

By offering a comprehensive ecosystem, logistics network and unique services, the new facility supports aerospace companies in gaining streamlined access to the region’s vast aviation market."