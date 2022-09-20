You are here

Spain, UK making headway on renewable energy, says climate report

Spain, UK making headway on renewable energy, says climate report
Modest climbers included Australia, India, the US and Japan —while Canada and Brazil score poorly. (File)
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Spain, UK making headway on renewable energy, says climate report

Spain, UK making headway on renewable energy, says climate report
  • International nonprofit Climate Group compiled the rankings of G20 countries based on both ambition and progress
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

NEW YERK: Germany, China, Spain and the UK are leading the world’s richest nations in the push toward renewable energy, a new report said on Tuesday.

International nonprofit Climate Group compiled the rankings of G20 countries based on both ambition and progress.

Modest climbers included Australia, India, the US and Japan —while Canada and Brazil score poorly, despite existing high renewable electricity use. Saudi Arabia and Russia hold down the bottom spots in the list.

“What we’ve recognized at the Climate Group over a number of years is the importance of the policy environment to enable rapid action on renewables,” Mike Peirce, the organization’s executive director of systems change, told AFP.

The report — published during New York’s annual Climate Week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly — is designed with a group of 380 leading businesses in mind, called the RE100 companies, that have committed to go 100 percent renewable.

Twenty countries, including Spain as a permanent guest of the G20, were given grades from A to E.

Areas examined included net zero targets, renewable power target ambition, share of renewables in total installed capacity in 2021, and renewable capacity additions in 2021.

Spain, which got an A, was lauded for setting out to deliver “one of the most ambitious renewable power policies in the European Union,” with all new power capacity additions over the last decade coming from green energy.

Renewables accounted for 21 percent of Spain’s total final energy consumption in 2020, surpassing its goal of 20 percent, with plans to increase this to 43 percent by 2030 and 97 percent by 2050 when it is due to reach its climate neutrality goal.

India, which got a C, ranks fourth in the world for installed renewable power capacity with 158 GW — but while there are key signs of ambition from the central government, the report cited high capital costs and grid connection challenges as significant headwinds.

Brazil and Canada were termed “stragglers,” both receiving Ds despite having an abundance of hydropower, with the report urging more diversification as severe droughts have put future energy generation at risk.

The percentage of renewables in Canada’s total final energy consumption slipped slightly from 25.8 percent in 2009 to under 25 percent by the end of 2019. While Canada is targeting net zero by 2050, it lacks any interim dates for checkpoints along the way.

To do better, countries must lay out strong roadmaps with key interim targets, implement financing solutions to drive investor confidence.

“As Europe buckles under the weight of the energy crisis, its leaders are regretting that they didn’t transition from fossil fuels faster. They mustn’t lock themselves in to further damaging emissions,” Peirce said.

Topics: Spain UK Renewable Energy climate

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches region’s first vertical aerospace complex

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches region’s first vertical aerospace complex
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches region’s first vertical aerospace complex

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches region’s first vertical aerospace complex
  • More than 40% of the Complex’s units were pre-leased during construction
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) announced on Tuesday the completion of its Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region, Emirates News Agency reported.

The 12,000 square metre Suppliers Complex provides light industrial space for maintenance companies, aircraft engine and spare parts traders, and aerospace and drone companies to establish their operations. 

By offering solutions for multipurpose activities, the facility hopes to attract SMEs and startups. 

It offers plug-and-play solutions for companies to quickly and easily set up a base in the facility, with 86 leasable units. 

The new facility was launched at an event co-hosted by MBRAH and Stratasys, a pioneer in the use of additive manufacturing in the aerospace industry. 

Aerospace companies that establish themselves at the Suppliers Complex benefit from an incubator as well as a variety of incentives and support packages designed to help them run their businesses smoothly and cost-effectively. 

The Complex also has a logistics division that offers customized services to companies based there. 

Several international companies have already established themselves in the facility, and MBRAH is planning two additional phases of the Complex to meet high demand. 

During the Complex's construction, more than 40% of the units were pre-leased. 

The Complex's industry segments include maintenance, repair, and operating supplies.

 "Through various innovative industry initiatives, MBRAH seeks to support Dubai’s strategic vision to attract foreign direct investments and transform itself into a global hub for various high-value industries,” MBRAH CEO Tahnoon Saif said. 

Saif continued: “The Suppliers Complex is aligned with our mandate to provide the aviation industry with the infrastructure, facilities and business-enabling services needed to grow and thrive. 

By offering a comprehensive ecosystem, logistics network and unique services, the new facility supports aerospace companies in gaining streamlined access to the region’s vast aviation market."

Topics: Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub aerospace

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise by $2.4bn in July

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise by $2.4bn in July
Updated 20 September 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise by $2.4bn in July

Saudi holdings of US Treasuries rise by $2.4bn in July
Updated 20 September 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasury bonds rose by $2.4 billion in July compared to June 2022, the US Treasury data showed.
It indicated that the Saudi holdings of the bonds increased to $121.6 billion in July as compared to $119.2 billion the previous month. The data showed that the month-on-month rise in US Treasuries had been the highest since September 2021.
The Kingdom ranked 16th globally in the list of the largest investors in US Treasury bonds by the end of July, while Japan topped the list with a total of $1.234 trillion, followed by China with investments worth $970 billion.
However, the Saudi holdings increased nominally than the previous month when it jumped by $4.5 billion month-on-month.
Since the beginning of 2022, Saudi holdings of the US Treasuries have been fluctuating. It rose by $0.4 billion in January, fell by $2.7 billion in February, went down by $1.2 billion in March, moved up by $0.2 billion in April, and again fell by $0.1 billion in May, and proceeded to rise in the next two months.
“The main driver of the fluctuations in Saudi holding is investments, reserve management,  and liquidity considerations,” said Fawaz Al-Fawaz, a Saudi-based independent economist and columnist.
“Since US Treasuries market is the most liquid market in the world hence the most reliable to park funds,” Al-Fawaz told Arab News.
Long-term bonds amounted to $105.6 making up 87 percent of the total US Treasuries held by the Kingdom in July. While the short-term bonds were valued at $16 billion in July amounting to 13 percent of the total US Treasuries.
The US Treasuries held by foreign countries amounted to $7.5 trillion in July 2022, showed the data.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Treasury debt bonds

Oil prices drop in advance of expected Fed rate hike

Oil prices drop in advance of expected Fed rate hike
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Oil prices drop in advance of expected Fed rate hike

Oil prices drop in advance of expected Fed rate hike
  • US crude oil stocks are estimated to have risen last week by about 2 million barrels
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.

The US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday to rein in inflation. Those expectations are weighing on equities, which often move in tandem with oil prices. Other central banks, including the Bank of England, meet this week as well.

Higher rates have bolstered the dollar, which remained near a two-decade high against peers on Tuesday, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“The oil market is caught between downward concerns and upside hopes. The concerns are driven by the aggressive monetary tightening in the US and Europe, which is increasing the likelihood of a recession and might weigh on oil demand prospects,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.

Brent crude futures for November settlement fell by $1.19, or 1.3 percent, to $90.81 a barrel at 11:13 a.m. EST (1653 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was at $84.45, down $1.28. The October contract will expire on Tuesday and the more active November contract was down $1.63, or 1.9 percent, at $83.73.

Both Brent and WTI are on track for their worst quarterly drops in percentage terms since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Brent hit about $139 a barrel in March for its highest since 2008.

“The dollar is key and the Fed is key; they’re going to kill demand for anything inflationary,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

US stocks

US crude oil stocks are estimated to have risen last week by about 2 million barrels, a Reuters poll showed. US vehicle travel in July fell 3.3 percent from a year earlier, a second consecutive drop.

A document from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia showed the group fell short of its output target in August by 3.583 million barrels per day — about 3.5 percent of global oil demand.

Topics: Oil WTI Brent OPEC OPEC+ Fed

MENA Project Tracker— Kuwait Oil Co. invites bid for environmental project; Petrofac to help Oman in renewable sector

MENA Project Tracker— Kuwait Oil Co. invites bid for environmental project; Petrofac to help Oman in renewable sector
Updated 20 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker— Kuwait Oil Co. invites bid for environmental project; Petrofac to help Oman in renewable sector

MENA Project Tracker— Kuwait Oil Co. invites bid for environmental project; Petrofac to help Oman in renewable sector
Updated 20 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Kuwait Oil Co. has started bids on a consultancy contract as part of the multibillion-dollar Kuwait Environmental Remediation Program, reported MEED.

Bids will be accepted from Sept. 18 through Dec. 18. The scope of the contract includes consultancy in project management and other related matters.

Oman’s renewable sector

UK-based Petrofac has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman Hydrogen Center to boost the Gulf country’s renewable sector, particularly in green hydrogen.

Through the MoU, the OHC — established by the German University of Technology in Oman— will achieve its goal of a more sustainable and renewable energy-focused Oman.

“As well as providing expertise and supporting growth of the hydrogen sector, the collaboration is structured around the development of Omani talent,” Petrofac said, according to MEED.

Heisco to restore Shuwaikh Port

A consortium led by Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding has signed a 48.74 million Kuwaiti dinars ($160.2 million) contract for the implementation of restoration work of berths in the Shuwaikh port.

The consortium includes Heisco’s subsidiary Gulf Dredging and General Contracting, in addition to Hyundai Engineering and Construction, reported Trade Arabia.

The scope of work includes restoring berth 1 to 7. Berth 1 will be specially for bulk cargo, whereas the remaining will be used for general cargo.  

Topics: MENA Oman renewable Kuwait environment

Nasdaq to offer custody services for Bitcoin, Ether in a big crypto push 

Nasdaq to offer custody services for Bitcoin, Ether in a big crypto push 
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Nasdaq to offer custody services for Bitcoin, Ether in a big crypto push 

Nasdaq to offer custody services for Bitcoin, Ether in a big crypto push 
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The US stock exchange, known as Nasdaq, will initially offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ether to institutional investors, the company’s executive vice president and head of North American markets, Tal Cohen, said. 

This happens as the second-largest stock exchange in the world prepares to gain advantage from the increasing appetite for digital currencies among big-money investors, according to Bloomberg. 

The company has hired Ira Auerbach to lead the new Nasdaq Digital Assets unit.  

“Custody is foundational,” Cohen said in an interview. “Off the back of custody, we can start to develop other solutions, offer execution services, liquidity services, and think about how we support new markets.” 

He added that although Nasdaq has no immediate plans to launch a crypto exchange, it will assess the opportunity based on the regulatory environment and competitive landscape. 

In a similar move, BlackRock has partnered with Coinbase Global to facilitate Bitcoin trading for investors.

Additionally, EDX Markets, a new exchange backed by Charles Schwab Corp., Fidelity Digital Assets, Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial, will be trading some tokens this year.

“We believe this next wave of the revolution is going to be driven by mass institutional adoption,” Auerbach said in an interview. 

Topics: Nasdaq cryptocurrency bitcoin ether

