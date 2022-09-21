You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'

Forensic personnel work at a mass burial site near the town of Izium, Ukraine, in this screen grab obtained from a video released September 20, 2022. (REUTERS)
Forensic personnel work at a mass burial site near the town of Izium, Ukraine, in this screen grab obtained from a video released September 20, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as ‘lies’

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as ‘lies’
  Attacks around Ukrainian nuclear facilities have spurred calls from Kyiv and its Western allies to de-militarise surrounding areas
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

KUPIANSK, Ukraine: The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory.
In the latest incident spurring fears of an atomic emergency, Ukraine said Russian rockets landed dangerously close to a nuclear power station in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves — some containing multiple bodies.
“These are lies,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. Moscow, he said, “will stand up for the truth in this story.”
Fighting in the northeast has raged and AFP journalists heard artillery exchanges in frontline Kupiansk on Monday, as traumatized civilians headed out of the town now mainly in Ukrainian hands.
The streets were strewn with broken glass, spent cartridge casings and the discarded remains of ration packs issued by both forces.
Most of the fire was outgoing, with Ukrainian tanks and artillery targeting Russian positions on the west side of the town, over a mess of broken bridges. A column of smoke rose in the distance.
At the entrance to the town, cowering from the sounds of Ukrainian tank shells passing overhead toward Russian lines, civilians gathered to hitch rides or join buses to head out into safer Ukrainian territory.
“It was impossible to stay where we were living,” said 56-year-old Lyudmyla, who braved the constant crack of shells to cross the Oskil river from the disputed east bank to the relative safety of the west.
“There was incoming fire not just every day, but literally every hour. It’s very tough there, on the other bank of the river.”
In his address to the nation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians were “panicking” as his forces held recaptured territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Russian-backed authorities in east Ukraine said a “punitive” strike by Kyiv’s forces had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk.
The rebel head of the region claimed the strike was “deliberate” and said it would “not go unpunished.”
A court in the neighboring rebel-held region of Lugansk meanwhile sentenced two employees of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to 13 years on treason charges.
OSCE chairman Zbigniew Rau condemned the “unjustifiable” detention of the mission’s members since the outbreak of the war, calling it “nothing but pure political theater... inhumane and repugnant.”
Ukrainian civilians in the Kharkiv region have recounted months of brutality under Russian occupation.
In Kupiansk, Mykhailo Chindey told AFP he had been tortured on suspicion of supplying targeting coordinates to Ukrainian forces.
“One person was holding my hand and another one was beating my arm with a metal stick. They were beating me up two hours almost every day,” he told AFP.
“I lost consciousness at some point. I lost a lot of blood. They hit my heels, back, legs and kidneys.”
Ukraine’s nuclear energy agency, Energoatom, said Russia struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant overnight, with a “powerful explosion” just 300 meters (985 feet) from its reactors.
The strike damaged more than 100 windows at the station, but the reactors were not damaged, Energoatom said, publishing photos of glass shattered around blown-out frames.
It also released images of what it said was a two-meter-deep crater from where the missile landed. No staff were wounded, it said.

Attacks around Ukrainian nuclear facilities have spurred calls from Kyiv and its Western allies to de-militarise surrounding areas.
Europe’s largest atomic facility — the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-held territory in Ukraine — has become a hot spot for concerns after tit-for-tat claims of attacks.
The Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, where the Pivdennoukrainsk plant is located, is close to the front line of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Russian forces have continued to shell Ukrainian-held towns near the front lines.
The UN’s atomic agency deployed a monitoring team to the site in early September after new fighting.
“Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it’s too late,” Zelensky said early Monday.
Ukraine will be “very high on the agenda” when world leaders formally begin meeting in New York on Tuesday for the United Nations General Assembly, said the European Union’s foreign policy chief.
“There are many other problems, we know, but the war in Ukraine has been sending shockwaves around the world,” Josep Borrell said after meeting EU foreign ministers on the eve of the UN gathering, which Zelensky is to address by video.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait for second time in a year

US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait for second time in a year
Updated 17 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait for second time in a year

US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait for second time in a year
  • Such trips anger China, which claims Taiwan over the objections of the island’s democratically elected government
  • Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army said its forces monitored the ships and ‘warned them’
Updated 17 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

A US Navy warship and a Canadian frigate made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the militaries of both nations said, at a time of heightened military tension between Beijing and Taipei.
The transit was the second in a month by a US Navy ship, and the second jointly by the United States and Canada in less than a year, since October 2021.
While China condemned the mission, saying its forces “warned” the ships, recent years have seen US warships, and occasionally those of allied nations such as Britain and Canada, routinely sail through the strait.
Such trips anger China, which claims Taiwan over the objections of the island’s democratically elected government.
“Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region,” the US Navy said in a statement.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Higgins and the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate Vancouver made the transit through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state, it added.
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said that as a Pacific nation, her country was deeply committed to upholding global stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
“Today’s routine Taiwan Strait transit demonstrates our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” she said in a statement.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomed the action.
“This operation though the Taiwan Strait is, even more, a concrete demonstration of the resolute opposition of democratic allies to China’s expansion attempts,” it said.
The Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army said its forces monitored the ships and “warned them.”
“Theatre forces are always on high alert, resolutely counter all threats and provocations, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said in a statement, employing its usual phrasing for such responses.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said the ships sailed north through the waterway and its forces observed the mission but “the situation was as normal.”
A visit to Taiwan early in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China, which subsequently launched military drills near the island that have continued, although on a much reduced scale.
The narrow Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the communists, who established the People’s Republic of China.

Topics: US China Taiwan Canada

US, Iran to speak at UN; Zelensky to appear from Ukraine

US, Iran to speak at UN; Zelensky to appear from Ukraine
Updated 26 min 16 sec ago
AP

US, Iran to speak at UN; Zelensky to appear from Ukraine

US, Iran to speak at UN; Zelensky to appear from Ukraine
  The 193-member assembly earlier voted to allow Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver a pre-recorded address
Updated 26 min 16 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Leaders of two of the world’s most-watched nations — US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — will be among those who have their say on the second day of the UN General Assembly’s first fully in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.
But the biggest draw Wednesday will likely be the only leader to be seen and heard but not actually there in the flesh: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky, whose nation is at war with Russia.
The 193-member assembly voted last week to allow Zelensky to deliver a pre-recorded address because of his continuing need to deal with Russia’s invasion, making an exception to its requirement that all leaders speak in person. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the annual gathering of world leaders.
Unsurprisingly, Ukraine has been the center of attention at the assembly, with leader after world leader condemning Russia for attacking a sovereign nation. The war, which has already killed thousands, is driving up food prices around the globe while also causing energy costs to soar — a particularly worrisome issue heading into the winter. It has also raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine’s now Russia-occupied southeast.
Leaders from many countries are trying to prevent a wider conflict and restore peace in Europe. Diplomats, though, aren’t expecting any breakthroughs this week at the United Nations, where nearly 150 leaders are addressing each other and the world.
Biden’s address on Wednesday is expected to have a heavy focus on the war in Ukraine, where the country’s troops in recent weeks have retaken control of large stretches of territory near Kharkiv that were seized by Russian forces earlier in the nearly seven-month-old war.
But even as Ukrainian forces have racked up battlefield wins, much of Europe is feeling painful blowback from economic sanctions levied against Russia to punish Moscow for its invasion.
At the White House, there’s also growing concern that Putin might further escalate the conflict after recent setbacks. Biden, in a CBS-TV “60 Minutes” interview that aired on Sunday, warned Putin that deploying nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine would result in a “consequential” response from the United States.
Biden’s visit to the UN also comes as his administration’s efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appear stalled. The deal brokered by the Obama administration — and scrapped by Trump in 2018 — provided billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for Iran’s agreement to dismantle much of its nuclear program and open its facilities to international inspection.
Iran’s president has said he has no plans to meet with Biden on the sidelines of the UN event. Raisi called his first-ever appearance at the United Nations as Iran’s leader an opportunity to explain to the world about alleged “malice” that unspecified nations and world powers have toward Iran but he did not elaborate.
Iran has been facing international criticism over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives.
The UN human rights office called for an investigation. The United States called on Iran to end its “systemic persecution” of women. Italy also condemned her death.
Iranian officials dismissed the criticism as politically motivated and accused unnamed foreign countries of fomenting the unrest.

Topics: Iran United States Joe Biden US President Joe Biden Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky Ebrahim Raisi President Ebrahim Raisi Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Man sets himself on fire near Japan prime minister’s office

Police stand guard inside a train station near the prime minister office in Tokyo. (AFP file photo)
Police stand guard inside a train station near the prime minister office in Tokyo. (AFP file photo)
Updated 43 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Man sets himself on fire near Japan prime minister's office

Police stand guard inside a train station near the prime minister office in Tokyo. (AFP file photo)
  Man immolates himself in protest of plans for a state funeral former leader Shinzo Abe
Updated 43 min 16 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: A man was taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, local media said.
Initial details about the incident in Tokyo were slim, and the police and prime minister’s office declined to comment.
TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
The television station said a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.
Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene after reports a man was “engulfed in flames.”
It said a note was found near the man, expressing his opposition to the funeral.
Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning, and a publicly funded state funeral honoring him will be held on September 27.
But state funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial, with polls showing about half the public is opposed to the idea.
 

Topics: Japan

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF

Eleven schoolchildren killed in Myanmar air strike: UNICEF
  The UN children's agency UNICEF condemned Friday's violence in Depeyin township in Sagaing
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

YANGON: At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike and firing on a Myanmar village, according to the United Nations children’s agency, an attack the country’s junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which stated at least 13 people died, including the 11 students.
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the military seized power in a coup in February last year, with nearly 2,300 civilians killed in a crackdown on dissent according to a local monitoring group.
The Sagaing region in the country’s northwest has experienced some of the fiercest fighting, and clashes between anti-coup fighters and the military have seen entire villages burned down.

An alphabet book and a notebook lie on top of an elevated wooden floorboard of a middle school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the day after an air strike hit the school. (AP)

The UN children’s agency UNICEF condemned Friday’s violence in Depeyin township in Sagaing.
“On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas,” UNICEF said in a statement issued Monday.
It said schools must be safe and never targeted.
“At least 15 children from the same school are still missing,” UNICEF said, calling for their immediate safe release.
Guterres, who on Tuesday was hosting world leaders at the UN General Assembly, “strongly condemns the attacks by Myanmar armed forces on a school in Let Yet Kone” and offered his condolences to victims’ families, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.
Such attacks on schools in contravention of international humanitarian law constitute “grave violations against children in times of armed conflict strongly condemned by the Security Council,” the Guterres spokesman said, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable.
Video footage obtained from a local community group shows a classroom with blood on the floor, damage to the roof and a mother crying over her son’s dead body.

The junta said they had sent troops in helicopters to Let Yet Kone after receiving a tip-off that fighters from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) — an ethnic rebel group — and from a local anti-coup militia were moving weapons in the area.
The military accused the rebel fighters of using civilians as human shields, and said it had seized mines and explosives from the village.
“Security members gave necessary medical treatment and arranged to send patients to a nearby hospital,” the military said in a statement.
Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun on Tuesday accused the KIA of taking villagers to a monastery and then firing on troops from there.
A villager contacted by AFP rejected the military’s suggestions there were fighters in the area.
“They just attacked the school. They say someone attacked them, then they fought back but this is not true,” said the villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity for their own safety.
The villager said the military had taken away some of the bodies and detained multiple people, including children and teachers.
Save the Children Asia Regional Director Hassan Noor said schools should be off-limits during conflicts.
“How many more incidents like this need to take place before action is taken?” Noor said, urging the UN Security Council and Association of South East Asian Nations to take swift action.
ASEAN has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. The group’s leaders meet in Phnom Penh in November.
 

 

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims UNICEF

‘New dawn’ in Kashmir valley as cinemas return after over 20 years 

‘New dawn’ in Kashmir valley as cinemas return after over 20 years 
Updated 20 September 2022

'New dawn' in Kashmir valley as cinemas return after over 20 years 

‘New dawn’ in Kashmir valley as cinemas return after over 20 years 
  • Kashmir now has three cinema halls, latest multiplex set to start showing movies soon
  • As security risk prevails in volatile region, residents question cinema initiative 
Updated 20 September 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Movies are set to return to the big screens in Kashmir Valley after more than two decades, as a top Indian government inaugurated on Tuesday a multi-screen cinema hall in Srinagar, which he said represented a “new dawn” for the volatile region.  

Srinagar, the largest city in the disputed Muslim-majority region, had over a dozen theaters before an armed anti-India rebellion broke out in 1989 and gripped the valley, forcing its last cinema hall to close in 1999. 

Indian multiplex chain Inox will be the city’s first multi-screen cinema hall since then, with screenings scheduled to start from the end of September. Over the weekend, Administrator of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated two theaters in Shopian and Pulwama, two militancy-scarred districts of the region.

“It is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people,” Sinha said at the inauguration on Tuesday. 

“The government in Delhi is very clear…that it does not believe in buying peace but establishing peace, and for that we are making efforts,” he added.

For Vijay Dhar, a Srinagar-based entrepreneur who took the initiative to open theaters in Kashmir and has been working with Inox to make that happen, it was a dream come true. 

“We were running theater halls when they were closed down in the 1990s. It was already in my DNA to have an entertainment center,” Dhar told Arab News.

Though he is aware there is a security risk in the valley, Dhar said his decision to open the theater in the valley was sincere.  

“My idea is that if a movie is released in Mumbai, it should be released in Kashmir,” he said. “This is from our heart, our contribution to Kashmir and to the people. The question of security does not arise.”

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-arch rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two wars for control of the territory. 

The region of Jammu and Kashmir, which is controlled by India, has been witnessing a wave of deadly attacks since August 2019, when the government abrogated the Muslim-majority region’s limited constitutional autonomy to bring it under the direct rule of New Delhi. 

As the cinemas’ return makes headlines across India, residents of the valley are questioning the initiative. 

Prof. Siddiq Wahid, a Srinagar-based political analyst, called it a “non-event.”  

“If the intent is a projection of some sort of victory over extremism, then it is a cheap attempt at politicization. If it is crony capitalism at work, then it is a corruption story. My suspicion is that it is a combination of both, so in real terms: a non-event,” Wahid told Arab News. 

Srinagar resident Sandeep Kaul said he will “think many times” before going to the cinema.

“I feel the government should have first created a conducive atmosphere for security before promoting entertainment in the valley,” Kaul told Arab News. “For me, it would be taking a grave risk considering the prevailing security situation in the valley.”

Deeba Ashraf, a lawyer based in the city, told Arab News that Kashmir residents “don’t need theaters.” 

“We need better transport facilities, better educational system, better jobs, better healthcare facilities,” Ashraf said. 

The opening of the theaters in Kashmir is part of the government’s attempt “to portray normalcy,” Aijaz Ahmad, a businessman based in Srinagar, told Arab News. 

“But we all know how the situation is in the region,” Ahmad said. 

Topics: Kashmir Valley cinemas

