Storm clouds gather over France team ahead of World Cup defense

Storm clouds gather over France team ahead of World Cup defense
France's forward Kylian Mbappe smiles next to France's head coach Didier Deschamps during a training session on Sept. 20, 2022 as part of the team's preparation for the UEFA Nations League. (AFP)
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

  • Deschamps: It’s not the calmest atmosphere that I have known. But it is not unsettling for me. My staff and I are focused on what is happening on the pitch
SAINT-DENIS, France: Just two months before France begin their defense of the World Cup, the mood around the team is in stark contrast to the celebrations that followed their win over Croatia in the 2018 final.

The clouds have been gathering over coach Didier Deschamps and his squad as key players struggle with injuries and personal problems.

Meanwhile, the French Football Federation (FFF) is locked in a row over image rights with its biggest star and its president faces accusations of inappropriate behavior.

It all threatens to derail France’s campaign in Qatar.

More immediately, they go into their final matches before the World Cup this week against Austria and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League with a depleted squad.

Paul Pogba, a goal-scorer in the 4-2 win over Croatia in 2018, is among the players sidelined.

As the Juventus star battles to recover from knee surgery he has filed a complaint with Italian prosecutors saying he was the target of a &euro;13 million ($13m) blackmail plot.

Pogba’s brother Mathias is one of five people charged and detained in the case.

Paul Pogba reportedly told investigators he was effectively kidnapped by childhood acquaintances and threatened by two men in balaclavas carrying assault rifles, who accused him of not having helped them financially.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder also said the blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappe, another 2018 World Cup hero.

“It is his word against his brother’s. I am going to trust my teammate,” Mbappe said recently of Pogba and those claims.

“I think it’s in the interests of the national team as well with a big tournament coming up.”

Mbappe himself is involved in a row with the FFF that risks damaging squad morale.

On Monday, their get-together at the chateau of Clairefontaine, an hour’s drive from Paris, was overshadowed by Mbappe’s refusal to participate in a photo shoot because of the FFF’s unwillingness to modify an agreement regarding players’ image rights.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has boycotted a shoot before, and on Monday the federation responded quickly, promising to “revise as soon as possible the agreement.” 

Mbappe’s representatives insisted the matter “obviously does not call into question his total commitment and determination to contribute to the collective success of the national team.”

Meanwhile, the FFF’s veteran 80-year-old president is in the firing line.

Noel Le Graet was last week summoned to a meeting with the country’s Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera. The government then announced it was launching an audit of the federation.

That came after So Foot magazine published accusations that the FFF suffered from organizational problems and that some former employees had alleged they had been treated inappropriately.

The federation has launched legal action against the magazine.

“It’s not the calmest atmosphere that I have known,” admitted Deschamps. “But it is not unsettling for me. My staff and I are focused on what is happening on the pitch.”

Nevertheless, his squad will be without Hugo Lloris, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, as well as Pogba, for the upcoming games.

Just five players from the 2018 final are involved, including recalled veteran Olivier Giroud.

Among the other members of the 2018 squad, Benjamin Mendy is on trial in England for multiple alleged sexual offenses that could finish his career.

Mendy last played for France in November 2019. Les Bleus went out of Euro 2020 to Switzerland in the last 16 but bounced back to win the Nations League last year.

That latter victory showcased the benefits of recalling Benzema — himself recently given a suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail a teammate.

The Real Madrid star is missing with a thigh injury but the absences could be no bad thing, forcing Deschamps to play emerging stars such as William Saliba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Christopher Nkunku.

Whoever features this week, France need results.

They will be relegated from their Nations League group with defeat to Austria on Thursday.

Even if they win, they may need three points against Denmark, one of their upcoming World Cup opponents.

Topics: France FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Nations League 2022

Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Players in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series pushed for retroactive world ranking points on Tuesday in an open letter to rankings board chairman Peter Dawson.

The letter, signed by all 48 participants in last week’s Chicago Invitational, asks for recognition of the 54-hole, shotgun start events alongside other world tours where players get ranking points for 72-hole tournaments with much larger fields.

“An OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate,” the players said, comparing it to England, Argentina and Belgium being left out of the FIFA rankings.

LIV says it has sought world ranking points for the past two months.

Obtaining world golf ranking points is a vital step for LIV players if they hope to qualify for majors based upon their world ranking, what could be a pivotal step in playing in future major championships.

LIV players were allowed in this year’s US and British Opens, the tour’s June debut coming after qualifying for those events.

World No. 3 Cameron Smith of Australia, who won the British Open in July, won LIV’s Chicago Invitational on Sunday with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson sharing second.

“The level of competition at the average LIV event is at least equal to that at the average PGA Tour event,” the players claimed. “We know because we’ve played in both.”

The letter points out LIV has 21 of the past 51 major winners and notes Johnson’s fall from 13th to 22nd in the world rankings despite a win, runner-up and third-place LIV finish.

“Every week that passes without the inclusion of LIV athletes undermines the historical value of OWGR,” the letter said.

The players took issue with the rankings board and connections by four of eight members to the PGA Tour, “which unfortunately views LIV Golf as an antagonist.”

“The current overwrought environment makes your own judgment crucial,” the players told Dawson. “We call on you to render a positive decision quickly — for the benefit of the integrity of the rankings, the game and all of us who love the sport.”

The move comes as LIV Golf chairman Greg Norman visits US lawmakers in Washington this week to discuss the upstart circuit and its fight with the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf and several of its players have filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA that is set for trial in early 2024.

While Norman will push his anti-trust claims, he will also face questions about the Saudi financial support the breakaway circuit has, record purses of $25 million luring some of golf’s biggest names from the PGA. 

Topics: LIV Golf LIV Golf Investments

Updated 21 September 2022
AP

WARSAW: Robert Lewandowski increased his support for Ukraine on Tuesday when the Poland captain pledged to take an armband in the country’s blue-yellow flag colors to the World Cup in November.

Lewandowski first showed his opposition to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine within days of it starting in February. He called for Poland to boycott playing Russia in a World Cup qualifying game.

The two-time FIFA world player of the year received his gift from Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko at Poland’s national stadium in Warsaw.

“Thank you Andriy. It was a pleasure to meet you!” Lewandowski wrote on his Instagram account. “It will be an honor for me to carry this captain’s armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup.”

The star forward’s public stance helped ensure Poland did not play Russia in a World Cup qualification playoffs semifinal scheduled in Warsaw on March 24.

“We can’t pretend that nothing is happening,” Lewandowski said then, two days before FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams from international competitions — effectively removing Russia from the World Cup.

After Poland advanced through the playoffs to the World Cup in Qatar, Ukraine lost to Wales in a playoffs final postponed until June to help the team prepare amid the war that shut down domestic soccer.

Poland will play in Group C with Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament

The soccer ties between Poland and Ukraine, which co-hosted the 2012 European Championship, have seen Ukrainian national and club teams play “home” games in international competitions at Polish stadiums this season.

Ukraine will complete their UEFA Nations League program in Poland next week, hosting Scotland at Krakow.

Shevchenko, the 2004 Ballon d’Or winner when a standout striker with AC Milan, coached the Ukraine team when it reached the Euro 2020 quarterfinals last year.

Topics: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Poland Ukraine Robert Lewandowski

Updated 21 September 2022
AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: The American team room at Quail Hollow has photos of winning teams from the Presidents Cup over the years, and it’s a wonder there’s room for all of them.

The matches began in 1994. The Americans have lost just once.

Captain Davis Love III would be quick to point out one detail from the most recent picture at Royal Melbourne three years ago: Only four players from that team are at Quail Hollow this week — Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

Go back to the last US victory on home soil, at Liberty National, such a romp it almost ended before Sunday singles. The only players still around from that 2017 team are Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

“We come into these things wanting to win every time,” Love said Tuesday. “I tell them, ‘You don’t have a record.’ This 12 has never competed as a team before. This team understands. They want that picture next time.”

Odds are heavily stacked in their favor they will pose with gold trophy again on Sunday. It’s one thing to have captured the Presidents Cup the last eight meetings against the International team, and 10 out of 12 times (one ended in a tie).

Throw in the LIV Golf factor and this has all the markings of another runaway.

Love has heard this story, too.

“We’re used to being called the favorite, even when we lose three Ryder Cups in a row,” said Love, who was on six “favored” teams that didn’t win a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup. “Statistically, yes, we have a higher ranked team. But I know a bunch of those young guys on their team, and they’re going to come in with a chip on their shoulder.”

Tuesday was the first full day of practice for the 12-man teams on a Quail Hollow Club course that is familiar to most from hosting the Wells Fargo Championship most years, and the PGA Championship in 2017.

Adding to the confidence for the US team is the Ryder Cup one years ago at Whistling Straits, a 19-9 victory against a European team that was aging and had no support from fans because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Seven Americans return from the team. Missing is LIV defector Dustin Johnson. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau went to LIV, too, but both are still making their way back from injury and probably wouldn’t have been on this team, anyway.

This team is so young that the player with the most Presidents Cup experience is Spieth, who turned 29 this summer and is playing for the fourth time.

His idea to stay grounded was to compete individually among a team setting.

“It’s almost like we’re all going to compete against each other to get the most points we can on our team. We want the bragging rights on our own team,” he said. “And if we stay within ourselves, then I don’t think you get overconfident in the entire situation.”

International captain Trevor Immelman had a tougher time with LIV defections, with two top-20 players — British Open champion Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann — not announcing their departures for the Saudi-backed league until three weeks ago.

He has eight Presidents Cup rookies on this team. Only three of them are among the top 25 in the world (all 12 Americans are in the top 25).

But there’s something about youth and inexperience that has him encouraged.

“If you look at our record in this tournament and you look at our world rankings versus their world rankings, we have absolutely nothing to lose,” Immelman said. “So we can go out there and play absolutely as free as we want ... and see if we can match up with crazy good skills the Americans have.”

Immelman is not willing to look back, whether it’s three years ago and the close call at Royal Melbourne or three weeks ago when the last of the players went over to LIV.

He said all of the players who left — starting with good friend Louis Oosthuizen in June right up until Smith and Niemann after the Tour Championship — were in touch with him about their thinking and their decisions. And he said they all knew the ramifications.

“I respect those guys making those decisions,” he said. “I also do respect them for keeping me in the loop and making sure that I understand exactly where we’re at at all times so I could try and be as prepared as I could. Am I disappointed that they’re not able to be here? Absolutely.

“But we have the 12 guys here that we love and wanted to be here, and now we get to go. We get to go up against a strong American team. So we’re looking forward.”

Topics: Presidents Cup golf

Updated 21 September 2022
AP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid on Tuesday condemned the racist chants made by some of their fans against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and pledged to work with authorities to identify those responsible.

A group of Atletico fans outside the Metropolitano stadium chanted “Vinicius, you are a monkey” before Madrid’s 2-1 win in the city derby on Sunday. Atletico could face the closure of the Metropolitano for a few games depending on the outcome of an investigation.

“Our club has always been known for being an open and inclusive space for fans of different nationalities, cultures, races, and social classes, and a few cannot tarnish the image of thousands and thousands of Atletico fans who support their team with passion and respect for their opponents,” the club said.

“These chants provoke enormous repulsion and indignation,” Atlético added in its statement. “We will not allow any individual to hide behind our colors to utter insults of a racist or xenophobic nature.”

The club condemned “the unacceptable chants that a minority of fans made outside the stadium.” It pledged to immediately expel any of its members who participated.

The Spanish league similarly said “hate speech has no place in La Liga” and vowed to “work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring to justice any such case.” It plans to file its official report to the Spanish federation, which will weigh disciplinary action against Atletico.

The derby had been surrounded by controversy after Vinicius’ dances during recent goal celebrations were criticized by a guest in a popular sports talk show who used racist language. That prompted the 22-year-old forward, who is Black, to make a strong statement against racism, saying he believed his actions on the field were “being criminalized” and that his success as a Black Brazilian man in Europe was “annoying” to some.

After fellow Brazilian Rodrygo scored Madrid’s first goal on Sunday, he and Vinicius did their samba-like moves by one of the corner flags, fulfilling their promise to keep dancing despite the criticism.

Some Atletico fans threw objects at them.

It wasn’t the first time Vinicius was subjected to racist taunts. It happened last year during a “clasico” against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. There were also cases against other players, including Athletic Bilbao’s Iñaki Williams.

Topics: Vinicius Junior Atletico Madrid

Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Africa offers a vast underdeveloped market for global sports, with thousands of athletes ready to join international ranks if only there were major investment, industry leaders and stars say.

But more government and private-sector partnerships are needed to turbo-charge African sports and bring young players into top-tier leagues of football, basketball and even American football, participants at a business forum said Monday.

In the event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, NBA commissioner Adam Silver hailed Africa as bursting with sporting potential, noting that more than 10 percent of players in the world’s premier basketball league were born in African countries or have African parents.

“Invariably more NBA, WNBA players will be discovered, will be nurtured, will be developed and then be able to play at the highest level,” he said of the region’s younger generations and the benefits of expanding youth training programs there.

Silver also stressed that in order to attract the “literally billions in investments that are needed,” sport in Africa must be seen as economically viable.

“In order to persuade ... great businesspeople to invest in the infrastructure, we have to demonstrate that it’s a real business — that there is real return over time,” he said.

The forum featured former NBA stars like Congolese-American Dikembe Mutombo, WNBA sensation Chiney Ogwumike who is of Nigerian origin, and current Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam, a Cameroonian who caught the attention of scouts at a Basketball Without Borders camp in South Africa.

American football too has beefed up its presence. More than 100 current NFL players are African, according to Osi Umenyiora, a Super Bowl champion who leads an NFL initiative to expand the pipeline of new talent from places such as Ghana and Nigeria.

“From a business standpoint it would actually make sense to me to start making business in Africa now,” Umenyiora told the audience, adding the NFL has recently opened new player camps in Africa.

The discussion comes along the launch of the new African Super League, which is dangling major prize money for the 24 football clubs that qualify for the first edition next year.

Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe said that while Africa’s link to European and American leagues is “important,” the Super League “will attract billions of dollars in football in Africa to pay the smartest and most talented young Africans and keep them on the continent.”

Recent 100-meter hurdles gold medalist Tobi Amusan, who in July became Nigeria’s first world champion in a track and field event, warned that Africa’s lack of infrastructure including training facilities could fuel a migration of athletes.

“I’m not saying don’t go to other places,” Amusan, who herself is based in Texas, told AFP.

“But if the government and private sector have stuff like this implemented in Africa, we keep our own grounded in our countries and not just have them wander away to other countries.”

The head of the region’s new top-flight basketball league also spoke of the delicate balance between international player recruitment and sports development on the ground.

“Africa needs to cease being just an exporter all the time,” said Amadou Fall, president of the Basketball Africa League, which launched last year.

Topics: Africa athletes African sports

