TASI declines ahead of Fed rate decision: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started lower on Wednesday as investors prepared for another large rate hike to be announced by the Federal Reserve.
The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.1 percent to start at 11,491, while the parallel market Nomu started flat at 20,210, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.
Saudi oil giant Aramco began the day flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell by 0.42 percent.
The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased 0.47 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined 1.04 percent.
The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.35 percent, while Alinma Bank added 0.55 percent.
Saudi Fisheries Co. gained 1.06 percent, after signing a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.
Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 3.02 percent, after it received approval from the Capital Market Authority to reduce its capital by SR50 million ($13 million) to SR100 million.
Savola Group Co. gained 0.66 percent, after its shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co. added 0.38 percent, after announcing it will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.Red Sea International Co. added 2.34 percent, after reporting that it reduced its accumulated losses to 20 percent of its capital.
Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
RIYADH: Saudi stocks returned to positive territory after slipping steeply at the beginning of the week, however, major central banks’ interest rate hike plans and recession risks remain concerns for investors.
The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.50 percent to end Tuesday at 11,503, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 20,218.
In the same direction, the UAE’s stocks also ended Tuesday higher, with Dubai’s main share index up 0.7 percent and Abu Dhabi's index up 0.4 percent.
In Qatar, the index closed 0.6 percent higher, while in Egypt, the blue-chip index closed 1 percent higher.
In energy trading, Brent crude reached $91.19 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $884.46 a barrel, as of 9:08 a.m. Saudi time.
Stock news
The Saudi Exchange has announced the delisting of a government debt worth SR335 million ($89 million) due to maturity.
Saudi Fisheries Co. has signed a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.
Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. received approval from the CMA to reduce its capital by SR50 million to SR100 million.
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. has received approval from the Saudi Central Bank to reduce the company's capital by SR260 million.
Dallah Healthcare Co. declared SR1 dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2022.
Taiba Investments Co.'s shareholders approved the purchase of all Savola Group Co. shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. for SR459 million.
Savola Group Co.'s shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola's shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.
Public Investment Fund's digital security firm Elm Co. will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a 36 percent drop in profits for the first quarter to SR25 million.
Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co.’s shareholders approved the distribution of SR0.5 per share for the financial year ending March. 31, 2022.
Red Sea International Co. reduced its accumulated losses to 20 percent of its capital.
Calendar
Sept. 22, 2022
Tadawul will be closed tomorrow, in observance of Saudi National Day.
Global pacts on green tourism vital for sustainability, hears London summit
Protecting land, sea life critical, Red Sea Development Company official tells Arab News
Key tool to measure economic harm of travel, hotel services launched
LONDON: Tourism and hospitality officials from around the world gathered for a summit in the British capital to explore ways to manage, operate, and develop a trusted and sustainable tourism and hospitality industry with a focus on alleviating harm to the environment.
Delegates at the RESET Sustainably: Tourism, Hospitality and Travel Summit, which was organized by UK-based hospitality and tourism development company TLC Harmony on Friday, discussed several critical sustainability issues including economic impact, biodiversity, blockchain payments, marketing, and the nature of women’s economic power in often determining the destination for holidays.
Dr. Omar Al-Attas, head of environmental sustainability at the Red Sea Development Company, said it was important to attend such summits for the purpose of sharing, inspiring, and learning at the same time.
“We are working on so many different levels, and we have achieved great levels that we would love to share with the rest of the world,” he told Arab News. “The protection of the environment of this world cannot be a mandate of one entity or one country, it is a collaborative work for all of us to be able to achieve that goal.”
Al-Attas said he shared the efforts of the Red Sea project since its inception, which was to ensure all the pillars of sustainability were embedded in each level. The company had also commissioned several environmental studies to assess the different types of ecosystems to be able to monitor and protect them, he added.
“We have identified all the types of coral reefs, and the health and the varieties of them all around the lagoons, and very soon, we’re going to be also releasing our data related to the Amala destination,” he said, referring to the land and property megaproject that forms part of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Attas said they have identified more than 240 species of fish, as well as dolphins and dugongs, to ensure that the development projects do not affect “all the lovely parts of this ecosystem.” In addition to the focus on marine life, their studies have also identified more than 25,000 birds in the area.
“For the Red Sea Development Company, we made sure that we are aligned with the Saudi Vision definitely in all its pillars, when it comes to the regenerative tourism, and also touching on the environment, as well as the social implications,” he said.
“If you talk about the Saudi green initiatives, we have now multiple initiatives within that program, from the protection of the terrestrial marine (life), where what we do as part of our monitoring system, how can we also work in (the) announcement of marine protected areas within our lagoons and beyond to help us to achieve all of these goals,” he said.
The Red Sea Development Company’s model is aligned with the Saudi government’s objectives and those of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, he said.
“We cannot work alone, we have to work together in a collaborative way and exchange information, knowledge, the efforts and achievements as well. That will help all of us reach the goals that we have put for ourselves, which is the protection of this globe and this world and also the environment as well,” Al-Attas said.
The inaugural RESET summit was held in May last year as the world was emerging from COVID-19. The tourism industry, which accounts for 10 percent of global GDP, was severely hit by the pandemic and about 200 million people lost their jobs, said Nicki Page, founder of TLC.
“We felt that we needed to do something, and although we didn’t set up to make RESET a global annual event, that seems to be where it’s going,” she said, adding that this year they had speakers from around the world, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, Denmark and Guatemala.
TLC launched the Greenhouse Gas and Biodiversity Impact, or GABI, measuring tool and the Planet Tip during the summit, which support the measurement of hospitality and hotel operational delivery across the main climate impact indicators. This places a financial value of the impact per hotel room night, per diner, or per product or service.
“The tool puts an actual economic value on the harm that it has done to nature, and we simply ask that we put a little bit back, and that the ‘Planet Tip’ allows a consumer, with the business, to join together on a journey to make us good for nature, because we certainly love travel, and we certainly don’t want to stop enjoying beautiful places, and gorgeous hotels,” Page said.
She said that one of the sessions focused on women as they usually choose where the family goes on holiday and it was important to understand their role in the sustainable travel choice.
Structures at our 76-key @SixSenses Southern Dunes are close to completion & internal finishes are progressing well. Paying homage to the Nabataean heritage of its majestic desert surroundings, this sensational resort will be among the first hotels to open at #TheRedSea. pic.twitter.com/l6pqXNW7Pp
Marilu Sicoli, senior partner at London-based architectural firm Foster + Partners, spoke about the unique megaprojects that are inspired by nature they have been working on with the Red Sea Development Company since 2018.
She highlighted their work on Shourayrah Island, one of 22 out of more than 90 that is being rehabilitated as part of their master plan. She also spoke of the work done in the Southern Dunes, one of two inland hotels in the desert and close to the Red Sea, as well as progress on Ummahat Al-Shaykh, which is another resort with hyper luxury villas.
“We’ve been quite busy in that sense, and really tried to keep the vision and the light touch in all these beautiful sights,” Sicoli said.
She added that architecture as part sustainable development was “absolutely key to everything and a good design is definitely the key to succeed in this incredible, ambitious operation that the Red Sea is putting forward, so I think we’ve been very fortunate to be part of this, and our designs are definitely responding to this ambition.”
Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increase by 26.4% to $7bn in July: GASTAT
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports increased by 26.4 percent to SR26.7 billion ($6.94 billion) in July 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics.
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries, accounting for 35.9 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in July, GASTAT report stated.
The report further added that overall merchandise exports increased by 58.8 percent in July to SR140.8 billion, up from SR88.7 billion in July 2021.
The Kingdom's merchandise imports increased by 18.3 percent in July to SR55.1 billion compared to SR46.6 billion in the same period last year.
The report further added that the most imported merchandises were machinery and mechanical appliances, along with electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 17.8 percent of total merchandise imports.